Broadway is an iconic symbol of the American entertainment industry, known for its larger-than-life productions, captivating storylines, and, of course, unforgettable musical numbers. With over a century of history and countless productions to its name, Broadway has amassed a vast and varied repertoire of songs that have become beloved by audiences around the world. From classic tunes that have stood the test of time to more recent hits that have captured the hearts of new generations of theatergoers, Broadway music has a timeless appeal that transcends borders and cultures.

In this article, we’ve compiled a list of the 56 best Broadway songs of all time. This list is a celebration of the incredible talent of the composers, lyricists, and performers who have contributed to the Broadway canon, as well as a tribute to the many unforgettable moments that have graced the stages of New York’s legendary theaters. Whether you’re a lifelong fan of Broadway or a newcomer to the world of musical theater, this list is sure to include some of your favorite songs, as well as introduce you to some new classics that you’ll be humming for days to come.

So, take your seat, turn up the volume, and get ready to experience the magic of Broadway through some of its most iconic and unforgettable musical moments.

1. People Will Say We’re in Love – Oklahoma!

“People Will Say We’re in Love” is a classic duet from the 1943 musical Oklahoma!. The song is a playful and lighthearted exchange between the lead characters Curly and Laurey, who have just admitted their feelings for each other. They sing about how the townspeople will gossip and speculate about their budding romance, but they remain steadfast in their feelings for one another. The song features beautiful harmonies and a catchy melody, and has become a beloved standard in the musical theater canon.

2. There’s No Business Like Show Business – Annie Get Your Gun

“There’s No Business Like Show Business” is a rousing and iconic number from the 1946 musical Annie Get Your Gun. The song is an exuberant tribute to the world of show business, celebrating the thrill of performing and the joy of being part of a theatrical production. The lyrics are filled with references to famous performers and shows, and the melody is infectious and uplifting. The song has become a staple of musical theater revues and is often used as an anthem for the performing arts.

3. You’ll Never Walk Alone – Carousel

“You’ll Never Walk Alone” is a powerful ballad from the 1945 musical Carousel. The song is a message of hope and encouragement, sung by the character Nettie to her friend Julie, who is struggling with the loss of her husband. The lyrics offer comfort and reassurance, reminding the listener that they are not alone and that there is always someone there to support them. The melody is beautiful and soaring, and the song has become a beloved standard in the musical theater and beyond, inspiring countless covers and interpretations over the years.

4. Some Enchanted Evening – South Pacific

“Some Enchanted Evening” is a romantic ballad from the 1949 musical South Pacific. The song is sung by the character Emile de Becque, who is reflecting on a chance encounter with a beautiful woman and the powerful feeling of love that it has awakened in him. The melody is lush and sweeping, and the lyrics are filled with imagery of the sea and the stars, creating a dreamy and magical atmosphere. The song has become a beloved classic and is often performed as a tribute to the power of love and the enchanting beauty of nature.

5. Bewitched (Bothered and Bewildered) – Pal Joey

“Bewitched (Bothered and Bewildered)” is a sultry and seductive song from the 1940 musical Pal Joey. The song is sung by the character Joey, who is reminiscing about a past lover who continues to haunt him. The lyrics are filled with witty wordplay and clever rhymes, and the melody is a smoky and alluring jazz standard. The song has been covered by numerous artists over the years, and its timeless appeal lies in its ability to capture the bittersweet and intoxicating allure of an irresistible but ultimately elusive love.

6. You Can’t Stop the Beat – Hairspray

“You Can’t Stop the Beat” is a high-energy and exuberant finale from the 2002 musical Hairspray. The song is a celebration of diversity, inclusivity, and the power of music to bring people together. The lyrics are catchy and uplifting, and the melody is an infectious blend of rock, pop, and show tunes. The song has become a beloved anthem of the musical theater world, and its message of acceptance and joy continues to inspire audiences of all ages and backgrounds.

7. A Little Priest – Sweeney Todd

“A Little Priest” is a darkly comedic duet from the 1979 musical Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street. The song is sung by the characters Sweeney Todd and Mrs. Lovett, who are planning to use their customers’ flesh in her meat pies. The lyrics are filled with macabre humor and puns, and the melody is an upbeat and catchy waltz. The song is a testament to the show’s dark humor and its exploration of human depravity, and has become a beloved and oft-performed standard in the musical theater repertoire.

8. Getting to Know You – The King and I

“Getting to Know You” is a charming and optimistic song from the 1951 musical The King and I. The song is sung by the character Anna Leonowens, who has just arrived in Siam to be the governess for the King’s children. The lyrics express her desire to learn about the people and the culture of the country, and the melody is a playful and cheerful waltz. The song has become a beloved classic, embodying the spirit of cross-cultural understanding and the joy of discovery.

9. Ol’ Man River – Show Boat

“Ol’ Man River” is a haunting and powerful ballad from the 1927 musical Show Boat. The song is sung by the character Joe, who is a black stevedore working on the Mississippi River. The lyrics express the pain and suffering of African Americans in the early 20th century, and the melody is a mournful and soulful spiritual. The song has become an anthem of the civil rights movement, and its powerful message of resilience and hope in the face of oppression continues to resonate today.

10. Big Spender – Sweet Charity

“Big Spender” is a sultry and seductive song from the 1966 musical Sweet Charity. The song is sung by the dance hall hostesses, who are enticing potential customers to spend money on them. The lyrics are filled with witty wordplay and clever innuendos, and the melody is a slinky and jazzy showstopper. The song has become an iconic classic, embodying the glamour and allure of the nightlife and the power of female sexuality.

11. Don’t Rain on My Parade – Funny Girl

“Don’t Rain on My Parade” is an uplifting and triumphant song from the 1964 musical Funny Girl. The song is sung by the character Fanny Brice, who is determined to pursue her dreams of becoming a star despite the obstacles and naysayers. The lyrics are filled with optimism and defiance, and the melody is a rousing and dynamic show tune. The song has become a beloved anthem of self-confidence and perseverance, inspiring audiences to pursue their own ambitions with courage and passion.

12. I Don’t Know How to Love Him – Jesus Christ Superstar

“I Don’t Know How to Love Him” is a poignant and introspective song from the 1970 rock opera Jesus Christ Superstar. The song is sung by the character Mary Magdalene, who is grappling with her conflicted feelings for Jesus. The lyrics express her doubts and confusion, and the melody is a gentle and haunting ballad. The song has become a beloved classic, capturing the emotional complexity and humanity of the biblical characters, and exploring the universal themes of love, faith, and doubt.

13. Cabaret – Cabaret

“Cabaret” is a haunting and ominous song from the 1966 musical Cabaret. The song is sung by the character Sally Bowles, who is performing at the Kit Kat Club in Berlin during the rise of the Nazi Party. The lyrics express the decay and corruption of the Weimar Republic and the dangers of political extremism, and the melody is a dark and foreboding waltz. The song has become an iconic classic, capturing the spirit of a turbulent era in European history and warning of the dangers of complacency and inaction in the face of political oppression.

14. Satisfied – Hamilton

“Satisfied” is a poignant and complex song from the 2015 musical Hamilton. The song is sung by the character Angelica Schuyler, who is reflecting on her unrequited love for Alexander Hamilton and her role in his marriage to her sister, Eliza. The lyrics express her conflicted feelings of regret and sacrifice, and the melody is a beautiful and intricate rap. The song has become a fan favorite, showcasing the emotional depth and complexity of the characters and the power of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s innovative musical style.

15. If I Were a Rich Man – Fiddler on the Roof

“If I Were a Rich Man” is a whimsical and charming song from the 1964 musical Fiddler on the Roof. The song is sung by the character Tevye, who is imagining a life of luxury and comfort if he were wealthy. The lyrics express his yearning for a better life and his gratitude for the blessings he already has, and the melody is a lively and energetic klezmer tune. The song has become a beloved classic, embodying the humor and humanity of the show and the timeless dream of a better life.

16. Circle of Life – The Lion King

“Circle of Life” is a majestic and awe-inspiring song from the 1994 Disney animated musical film The Lion King. The song is sung in African-inspired language and style by Lebo M, and it is accompanied by a breathtaking visual sequence depicting the birth of Simba and the presentation of the young prince to the animal kingdom. The lyrics express the themes of life, death, and rebirth, and the melody is a soaring and powerful anthem. The song has become an iconic classic, representing the beauty and majesty of the African savanna and the circle of existence.

17. Waving Through a Window – Dear Evan Hansen

“Waving Through a Window” is a haunting and introspective song from the 2015 musical Dear Evan Hansen. The song is sung by the character Evan Hansen, who is struggling with social anxiety and feelings of isolation. The lyrics express his longing to connect with others and his fear of being invisible, and the melody is a poignant and introspective pop ballad. The song has become a fan favorite, resonating with audiences who have experienced similar struggles and affirming the importance of empathy and understanding in modern society.

18. Losing My Mind – Follies

“Losing My Mind” is a melancholy and haunting song from the 1971 musical Follies. The song is sung by the character Sally Durant Plummer, who is reminiscing about her past and her unrequited love for Ben Stone. The lyrics express her feelings of regret and obsession, and the melody is a haunting and melancholy ballad. The song has become a beloved classic, showcasing the emotional depth and complexity of the characters and the power of Stephen Sondheim’s innovative musical style.

19. Ya Got Trouble – The Music Man

“Ya Got Trouble” is a high-energy and comical song from the 1957 musical The Music Man. The song is sung by the character Harold Hill, a con man who has arrived in River City, Iowa, to sell band instruments to the townspeople. The lyrics are fast-paced and filled with tongue-twisters, as Hill tries to convince the townspeople that they need a boys’ band to prevent their youth from turning to sin. The melody is a lively and syncopated march, showcasing the talents of composer and lyricist Meredith Willson. The song has become a classic, representing the playful and upbeat style of mid-century musical theater.

20. Some Other Time – On the Town

“Some Other Time” is a wistful and bittersweet song from the 1944 musical On the Town. The song is sung by the characters Gabey, Ivy, and Chip, who are saying goodbye to each other after a night of adventure in New York City. The lyrics express their longing to stay together and their regret at having to part, and the melody is a gentle and nostalgic ballad. The song has become a beloved classic, showcasing the poignant and romantic themes of the show and the memorable score by Leonard Bernstein.

21. Memory – Cats

“Memory” is a haunting and powerful song from the 1981 musical Cats. The song is sung by the character Grizabella, a former glamour cat who has fallen on hard times. The lyrics express her feelings of loneliness and loss, and the melody is a soaring and emotional ballad. The song has become a signature classic, representing the emotional heart of the show and showcasing the stunning vocals of the performer. The song has been covered by many artists and has become a beloved anthem of the musical theater canon.

22. Defying Gravity – Wicked

“Defying Gravity” is a powerful and uplifting song from the 2003 musical Wicked. Sung by the character Elphaba, the song expresses her determination to rise above the prejudices and limitations placed upon her by society. The lyrics are empowering and the melody is a soaring and anthemic ballad. The song has become a signature classic, representing the show’s themes of acceptance and self-discovery, and showcasing the vocal prowess of the performer.

23. One Day More – Les Misérables

“One Day More” is a stirring and dramatic ensemble number from the 1985 musical Les Misérables. Sung by the main characters as they prepare for a pivotal battle, the song expresses their hopes and fears for the future. The lyrics are poignant and the melody is a dynamic and thrilling anthem. The song has become a beloved classic, representing the epic scale and emotional power of the show, and showcasing the ensemble’s exceptional vocal talent.

24. All That Jazz – Chicago

“All That Jazz” is a lively and seductive song from the 1975 musical Chicago. Sung by the character Velma Kelly, the song expresses her love of the limelight and her desire to be in control. The lyrics are sly and provocative, and the melody is a jazzy and syncopated dance number. The song has become a classic, representing the show’s themes of corruption and celebrity, and showcasing the show-stopping choreography and energy of the performers.

25. Summertime – Porgy and Bess

“Summertime” is a beautiful and haunting aria from the 1935 opera Porgy and Bess. Sung by the character Clara, the song expresses the joys and sorrows of the summer season. The lyrics are poetic and evocative, and the melody is a languid and soulful lullaby. The song has become a timeless classic, representing the show’s themes of love and struggle, and showcasing the richness and depth of the composer’s musical style.

26. Send in the Clowns – A Little Night Music

“Send in the Clowns” is a bittersweet and reflective song from the 1973 musical A Little Night Music. Sung by the character Desiree Armfeldt, the song expresses her regret and longing for lost love. The lyrics are poignant and introspective, and the melody is a gentle and melancholic ballad. The song has become a standard, representing the show’s themes of romantic confusion and missed opportunities, and showcasing the performer’s emotional depth and sensitivity.

27. Adelaide’s Lament – Guys And Dolls

“Adelaide’s Lament” is a humorous and catchy song from the 1950 musical Guys and Dolls. Sung by the character Adelaide, the song expresses her frustration with her longtime fiancé’s inability to commit. The lyrics are clever and witty, and the melody is a jaunty and upbeat show tune. The song has become a fan favorite, representing the show’s themes of love and gambling, and showcasing the performer’s comedic timing and flair.

28. I Got Rhythm – Girl Crazy

“I Got Rhythm” is a classic upbeat song from the 1930 musical “Girl Crazy” by George and Ira Gershwin. It has since become a jazz standard and popular song, known for its catchy melody and syncopated rhythms. The lyrics describe the joy and invigoration that comes from hearing music, and encourages listeners to dance and enjoy life. The song has been covered by many artists and has appeared in numerous films and TV shows.

29. Glitter and Be Gay – Candide

“Glitter and Be Gay” is a humorous and satirical song from the operetta “Candide” by Leonard Bernstein. It is sung by the character Cunegonde, who is bemoaning her fall from high society and her forced marriage to a wealthy but unattractive man. The song is notable for its difficult coloratura passages and high notes, as well as its witty lyrics that poke fun at Cunegonde’s predicament. It has become a popular piece for sopranos and has been performed in numerous productions of “Candide” as well as in concert settings.

30. Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas – Meet Me in St. Louis

“Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” is a classic holiday song written by Hugh Martin and Ralph Blane for the 1944 film “Meet Me in St. Louis.” The song is sung by the character Esther to her younger sister as they prepare to move away from their beloved hometown of St. Louis. The lyrics express the bittersweet emotions of the characters, who are both excited for the future but sad to leave their old life behind. The song has since become a holiday favorite, covered by many artists and used in numerous films and TV shows.

31. Maybe – Annie

“Maybe” is a powerful and poignant ballad from the musical “Annie.” It tells the story of a young orphan girl who dreams of finding her parents and a better life. The song captures the hope and longing that Annie feels, despite her difficult circumstances, and her determination to keep searching for a brighter tomorrow.

32. I Dreamed a Dream – Les Misérables

“I Dreamed a Dream” is a heart-wrenching solo from the musical “Les Misérables.” It is sung by the character Fantine, who reflects on the broken dreams and shattered hopes of her life. The song is a powerful portrayal of despair and loss, yet it also conveys a sense of resilience and the possibility of redemption.

33. Don’t Cry for Me Argentina – Evita

“Don’t Cry for Me Argentina” is a showstopping number from the musical “Evita.” It is sung by the character Eva Perón, who addresses her people after her husband’s death. The song is a powerful anthem of ambition, triumph, and tragedy, capturing the complex legacy of a woman who was both revered and reviled in her lifetime. Its soaring melody and evocative lyrics make it one of the most memorable songs in the musical theatre canon.

34. Music of the Night – The Phantom of the Opera

“Music of the Night” from The Phantom of the Opera is a haunting and beautiful song that captures the dark and seductive nature of the Phantom’s character. The sweeping orchestral arrangement and powerful vocals transport the listener to the mysterious and dramatic world of the opera house.

35. Somewhere – West Side Story

“Somewhere” from West Side Story is a poignant and hopeful song that speaks to the dream of finding a better life. The gentle melody and emotional lyrics express the yearning for a place of peace and acceptance, while highlighting the struggles and challenges that come with trying to achieve that dream.

36. My Favourite Things – The Sound of Music

“My Favourite Things” from The Sound of Music is a joyful and catchy tune that celebrates the simple pleasures of life. With its upbeat tempo and catchy lyrics, it’s a perfect song for singing along and lifting one’s spirits.

37. As If We Never Said Goodbye – Sunset Boulevard

“As If We Never Said Goodbye” is a powerful ballad from the musical Sunset Boulevard, with music by Andrew Lloyd Webber and lyrics by Don Black and Christopher Hampton. Sung by the lead character, Norma Desmond, the song expresses her nostalgia for her past glory days as a Hollywood actress, as she returns to the studio where she once reigned. With soaring orchestration and poignant lyrics, the song captures the bittersweet feelings of longing and loss, and the eternal hope for a chance to relive the past.

38. Suddenly Seymour – Little Shop of Horrors

“Suddenly Seymour” is a duet from the musical Little Shop of Horrors, with music by Alan Menken and lyrics by Howard Ashman. Sung by the two lead characters, Seymour and Audrey, the song expresses their growing love for each other, as they realize they can rely on each other for support and companionship. With catchy melodies and clever wordplay, the song captures the excitement and nervousness of falling in love, and the hope for a better future together.

39. Wouldn’t It Be Loverly – My Fair Lady

“Wouldn’t It Be Loverly” is a cheerful song from the musical My Fair Lady, with music by Frederick Loewe and lyrics by Alan Jay Lerner. Sung by the lead character, Eliza Doolittle, the song expresses her dreams of a better life, as she imagines all the luxuries she could afford if only she were rich. With upbeat rhythms and playful lyrics, the song captures the innocence and naivety of youth, and the universal desire for a better, more comfortable life.

40. Ease on Down the Road – The Wiz

“Ease on Down the Road” is a funky, upbeat tune from the 1978 movie musical “The Wiz.” Sung by the characters Dorothy and the Scarecrow, the song is a catchy call-and-response that encourages listeners to keep moving forward and not let obstacles hold them back. With its infectious rhythm and soulful vocals, “Ease on Down the Road” has become a popular feel-good anthem that inspires people to persevere and stay positive.

41. Ten Minutes Ago – Cinderella

“Ten Minutes Ago” is a romantic duet from the Rodgers and Hammerstein musical “Cinderella.” Sung by the characters Cinderella and the Prince, the song is a sweet and tender declaration of love. The two characters reminisce about their first encounter, and the Prince realizes that he has fallen for Cinderella. With its dreamy melody and poetic lyrics, “Ten Minutes Ago” is a timeless classic that captures the magic and enchantment of falling in love.

42. All I Ask of You – Phantom of the Opera

“All I Ask of You” is a sweeping ballad from Andrew Lloyd Webber’s legendary musical “Phantom of the Opera.” Sung by the characters Raoul and Christine, the song is a heartfelt plea for love and devotion. Raoul promises to protect Christine and asks her to love him in return. With its soaring vocals and emotional lyrics, “All I Ask of You” is a powerful song that captures the passion and intensity of true love. It has become one of the most beloved songs in musical theater and has been covered by many artists over the years.

43. Where is Love? – Oliver

“Where is Love?” is a poignant ballad from the musical “Oliver!” The song is sung by the title character, a young orphan boy who longs for the love and affection of a family. With its gentle melody and touching lyrics, “Where is Love?” is a heartrending portrayal of loneliness and longing. The song has become a beloved classic in musical theater, showcasing the vulnerability and innocence of youth and the importance of love and acceptance.

44. Hello – Book of Mormon

“Hello” is a hilarious and irreverent song from the musical “The Book of Mormon.” Sung by the characters Elder Price and Elder Cunningham, the song is a tongue-in-cheek tribute to the awkwardness of going door-to-door as a Mormon missionary. With its catchy beat and witty lyrics, “Hello” is a standout number that showcases the clever humor and irreverent style that has made “The Book of Mormon” a hit with audiences worldwide.

45. If Ever I Would Leave You – Camelot

“If Ever I Would Leave You” is a romantic ballad from the musical “Camelot.” Sung by the character Lancelot, the song is a sweeping declaration of love and devotion to his beloved Guenevere. With its soaring melody and poetic lyrics, “If Ever I Would Leave You” is a timeless classic that captures the intensity and passion of true love. The song has become a staple in musical theater and has been covered by many artists over the years, cementing its place as one of the great love songs of all time.

46. Singin’ in the Rain – Singing in the Rain

“Singin’ in the Rain” is a joyful and exuberant song from the classic movie musical of the same name. Sung by the character Don Lockwood, the song is a celebration of the simple pleasures of life and the beauty of nature. With its catchy melody and upbeat lyrics, “Singin’ in the Rain” is a timeless classic that has become an iconic symbol of the golden age of Hollywood. The song has been covered by many artists over the years and remains a beloved favorite of movie musical fans.

47. Secret Love – Calamity Jane

“Secret Love” is a sweet and romantic song from the movie musical “Calamity Jane.” Sung by the character Calamity Jane, the song is a heartfelt expression of her love for a man who does not yet know her true feelings. With its tender melody and emotional lyrics, “Secret Love” is a touching and intimate number that captures the essence of unrequited love. The song has been covered by many artists over the years and remains a beloved favorite of movie musical fans.

48. Surrey with the Fringe on Top – Oklahoma!

“Surrey with the Fringe on Top” is a playful and whimsical song from the classic musical “Oklahoma!” Sung by the character Curly, the song is a romantic ode to a fancy carriage with a fringed top. With its catchy melody and humorous lyrics, “Surrey with the Fringe on Top” is a delightful and entertaining number that captures the spirit of the show. The song has been covered by many artists over the years and remains a beloved favorite of musical theater fans.

49. Somewhere Over the Rainbow – Wizard of Oz

“Somewhere Over the Rainbow” is a timeless classic from the 1939 movie “The Wizard of Oz.” It is sung by the main character, Dorothy, as she longs to escape her mundane life in Kansas and travel to a magical land where her dreams can come true. The song is a beautiful and hopeful reminder that there is always a brighter future to look forward to, even when things seem bleak. With its enchanting melody and touching lyrics, “Somewhere Over the Rainbow” has become an iconic piece of American culture that continues to inspire and uplift people of all ages.

50. I Could Have Danced All Night – My Fair Lady

“I Could Have Danced All Night” is a beloved show tune from the musical “My Fair Lady.” The song is sung by the character Eliza Doolittle, who is overwhelmed with joy after attending a fancy ball and dancing the night away. With its upbeat tempo and catchy lyrics, “I Could Have Danced All Night” captures the thrill and excitement of being swept away by the moment. The song has become a staple in musical theater and has been covered by countless artists over the years, cementing its place as a classic song of the genre.

51. As Long as He Need Me – Oliver

“As Long as He Need Me” is a poignant ballad from the musical “Oliver!” The song is sung by the character Nancy, who is in love with the rough-around-the-edges criminal Bill Sikes. Despite his flaws, Nancy is fiercely loyal to Bill and is willing to endure his abuse as long as he needs her. The song is a heart-wrenching portrayal of a woman’s devotion to a man who doesn’t deserve it. With its powerful vocals and emotional lyrics, “As Long as He Need Me” has become a standout song in musical theater, showcasing the complexity of human relationships and the sacrifices we make for love.

52. Popular – Wicked

“Popular” is a witty and upbeat song from the musical “Wicked.” Sung by the character Glinda, the song is a tongue-in-cheek guide to becoming popular and fitting in with the crowd. With its catchy melody and clever lyrics, “Popular” is a fun and entertaining number that showcases the humor and whimsy of the musical. The song has become a favorite among fans of the show and has been covered by many artists over the years.

53. Honey Honey – Mamma Mia!

“Honey Honey” is a cheerful and infectious song from the hit musical “Mamma Mia!” Sung by the character Sophie, the song is a celebration of young love and the joy of falling in love. With its catchy melody and fun lyrics, “Honey Honey” is a delightful and carefree number that captures the excitement and energy of youth. The song has become a favorite among fans of the show and has been covered by many artists over the years.

54. Seize the Day – Newsies

“Seize the Day” is an energetic and inspiring song from the musical “Newsies.” Sung by the newsboys, the song is a call to action and a rallying cry for the working class to stand up for their rights. With its stirring melody and powerful lyrics, “Seize the Day” is a testament to the strength and determination of the human spirit. The song has become a classic in musical theater, showcasing the power of music to inspire and unite people.

55. Any Dream Will Do – Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat

“Any Dream Will Do” is a charming and uplifting song from the musical “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.” Sung by the character Joseph, the song is a message of hope and encouragement to anyone who has ever had a dream. With its catchy melody and inspiring lyrics, “Any Dream Will Do” is a timeless classic that has touched the hearts of audiences around the world. The song has been covered by many artists over the years and remains a beloved favorite of musical theater fans.

56. Hello Young Lovers – The King and I

“Hello Young Lovers” is a poignant and romantic song from the classic musical “The King and I.” Sung by the character Lady Thiang, the song is a reflection on the joys and challenges of love. With its beautiful melody and heartfelt lyrics, “Hello Young Lovers” is a tender and emotional number that captures the essence of true love. The song has been covered by many artists over the years and remains a favorite among fans of the show. It is a testament to the enduring power of love and the beauty of human emotion.