Breaking up with someone you love is never easy. Whether you were together for a few weeks or several years, the pain and heartbreak can feel overwhelming. That’s why so many people turn to music as a way to process their emotions and find comfort in the midst of their grief. In this article, we’ve compiled a list of the top 20 breakup songs that are sure to help you get through this difficult time.

From soulful ballads to raging rock anthems, our list features songs from a range of genres and eras, each one offering a unique perspective on the pain of heartbreak. Whether you need a good cry or a fierce anthem to help you move on, you’re sure to find something on this list that resonates with you. So grab a box of tissues, turn up the volume, and let these breakup songs help you heal and find the strength to move forward.

1. “Take Care” by Drake & Rihanna

“Take Care” by Drake featuring Rihanna is a smooth and sultry R&B track that explores the complicated emotions of a past relationship. The song’s lyrics describe the push and pull of a relationship that has been marked by heartbreak and betrayal. Rihanna’s vocals provide a haunting counterpoint to Drake’s confessional verses, creating a sense of longing and regret that permeates the entire song. The song’s production is atmospheric and moody, with a slow-building beat and shimmering synths that provide the perfect backdrop for Drake and Rihanna’s emotive performances. “Take Care” is a standout track in both artists’ discographies and a poignant reflection on the complexities of love and loss.

2. “Happier” by Ed Sheeran

“Happier” by Ed Sheeran is a bittersweet pop ballad that chronicles the aftermath of a breakup. The song’s lyrics describe the narrator’s feelings of sadness and regret as he sees his former lover moving on with someone else. Sheeran’s emotive vocal performance is accompanied by a stripped-down acoustic guitar arrangement, which emphasizes the song’s poignant lyrics and simple melody. The chorus features a singalong hook that is sure to get stuck in listeners’ heads, even as the song’s melancholic themes linger in the background. “Happier” is a powerful reflection on the pain of heartbreak and the challenges of moving on.

3. “Since U Been Gone” by Kelly Clarkson

“Since U Been Gone” by Kelly Clarkson is a high-energy pop-rock anthem that has become a classic breakup song. The song’s lyrics describe the narrator’s newfound sense of freedom and empowerment after leaving a toxic relationship behind. Clarkson’s powerful vocals and the song’s driving guitar riffs and pounding drums make for an irresistibly catchy and memorable chorus. The song’s upbeat tempo and infectious energy have made it a staple of pop radio and a karaoke favorite. “Since U Been Gone” is a cathartic and empowering song that celebrates the strength and resilience of the human spirit in the face of heartbreak.

4. “Nothing Compares 2 U” by Sinead O’Connor

“Nothing Compares 2 U” is a soulful and emotive ballad that was made famous by Sinead O’Connor in 1990. Originally written by Prince, the song’s lyrics express a deep sense of loss and heartbreak, as the narrator reflects on a relationship that has ended. O’Connor’s soaring vocals, accompanied by a sparse arrangement of piano and strings, create a haunting and poignant atmosphere that perfectly captures the song’s themes. “Nothing Compares 2 U” has become a classic breakup song, with its timeless lyrics and unforgettable melody resonating with audiences for over three decades.

5. “We Don’t Talk Anymore” by Charlie Puth and Selena Gomez

“We Don’t Talk Anymore” by Charlie Puth and Selena Gomez is a smooth and wistful pop duet that explores the aftermath of a failed relationship. The song’s lyrics describe the sense of loneliness and regret that can accompany the end of a romantic connection. Puth and Gomez’s vocals blend together in perfect harmony, creating a sense of intimacy and vulnerability that perfectly complements the song’s themes. The song’s production is polished and atmospheric, with a catchy chorus and shimmering synths that add to its overall sense of melancholy. “We Don’t Talk Anymore” is a standout track in both artists’ discographies and a poignant reflection on the complexities of love and loss.

6. “Thank U, Next” by Ariana Grande

“Thank U, Next” is a confident and empowering pop song by Ariana Grande that celebrates self-love and resilience in the aftermath of heartbreak. The song’s lyrics describe the lessons the narrator has learned from her past relationships, as well as the newfound sense of self-worth that she has gained as a result of those experiences. Grande’s powerful vocal performance is accompanied by a catchy and memorable chorus that has become a cultural phenomenon. The song’s message of self-love and empowerment has resonated with audiences around the world, making “Thank U, Next” one of the most memorable breakup anthems of the modern era.

7. “If You See Her, Say Hello” by Bob Dylan

“If You See Her, Say Hello” is a melancholic and introspective ballad by Bob Dylan that explores the pain and regret of a failed relationship. The song’s lyrics describe the narrator’s feelings of longing and sadness as he reflects on a past love. Dylan’s emotive vocal performance is accompanied by a simple and understated acoustic guitar arrangement, which perfectly complements the song’s bittersweet themes. The chorus features a memorable and singable hook that adds to the song’s overall impact. “If You See Her, Say Hello” is a powerful reflection on the complexities of love and the emotional toll that heartbreak can take on a person.

8. “Ain’t No Sunshine” by Bill Withers

“Ain’t No Sunshine” by Bill Withers is a classic soul ballad that has become an enduring anthem of heartbreak and longing. The song’s lyrics describe the narrator’s feelings of emptiness and despair in the absence of a loved one, with the repeated refrain of “I know” emphasizing the depth of his emotional pain. Withers’ soulful and raw vocal performance is accompanied by a simple and haunting arrangement of acoustic guitar and strings, which adds to the song’s emotional impact. “Ain’t No Sunshine” has become a timeless classic, with its timeless lyrics and unforgettable melody resonating with audiences for over five decades.

9. “Dreaming with a Broken Heart” by John Mayer

“Dreaming with a Broken Heart” by John Mayer is a poignant and introspective ballad that explores the pain and sadness of a failed relationship. The song’s lyrics describe the narrator’s struggles to move on from a past love, as he wrestles with his feelings of regret and loss. Mayer’s emotive and soulful vocal performance is accompanied by a melancholic and introspective guitar arrangement, which perfectly complements the song’s themes. The chorus features a memorable and singable hook that adds to the song’s overall impact. “Dreaming with a Broken Heart” is a powerful reflection on the complexities of love and the emotional toll that heartbreak can take on a person.

10. “I Will Always Love You” by Whitney Houston

“I Will Always Love You” is a timeless ballad performed by the late Whitney Houston. Originally written by Dolly Parton, the song was given new life by Houston, whose soulful rendition took the world by storm in the 1990s. The song is a declaration of undying love, with Houston’s powerful vocals soaring over a lush arrangement of strings and piano. The emotional impact of the song is undeniable, with its heartfelt lyrics and soaring melody creating a sense of yearning and loss. Houston’s performance is a testament to her incredible talent as a vocalist, and her legacy lives on through this iconic and beloved song.

11. “Burn” by Usher

“Burn” is a smooth R&B ballad by Usher that deals with the end of a romantic relationship. The song features a sparse, yet emotional instrumental with Usher’s vocals taking center stage. Usher’s singing is full of anguish and vulnerability as he sings about the pain of a breakup and the need to move on. The song’s production is top-notch, with subtle guitar licks and ambient synths adding to the mood. “Burn” was a commercial success, hitting number one on the Billboard Hot 100 and becoming one of Usher’s signature songs. Its enduring popularity is a testament to its emotional resonance and the artistry of its performer.

12. “New Rules” by Dua Lipa

“New Rules” is a catchy and empowering pop song by English singer Dua Lipa. The song’s upbeat production and catchy chorus are matched by its strong message of female empowerment and self-worth. The lyrics deal with the aftermath of a breakup, with Lipa outlining a set of rules to live by to avoid falling back into old patterns. The song’s music video features Lipa and her friends enjoying a night out, reinforcing the song’s themes of independence and self-care. “New Rules” was a commercial and critical success, becoming Lipa’s breakout hit and earning her a reputation as a rising star in the pop world.

13. “I Will Survive” by Gloria Gaynor

“I Will Survive” by Gloria Gaynor is an iconic disco anthem about overcoming heartbreak and finding strength in oneself. The song features a pulsing beat, catchy melodies, and Gaynor’s powerful vocals, which convey a sense of resilience and defiance. Released in 1978, the song quickly became a cultural phenomenon and is now regarded as a timeless classic of the disco era. Its uplifting message and infectious energy have made it a staple of dance floors and karaoke nights around the world.

14. “I Just Don’t Know What to Do With Myself” by White Stripes

“I Just Don’t Know What to Do With Myself” is a cover of the classic song originally written by Burt Bacharach and made famous by Dusty Springfield. The White Stripes’ version of the song is a bluesy and stripped-down interpretation, featuring Jack White’s raw and emotional vocals and a simple, yet powerful guitar riff. The song’s lyrics deal with heartbreak and the struggle to move on from a past love, and White’s vocal delivery adds a sense of desperation and longing. The White Stripes’ version of the song is a powerful example of their ability to take a classic song and make it their own, infusing it with their unique style and energy.

15. “Stay” by Rihanna featuring Mikky Ekko

“Stay” is a powerful and emotional ballad that features Rihanna’s vocals in a stripped-down and intimate setting. The song deals with themes of heartbreak and longing, with Rihanna pleading for her lover to stay with her. The addition of Mikky Ekko’s vocals in the chorus adds a sense of depth and emotion to the song, creating a haunting and unforgettable duet. The song’s sparse piano and string arrangement gives it a sense of vulnerability and intimacy, allowing Rihanna’s raw vocals to shine through. “Stay” is a powerful and emotional ballad that showcases Rihanna’s range as a vocalist and her ability to convey deep and complex emotions through her music.

16. “Hide and Seek” by Imogen Heap

“Hide and Seek” is a haunting and experimental electronic song that features Imogen Heap’s unique and otherworldly vocals. The song is notable for its innovative use of vocal layering and processing, with Heap’s voice manipulated and looped to create a choral effect. The song’s lyrics are cryptic and open to interpretation, dealing with themes of loss, confusion, and searching for answers. The song’s sparse and minimalist arrangement allows Heap’s vocals to take center stage, creating a sense of intimacy and vulnerability. “Hide and Seek” is a powerful example of Imogen Heap’s innovative and experimental approach to music, and its impact can be heard in the work of many contemporary artists.

17. “Love Yourself” by Justin Bieber

“Love Yourself” is a mid-tempo pop song by Justin Bieber that combines acoustic guitar and subtle electronic production. The song features Bieber’s introspective lyrics about a failing relationship, with a chorus that encourages self-love and moving on. The song’s memorable hook and singalong chorus, “You should go and love yourself,” became a cultural phenomenon and helped propel the song to the top of the charts. The acoustic guitar riff and simple drum beat provide a mellow and relaxed feel, creating an intimate and relatable atmosphere. “Love Yourself” is a standout track in Bieber’s discography and showcases his ability to craft memorable and catchy pop songs.

18. “I Miss You” by Blink-182

“I Miss You” by Blink-182 is a pop-punk ballad with a haunting melody that showcases the band’s ability to write emotional and introspective lyrics. The song features a dual vocal performance between Tom DeLonge and Mark Hoppus, with a memorable chorus and a mid-tempo beat that contrasts with the band’s usual high-energy sound. “I Miss You” has become one of Blink-182’s most iconic and beloved songs, with a timeless quality that continues to resonate with fans.

19. “Somebody That I Used to Know” by Gotye

“Somebody That I Used to Know” by Gotye is a melancholic and introspective song that reflects on a past relationship. The music features an innovative blend of alternative rock and electronic sounds, and the vocal performances by Gotye and guest singer Kimbra are haunting and emotional. The song became a massive hit in 2011 and is now considered a modern classic.

20. “You’ve Lost That Lovin’ Feelin'” by the Righteous

Brothers is a classic love song that features a soaring melody and dramatic production. The song was produced by Phil Spector and features a wall of sound arrangement that includes a full orchestra and a choir of backup singers. The song’s passionate and heartfelt performance by the Righteous Brothers, with Bill Medley and Bobby Hatfield trading off vocals, is one of the most iconic in music history. “You’ve Lost That Lovin’ Feelin'” is a timeless and unforgettable song that has been covered by numerous artists and remains a classic of the 1960s.