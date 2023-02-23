Bluegrass music is a distinctive American genre that has been around for over a century. It emerged in the southern Appalachian Mountains and combines traditional folk music with influences from blues, jazz, and even rock and roll. With its high-energy tempos, intricate harmonies, and rapid picking of stringed instruments like the banjo, fiddle, and mandolin, bluegrass has become a beloved form of roots music that continues to inspire generations of musicians. In this article, we present the top 19 best bluegrass songs you have to hear. These songs were chosen based on their musical prowess, cultural significance, and influence in the genre. From classic tracks by Bill Monroe and The Stanley Brothers to contemporary hits by Alison Krauss and Chris Thile, this list covers the gamut of bluegrass sounds and styles. Whether you’re a diehard fan of the genre or just starting to discover the magic of bluegrass, these songs are sure to get your toes tapping and your heart racing. So, sit back, grab a cold drink, and enjoy the sounds of the best bluegrass music out there.

1. Foggy Mountain Breakdown – Lester Flatt and Earl Scruggs

Foggy Mountain Breakdown is a bluegrass instrumental classic written by Earl Scruggs and performed by him and Lester Flatt. The song is characterized by Scruggs’ intricate and lightning-fast banjo playing, with the guitar and mandolin adding to the driving rhythm. Originally recorded in 1949, the song became a hit after it was featured in the movie “Bonnie and Clyde” in 1967. With its energetic and upbeat tempo, Foggy Mountain Breakdown is a quintessential representation of the bluegrass sound and has become a standard in the genre.

2. I’ll Fly Away – Ralph Stanley

I’ll Fly Away is a gospel hymn originally written by Albert E. Brumley in 1929 and later popularized by Ralph Stanley. The song features Stanley’s distinctively mournful and haunting voice, accompanied by acoustic guitar and other instruments. The lyrics describe the narrator’s desire to leave this world and be reunited with loved ones in heaven. I’ll Fly Away has become a beloved and enduring classic in the bluegrass and gospel genres, with its message of hope and longing for eternal life resonating with audiences of all backgrounds. The song has been covered by numerous artists and has appeared in various movies and TV shows.

3. Orange Blossom Special – Chubby Wise

Orange Blossom Special is a classic bluegrass instrumental written by Ervin T. Rouse and performed by Chubby Wise on the fiddle. The song is famous for its rapid and frenetic pace, with the fiddle mimicking the sound of a train as it speeds down the tracks. Orange Blossom Special has been covered by countless artists and has become a staple in the bluegrass and country repertoire, with its catchy melody and infectious energy capturing the spirit of American folk music.

4. Rocky Top – The Osborne Brothers

Rocky Top is a bluegrass classic written by Felice and Boudleaux Bryant and performed by The Osborne Brothers. The song tells the story of a fictional town in Tennessee called Rocky Top, where life is simple and the air is pure. With its upbeat tempo and catchy chorus, Rocky Top has become a beloved anthem of the Volunteer State and a popular sing-along at sporting events and festivals. The Osborne Brothers’ version of the song is widely considered the definitive rendition, and it remains a favorite of bluegrass fans and casual listeners alike.

5. Tortured Tangled Hearts – The Chicks

Tortured Tangled Hearts is a haunting ballad written by Emily Robison of The Chicks, formerly known as the Dixie Chicks. The song features Robison’s plaintive vocals and delicate acoustic guitar, as well as atmospheric strings and percussion. The lyrics describe the aftermath of a failed relationship, with the narrator grappling with feelings of regret and longing. Tortured Tangled Hearts showcases The Chicks’ impeccable musicianship and emotional depth, and it remains a standout track in their impressive catalog of hits.

6. Dueling Banjos – Eric Weissberg and Steve Mandell

Dueling Banjos is a classic instrumental piece composed by Arthur Smith and popularized by Eric Weissberg and Steve Mandell. The song features a banjo and guitar duet, with the two instruments trading off rapid-fire riffs and improvisations. Dueling Banjos gained widespread recognition after it was featured in the movie “Deliverance” in 1972, and it has since become a beloved and iconic bluegrass tune. The song’s lively energy and virtuosic performances make it a favorite among both musicians and casual listeners.

7. I Am a Man of Constant Sorrow – Stanley Brothers

I Am a Man of Constant Sorrow is a traditional American folk song that was made famous by The Stanley Brothers. The song features Carter Stanley’s mournful lead vocals and Ralph Stanley’s haunting harmonies, as well as the duo’s signature banjo and guitar accompaniment. The lyrics tell the story of a man who has known a lifetime of sorrow and hardship, and who longs for a better life in the hereafter. I Am a Man of Constant Sorrow has become a classic of the bluegrass and folk genres, and it remains a powerful and moving testament to the human experience.

8. Nine Pound Hammer – Jim & Jesse McReynolds and The Virginia Boys

Nine Pound Hammer is a traditional American folk song that has been covered by numerous artists, including Jim & Jesse McReynolds and The Virginia Boys. The song features driving guitar and banjo instrumentation, as well as lively vocal harmonies. The lyrics describe the struggles of a hard-working man who is determined to make a better life for himself and his family. Nine Pound Hammer is a classic example of the blue-collar themes and driving rhythms that are characteristic of the bluegrass and folk traditions.

9. Blue Moon of Kentucky – Bill Monroe and The Bluegrass Boys

Blue Moon of Kentucky is a classic bluegrass tune written by Bill Monroe and performed by his band, The Bluegrass Boys. The song features Monroe’s distinctive mandolin playing and his high, lonesome vocals, as well as the band’s tight harmonies and lively instrumentation. Blue Moon of Kentucky is a favorite among bluegrass fans, and it has been covered by countless artists in a variety of styles. The song’s memorable melody and timeless lyrics make it a beloved classic of the bluegrass canon.

10. Tennessee 1949 – Larry Sparks

Larry Sparks’ rendition of “Tennessee 1949” is a classic bluegrass tune that tells the story of a tragic train wreck that occurred in the titular year. The song’s fast-paced tempo, tight harmonies, and virtuosic instrumental performances capture the frenzied energy of the event and the sorrow that followed. Sparks’ powerful vocals convey a sense of urgency and emotion, while the song’s vivid lyrics paint a picture of the tragedy with striking detail. “Tennessee 1949” is a quintessential bluegrass narrative that combines historical storytelling with the genre’s trademark instrumentation and vocal stylings, making it a staple of the bluegrass canon.

11. I Saw the Light – Roy Acuff and the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band

“I Saw the Light” by Roy Acuff and the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band is a classic country gospel tune that features soaring harmonies and lively instrumentation. The song’s joyful and upbeat melody is anchored by the soulful vocals of Roy Acuff, who is accompanied by the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band’s energetic acoustic sound. With its message of redemption and salvation, “I Saw the Light” is a timeless ode to the transformative power of faith. The song has become a beloved staple in the country music canon and continues to inspire and uplift audiences around the world.

12. Last Train to Kitty Hawk – Balsam Range

“Last Train to Kitty Hawk” by Balsam Range is a haunting and evocative bluegrass ballad that tells the story of the Wright brothers’ historic flight at Kitty Hawk, North Carolina. The song’s mournful melody is driven by a spare, haunting arrangement that showcases the stunning harmonies of Balsam Range’s talented musicians. With its poignant lyrics and atmospheric sound, “Last Train to Kitty Hawk” is a tribute to the courage and innovation of the Wright brothers, and a reminder of the power of human ingenuity to change the world.

13. Mountain Dew – Grandpa Jones

“Mountain Dew” by Grandpa Jones is a rollicking bluegrass tune that celebrates the joys of moonshine and revelry. The song’s upbeat melody is driven by a lively banjo riff and features Jones’ distinctive, twangy vocals. With its infectious energy and catchy lyrics, “Mountain Dew” has become a beloved classic of the bluegrass genre, capturing the irreverent spirit of mountain culture and the enduring appeal of country music.

14. I Found a Hiding Place – Carl Story and His Ramblin Mountaineers

“I Found a Hiding Place” by Carl Story and His Ramblin Mountaineers is a classic gospel tune that celebrates the joys of salvation and eternal life. The song’s rousing melody is anchored by Story’s soulful vocals and the Ramblin Mountaineers’ dynamic instrumental backing. With its uplifting message of hope and redemption, “I Found a Hiding Place” is a timeless expression of faith that continues to inspire and comfort audiences around the world.

15. Walls of Time – The Johnson Mountain Boys

“Walls of Time” by The Johnson Mountain Boys is a haunting and evocative bluegrass ballad that speaks to the power of memory and loss. The song’s mournful melody is driven by a spare, haunting arrangement that showcases the band’s stunning vocal harmonies. With its poignant lyrics and atmospheric sound, “Walls of Time” is a meditation on the passage of time and the human experience of longing and regret.

16. Long Black Veil – John Duffey

“Long Black Veil” by John Duffey is a haunting and atmospheric ballad that tells the story of a man who is falsely accused of murder and refuses to reveal his alibi, even at the cost of his own life. The song’s haunting melody is driven by Duffey’s powerful vocals and the spare, haunting instrumental arrangement. With its evocative lyrics and moody sound, “Long Black Veil” is a testament to the enduring power of folk music to tell timeless stories of human experience and emotion.

17. Little Birdie – Wade Mainer

“Little Birdie” by Wade Mainer is a playful and upbeat bluegrass tune that features Mainer’s distinctive, high-pitched vocals and lively banjo playing. The song’s catchy melody and catchy lyrics celebrate the joys of love and companionship, offering a bright and hopeful vision of life in the mountains.

18. Get Back to the Country – Neil Young

“Get Back to the Country” is a classic bluegrass song from Neil Young’s album “Old Ways”. Released in 1985, the song was a departure from Young’s earlier rock sound, as he experimented with different genres, including country and bluegrass. The track features banjo, fiddle, and pedal steel guitar, along with Young’s distinctive voice. The lyrics, which speak to the need to return to a simpler life and a deeper connection to the land, resonate with the bluegrass tradition, which has always been rooted in rural America. With its catchy melody and powerful message, “Get Back to the Country” is a standout track on an album that helped to establish Young as a versatile and dynamic artist.

19. Echo – Watchhouse

“Echo” by Watchhouse (formerly known as Mandolin Orange) is a haunting and ethereal track that showcases the duo’s intricate harmonies and intimate songwriting. The song is built around a simple acoustic guitar melody that gradually builds into a lush soundscape of strings, percussion, and atmospheric textures. The lyrics are introspective and reflective, exploring themes of love, loss, and the passage of time. Watchhouse’s emotive delivery and musical arrangements create a captivating listening experience that is both haunting and uplifting, leaving a lasting impression on the listener. “Echo” is a standout track from their 2021 self-titled album.