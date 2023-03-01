Beach music has been a staple of American culture for decades, with its upbeat rhythms and catchy lyrics bringing people together on the sand and under the sun. Whether it’s a classic soul tune or a modern pop hit, beach music has the power to transport listeners to a carefree and joyful state of mind. In this article, we will explore the top 100 greatest beach music songs of all time, taking a trip down memory lane with some of the most iconic tracks in the genre’s history. From the sultry sounds of Aretha Franklin and the Supremes to the infectious beats of Madonna and Lady Gaga, this list has something for everyone. We will dive deep into the origins of beach music, its evolution over the years, and the lasting impact it has had on popular culture. Along the way, we’ll highlight some of the most beloved songs that have become synonymous with beach vacations and lazy summer days. So, put on your shades, grab a cold drink, and get ready to dance in the sand as we explore the top 100 greatest beach music songs ever recorded.

1. Sixty Minute Man – Dominoes

“Sixty Minute Man” by the Dominoes is a classic R&B song that was released in 1951. The song features powerful vocals, harmonies, and a driving rhythm section that has made it an enduring favorite of the genre. Its lyrics are playful and suggestive, using a metaphor of a man who can “deliver” for an hour straight to convey its message. The song’s suggestive content caused controversy at the time of its release, but it also helped to make it a hit. “Sixty Minute Man” has been covered by numerous artists over the years and remains a classic of the R&B genre to this day.

2. Carolina Girls – General Johnson & the Chairmen of the Board

“Carolina Girls” is a classic beach music song that was released by General Johnson & the Chairmen of the Board in 1980. The upbeat tempo and catchy chorus make it a perfect tune for dancing and singing along to. The song celebrates the charm and beauty of the girls from North Carolina, and the lyrics mention various locations in the state, from Charlotte to the Outer Banks. The smooth vocals of General Johnson and the tight harmonies of the group blend together perfectly, creating a sound that is both fun and infectious. “Carolina Girls” remains a popular song in the beach music genre and is often played at events and parties in the Carolinas.

3. I Love Beach Music – Embers

“I Love Beach Music” by Embers is a classic beach music tune that perfectly captures the feel-good vibe of summertime. The upbeat rhythm, combined with the lyrics about dancing and having a good time at the beach, makes it an instant party starter. The song features smooth vocals, catchy saxophone melodies, and a lively horn section that gives it a full and energetic sound. “I Love Beach Music” has become an anthem of sorts for the beach music genre and continues to be a beloved song in the Carolinas and beyond. Its enduring popularity speaks to the universal appeal of beach music and its ability to bring people together in a celebration of fun and sun.

4. Ms. Grace – Tymes

“Ms. Grace” is a timeless classic by The Tymes. The song tells the story of a man who is in love with a woman named Grace. The lead singer’s smooth and soulful vocals are backed by a catchy melody, complete with a memorable horn section. The song’s lyrics are simple yet heartfelt, with the singer expressing his love for Grace and how much she means to him. “Ms. Grace” was a huge hit upon its release in 1974 and has since become a staple of oldies radio stations and a beloved song for fans of soul and R&B music.

5. Summertime’s Calling Me – Catalinas

“Summertime’s Calling Me” by The Catalinas is a classic beach music song that captures the essence of summer. The upbeat tempo and lively saxophone solos make it a perfect tune for dancing or just enjoying a sunny day at the beach. The lyrics speak of longing for summer and all the fun activities that come with it, like swimming, surfing, and hanging out with friends. The chorus is catchy and easy to sing along with, making it a popular choice for beach music fans. Overall, “Summertime’s Calling Me” is a fun and nostalgic song that celebrates the joy of summer.

6. Stay – Maurice Williams & the Zodiacs

“Stay” by Maurice Williams & the Zodiacs is a classic doo-wop song that tells a tale of longing and heartache. The song opens with the iconic falsetto vocalization of “ahh, ahh, ahh, ahh” followed by a catchy bass line that sets the tone for the rest of the song. The lyrics speak of a man who is trying to convince his love interest to stay with him, promising her love and affection. The song’s memorable chorus and Williams’ soulful delivery make it a timeless classic that has endured for generations, earning a spot as one of the most iconic doo-wop songs of all time.

7. My Girl – Temptations

“My Girl” is a classic soul song recorded by The Temptations in 1964. Written by Smokey Robinson and Ronald White, the song is about the singer’s love and admiration for his girl. The song features a catchy melody and is driven by the group’s signature harmonies and David Ruffin’s lead vocals. “My Girl” became the group’s first number-one hit on the Billboard Hot 100 and has since become one of the most iconic and recognizable songs in the Motown catalog. Its popularity has been further solidified through its use in various films, television shows, and advertisements over the years.

8. Cool Me Out – Lamont Dozier

“Cool Me Out” is a soulful track by Lamont Dozier, released in 1973. The song opens with a smooth guitar riff and a lively horn section. Dozier’s soulful vocals blend perfectly with the upbeat instrumentation, creating an infectious groove. The song’s lyrics tell a story of a man who is exhausted from a toxic relationship and is looking for a way out. He pleads to his partner to “cool him out” and give him some space. The song’s catchy chorus and memorable melody make it a standout track in Dozier’s discography and a classic soul hit of the 70s.

9. Under The Boardwalk – Drifters

“Under the Boardwalk” by The Drifters is a classic soul song from the 1960s. The song’s melody and lyrics convey a romantic and dreamy feeling, as the singer describes a romantic encounter under the boardwalk by the sea. The smooth harmonies of The Drifters, combined with the upbeat rhythm and catchy chorus, make this song a timeless hit. “Under the Boardwalk” has been covered by various artists over the years and remains a staple of oldies radio stations. It’s a perfect song to evoke nostalgia for lazy summer days and young love, and it continues to be beloved by generations of music fans.

10. Myrtle Beach Days – Fantastic Shakers

“Myrtle Beach Days” by Fantastic Shakers is a classic beach music anthem that captures the carefree and fun-filled atmosphere of the popular South Carolina vacation spot. The upbeat tempo and catchy chorus make it a perfect sing-along tune, while the lyrics evoke fond memories of sunny days spent lounging on the beach, sipping cocktails, and enjoying the company of loved ones. The song’s infectious energy and nostalgic vibe have made it a beloved staple of the beach music genre, and it continues to be played at parties, weddings, and other events to this day.

11. Brenda – O.C. Smith

“Brenda” is a soulful ballad by O.C. Smith, released in 1977. The song is about a lost love named Brenda and Smith’s longing to have her back in his life. The smooth and mellow vocals of Smith blend perfectly with the soft, slow beat of the music, making it a classic soul ballad. The song’s lyrics are relatable and emotional, expressing the heartbreak of losing a loved one and the desire to rekindle that relationship. Overall, “Brenda” is a timeless classic that will continue to resonate with listeners for years to come.

12. One Mint Julep – Clovers

“One Mint Julep” by The Clovers is a classic rhythm and blues song that has been covered by various artists over the years. The song features a distinctive horn riff that opens the track, followed by the soulful vocals of the lead singer. The lyrics describe the singer’s experience of drinking a mint julep, a classic Southern cocktail, and becoming intoxicated by its effects. The song is known for its catchy melody and upbeat tempo, which make it a popular choice for dancing. Overall, “One Mint Julep” is a fun and infectious song that captures the spirit of the 1950s rhythm and blues era.

13. It Will Stand – Showmen

“It Will Stand” is a classic soul tune by The Showmen, released in 1961. The song features a catchy rhythm, upbeat melody, and harmonious vocals that make it a dancefloor favorite. Its lyrics proclaim the enduring nature of the music and its power to bring people together. The track has a distinctive horn section that creates a lively atmosphere, and the driving beat inspires people to get up and move. “It Will Stand” has remained popular over the years and has been covered by several artists. It continues to be a staple of old-school R&B and soul playlists.

14. Rainy Day Bells – Globetrotters

“Rainy Day Bells” is a soulful classic by The Globetrotters, released in 1968. The song starts with a gentle piano riff and a smooth vocal performance by the lead singer, before transitioning to a swinging chorus featuring a full brass section. The lyrics convey a feeling of sadness and loneliness on a rainy day, but also offer hope for a brighter tomorrow. The instrumentation is top-notch, with each instrument perfectly complementing the others. The song has a nostalgic charm that has made it a favorite among fans of 60s soul music, and it’s sure to make you tap your feet and sing along.

15. Lady Soul – Temptations

” Lady Soul” is a classic soul track by The Temptations, released in 1966. The song is a tribute to the power and allure of a woman’s soul, with the group singing about how they are completely entranced by it. The upbeat rhythm, harmonies, and catchy melody make it a timeless classic that has stood the test of time. The song was a commercial success, reaching #16 on the US Billboard R&B chart and #29 on the US Billboard Hot 100. It has since been covered by numerous artists and is widely regarded as one of The Temptations’ best-known and most-loved songs.

16. Be Young, Be Foolish, Be Happy – Tams

“Be Young, Be Foolish, Be Happy” is an upbeat song by The Tams that encourages listeners to enjoy life and not take things too seriously. The song features a catchy melody with a lively rhythm and soulful vocals that perfectly capture the youthful energy and carefree spirit of the 60s. The lyrics encourage listeners to embrace their youth, forget their worries, and enjoy every moment they have. The song became a hit for The Tams and remains a popular choice for parties, weddings, and other celebrations. Its message of living life to the fullest continues to resonate with audiences today.

17. You’re More Than A Number In My Little Red Book – Drifters

“You’re More Than a Number in My Little Red Book” is a romantic ballad by The Drifters that was released in 1976. The song is about a man who tells his love interest that she is more than just a number in his little red book of conquests, but someone he truly cares for. It has a slow, soulful melody with a classic 70s sound and features the trademark harmonies of The Drifters. The song was well-received upon its release and is still popular today as a classic R&B love song that captures the sweet, romantic spirit of the era.

18. Hey Baby – Bruce Channel

“Hey Baby” by Bruce Channel is a classic rock and roll tune released in 1962. The song’s upbeat rhythm and catchy lyrics made it an instant hit, reaching number one on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The harmonica solo by Delbert McClinton is one of the most recognizable parts of the song, and it is considered one of the earliest examples of the use of harmonica in rock music. “Hey Baby” has been covered by many artists, including Jimi Hendrix and DJ Ötzi, and it continues to be a popular song played on oldies radio stations and at parties.

19. With This Ring – Platters

“With This Ring” is a soulful ballad by the Platters, released in 1967. The song speaks of the commitment and loyalty one has towards their significant other when exchanging wedding rings. The slow, romantic melody is accentuated by the smooth, deep vocals of the lead singer, Herb Reed, and the accompanying harmonies of the group. The song showcases the group’s signature sound of blending doo-wop and R&B styles, and it reached number 14 on the US R&B chart and number 34 on the Billboard Hot 100. “With This Ring” remains a classic love song and a favorite among Platters fans.

20. Nip Sip – Clovers

“Nip Sip” by The Clovers is a catchy R&B song that features the group’s signature harmonies and upbeat rhythm. The song tells the story of a man who loves his whiskey and often visits a bar called the Nip and Sip to indulge in his favorite drink. The lyrics are clever and witty, with phrases like “nip and sip” and “stop and start” creating a playful tone. The song’s instrumentation, including saxophones and drums, adds to the lively energy of the track. “Nip Sip” is a fun and entertaining song that showcases The Clovers’ talent and style.

21. Party Time Man – Futures

“Party Time Man” by the Futures is a classic beach music song with a catchy melody and upbeat rhythm that will get you moving. The lyrics celebrate the joys of partying and dancing, encouraging everyone to let loose and have a good time. The vocals are soulful and passionate, with the harmonies of the group blending together seamlessly. The horn section adds a touch of funk to the song, giving it a lively and dynamic feel. With its energetic and infectious sound, “Party Time Man” is a perfect song to get any party started and keep it going all night long.

22. Club Savoy – Rockin’ Louie & The Mamma Jammers

“Club Savoy” by Rockin’ Louie & The Mamma Jammers is a classic beach music tune with a lively rhythm that is perfect for dancing. Released in 1989, the song was an instant hit in the beach music scene and continues to be a favorite among fans of the genre. The catchy lyrics and upbeat tempo make it an ideal choice for a summer party or a day at the beach. The horn section adds an extra layer of energy to the song, and the guitar solo is sure to get feet tapping. Overall, “Club Savoy” is a fun and memorable track that captures the spirit of beach music.

23. Thank You John – Willie Tee

“Thank You John” by Willie Tee is a tribute to the legendary Beatles member, John Lennon, who was assassinated in 1980. The song starts with a somber melody and Willie’s falsetto vocals as he sings about his admiration for John and his sadness for his loss. As the song progresses, the tempo picks up, and the tone becomes more celebratory. The chorus features a group of female vocalists harmonizing to a catchy melody, thanking John for his contributions to music and culture. The song’s lyrics and music capture the mixed emotions of grief and gratitude that many felt after John Lennon’s tragic death.

24. Think – The “5” Royales

“Think” by The “5” Royales is a classic R&B song with a soulful and energetic sound. Released in 1957, it has been covered by various artists over the years, including James Brown and Aretha Franklin. The upbeat tempo, catchy guitar riffs, and dynamic vocals make it a fan favorite. The lyrics focus on the power of positive thinking and the need to stay motivated through life’s challenges. The song’s infectious rhythm and positive message have made it a timeless hit that still resonates with audiences today.

25. (I’m Just Thinking About) Cooling Out – Jerry Butler

Jerry Butler’s “(I’m Just Thinking About) Cooling Out” is a soulful ballad that combines elements of blues and R&B. The lyrics tell a story of a man who’s lost his love and can’t seem to find peace without her. Butler’s smooth and emotive vocals are perfectly complemented by the backing instrumentation, which includes a powerful horn section and a soulful guitar riff. The song’s slow and steady tempo, coupled with its heartfelt lyrics and soulful delivery, make it a classic example of the deep soul genre and a testament to Butler’s incredible talent as a singer and songwriter.

26. My Guy – Mary Wells

“My Guy” is a classic soul song released by Mary Wells in 1964. The song became Wells’ biggest hit and has since been covered by many artists. The song features a catchy and upbeat melody, with Wells’ sweet vocals delivering lyrics about a girl telling her friends about her love for her guy. The song has a happy and uplifting tone that perfectly captures the feelings of falling in love. “My Guy” is a classic example of the Motown sound, which was a driving force in popular music in the 1960s, and it remains a beloved song to this day.

27. Come Get To This – Marvin Gaye

“Come Get To This” is a soulful and romantic song by Marvin Gaye, released in 1973. The song features Gaye’s smooth and passionate vocals over a groovy, funk-infused beat. The lyrics speak of a man’s desire to be with his lover, telling her to come to him and fulfill his needs. The song has a laid-back, sensual vibe that is characteristic of Gaye’s style, and it showcases his ability to create music that is both emotionally powerful and musically appealing. “Come Get To This” remains a beloved classic of soul music and a testament to Marvin Gaye’s enduring legacy as an artist.

28. You Bring Out The Boogie In Me – Sonny Terry & Brownie McGhee

“You Bring Out The Boogie In Me” is a lively, upbeat blues song by Sonny Terry and Brownie McGhee, two iconic American blues musicians. The song is characterized by Terry’s harmonica riffs and McGhee’s guitar playing, as well as their powerful vocals. The lyrics are playful and suggest that the person the singer is addressing brings out a fun, dancing spirit in them. The song has a catchy rhythm and an infectious energy that is sure to get anyone up and moving. It’s a classic blues number that showcases the talents of two legends of the genre.

29. Hello Stranger – Barbara Lewis

“Hello Stranger” is a soulful ballad by Barbara Lewis, released in 1963. The song features Lewis’ tender vocals layered over gentle instrumentation, including a prominent bassline and light piano. The lyrics convey a longing for a love that has been lost, and the emotional delivery of lines like “Hello stranger, it seems so good to see you back again” is sure to tug at listeners’ heartstrings. The song’s timeless appeal has made it a classic, with covers by artists like Yvonne Elliman and Queen Latifah. “Hello Stranger” is a standout track in Lewis’ career and in the soul music genre as a whole.

30. 39-21-46 – Showmen

“39-21-46” by The Showmen is a classic R&B song with a lively and upbeat sound. The song features a catchy melody and infectious rhythm that will have listeners tapping their feet and moving along. The lyrics tell the story of a man who is smitten with a woman, describing her measurements in detail and proclaiming his love for her. The horn section adds to the energetic vibe of the song, and the lead singer’s soulful vocals add an extra layer of emotion. “39-21-46” is a fun and enjoyable track that embodies the spirit of classic R&B music.

31. Green Eyes – Ravens

“Green Eyes” by The Ravens is a classic doo-wop ballad from the 1950s. The song features beautiful harmonies and a heartfelt lead vocal from Maithe Marshall. The lyrics tell the story of a man who has fallen in love with a woman with green eyes, and how he can’t help but think of her all the time. The song’s arrangement is simple but effective, with a slow tempo and gentle instrumentation that perfectly complements the romantic and nostalgic feeling of the lyrics. “Green Eyes” is a great example of the smooth and soulful sound of early doo-wop music.

32. It Ain’t No Big Thing – Radiants

“It Ain’t No Big Thing” by The Radiants is an energetic and upbeat soul track with a catchy melody and infectious rhythm. The song features tight harmonies, a lively horn section, and a grooving bassline that all come together to create a feel-good, danceable tune. The lyrics tell the story of a man who has lost his love, but insists that it’s not a big deal and he will move on. The song was released in 1965 and has since become a classic of the era, with its timeless sound and irresistible charm still resonating with listeners today.

33. Work With Me Annie – Midnighters

“Work with Me Annie” by Midnighters is a classic R&B song released in 1954. The song features the deep, soulful vocals of lead singer Hank Ballard, backed by the group’s tight harmonies and driving rhythm section. The song’s suggestive lyrics, which caused controversy at the time, make it a prime example of the genre’s often risqué content. The song was so popular that it spawned a series of sequels, including “Annie Had a Baby” and “Annie’s Aunt Fannie.” “Work with Me Annie” has since become a beloved classic of the early rock and roll era and a staple of oldies radio.

34. Anna – Arthur Alexander

“Anna” is a soulful track by Arthur Alexander, originally released in 1962. The song features Alexander’s smooth vocals and a bluesy guitar riff that create a melancholic atmosphere. The lyrics tell the story of a man longing for his former lover named Anna, reminiscing about the times they spent together and the love they once shared. Alexander’s emotional delivery adds to the song’s poignancy, making it a classic example of the early soul genre. “Anna” has been covered by numerous artists over the years and remains a beloved classic for fans of soul and R&B music.

35. Don’t Drop It – Wilbert Harrison

“Don’t Drop It” by Wilbert Harrison is a lively R&B track with a catchy melody and infectious groove. The song was released in 1961 and features Harrison’s soulful vocals backed by a tight band. The lyrics tell a story of a man pleading with his lover not to leave him, emphasizing the importance of their relationship and his love for her. The song’s upbeat tempo and driving rhythm make it a perfect dance tune, while its heartfelt lyrics give it depth and meaning. “Don’t Drop It” is a classic example of early R&B and is still enjoyed by music fans today.

36. It’s All Right – Impressions

“It’s All Right” by The Impressions is a soulful classic that is sure to get you grooving. Released in 1963, the song features a catchy rhythm and smooth harmonies that have made it an enduring hit. With its positive and uplifting lyrics, “It’s All Right” delivers a message of hope and resilience that has resonated with audiences for decades. The song has been covered by numerous artists and has been featured in a variety of movies and television shows. From its infectious beat to its memorable melody, “It’s All Right” is a timeless track that continues to captivate listeners to this day.

37. Baby I Need Your Lovin’ – Four Tops

“Baby I Need Your Lovin'” by the Four Tops is a classic Motown track that epitomizes the sound of the era. With its catchy melody, smooth vocal harmonies, and upbeat tempo, the song tells the story of a man who can’t get enough of his lover’s affection. The instrumentation, including the prominent use of the bass guitar and tambourine, gives the song its distinctive Motown sound. The Four Tops’ lead singer, Levi Stubbs, delivers a powerful vocal performance that perfectly captures the song’s emotions. “Baby I Need Your Lovin'” remains a beloved Motown classic and a testament to the group’s enduring legacy.

38. Good Rockin’ Tonight – Wynonie Harris

“Good Rockin’ Tonight” by Wynonie Harris is a classic rhythm and blues track that has influenced many rock and roll artists that followed. Originally recorded by Roy Brown in 1947, Harris covered the song in 1948 and made it his own, with his signature growling vocals and energetic performance. The song’s upbeat tempo and catchy melody, along with Harris’s dynamic delivery, make it a lively and fun track to listen to. “Good Rockin’ Tonight” is a true representation of the jump blues style that Harris helped popularize in the 1940s and 1950s and remains a timeless classic of the era.

39. I Got The Fever – Prophets

“I Got The Fever” by The Prophets is a lively rhythm and blues tune that is sure to get you up and moving. The song features a catchy saxophone riff and the lead singer’s soulful vocals complement it perfectly. The lyrics are about the protagonist’s longing for a girl who is already taken and how he can’t seem to shake his love for her. The track was released in 1962 and became a hit on the R&B charts. It remains a classic of the genre and is sure to get anyone in the mood for some vintage R&B.

40. Just A Gigolo/I Ain’t Got Nobody – Louis Prima

“Just a Gigolo/I Ain’t Got Nobody” is a classic medley performed by Louis Prima. It’s a blend of two previously recorded songs by other artists, which Prima combined to create a unique and upbeat track that became one of his most famous works. The first part, “Just a Gigolo,” has a jazzy and playful sound with a catchy chorus. The second part, “I Ain’t Got Nobody,” has a faster pace and showcases Prima’s dynamic vocals. The song has been covered by many artists over the years and remains a popular choice for swing and jazz enthusiasts.

41. Safronia B – Calvin Boze

“Safronia B” is a 1950s R&B hit by Calvin Boze. The song’s catchy rhythm and lyrics about a mysterious woman named Safronia B made it a popular dance tune during the era. Boze’s distinctive voice adds to the charm of the song, which features a bouncy horn section and a driving rhythm section. “Safronia B” was a hit on the R&B charts in the mid-1950s and remains a popular choice for fans of the genre. Its energetic sound and catchy lyrics have helped it endure as a classic of the era and a favorite of many music lovers.

42. Going Back To Louisiana – Delbert McClinton

“Going Back to Louisiana” by Delbert McClinton is a lively blues-rock song that features McClinton’s signature harmonica riffs and soulful vocals. Released in 1980, the song has a driving rhythm and catchy chorus that makes it a perfect sing-along tune. McClinton’s lyrics pay homage to the Louisiana music scene and the city of New Orleans, with references to Mardi Gras and Bourbon Street. The song’s infectious energy and upbeat tempo are sure to get listeners up and dancing. It’s a great example of McClinton’s ability to blend blues, rock, and soul music into a unique and enjoyable sound.

43. Zing Went The Strings Of My Heart – Coasters

“Zing Went The Strings Of My Heart” by The Coasters is an upbeat song with a catchy melody that was released in 1958. The song is a cover of a popular tune from the 1930s, and The Coasters gave it a fresh twist with their signature doo-wop sound. The harmonies and vocal interplay between the group members are outstanding, making the song a joy to listen to. The lyrics speak of the power of love, with the narrator singing about the way his heart sings when he is with the woman he loves. The song is a classic example of the golden age of doo-wop and remains a beloved classic to this day.

44. This Old Heart Of Mine – Isley Brothers

“This Old Heart of Mine” is a Motown classic by The Isley Brothers, released in 1966. The song features a memorable guitar riff and the soulful vocals of Ronald Isley. It was originally written for The Supremes, but they passed on it, and The Isley Brothers recorded it instead. The song became a hit and has been covered by many other artists, including Rod Stewart and Bonnie Raitt. The lyrics describe a man pleading with his lover to stay faithful to him, despite the temptations of others. “This Old Heart of Mine” is a timeless soul ballad that still resonates with listeners today.

45. Stubborn Kind Of Fellow – Marvin Gaye

“Stubborn Kind Of Fellow” by Marvin Gaye is a classic Motown hit that showcases Gaye’s vocal talent and signature soulful sound. Released in 1962, the song features upbeat and danceable instrumentation, including catchy horns and a driving drumbeat. Gaye sings about a woman who challenges him, but his stubborn nature prevents him from backing down or admitting his feelings. With its catchy chorus and upbeat tempo, “Stubborn Kind Of Fellow” became one of Gaye’s early hits and solidified his status as a rising star in the Motown universe.

46. You’re So Fine – Falcons

“You’re So Fine” by the Falcons is a classic R&B hit from 1959. The song has a lively beat, a catchy melody, and features the soulful vocals of lead singer, Eddie Floyd. The lyrics are a celebration of a woman’s beauty and charm and express the singer’s desire to be with her. The song became a big hit upon its release and is widely regarded as one of the Falcons’ most popular and enduring songs. It has been covered by many other artists over the years and remains a beloved classic of the R&B genre.

47. Searchin’ – Coasters

“Searchin'” is a classic rock and roll song by The Coasters that was released in 1957. It features a driving rhythm and catchy lyrics that have made it a staple of the genre. The song’s lyrics tell the story of a man searching for his lover, who has left him without a trace. The upbeat tempo and playful delivery of the lyrics make the song feel light-hearted and fun despite its melancholic theme. “Searchin'” is a quintessential example of early rock and roll and remains a beloved classic to this day, with its influence felt across generations of musicians.

48. Drinkin’ Wine Spo-Dee-O-Dee – Stick McGhee

“Drinkin’ Wine Spo-Dee-O-Dee” is a classic R&B song originally recorded by Sticks McGhee in 1947. The song features upbeat and catchy melodies with a simple but fun call-and-response chorus that is easy to sing along with. The lyrics tell the story of a group of friends drinking and partying all night long, and the song has become a staple in the world of blues and R&B. With its high energy and infectious rhythm, “Drinkin’ Wine Spo-Dee-O-Dee” remains a timeless classic and a must-listen for anyone interested in the roots of American music.

49. The Entertainer – Tony Clarke

“The Entertainer” is a classic rhythm and blues tune originally recorded by Tony Clarke in 1965. The song features a catchy and upbeat melody with Clarke’s smooth vocals singing about a woman who loves to be the center of attention. The track has a prominent piano line and horns that give it a lively and energetic feel. It became a popular hit on the R&B charts and has been covered by various artists over the years. “The Entertainer” is a fun and danceable song that showcases the soulful sound of 1960s R&B and the talent of Tony Clarke as a performer.

50. Lipstick Traces – Benny Spellman

“Lipstick Traces” by Benny Spellman is a soulful and lively song with a catchy rhythm and a captivating melody. The upbeat tune is accompanied by Spellman’s smooth, rich vocals and a playful horn section. The lyrics are about a lost love and the traces left behind by the woman in the form of lipstick stains. The song features a prominent bass line and a danceable groove, making it a popular choice for parties and dance floors. “Lipstick Traces” has become a classic in the soul music genre and is often covered by other artists.

51. She Shot A Hole In My Soul – Clifford Curry

“She Shot A Hole In My Soul” by Clifford Curry is a classic soul song about heartbreak and betrayal. The song starts with a groovy horn section and a catchy guitar riff before Curry’s powerful voice takes over, lamenting the loss of his love to another man. The lyrics describe the pain of being left behind, as well as the shame and humiliation that come with it. The song’s infectious beat and Curry’s soulful delivery make it a standout track in the genre, and its enduring popularity is a testament to its timeless appeal.

52. Give Me Just A Little More Time – Chairmen Of The Board

“Give Me Just a Little More Time” by Chairmen of the Board is an upbeat and catchy soul song with a driving rhythm and infectious horns. The lyrics are about a man pleading with his lover to give him more time to make things right in their relationship. The song was a huge hit when it was released in 1970 and has since become a classic, covered by numerous artists over the years. It’s known for its catchy chorus and danceable beat, making it a popular choice for parties and events. The song has stood the test of time and remains a beloved classic of the soul genre.

53. Just One Look – Doris Troy

“Just One Look” is a classic hit song by American soul singer Doris Troy. The song was written by Doris Troy and Gregory Carroll and released in 1963. The upbeat song has a catchy melody and lyrics that express the excitement of falling in love at first sight. It was a commercial success, reaching the top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 and earning Troy international recognition. “Just One Look” has been covered by many artists over the years, including The Hollies and Linda Ronstadt, and has remained a popular song in the soul and pop music genres.

54. But It’s Alright – J.J. Jackson

“But It’s Alright” by J.J. Jackson is a classic soul song that exudes positivity and resilience. With a driving beat and catchy melody, the song’s lyrics encourage listeners to keep their chin up and push through tough times. Jackson’s smooth and powerful vocals perfectly capture the song’s upbeat message, and the soaring horn section adds to the energetic feel. “But It’s Alright” has remained a beloved favorite since its release in 1966, and has been covered by numerous artists over the years. Its timeless message of perseverance and hope continues to resonate with listeners today.

55. What Kind Of Fool (Do You Think I Am) – Tams

“What Kind Of Fool (Do You Think I Am)” is a song by the American vocal group, The Tams, released in 1963. The song is about a man who is being deceived by his lover, who he believed to be true to him, but she turns out to be playing games with his heart. The soulful and upbeat tune features catchy harmonies and a lively rhythm that invites listeners to dance along. The song became a hit for The Tams, reaching number nine on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and making them one of the top beach music bands of the 1960s.

56. I Need Your Loving – Don Gardner & Dee Dee Ford

“I Need Your Loving” by Don Gardner & Dee Dee Ford is a classic R&B duet. The song was originally released in 1962 and became a hit in the United States, reaching number 18 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The song features powerful vocals from both Gardner and Ford, backed by a lively horn section and a grooving rhythm section. The lyrics tell a story of love and longing, with the singers pleading for the love and affection of their partners. “I Need Your Loving” remains a beloved R&B classic and has been covered by numerous artists over the years.

57. Easy Comin’ Out (Hard Goin’ In) – William Bell

“Easy Comin’ Out (Hard Goin’ In)” is a soulful track by American R&B artist William Bell. Released in 1966, the song features Bell’s smooth, velvety vocals and a groovy, danceable rhythm. The lyrics tell the story of a man who is warned by his friends about getting involved with a woman who is “easy comin’ out” but “hard goin’ in,” meaning that she may be fun at first but difficult to deal with in the long run. Despite the warning, the man can’t resist the temptation and ends up falling for her anyway. The song’s catchy melody and relatable theme make it a classic soul hit.

58. Girl Watcher – O’Kaysions

“Girl Watcher” by The O’Kaysions is a playful and catchy tune about a man who can’t help but admire the beauty of women around him. The song’s upbeat rhythm and horn section make it a classic example of the Motown sound. With its infectious chorus and memorable melody, “Girl Watcher” became a hit for The O’Kaysions in 1968, reaching the Top 5 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The song has since been covered by numerous artists and is still a popular choice for parties and events. “Girl Watcher” is a timeless classic that continues to delight music fans of all ages.

59. White Cliffs Of Dover – Checkers

“White Cliffs of Dover” is a 1941 patriotic song by the Checkers, a group of African American singers from the US. The song was popularized during World War II, as a tribute to the pilots who flew over the English Channel and saw the cliffs of Dover as a symbol of hope and freedom. The song expresses a longing for peace and a world free from war. The Checkers’ version is a soulful and emotive rendition that showcases their vocal abilities and captures the essence of the song’s sentiment. The song remains a beloved classic and a reminder of the sacrifices made during wartime.

60. Annie Had A Baby – Midnighters

“Annie Had A Baby” is a 1954 R&B song by The Midnighters, characterized by its catchy melody and humorous lyrics. The song describes the life-changing event of having a baby, with the lyrics describing the father’s excitement and his plans to buy the baby new shoes and toys. The song was popular in the United States during the 1950s, reaching number 11 on the Billboard R&B chart. The Midnighters were known for their energetic and sometimes controversial performances, and “Annie Had A Baby” showcases their unique style and upbeat sound. It remains a beloved classic in the R&B genre.

61. I Do Love You – Billy Stewart

“I Do Love You” is a soulful love ballad by Billy Stewart, released in 1965. The song features Stewart’s powerful vocals and showcases his ability to hit high notes with ease. The track’s opening guitar riff and the pounding rhythm section set the tone for the emotional lyrics, which describe the singer’s love and devotion to his significant other. The song was a commercial success, peaking at number 26 on the Billboard Hot 100 and number 6 on the R&B chart. It remains one of Stewart’s most beloved songs and is considered a classic of the 1960s soul era.

62. A Quiet Place – Garnet Mimms & the Enchanters

“A Quiet Place” by Garnet Mimms & the Enchanters is a soulful ballad with a beautiful arrangement and powerful vocals. The song is about finding a peaceful, happy place with someone you love, away from the chaos of the world. The lyrics are heartfelt and emotional, and the lush strings and smooth harmonies add to the overall dreamy and romantic atmosphere of the track. Garnet Mimms’ soulful and expressive voice shines through in this song, making it a timeless classic that is sure to captivate listeners and bring a sense of calmness and comfort in a world that can sometimes feel overwhelming.

63. Kissin’ In The Back Row Of The Movies – Drifters

“Kissin’ In The Back Row Of The Movies” by The Drifters is a romantic soul song that was released in 1974. The song is about a couple who are so in love that they don’t care about anyone else, and they love to sneak kisses in the back row of the movie theater. The upbeat rhythm and catchy chorus make this song a perfect sing-along and dance tune. The smooth vocal harmonies and the dynamic horns make the song even more enjoyable. “Kissin’ In The Back Row Of The Movies” became a top 20 hit in the US and a top 10 hit in the UK.

64. I Can’t Help Myself (Sugar Pie Honey Bunch) – Four Tops

“I Can’t Help Myself (Sugar Pie Honey Bunch)” by Four Tops is a classic Motown hit from 1965. The song features the signature harmonies and irresistible hooks that made the Four Tops one of the most successful vocal groups of the era. With lyrics that express the singer’s overwhelming love and desire for his sweetheart, “I Can’t Help Myself” has become a beloved romantic classic. The song’s catchy melody, upbeat tempo, and joyful vibe make it impossible to resist tapping your feet or singing along. It has remained a staple of oldies radio and dance parties for decades.

65. Meet Me With Your Black Drawers On – Gloria Hardiman

“Meet Me With Your Black Drawers On” by Gloria Hardiman is an upbeat and fun R&B song from the 1970s. The song’s lyrics tell the story of a woman who is ready to party and have a good time with her lover, telling him to “meet me with your black drawers on.” The catchy melody and groovy rhythm are sure to get listeners up and dancing. Hardiman’s soulful vocals add to the playful and flirtatious tone of the song. “Meet Me With Your Black Drawers On” is a classic party anthem that continues to be enjoyed by audiences today.

66. Something Old, Something New – Fantastics

“Something Old, Something New” by the Fantastics is a soulful track that beautifully blends the sounds of classic doo-wop with the emerging funk and soul styles of the 60s. The song features upbeat horns and a lively vocal performance that is both energetic and romantic. The catchy chorus and the rhythmic interplay between the lead and backing vocals make this song a perfect dance-floor filler. With its upbeat and optimistic vibe, “Something Old, Something New” is a classic feel-good track that captures the essence of the 60s soul music scene.

67. It Started With A Kiss – Hot Chocolate

“It Started With A Kiss” by Hot Chocolate is a classic 80s love song that tells the story of a couple falling in love at first sight. The smooth, soulful vocals of lead singer Errol Brown blend seamlessly with the upbeat pop instrumentation, featuring catchy guitar riffs and an infectious bassline. The song’s chorus is instantly memorable and singable, and its romantic lyrics are sure to make any listener swoon. “It Started With A Kiss” is a timeless track that has remained a staple of feel-good playlists for decades and continues to capture the hearts of listeners old and new.

68. Kansas City – Wilbert Harrison

“Kansas City” is a classic R&B song written by Jerry Leiber and Mike Stoller and first recorded by Little Willie Littlefield. Wilbert Harrison’s version, released in 1959, became a massive hit, reaching No. 1 on the R&B and No. 3 on the pop charts. The song’s upbeat tempo and catchy chorus have made it a staple of rock and roll history, covered by a variety of artists over the years. Harrison’s version features his unique blend of R&B and blues, highlighted by his distinctive voice and dynamic guitar playing. “Kansas City” is a must-listen for fans of classic rock and roll.

69. Shakin’ The Shack – Fantastic Shakers

“Shakin’ The Shack” by Fantastic Shakers is a lively and upbeat beach music song that will make you want to get up and dance. The catchy melody, energetic guitar riffs, and driving beat create a fun and carefree atmosphere that will lift your spirits and make you feel good. The lyrics tell a story of a party where everyone is having a great time, and the band is playing music that everyone loves. It’s a classic party song that’s perfect for any occasion, and it’s easy to see why the Fantastic Shakers are one of the most popular beach music bands of all time.

70. I Used To Cry Mercy, Mercy – Lamplighters

“I Used to Cry Mercy, Mercy” by the Lamplighters is a classic R&B track that showcases the group’s tight harmonies and soulful vocals. The song’s upbeat tempo and catchy melody make it an instant toe-tapper, while the lyrics convey a message of heartbreak and longing. The Lamplighters’ smooth vocal delivery is complemented by the backing instrumentation, which includes a grooving bassline and energetic brass section. “I Used to Cry Mercy, Mercy” is a standout track from the group’s discography and a testament to their enduring legacy in the world of R&B and soul music.

71. Walking Up A One Way Street – Willie Tee

“Walkin’ Up a One Way Street” by Willie Tee is an R&B classic released in 1965. It features Tee’s soulful vocals and a catchy melody that captures the excitement of a new romance. The lyrics describe the thrill of pursuing someone who may be out of reach, with Tee declaring his intention to “keep on walkin’ up a one way street” until he wins her heart. The song’s upbeat tempo and lively horn section make it a popular dance tune, and it has been covered by several other artists over the years.

72. Surely I Love You – Rosco Gordon

“Surely I Love You” by Rosco Gordon is a soulful ballad with a bluesy undertone. The song features a steady, rhythmic piano and Gordon’s smooth, powerful vocals, making it a timeless classic. The lyrics express a deep and abiding love, with Gordon crooning about his unwavering devotion to his beloved. The song’s emotional depth and sincerity, combined with its catchy melody, make it an unforgettable addition to any soul music playlist. Whether it’s a slow dance or a quiet moment alone, “Surely I Love You” is the perfect soundtrack for expressing your love to that special someone.

73. Kidnapper – Jewell & the Rubies

“Kidnapper” is a soulful, upbeat song by Jewell & the Rubies. Released in 1963, the track features a catchy melody and strong vocals from lead singer Jewell Bass. The lyrics tell the story of a woman who has been captured by a man who promises to love her forever. However, she quickly realizes that his love is not true and she needs to escape. The song is a classic example of the soul and R&B music of the era, and features a lively beat that will get anyone up and dancing.

74. More Today Than Yesterday – Spiral Starecase

“More Today Than Yesterday” by Spiral Starecase is a nostalgic classic, reminiscent of youthful exuberance and endless summer days. The catchy melody and upbeat tempo make it an instant earworm that lingers long after it ends. The lyrics express the depth of love and the intensity of the singer’s feelings, with the chorus repeating the message that the love they have is “more today than yesterday, but not as much as tomorrow.” The song’s simple yet powerful message resonates with listeners of all ages and has become a beloved staple of 60s pop music.

75. Across The Street – Lenny O’Henry

“Across The Street” by Lenny O’Henry is a soulful, upbeat track that captures the excitement of meeting someone new. With its catchy guitar riff and lively horns, the song is impossible not to dance to. Lenny’s smooth vocals tell the story of a man who can’t resist the temptation of a woman across the street, and the longing in his voice is palpable. The track is a classic example of 60s soul music and has been covered by many artists over the years. Its infectious energy and romantic lyrics make it a timeless addition to any playlist.

76. Mercy Mr. Percy – Varetta Dillard

“I Can’t Stop Loving You” is a soulful rendition of the classic song by Varetta Dillard. With her powerful voice and smooth delivery, she captures the emotion and intensity of the lyrics. The song is a tribute to a lover who is gone but not forgotten, and Dillard’s performance is filled with longing and heartache. The bluesy piano accompaniment and soulful saxophone solo add to the emotional impact of the song. “Mercy Mr. Percy” is a heartfelt ballad that showcases Dillard’s vocal range and depth of feeling. It’s a soulful tribute to the power of love and the importance of holding on to those we care about.

77. Jamie – Eddie Holland

“Jamie” is a soulful love song performed by Eddie Holland. Released in 1962, it reached the top 30 on the US Billboard Hot 100 chart. The song tells the story of a man who has fallen deeply in love with a woman named Jamie and how he can’t help but feel happy and inspired when he is with her. The song features smooth, romantic vocals from Holland and a catchy melody that perfectly captures the joy and excitement of falling in love. It has since become a classic of the early 1960s soul and R&B genre.

78. I Got Loaded – Peppermint Harris

“I Got Loaded” is a lively R&B track by Peppermint Harris that features his spirited vocals and a driving beat. The song was released in 1951 and quickly became a hit on the R&B charts. The lyrics tell the story of a man who gets drunk and has a wild time, singing about his experience with enthusiasm. The song’s upbeat tempo and catchy melody have made it a popular party anthem over the years, with several artists covering it, including Los Lobos and The Wood Brothers. “I Got Loaded” remains a classic example of early R&B music and continues to be enjoyed by fans of the genre.

79. Hold Back The Night – Trammps

“Hold Back the Night” by Trammps is a classic soul and disco hit that was released in 1972. The song is an upbeat and energetic track that features the soulful lead vocals of Jimmy Ellis. The song has a catchy and memorable chorus, with a strong horn section and a driving beat that encourages listeners to dance along. “Hold Back the Night” became a hit in both the United States and the United Kingdom, and is now considered a classic of the disco and soul genres. The song has been covered by numerous artists over the years and continues to be popular to this day.

80. Double Shot (Of My Baby’s Love) – Swingin’ Medallions

“Double Shot (Of My Baby’s Love)” by Swingin’ Medallions is a high-energy, danceable tune that is perfect for any party. With its catchy guitar riffs and upbeat tempo, it is impossible not to move to the rhythm. The song’s lyrics tell the story of a man who is so in love with his girlfriend that he needs a “double shot” of her love to keep him going. It is a classic example of the “beach music” genre, popularized in the 1960s in the Southeastern United States. “Double Shot (Of My Baby’s Love)” is a timeless classic that still gets people dancing today.

81. Wee Baby Blues – Joe Turner

“Wee Baby Blues” is a blues standard written by Pete Johnson and Big Joe Turner. The song was first recorded by Turner in 1938, and has since been covered by many artists. Joe Turner’s version features his distinctive shouting vocals over a rollicking piano riff, with lyrics that describe a woman who has left him and taken all his money. The song’s upbeat tempo and catchy melody make it a favorite among blues fans, and it has been covered by a variety of artists in different genres, including jazz, rock, and country.

82. Lonely Teardrops – Jackie Wilson

“Lonely Teardrops” by Jackie Wilson is a soulful ballad about a man who is heartbroken and shedding lonely tears after his lover left him. Wilson’s passionate vocals are backed by a lively and upbeat horn section, giving the song an irresistible energy that is sure to get listeners moving. With lyrics that express the pain of lost love and the desperation to get it back, “Lonely Teardrops” has become a classic of the Motown era and a timeless example of soulful R&B music. The song is sure to tug at your heartstrings and leave you feeling both sad and uplifted.

83. That’s Summertime To Me – Dale Van Horn

“That’s Summertime to Me” by Dale Van Horn is a classic doo-wop ballad that paints a nostalgic picture of long summer days spent with a loved one. The song features a smooth and soulful lead vocal performance backed by lush harmonies and a gentle piano and guitar accompaniment. With its romantic and tender lyrics, the song captures the essence of summertime love and the bittersweet feeling of knowing that those carefree days will eventually come to an end. This timeless track is sure to evoke feelings of warmth, joy, and longing, making it a perfect addition to any summer playlist.

84. Rub A Little Boogie – Champion Jack Dupree

“Rub a Little Boogie” is a classic blues song by Champion Jack Dupree. The song is driven by a groovy piano riff that sets the tone for Dupree’s smooth, raspy vocals. The lyrics are playful and suggestive, with Dupree singing about wanting to dance with his woman all night long. The song features a swinging rhythm section that adds to the infectious energy of the track. “Rub a Little Boogie” is a fun, upbeat tune that perfectly captures the lively spirit of early rhythm and blues music. It’s a timeless classic that still gets people dancing today.

85. Flamingo – Earl Bostic

“Flamingo” is an instrumental ballad recorded by American alto saxophonist Earl Bostic in 1951. The song features Bostic’s signature sound, combining elements of jazz, R&B, and swing music, and showcases his skills as a soloist. The track opens with a slow, melodic introduction, followed by a lively saxophone solo and a rhythmic, swinging section. “Flamingo” became a major hit and helped establish Bostic as one of the most successful saxophonists of the 1950s. The song has since become a jazz standard and has been covered by numerous artists over the years.

86. (Mama) He Treats Your Daughter Mean – Ruth Brown

” (Mama) He Treats Your Daughter Mean” is a classic R&B song by Ruth Brown, released in 1953. The track features Brown’s powerful vocals backed by a swing-style band. The lyrics detail a warning from a mother to her daughter about a man who doesn’t treat her well, and the song became a hit due to its relatable story and catchy melody. Brown’s performance on this track established her as a leading R&B artist of the 1950s and the song has since become a beloved classic, with its influence felt in various music genres and artists that came after.

87. Smoky Places – Corsairs

“Smoky Places” by The Corsairs is a classic doo-wop song with a catchy melody and smooth harmonies. The song tells the story of a man who is constantly seeking his lover, but always seems to find her in “smoky places,” which implies that she may be spending her time in bars or clubs. The song’s upbeat tempo and romantic lyrics make it a favorite among doo-wop fans, and it has been covered by several other artists over the years. The Corsairs’ version, however, remains a timeless classic and a perfect example of the genre’s sound and style.

88. Cry To Me – Solomon Burke

“Cry to Me” by Solomon Burke is a soulful track that was released in 1962. The song is an emotional plea from the singer to his lover, asking her to come back to him and end his pain. Burke’s powerful vocals are complemented by the soulful backing instrumentation, including horns and a gospel-inspired choir. “Cry to Me” has been covered by several artists over the years, including the Rolling Stones and Tom Petty, and is considered one of the most iconic soul songs of the 1960s. The song was also prominently featured in the popular film “Dirty Dancing.”

89. I Love You 1,000 Times – Platters

“I Love You 1,000 Times” by The Platters is a classic soul ballad that features the group’s signature harmonies and smooth vocals. The song tells the story of a man who promises to love his partner a thousand times over, emphasizing the depth and strength of his love. The Platters’ impeccable delivery and the romantic lyrics make this song a timeless classic that still resonates with listeners today. The song was released in 1966 and became a top 40 hit in the US, cementing The Platters’ legacy as one of the most influential vocal groups of the 1950s and 60s.

90. Searching For My Love – Bobby Moore & the Rhythm Aces

“Searching for My Love” by Bobby Moore and the Rhythm Aces is a classic soul tune that was released in 1966. The song features a groovy bass line and catchy horn section, making it a perfect dance tune. The lyrics tell the story of a man who is searching for his love and won’t stop until he finds her. Bobby Moore’s smooth and soulful vocals add to the overall groove of the song. “Searching for My Love” was a commercial success, peaking at number 27 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and number 7 on the R&B chart.

91. Chicken Shack Boogie – Amos Milburn

“Chicken Shack Boogie” is a 1946 blues hit song by Amos Milburn, known for its upbeat rhythm, catchy melody, and humorous lyrics. Milburn’s energetic piano playing, coupled with the horn section, creates a lively atmosphere that is bound to get people dancing. The song became a hit in the US and is often credited as one of the earliest rhythm and blues songs. The lyrics describe a party scene taking place in a chicken shack, where people are drinking, dancing, and having a good time. The song’s popularity has endured over the years, with numerous covers and adaptations by various artists.

92. May I – Maurice Williams & the Zodiacs

“May I” by Maurice Williams & the Zodiacs is a classic doo-wop tune that showcases Williams’ soulful, high-pitched vocals. The song was a hit in the early 1960s and has since been covered by various artists. The simple but catchy melody and the lyrics about a man asking for permission to love a woman make this song a timeless love ballad. The harmonies of the Zodiacs add to the overall charm of the song and make it a perfect choice for slow dancing with your significant other. “May I” is a romantic and sweet song that captures the essence of young love.

93. I Just Can’t Get You Out Of My Mind – Four Tops

“I Just Can’t Get You Out Of My Mind” is a soulful love song by the Four Tops. The smooth and soulful voice of lead singer Levi Stubbs brings to life the lyrics about being unable to stop thinking about a past love. The song features a mellow melody and a gentle rhythm that is perfectly suited for slow dancing or simply relaxing and enjoying the music. The Four Tops’ vocal harmonies are particularly strong in this song, and the subtle instrumentation allows the vocals to take center stage. Overall, “I Just Can’t Get You Out Of My Mind” is a classic soul ballad that is sure to tug at the heartstrings.

94. Would You Believe – Tempests

“Would You Believe” is a soulful tune by the Tempests, released in 1967. The song has an upbeat tempo and features a brass section that adds a touch of jazz to its sound. The vocals are powerful and soulful, expressing the singer’s love for his partner and his disbelief that he could find someone so perfect. The song’s catchy chorus and dynamic arrangement make it a dance-floor favorite, while its lyrics are heartfelt and relatable. “Would You Believe” showcases the Tempests’ soulful sound and was a hit during the height of the soul and R&B era in the ’60s.

95. Candy – Astors

“Candy” is a soulful love song by The Astors, released in 1965. The track features a mix of classic R&B elements with an uptempo beat, catchy horns, and smooth harmonies. The lyrics tell a tale of a man’s love and admiration for his significant other, with comparisons to various sweet treats like candy and sugar. The song was a modest hit upon its release, but has since gained recognition as a classic soul track, with its catchy melody and relatable lyrics. “Candy” is a great example of the timeless sound and style of 1960s soul music.

96. The Last Of The Good Rocking Men – Four Jacks

“The Last Of The Good Rocking Men” by Four Jacks is a lively R&B song with an infectious beat and memorable horn section. Released in 1961, the track features upbeat vocals from the quartet and showcases their impressive harmonies. The lyrics tell the story of a man who loves to dance and party, always looking for a good time. With its catchy melody and energetic rhythm, “The Last Of The Good Rocking Men” is a classic party anthem that has stood the test of time and remains a favorite among fans of vintage R&B and rock ‘n’ roll.

97. I’m Gonna Miss You – Artistics

“I’m Gonna Miss You” by the Artistics is a soulful track with a mellow groove and bittersweet lyrics. The song, released in 1966, is about the heartache of losing a lover and not being able to let go of the memories. The lead vocalist’s soulful delivery and the smooth harmonies of the backing singers give the song an emotional depth that is both poignant and catchy. The understated yet powerful instrumentation, featuring horns and strings, adds to the song’s melancholic atmosphere. Overall, “I’m Gonna Miss You” is a soul classic that perfectly captures the pain of lost love.

98. Ocean Boulevard – Band Of Oz

Song number 98 is “Ocean Boulevard” by Band of Oz, a popular beach music band from North Carolina. The song was released in 1979 and became a hit in the shag dance community, known for its smooth and rhythmic steps. “Ocean Boulevard” is a nostalgic song that speaks of the good times had on the beach with friends and loved ones. The upbeat tempo, catchy horn section, and soulful vocals make it a classic beach music anthem. The song has since become a staple of beach music festivals and events and continues to be enjoyed by generations of beach music fans.

99. Love Makes The World Go Round – Deon Jackson

“Love Makes the World Go Round” by Deon Jackson is a soulful and romantic tune that captures the essence of love. The song features the smooth and emotive vocals of Jackson, who sings about the power of love in bringing people together and overcoming differences. With its catchy melody, soaring strings, and lush instrumentation, “Love Makes the World Go Round” is a timeless classic that has endured for decades. It’s a song that celebrates the beauty and magic of love, reminding us that no matter how hard life may get, love has the power to conquer all.

100. Bless Your Heart – General Johnson & the Chairmen

“Bless Your Heart” by General Johnson & The Chairmen is a soulful and uplifting love song. The smooth and groovy melody is accompanied by Johnson’s velvety vocals, bringing a sense of joy and appreciation for the person he’s singing to. The lyrics express gratitude for the love and support he receives from his partner, and a desire to reciprocate those feelings. The catchy chorus and upbeat rhythm make it a perfect dance song for any occasion. The song’s message of gratitude and love is universal, and its catchy melody makes it a classic hit that still resonates with listeners today.