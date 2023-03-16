Art Blakey was an American jazz drummer and bandleader who left an indelible mark on the jazz world. Born in Pittsburgh in 1919, Blakey began playing drums in his teens and quickly gained a reputation as a talented and innovative musician. He moved to New York City in the 1940s, where he played with a number of jazz greats, including Thelonious Monk and Dizzy Gillespie.

In 1949, Blakey formed his own band, the Jazz Messengers, which became one of the most famous and influential groups in jazz history. The band’s unique sound, characterized by its hard-driving rhythms and dynamic solos, helped to define the hard bop style of jazz and influenced countless musicians in the decades that followed.

Over the course of his long and storied career, Blakey recorded hundreds of albums and performed with some of the biggest names in jazz, including Miles Davis, John Coltrane, and Lee Morgan. He was also a dedicated mentor and teacher, and many of the musicians who passed through the ranks of the Jazz Messengers went on to become legends in their own right.

Blakey’s legacy continues to inspire and influence jazz musicians around the world, and his contributions to the art form will always be remembered as an essential part of its history.

1. A Night at Birdland (Vols. 1–2) (1954)

A Night at Birdland (Vols. 1-2) is a legendary live album by Art Blakey and the Jazz Messengers, recorded in 1954 at the iconic Birdland nightclub in New York City. The album features some of the most talented jazz musicians of the time, including Clifford Brown, Lou Donaldson, and Horace Silver.

The songs on this album are characterized by their high-energy, hard bop style, with Blakey’s drumming providing a powerful backbone to the intricate melodies and solos of the other musicians. From the frenzied opening number “Split Kick” to the soulful “With a Song in My Heart,” A Night at Birdland showcases the incredible talent and chemistry of the Jazz Messengers, and is widely regarded as one of the greatest live jazz albums of all time.

2. Art Blakey’s Jazz Messengers with Thelonious Monk (1957)

Art Blakey’s Jazz Messengers with Thelonious Monk is a collaborative album featuring two of the biggest names in jazz history. Recorded in 1957, the album features Blakey’s hard-driving rhythms and Monk’s unique piano style, with each musician pushing the other to new heights.

The songs on this album are characterized by their complex melodies and intricate solos, with Blakey’s drums providing a powerful foundation for Monk’s improvisations. From the bluesy “Evidence” to the playful “In Walked Bud,” this album showcases the incredible talent and creativity of both musicians, and is a must-listen for any jazz enthusiast.

3. Somethin’ Else (1958)

Somethin’ Else is a classic album recorded by jazz trumpeter Miles Davis and released in 1958. The album features a star-studded lineup of musicians, including Art Blakey on drums, Cannonball Adderley on alto saxophone, Hank Jones on piano, and Sam Jones on bass.

The songs on this album are characterized by their soulful, bluesy sound, with Davis and Adderley trading melodic solos and Blakey’s drumming providing a driving rhythm. From the upbeat “Autumn Leaves” to the haunting “Dancing in the Dark,” Somethin’ Else is a timeless masterpiece that showcases the incredible talent and chemistry of these legendary musicians.

4. Moanin’ (1959)

Moanin’ is a classic album by Art Blakey and the Jazz Messengers, recorded in 1958 and released in 1959. The album features an all-star lineup of musicians, including Lee Morgan on trumpet, Benny Golson on tenor saxophone, Bobby Timmons on piano, and Jymie Merritt on bass.

The songs on this album are characterized by their infectious rhythms and catchy melodies, with Blakey’s drumming providing a driving beat that propels the music forward. From the iconic title track “Moanin'” to the soulful “Along Came Betty,” this album is a masterclass in hard bop jazz and showcases the incredible talent and chemistry of these legendary musicians.

5. Soul Station (1960)

Soul Station is a classic album by tenor saxophonist Hank Mobley, featuring Art Blakey on drums, Wynton Kelly on piano, and Paul Chambers on bass. Recorded in 1960, the album is widely regarded as one of the greatest hard bop albums of all time.

The songs on this album are characterized by their bluesy, soulful sound, with Mobley’s smooth, melodic saxophone solos taking center stage. From the swinging “Remember” to the slow, melancholy “This I Dig of You,” Soul Station is a timeless masterpiece that showcases the incredible talent and chemistry of these legendary musicians. Blakey’s powerful drumming adds a driving rhythm that anchors the music and keeps it moving forward.

6. Ugetsu (1963)

Ugetsu is a classic live album by Art Blakey and the Jazz Messengers, recorded in 1963 at the legendary Birdland nightclub in New York City. The album features an all-star lineup of musicians, including Wayne Shorter on tenor saxophone, Freddie Hubbard on trumpet, Curtis Fuller on trombone, Cedar Walton on piano, and Reggie Workman on bass.

The songs on this album are characterized by their intricate melodies, complex arrangements, and dynamic solos, with each musician pushing the other to new heights. From the upbeat “One by One” to the haunting “Nelly Bly,” Ugetsu is a masterclass in hard bop jazz and showcases the incredible talent and chemistry of these legendary musicians.

7. Free For All (1964)

Free For All is a classic album by Art Blakey and the Jazz Messengers, released in 1964. The album features a talented lineup of musicians, including Wayne Shorter on tenor saxophone, Freddie Hubbard on trumpet, Curtis Fuller on trombone, Cedar Walton on piano, and Reggie Workman on bass.

The songs on this album are characterized by their adventurous, avant-garde sound, with each musician taking bold risks and pushing the boundaries of jazz. From the frenzied title track “Free For All” to the soulful “Pensativa,” this album is a testament to Blakey’s vision and leadership as a bandleader, and showcases the incredible talent and creativity of these legendary musicians.

8. ‎Buttercorn Lady (1966)

Buttercorn Lady is an album by Art Blakey and the Jazz Messengers, released in 1966. The album features a talented lineup of musicians, including Freddie Hubbard on trumpet, Wayne Shorter on tenor saxophone, Cedar Walton on piano, and Reggie Workman on bass.

The songs on this album are characterized by their bluesy, soulful sound, with each musician delivering powerful solos that showcase their incredible talent and creativity. From the funky title track “Buttercorn Lady” to the haunting “Afrique,” this album is a testament to Blakey’s ability to bring out the best in his musicians, and his leadership as one of the greatest bandleaders in jazz history.

9. The London Collection (Vols. 2–3) (1971)

The London Collection (Vols. 2–3) is a live album by Art Blakey and the Jazz Messengers, recorded in 1971 at Ronnie Scott’s Jazz Club in London. The album features an all-star lineup of musicians, including Woody Shaw on trumpet, Carlos Garnett on tenor saxophone, Cedar Walton on piano, and Reggie Workman on bass.

The songs on this album are characterized by their energetic, dynamic sound, with each musician delivering powerful solos that showcase their incredible skill and creativity. From the funky “The Core” to the soulful “Ping Pong,” The London Collection is a testament to Blakey’s ability to create a tight-knit, cohesive sound with his band, and his enduring legacy as one of the greatest drummers and bandleaders in jazz history.

10. Straight Ahead (1981)

Art Blakey continued to perform and record live and in the studio until his death in 1990. Although the personnel for The Jazz Messengers would change many times, he would always seek out musicians at the start of their careers, citing their youth as an inspiration.

The sextet on Straight Ahead came out of a European 11-piece ‘big band’ tour and has the precocious Wynton Marsalis on trumpet.

The band was at the vanguard of a renewed interest in acoustic hard bop, hot on the heels of an aesthetic crisis in jazz brought about by electronic fusion music.

Although his playing is showing signs of decay, the description of ‘volcano’ still applies: Blakey has more energy here as a 61-year-old than most young men could only dream of!

Art Blakey’s legacy as drummer, innovator, mentor, avuncular bandleader and champion of jazz in later times continues to this day.

His influence on the canon is documented on dozens of albums, as well as the music and musicians he inspired.