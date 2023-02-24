Ariana Grande has established herself as one of the most popular and influential pop stars of her generation. With her powerful voice, catchy melodies, and relatable lyrics, she has created a discography full of hits that have resonated with fans all around the world. From her early days as a Nickelodeon star to her current status as a global pop icon, Grande has continued to evolve and grow as an artist, while maintaining her unique sound and style. With so many great songs in her catalogue, it can be difficult to choose just a few as the best. This article will take a deep dive into the Top 20 Best Ariana Grande Songs of All Time, exploring the reasons why each song is a standout in her discography. From her early hits like “The Way” and “Baby I” to her more recent tracks like “Positions” and “34+35,” we will explore the evolution of her sound and style, and the impact that each song has had on her career and the music industry as a whole. So sit back, relax, and get ready to experience the best of Ariana Grande.

1. God is a woman

God is a woman, performed by Ariana Grande, is an empowering pop anthem that celebrates the divine feminine power. The song’s lyrics speak of a woman’s ability to take on the role of God, as she possesses the strength and grace to create and destroy. The sultry, synth-driven beat and Grande’s dynamic vocal range combine to create a powerful message that challenges traditional patriarchal views of religion and gender roles. The music video features Grande as a larger-than-life goddess, surrounded by imagery of the cosmos and a diverse group of women.

2. Into You

Into You is a high-energy, dance-pop hit by Ariana Grande. The song’s infectious beat, produced by Max Martin, lures the listener into a tale of intense attraction and desire. Grande’s vocals soar over the upbeat melody as she sings about the intense connection she feels with her lover. The lyrics, coupled with the pulsing beat, create an intoxicating blend of love and lust that leaves the listener yearning for more. The music video features Grande in a desert setting, where she and her love interest share a passionate romance filled with adventure and danger.

3. Dangerous Woman

Dangerous Woman, performed by Ariana Grande, is a sultry and powerful R&B pop song that showcases Grande’s vocal range and her ability to embrace her sexuality. The song’s lyrics celebrate the freedom of being a “dangerous woman” and owning one’s desires without shame. The track’s slow, seductive beat and Grande’s soulful vocals create a captivating atmosphere of confidence and empowerment. The music video features Grande in a series of striking, noir-inspired visuals, emphasizing her transformation into a fearless, unapologetic woman.

4. Side To Side

Side to Side, featuring Nicki Minaj, is an upbeat, island-influenced pop song that explores the theme of sexual empowerment. The song’s catchy beat and playful lyrics celebrate the joy of physical intimacy and encourage women to embrace their sexuality without shame. Grande’s melodic vocals and Minaj’s signature rap flow blend together seamlessly to create an infectious party anthem. The music video features Grande and Minaj working out in a gym and lounging by a pool, surrounded by a diverse group of women who celebrate their bodies and freedom.

5. The Way

The Way, featuring Mac Miller, is a catchy, retro-inspired R&B pop song that highlights Grande’s impressive vocal range and her ability to blend genres. The song’s upbeat, nostalgic beat and Grande’s soulful vocals create an infectious, feel-good vibe. The lyrics express the joy and excitement of new love, and Miller’s smooth rap verse adds a playful dynamic to the track. The music video features Grande and Miller in a playful, colorful setting, dancing and singing together in a whimsical romance that captures the carefree spirit of young love.

6. no tears left to cry

“No Tears Left to Cry” is an emotional and powerful pop song by Ariana Grande that showcases her resilience in the face of adversity. The track’s euphoric beat and Grande’s soaring vocals create an uplifting anthem that encourages listeners to keep going despite life’s challenges. The lyrics speak to the need to find hope in dark times, with Grande singing about the transformative power of self-love and inner strength. The music video features stunning visual effects and a nod to Grande’s resilience in the wake of the Manchester bombing, making it a poignant and impactful work of art.

7. Break Free

“Break Free,” featuring Zedd, is a high-energy dance-pop track that celebrates liberation and self-empowerment. The song’s catchy hook and driving beat create a euphoric atmosphere that encourages listeners to let loose and embrace their individuality. Grande’s powerful vocals convey a sense of freedom and independence, with lyrics that encourage listeners to break free from their fears and let go of their inhibitions. The music video is a sci-fi adventure that sees Grande and her crew fighting off alien forces, emphasizing the theme of breaking free from the constraints of societal expectations.

8. Problem

“Problem,” featuring Iggy Azalea, is a catchy and upbeat pop track that blends elements of R&B and jazz. The song’s infectious beat and Grande’s soulful vocals create a fun and flirty atmosphere, with lyrics that playfully lament the struggles of romantic relationships. Azalea’s rap verse adds an edgy dynamic to the track, highlighting Grande’s versatility as a pop artist. The music video features a retro-inspired aesthetic and choreography that evokes the golden age of Hollywood, showcasing Grande’s skill as a performer and her willingness to experiment with different styles.

9. Bang Bang

“Bang Bang,” featuring Jessie J and Nicki Minaj, is a high-energy pop anthem that celebrates female empowerment and collaboration. The song’s upbeat tempo and catchy chorus create an infectious party atmosphere, with each artist bringing their own unique style to the track. Grande’s vocals blend seamlessly with Jessie J’s powerhouse pipes and Minaj’s signature rap flow, creating a powerhouse trio that exudes confidence and strength. The music video features the three artists performing in a playful and colorful setting, emphasizing the fun and upbeat spirit of the song.

10. 7 rings

“7 Rings” is a playful and luxurious pop track that celebrates Grande’s success and independence. The song’s catchy hook and trap-inspired beat create an infectious party vibe, with lyrics that express Grande’s lavish lifestyle and self-made success. The track’s references to diamonds, champagne, and shopping have led to discussions of cultural appropriation, but the song’s empowering message and Grande’s confidence make it a bold and unapologetic work of pop art. The music video features Grande and her friends in a lavish mansion, surrounded by opulence and luxury, emphasizing the theme of self-made success and empowerment.

11. One Last Time

“One Last Time” is an emotional pop ballad that showcases Ariana Grande’s powerful vocals and ability to convey raw emotion. The song’s soaring chorus and heartfelt lyrics tell the story of a love that was never meant to be, with Grande begging for one last chance to be with the person she loves. The track’s production is minimalistic, with the focus on Grande’s vocals and the emotional weight of the lyrics. The music video, set against the backdrop of a catastrophic natural disaster, creates a poignant and impactful visual representation of the song’s themes of love and loss.

12. Be Alright

“Be Alright” is an upbeat and uplifting dance-pop track that encourages listeners to keep going in the face of adversity. The song’s groovy beat and catchy chorus create a fun and upbeat atmosphere, with lyrics that emphasize the power of positive thinking and self-care. Grande’s vocals are light and airy, conveying a sense of optimism and joy. The music video, featuring Grande dancing with her friends, reinforces the song’s message of resilience and the importance of surrounding oneself with positivity.

13. thank u, next

“thank u, next” is a powerful and deeply personal pop track that sees Ariana Grande reflecting on her past relationships and personal growth. The song’s catchy hook and relatable lyrics have made it an anthem for anyone going through a breakup or difficult time. Grande’s vulnerability and honesty in the lyrics, combined with her powerful vocals, create a raw and emotional work of art. The music video, featuring references to iconic films such as “Mean Girls” and “Legally Blonde,” adds a playful and nostalgic element to the song’s message of self-love and growth.

14. Baby I

“Baby I” is a fun and upbeat pop track that showcases Ariana Grande’s vocal range and playful personality. The song’s catchy chorus and groovy beat create a fun and youthful atmosphere, with lyrics that speak to the joy of being in love. Grande’s vocals are confident and powerful, conveying a sense of excitement and energy. The music video, featuring Grande dancing in the streets with her friends, adds to the song’s sense of playfulness and carefree spirit.

15. breathin

“breathin” is a powerful and emotional pop ballad that speaks to the struggle of living with anxiety and mental health issues. The song’s gentle melody and Grande’s vulnerable vocals create a sense of introspection and self-reflection, with lyrics that emphasize the need to take deep breaths and find moments of peace. The track’s raw emotional honesty has resonated with fans, who have praised Grande for using her platform to speak openly about mental health. The music video, featuring Grande in a crowded and chaotic train station, reinforces the song’s message of finding moments of calm in the midst of chaos.

16. Be My Baby

“Be My Baby” is a soulful and sultry track that sees Ariana Grande showcasing her impressive vocal range and control. The song’s vintage-inspired production and sultry lyrics create a romantic and seductive atmosphere, with Grande’s vocals delivering a sense of sensuality and longing. The song’s chorus, featuring a sample from the classic Ronettes track, creates a sense of nostalgia and adds to the song’s timeless quality.

17. REM

“REM” is a dreamy and ethereal track that sees Ariana Grande blending her signature pop sound with a more experimental and atmospheric style. The song’s mesmerizing melody and hazy production create a dreamlike atmosphere, with Grande’s vocals delivering a sense of vulnerability and introspection. The lyrics, which reference dreaming and the subconscious, add to the song’s surreal and otherworldly quality.

18. break up with your girlfriend, i’m bored

“break up with your girlfriend, i’m bored” is a catchy and playful pop track that sees Ariana Grande playing with the idea of forbidden love. The song’s bouncy beat and flirtatious lyrics create a fun and playful atmosphere, with Grande’s vocals conveying a sense of confidence and mischief. The track’s music video, featuring Grande navigating a complex love triangle, adds to the song’s sense of drama and intrigue.

19. Right There

“Right There” is a sultry and soulful track that sees Ariana Grande blending her pop sound with elements of R&B and soul. The song’s catchy chorus and sensual lyrics create a romantic and seductive atmosphere, with Grande’s vocals delivering a sense of passion and intensity. The track’s throwback sound and classic production create a timeless quality that adds to the song’s overall appeal.

20. bad idea

“bad idea” is a moody and atmospheric pop track that sees Ariana Grande exploring the darker side of relationships and self-destructive behavior. The song’s brooding melody and haunting production create a sense of tension and unease, with Grande’s vocals delivering a sense of emotional turmoil and regret. The track’s chorus, featuring a sample from the classic ’90s hit “It Makes Me Ill” by *NSYNC, adds to the song’s nostalgic quality and creates a sense of connection with the past.