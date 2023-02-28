Anthony Hamilton is an American singer, songwriter, and producer who has been a force in the world of R&B since the late 1990s. With his deep, soulful voice, Hamilton has captured the hearts of fans around the world with his emotionally charged lyrics and powerful vocal performances. Over the years, he has produced a string of classic hits, earning him critical acclaim and a place in the pantheon of R&B music.

In this article, we will be counting down the top 10 best Anthony Hamilton songs of all time, taking a closer look at the tracks that have defined his career and continue to resonate with audiences today. From his early hits like “Charlene” and “Comin’ from Where I’m From” to his more recent releases, we will explore the diverse range of styles and influences that have shaped Hamilton’s sound.

Whether you’re a longtime fan or new to his music, this list is sure to provide a comprehensive overview of Anthony Hamilton’s greatest hits and most iconic moments. So sit back, relax, and let the smooth sounds of one of R&B’s greatest voices transport you to a world of timeless classics.

1. Charlene

“Charlene” by Anthony Hamilton is a soulful ballad that tells the story of a man who is struggling to hold on to his relationship with his wife, Charlene. The song is filled with emotion and heartache, as Hamilton’s powerful voice conveys the pain and frustration of a man who is desperate to make things right with the woman he loves. The song’s slow tempo and smooth instrumentation perfectly complement Hamilton’s soulful delivery, making “Charlene” a standout track on his debut album, “Coming from Where I’m From”. It is a classic example of Anthony Hamilton’s ability to combine raw emotion with powerful vocals, and has become a fan favorite and an enduring example of modern soul music.

2. Comin’ From Where I’m From

“Comin’ From Where I’m From” by Anthony Hamilton is a soulful and introspective song that reflects on the struggles and hardships faced by the artist as he journeyed through life. The lyrics paint a vivid picture of a difficult upbringing in the inner city, where poverty and violence were daily realities. Hamilton’s rich, soulful voice adds a layer of emotional depth to the song, conveying the pain and resilience of a person who has faced significant challenges but has emerged stronger for it. The song is a testament to the power of determination and the importance of never forgetting one’s roots.

3. Best of Me

“Best of Me” by Anthony Hamilton is a soulful R&B ballad about a man who is trying to win back the love of his life. Hamilton’s smooth and powerful vocals convey the raw emotion and vulnerability of the lyrics as he sings about the mistakes he’s made and his desire to make things right. The song is built around a simple piano riff and features a richly layered arrangement that includes strings, horns, and backing vocals. “Best of Me” showcases Hamilton’s ability to deliver heartfelt and soul-stirring performances, making it a standout track in his discography.

4. The Point of It All

“The Point of It All” by Anthony Hamilton is a heartfelt ballad that explores the depths of love and the impact it can have on a person’s life. Hamilton’s soulful voice expresses the overwhelming feeling of being in love, and the lyrics capture the beauty of experiencing it with someone special. The song reflects on the challenges that come with relationships but emphasizes that it is all worth it when you find the right person. The uplifting and romantic melody of the song pairs perfectly with the emotional lyrics, creating a beautiful and timeless ode to the power of love.

5. Struggle No More

“Struggle No More” is a soulful and heartfelt gospel-inspired song performed by Anthony Hamilton, P.J. Morton, and the legendary gospel group The Blind Boys of Alabama. The song features Hamilton’s powerful and emotional vocals, complemented by the stirring harmonies of The Blind Boys of Alabama. The lyrics convey a message of hope, encouraging listeners to hold on and persevere through difficult times, knowing that there is a brighter future ahead. The soaring melodies and uplifting gospel choir create a powerful and inspiring atmosphere, making this song a standout in Hamilton’s catalog. Overall, “Struggle No More” is a testament to the enduring power of gospel music and its ability to uplift and inspire listeners.

6. Do You Feel Me

“Do You Feel Me” by Anthony Hamilton is a passionate and soulful love song that speaks directly to the heart. The lyrics express the intense desire to connect with someone emotionally and physically, to the point where you feel as though you are one. Hamilton’s rich and powerful voice adds an extra layer of depth and emotion to the lyrics, capturing the intensity of the moment perfectly. The melody of the song is smooth and sensual, creating an intimate and romantic atmosphere. “Do You Feel Me” is a beautiful and honest expression of love that will resonate with anyone who has ever been in love.

7. Woo

“Woo” is a soulful and upbeat track from Anthony Hamilton’s sixth studio album “What I’m Feelin'”. The song is all about expressing love and devotion to his partner and highlighting the importance of making them feel appreciated. The funky beat, groovy bassline, and Hamilton’s smooth vocals make it a feel-good tune that you can dance along to. The catchy chorus is easy to sing along with, and the horn section adds an extra layer of energy to the track. “Woo” is a perfect example of Hamilton’s ability to infuse classic R&B with modern elements, creating a timeless sound that appeals to audiences across generations.

8. Can’t Let Go

“Can’t Let Go” by Anthony Hamilton is a soulful and introspective song that explores the challenges of letting go of a past love. The lyrics convey the struggle to move on, even though you know it’s for the best. Hamilton’s powerful and emotional voice adds depth to the lyrics, expressing the pain of holding on to something that is no longer there. The melody of the song is smooth and melancholic, perfectly capturing the emotional weight of the subject matter. “Can’t Let Go” is a moving and relatable song that anyone who has experienced heartbreak will find comfort in.

9. Pray for Me

“Pray for Me” is a soulful and emotional ballad by Anthony Hamilton, released in 2011 as a single from his album “Back to Love”. The song is a heartfelt plea for support and guidance, with Hamilton asking for prayers from his loved ones as he faces personal struggles and challenges. His powerful and passionate vocals convey a sense of vulnerability and raw emotion, creating a moving and uplifting experience for the listener. The track also features a beautiful and soulful gospel choir, adding an extra layer of depth and spirituality to the song’s message. “Pray for Me” is a standout track in Hamilton’s impressive discography and showcases his exceptional talent as a soul singer and songwriter.

10. A Change is Gonna Come

“A Change is Gonna Come” is a powerful rendition of the classic Sam Cooke song by Anthony Hamilton. Hamilton’s soulful and heartfelt vocals bring a renewed urgency to the song’s message of hope and perseverance in the face of adversity. The stripped-down arrangement allows the focus to remain on Hamilton’s vocals, which are filled with emotion and raw feeling. The song’s message of change and progress resonates deeply, and Hamilton’s performance captures the pain and struggle of the fight for justice and equality. Overall, “A Change is Gonna Come” is a moving and timely tribute to the ongoing struggle for civil rights and social justice.