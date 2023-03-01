Alternative rock is a genre that emerged in the 1980s and gained popularity in the 1990s. It is characterized by its non-conformist attitude, independent spirit, and diverse range of musical influences. Alternative rock bands often experiment with different genres, incorporating elements of punk, metal, grunge, and indie rock to create a unique sound.

One of the most iconic alternative rock songs is “Smells Like Teen Spirit” by Nirvana, which became an anthem for disaffected youth in the early 1990s. The song’s distorted guitar riffs, driving drums, and angst-filled lyrics epitomized the grunge movement, which took the alternative rock scene by storm.

Another classic alternative rock song is “Losing My Religion” by R.E.M. The song features a mandolin riff and haunting vocals from lead singer Michael Stipe, and explores themes of love, loss, and faith. “Creep” by Radiohead is another beloved alternative rock classic, with its emotional lyrics and memorable guitar riff creating an unforgettable song.

In recent years, alternative rock has continued to evolve, with bands like Arctic Monkeys, Tame Impala, and The Black Keys bringing fresh sounds and new energy to the genre. “Do I Wanna Know?” by Arctic Monkeys, for example, showcases the band’s signature blend of heavy guitar riffs and catchy hooks, while “Elephant” by Tame Impala features psychedelic rock influences and dreamy vocals.

Overall, alternative rock continues to be a vibrant and dynamic genre, constantly pushing boundaries and challenging conventions.

1. Smells Like Teen Spirit – Nirvana

“Smells Like Teen Spirit” is a song by the American rock band Nirvana, released in 1991 as the lead single from their second studio album, “Nevermind”. The song’s powerful grunge sound, coupled with its catchy and anthemic chorus, made it an instant hit and an anthem for a generation. The lyrics, written by the band’s frontman Kurt Cobain, are characterized by their abstract and somewhat nonsensical nature, yet they still convey a message of disillusionment and disaffection with the mainstream culture of the time. “Smells Like Teen Spirit” remains a cultural touchstone and a defining moment in the history of rock music.

2. Love Will Tear Us Apart – Joy Division

“Love Will Tear Us Apart” is a post-punk classic by the British band Joy Division, released in 1980. The song’s haunting lyrics and somber melody explore the complexities of romantic relationships and the pain that often accompanies them. Lead singer Ian Curtis wrote the lyrics based on his personal experiences with marital problems and depression. The song’s simple, yet powerful instrumentation creates a mesmerizing atmosphere, with its iconic bassline and guitar riffs that have influenced countless bands in the years since its release. Despite its popularity, “Love Will Tear Us Apart” remains a poignant reminder of the tragic loss of Ian Curtis, who died by suicide just weeks after the song’s release. It has since become a staple in alternative rock and a testament to the enduring legacy of Joy Division.

3. Radio Free Europe – R.E.M.

“Radio Free Europe” is a song by the American rock band R.E.M. The song was originally released as a single in 1981 and later appeared on the band’s debut album, “Murmur,” in 1983. The song was R.E.M.’s first single and helped to establish them as an important band in the alternative rock scene.

“Radio Free Europe” features jangly guitar work, a driving beat, and Michael Stipe’s distinctive vocals. The lyrics are somewhat abstract, but they are believed to be about the struggle for freedom and the power of the media. The title of the song refers to a radio station that broadcast into Eastern Europe during the Cold War, providing an alternative source of information to those living under communist regimes.

4. Blue Monday – New Order

“Blue Monday” is a song by British band New Order, released as a single in 1983. It is one of the band’s most popular and iconic tracks, and has been widely regarded as a groundbreaking and influential piece of electronic music.

The song’s distinctive sound was achieved through the use of cutting-edge synthesizers and drum machines, as well as a distinctive bassline played by Peter Hook. The lyrics of the song are relatively sparse, with singer Bernard Sumner repeating the phrase “How does it feel?” throughout the track.

“Blue Monday” was a huge commercial success upon its release, reaching number one in the UK and becoming the best-selling 12-inch single of all time. The song’s success helped to establish New Order as one of the leading bands of the 1980s, and its influence can still be heard in contemporary electronic music.

5. How Soon is Now? – The Smiths

“How Soon Is Now?” is a song by the English rock band The Smiths, originally released as a B-side to their 1984 single “William, It Was Really Nothing”. It later appeared on their 1985 album “Meat Is Murder”.

The song is characterized by Johnny Marr’s distinctive guitar sound, created by his use of a Fender Telecaster guitar and various effects pedals. The song’s lyrics, written by Morrissey, express a sense of loneliness and longing, with the repeated refrain “I am human and I need to be loved, just like everybody else does.”

6. Once in a Lifetime – Talking Heads

“Once in a Lifetime” is a groundbreaking song by the American rock band Talking Heads. Released in 1981 as a single from their fourth album, “Remain in Light,” the song features a distinctive combination of David Byrne’s unique vocal style, infectious beat, and enigmatic lyrics. The song explores the existential dilemma of an individual trapped in the repetitive routine of modern life, questioning the meaning of existence and the choices that define our lives. The music video, featuring Byrne’s iconic performance, became an instant classic and cemented the song’s place in popular culture. “Once in a Lifetime” remains a timeless masterpiece and a testament to Talking Heads’ innovative approach to music.

7. Teen Age Riot – Sonic Youth

“Teen Age Riot” is a song by American alternative rock band Sonic Youth, released in 1988 as the lead single from their album “Daydream Nation”. The song features a dynamic, driving rhythm section and an intricate, distorted guitar riff played by band members Thurston Moore and Lee Ranaldo. The lyrics touch on themes of rebellion, youth culture, and political activism, with references to figures such as J Mascis and Neil Young. The song has been praised for its inventive musical structure and innovative approach to guitar-based rock music, and is considered one of Sonic Youth’s signature tracks.

8. Blister in the Sun – Violent Femmes

“Blister in the Sun” is a seminal song by the American alternative rock band, Violent Femmes. Released in 1983 on their self-titled debut album, the song features a driving acoustic guitar riff, thumping bassline, and raw, energetic vocals from lead singer Gordon Gano. The lyrics, which describe the euphoria and tension of a sexual encounter, are both provocative and catchy. The song’s upbeat tempo and sing-along chorus have made it a beloved anthem for generations of fans, earning it a place in pop culture as a quintessential alternative rock classic. “Blister in the Sun” remains a timeless track that continues to captivate listeners today.

9. Jeremy – Pearl Jam

“Jeremy” is a song by American rock band Pearl Jam, released in 1991 as the third single from their debut album “Ten”. The song tells the tragic story of a troubled student who commits suicide in front of his classmates. The lyrics explore themes of alienation, mental illness, and the failure of the educational system to address these issues. The song’s powerful vocals, intense guitar work, and haunting melody have made it one of Pearl Jam’s most enduring and influential tracks. “Jeremy” has been credited with raising awareness about mental health and bullying in schools, and remains a staple of rock radio to this day.

10. Monkey Gone to Heaven – Pixies

“Monkey Gone to Heaven” is a haunting and cryptic song by the American alternative rock band Pixies. Released in 1989 on their album “Doolittle,” the song features a distinctive bassline, ominous guitar work, and lead singer Black Francis’s distinctive vocal delivery. The lyrics are mysterious and metaphorical, touching on themes of environmentalism, spirituality, and mortality. The song’s hypnotic melody and evocative lyrics have made it a fan favorite and one of the band’s most enduring tracks. “Monkey Gone to Heaven” is a powerful and thought-provoking song that showcases the Pixies’ unique sound and lyrical depth.

11. Under the Bridge – Red Hot Chili Peppers

“Under the Bridge” is a song by American rock band Red Hot Chili Peppers, released in 1992 as the second single from their album “Blood Sugar Sex Magik”. The song was written by frontman Anthony Kiedis and tells the personal story of his struggle with drug addiction and loneliness in Los Angeles. The song features a melodic, introspective guitar riff by John Frusciante and Kiedis’s emotional vocals. “Under the Bridge” became one of the band’s biggest hits, reaching the top ten on the US Billboard Hot 100 chart, and has since become a classic of 90s alternative rock. Its message of vulnerability and redemption continues to resonate with fans today.

12. Black Hole Sun – Soundgarden

“Black Hole Sun” is a haunting and iconic song by the American grunge band Soundgarden. Released in 1994 on their album “Superunknown,” the song features a brooding melody, swirling guitars, and lead singer Chris Cornell’s powerful vocals. The lyrics are enigmatic and surreal, exploring themes of despair, nihilism, and the dark side of suburbia. The song’s eerie and hypnotic atmosphere, along with its unforgettable chorus, have made it a timeless classic of the grunge era. “Black Hole Sun” remains one of Soundgarden’s most beloved and enduring tracks, a masterpiece of 90s alternative rock.

13. Closer – Nine Inch Nails

“Closer” is a song by American industrial rock band Nine Inch Nails, released in 1994 as the second single from their second studio album “The Downward Spiral”. The song is known for its dark and sexually charged lyrics, which explore themes of lust, power, and self-loathing. The song’s ominous, electronic soundscapes and Trent Reznor’s aggressive vocals create a haunting and unsettling atmosphere. “Closer” is considered one of Nine Inch Nails’ most iconic tracks, and has been praised for its raw, intense energy and innovative production techniques. The song’s impact on the industrial and alternative rock genres can still be felt today.

14. Losing My Religion – R.E.M.

“Losing My Religion” is a seminal song by the American rock band R.E.M. Released in 1991 on their album “Out of Time,” the song features a distinctive mandolin riff, soaring vocals from lead singer Michael Stipe, and poignant lyrics about unrequited love and the struggle to maintain faith and belief. The song’s catchy melody and emotive chorus have made it a classic of 90s alternative rock, earning it multiple awards and nominations. “Losing My Religion” remains a powerful and moving song that speaks to the human condition, showcasing R.E.M.’s unique sound and lyrical depth.

15. Wonderwall – Oasis

“Wonderwall” is a timeless song by the British rock band Oasis. Released in 1995 on their album “(What’s the Story) Morning Glory?”, the song features a gentle acoustic guitar melody, Liam Gallagher’s distinctive vocals, and poetic lyrics about love and devotion. The song’s simple and catchy melody, along with its anthemic chorus, have made it one of Oasis’s most beloved and enduring tracks. “Wonderwall” is a classic of 90s Britpop and remains a staple of popular culture, with countless covers and references in movies, TV shows, and advertising campaigns. The song is a testament to Oasis’s songwriting prowess and their enduring legacy in rock music.

16. Just Like Heaven – The Cure

“Just Like Heaven” is a seminal song by the British alternative rock band The Cure. Released in 1987 on their album “Kiss Me, Kiss Me, Kiss Me,” the song features a distinctive guitar riff, Robert Smith’s emotive vocals, and lyrics that express a sense of euphoria and yearning. The song’s upbeat tempo, catchy melody, and dreamy atmosphere have made it a timeless classic of 80s alternative rock. “Just Like Heaven” remains one of The Cure’s most beloved and enduring tracks, a testament to their unique sound and their ability to create music that resonates with fans across generations.

17. Cannonball – The Breeders

“Cannonball” is an explosive and edgy song by the American alternative rock band The Breeders. Released in 1993 on their album “Last Splash,” the song features a distinctive bassline, frenzied guitar work, and lead singer Kim Deal’s distinctive vocals. The lyrics are cryptic and surreal, exploring themes of desire, power, and freedom. The song’s energetic and raw sound, along with its unforgettable chorus, have made it a classic of 90s alternative rock, earning it critical acclaim and commercial success. “Cannonball” remains one of The Breeders’ most beloved and enduring tracks, a testament to their unique sound and uncompromising approach to music.

18. Come As You Are – Nirvana

“Come As You Are” is a song by American grunge band Nirvana, released in 1992 as the second single from their second album “Nevermind”. The song features a memorable, distorted guitar riff by Kurt Cobain and introspective lyrics that explore themes of identity, alienation, and self-acceptance. The song’s chorus, “Come as you are, as you were, as I want you to be,” has become one of the most iconic in rock history. “Come As You Are” was a commercial and critical success, cementing Nirvana’s status as one of the most important bands of the 90s and helping to define the sound of grunge rock.

19. Loser – Beck

“Loser” is a song by American musician Beck, released in 1993 as the lead single from his debut album “Mellow Gold”. The song features a unique blend of genres, including alternative rock, folk, and hip-hop, and showcases Beck’s distinctive spoken-word vocal style. The lyrics are a surreal and absurdist meditation on slacker culture, with references to everything from Kafka to Kung Fu movies. “Loser” became an unexpected hit, reaching the top ten on the US Billboard Hot 100 chart and catapulting Beck to fame. The song’s unconventional sound and irreverent attitude helped to define the alternative rock scene of the 90s.

20. Creep – Radiohead

“Creep” is a haunting and confessional song by the British rock band Radiohead. Released in 1992 on their debut album “Pablo Honey,” the song features a distinctive guitar riff, Thom Yorke’s emotive vocals, and lyrics that express a sense of alienation and self-doubt. The song’s slow and brooding tempo, along with its powerful chorus, have made it a timeless classic of 90s alternative rock. “Creep” remains one of Radiohead’s most popular and enduring tracks, despite the band’s reluctance to play it live in recent years. The song is a testament to Radiohead’s ability to create music that resonates deeply with fans and speaks to the human condition.

21. Bela Lugosi’s Dead – Bauhaus

“Bela Lugosi’s Dead” is a song by English gothic rock band Bauhaus, released in 1979 as their debut single. The song features a haunting, atmospheric sound, with Peter Murphy’s eerie vocals and Daniel Ash’s driving guitar riff creating a sense of foreboding and dread. The song’s title and lyrics reference the iconic horror film actor Bela Lugosi, and the song has since become a classic of the gothic rock genre. “Bela Lugosi’s Dead” is noted for its influence on a wide range of musical styles, including post-punk, new wave, and industrial music, and remains a touchstone of alternative rock history.

22. Personal Jesus – Depeche Mode

“Personal Jesus” is a song by English electronic band Depeche Mode, released in 1989 as the lead single from their album “Violator”. The song features a bluesy, guitar-driven sound, a departure from the band’s usual synthpop sound, and explores themes of faith, devotion, and power dynamics. The song’s memorable hook, “Reach out and touch faith,” has become an iconic refrain in popular music. “Personal Jesus” was a commercial and critical success, becoming one of Depeche Mode’s biggest hits and helping to cement their status as one of the defining bands of the 80s and 90s alternative and electronic music scene.

23. Song 2 – Blur

“Song 2” is a high-energy and frenzied song by the British rock band Blur. Released in 1997 on their self-titled album, the song features distorted guitar riffs, Damon Albarn’s raucous vocals, and a driving beat. The song’s lyrics are sparse and repetitive, adding to its intense and frenetic atmosphere. “Song 2” is a short and explosive burst of energy, and its catchy hook and raw sound have made it a staple of rock radio and sporting events. The song is a testament to Blur’s versatility as a band, and their ability to create music that is both visceral and memorable.

24. The Killing Moon – Echo and the Bunnymen

“The Killing Moon” is a song by English post-punk band Echo and the Bunnymen, released in 1984 as the lead single from their album “Ocean Rain”. The song features a haunting, atmospheric sound, with Ian McCulloch’s distinctive vocals and Will Sergeant’s shimmering guitar creating a dreamlike and melancholic atmosphere. The song’s lyrics explore themes of mortality, fate, and longing, and have been interpreted in many different ways. “The Killing Moon” has become one of Echo and the Bunnymen’s most beloved and enduring songs, and remains a touchstone of the post-punk and new wave genres. The song’s influence can still be heard in contemporary indie and alternative rock music.

25. Sunday Bloody Sunday – U2

“Sunday Bloody Sunday” is a song by Irish rock band U2, released in 1983 as the opening track of their album “War”. The song features a driving, martial rhythm, with The Edge’s distinctive guitar riff and Bono’s impassioned vocals creating a sense of urgency and anger. The song’s lyrics are a commentary on the Troubles, the decades-long conflict in Northern Ireland, and condemn the senseless violence and bloodshed of the era. “Sunday Bloody Sunday” has become one of U2’s most iconic and enduring songs, and remains a powerful protest anthem that continues to resonate with audiences around the world.

26. Common People – Pulp

“Common People” is a witty and irreverent song by the British band Pulp. Released in 1995 on their album “Different Class,” the song features a catchy, upbeat melody and Jarvis Cocker’s distinctive vocals. The lyrics tell the story of a wealthy girl who wants to experience life as a commoner, with Cocker’s deadpan delivery and cutting social commentary adding to the song’s satirical tone. “Common People” became a massive hit and remains one of Pulp’s most beloved and enduring tracks, a testament to their ability to create music that is both catchy and thought-provoking. The song is a cultural touchstone of 90s Britpop and continues to be a fan favorite.

27. There Is a Light That Never Goes Out – The Smiths

“There Is a Light That Never Goes Out” is a classic song by the British alternative rock band The Smiths. Released in 1986 on their album “The Queen Is Dead,” the song features a beautiful melody, Morrissey’s distinctive vocals, and lyrics that explore themes of love, death, and the power of human connection. The song’s poetic and romantic lyrics, along with its haunting atmosphere, have made it a timeless classic of 80s alternative rock. “There Is a Light That Never Goes Out” remains one of The Smiths’ most beloved and enduring tracks, a testament to their unique sound and their ability to create music that is both introspective and anthemic.

28. Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God) – Kate Bush

“Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)” is a stunning and powerful song by the British singer-songwriter Kate Bush. Released in 1985 on her album “Hounds of Love,” the song features a driving beat, Bush’s soaring vocals, and lyrics that explore themes of love, power, and the struggle for understanding between men and women. The song’s emotional intensity and dramatic arrangement, along with Bush’s passionate delivery, have made it a classic of 80s alternative pop. “Running Up That Hill” remains one of Kate Bush’s most beloved and enduring tracks, a testament to her unique sound and her ability to create music that is both introspective and universal.

29. It’s The End of the World As We Know It (And I Feel Fine) – R.E.M.

“It’s The End of the World As We Know It (And I Feel Fine)” is a fast-paced and apocalyptic song by the American rock band R.E.M. Released in 1987 on their album “Document,” the song features rapid-fire lyrics that reference pop culture, politics, and the looming specter of the end of the world. The song’s urgent energy, along with Michael Stipe’s distinctive vocals and the band’s signature jangly guitar sound, have made it a classic of 80s alternative rock. “It’s The End of the World As We Know It” remains one of R.E.M.’s most popular and enduring tracks, a testament to their ability to create music that is both catchy and thought-provoking.

30. 1979 – The Smashing Pumpkins

“1979” is a dreamy and nostalgic song by the American alternative rock band The Smashing Pumpkins. Released in 1995 on their album “Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness,” the song features a laid-back groove, Billy Corgan’s ethereal vocals, and a shimmering guitar sound. The song’s lyrics paint a vivid picture of teenage life in the late 70s, capturing a sense of wistfulness and yearning for a simpler time. “1979” has become a beloved and enduring track in The Smashing Pumpkins’ discography, a testament to their ability to create music that is both introspective and universal. The song is a beautiful reminder of the power of music to transport us to different times and places.

31. Waiting Room – Fugazi

“Waiting Room” is a song by American post-hardcore band Fugazi, released in 1988 as the lead single from their debut album “13 Songs”. The song features a propulsive rhythm, with Guy Picciotto’s urgent vocals and Ian MacKaye’s angular guitar riffs creating a sense of restless energy. The song’s lyrics are a reflection on the frustrations and limitations of modern life, and urge the listener to break free from the constraints of conformity and apathy. “Waiting Room” has become one of Fugazi’s most beloved and enduring songs, and remains a touchstone of the punk and post-hardcore genres. The song’s influence can still be heard in contemporary alternative and indie rock music.

32. Lovesong – The Cure

“Lovesong” is a beautiful and romantic song by the British alternative rock band The Cure. Released in 1989 on their album “Disintegration,” the song features a slow and steady rhythm, Robert Smith’s emotive vocals, and a haunting melody. The song’s lyrics express a deep and abiding love, with Smith promising to love his partner for all time. “Lovesong” has become one of The Cure’s most beloved and enduring tracks, a testament to their ability to create music that is both poetic and deeply emotional. The song is a timeless classic of 80s alternative rock, reminding us of the enduring power of love and the beauty of human connection.

33. Alive – Pearl Jam

“Alive” is a powerful and emotive song by the American rock band Pearl Jam. Released in 1991 on their debut album “Ten,” the song features a dynamic and driving guitar riff, Eddie Vedder’s intense vocals, and lyrics that explore themes of survival and perseverance. The song’s explosive chorus, along with Vedder’s raw and passionate delivery, have made it a classic of 90s alternative rock. “Alive” remains one of Pearl Jam’s most iconic and enduring tracks, a testament to their ability to create music that is both emotionally resonant and musically innovative. The song is a reminder of the power of rock music to inspire and uplift us, even in our darkest moments.

34. Radio, Radio – Elvis Costello & The Attractions

“Radio, Radio” is a song by British new wave artist Elvis Costello, released in 1978 as a single by Elvis Costello & The Attractions. The song features a driving, punk-infused sound, with Costello’s distinctive vocals and Steve Nieve’s energetic keyboard riff creating a sense of urgency and rebellion. The song’s lyrics are a biting commentary on the power and influence of corporate radio, and condemn the blandness and conformity of mainstream pop music. “Radio, Radio” has become one of Costello’s most enduring and beloved songs, and remains a touchstone of the punk and new wave genres. The song’s influence can still be heard in contemporary indie and alternative rock music.

35. All Apologies – Nirvana

“All Apologies” is a haunting and introspective song by the American rock band Nirvana. Released in 1993 on their album “In Utero,” the song features a simple but powerful acoustic guitar riff, Kurt Cobain’s distinctive vocals, and lyrics that express a sense of regret and longing. The song’s somber mood, along with Cobain’s raw and emotional delivery, have made it a classic of 90s alternative rock. “All Apologies” remains one of Nirvana’s most beloved and enduring tracks, a testament to their ability to create music that is both musically and emotionally impactful. The song is a reminder of the power of music to express complex emotions and to connect us to the deepest parts of ourselves.

36. Atmosphere – Joy Division

“Atmosphere” is a song by English post-punk band Joy Division, released in 1980 as a single. The song features a haunting, atmospheric sound, with Ian Curtis’s somber vocals and Bernard Sumner’s ethereal guitar creating a sense of desolation and melancholy. The song’s lyrics explore themes of loss, loneliness, and despair, and have been interpreted as a reflection on Curtis’s struggles with depression and epilepsy. “Atmosphere” has become one of Joy Division’s most enduring and beloved songs, and remains a touchstone of the post-punk and new wave genres. The song’s influence can still be heard in contemporary indie and alternative rock music.

37. Here Comes Your Man – Pixies

“Here Comes Your Man” is a song by American alternative rock band Pixies, released in 1989 as the second single from their album “Doolittle”. The song features a catchy, pop-infused sound, with Black Francis’s distinctive vocals and Joey Santiago’s jangly guitar creating a sense of buoyancy and joy. The song’s lyrics tell the story of a man travelling across the country to meet his lover, and have been interpreted as a playful, romantic ode to young love and adventure. “Here Comes Your Man” has become one of Pixies’ most beloved and enduring songs, and remains a touchstone of the alternative rock genre.

38. Paranoid Android – Radiohead

“Paranoid Android” is a masterpiece of experimental rock by the British band Radiohead. Released in 1997 on their album “OK Computer,” the song features a shifting structure, unusual time signatures, and haunting, psychedelic soundscapes. The song’s lyrics explore themes of alienation, paranoia, and technology’s impact on human society. The song’s dramatic mood swings, Thom Yorke’s soaring vocals, and innovative use of sound effects and instrumentation have made it a classic of 90s alternative rock. “Paranoid Android” is a stunning example of Radiohead’s ability to push the boundaries of what rock music can be, both musically and thematically.

39. There She Goes – The La’s

“There She Goes” is a song by English rock band The La’s, released in 1988 as a single. The song features a jangly, upbeat sound, with Lee Mavers’s sunny vocals and John Power’s catchy guitar riff creating a sense of joy and exhilaration. The song’s lyrics tell the story of a woman who captivates the narrator’s heart and mind, and have been interpreted as a celebration of the thrill and excitement of falling in love. “There She Goes” has become one of The La’s most enduring and beloved songs, and remains a classic of the indie and alternative rock genres.

40. Everlong – Foo Fighters

“Everlong” is a dynamic and emotional song by the American rock band Foo Fighters. Released in 1997 on their album “The Colour and the Shape,” the song features a powerful and driving guitar riff, Dave Grohl’s distinctive vocals, and lyrics that explore themes of love, loss, and perseverance. The song’s anthemic chorus, along with Grohl’s raw and passionate delivery, have made it a classic of 90s alternative rock. “Everlong” remains one of the Foo Fighters’ most beloved and enduring tracks, a testament to their ability to create music that is both musically and emotionally impactful. The song is a reminder of the power of rock music to uplift us and give us hope, even in our darkest moments.

41. Buddy Holly – Weezer

“Weezer’s 1994 hit “Buddy Holly” is a high-energy power-pop tribute to the legendary rock and roll pioneer. The song’s catchy chorus and infectious guitar riff pay homage to Holly’s signature sound, while its playful lyrics reference his classic hit “Peggy Sue” and name-drop actress Mary Tyler Moore. The music video, directed by Spike Jonze, cleverly intercuts Weezer performing on a replica set of “Happy Days” with footage of the original cast, seamlessly blending the worlds of 1950s nostalgia and ’90s alt-rock. “Buddy Holly” remains a beloved staple of Weezer’s discography and a testament to the enduring influence of one of rock’s founding fathers.”

42. Plush – Stone Temple Pilots

“Plush” is a song by the American rock band Stone Temple Pilots, released as a single from their debut album “Core” in 1993. It features a driving guitar riff and powerful vocals from lead singer Scott Weiland, as well as a catchy chorus that quickly became a fan favorite. The song’s lyrics are somewhat cryptic, with Weiland describing a mysterious woman who seems to come and go at will. Despite its enigmatic nature, “Plush” has remained a staple of 90s rock radio and is widely regarded as one of Stone Temple Pilots’ most iconic songs.

43. Enjoy the Silence – Depeche Mode

Depeche Mode’s “Enjoy the Silence” is a 1990 synth-pop classic and one of the band’s most recognizable hits. The song’s haunting melody and ethereal vocals, combined with its pulsing beat and intricate synth textures, create an atmosphere of wistful yearning and emotional intensity. Lyrically, the song explores the idea of finding peace and solace in silence, with lines like “Words are meaningless and forgettable” and “All I ever wanted, all I ever needed is here in my arms.” “Enjoy the Silence” remains a timeless gem of ’90s alternative music and a testament to Depeche Mode’s enduring creative vision.

44. This Charming Man – The Smiths

“This Charming Man” is a song by the English rock band The Smiths, released as a single in 1983. It features a jangly guitar riff and Morrissey’s distinctive vocals, which combine to create an upbeat and catchy pop song. Lyrically, the song tells the story of a chance encounter between a young man and an older gentleman in a car, with Morrissey’s typically poetic and cryptic style adding to the song’s charm. “This Charming Man” is widely regarded as one of The Smiths’ most beloved songs, and has been covered by numerous artists over the years.

45. Would? – Alice in Chains

“Would?” is a 1992 grunge classic by Alice in Chains, known for its heavy guitar riffs, driving rhythm section, and raw, emotional vocals from the late Layne Staley. The song’s lyrics are often interpreted as a commentary on the destructive nature of drug addiction, with lines like “Into the flood again, same old trip it was back then” and “If I would, could you?” conveying a sense of hopelessness and despair. “Would?” remains a powerful and poignant tribute to Staley’s legacy and the enduring influence of grunge music in the early ’90s.

46. The One I Love – R.E.M.

“The One I Love” is a song by the American alternative rock band R.E.M., released as a single from their fifth studio album “Document” in 1987. It features a driving guitar riff and catchy chorus, with Michael Stipe’s distinctive vocals delivering enigmatic lyrics that could be interpreted as either a love song or a warning. Despite the ambiguity of its lyrics, the song became a massive hit for the band and is often considered one of their signature tracks. Its popularity has endured over the years, with “The One I Love” remaining a staple of classic rock radio to this day.

47. Touch Me, I’m Sick – Mudhoney

“Touch Me, I’m Sick” is a song by the American grunge band Mudhoney, released as a single in 1988. It features a raw and aggressive sound, with distorted guitars and Mark Arm’s frenzied vocals creating a sense of urgency and chaos. The song’s lyrics are confrontational and explicit, dealing with themes of physical and emotional sickness. “Touch Me, I’m Sick” is widely regarded as one of the defining tracks of the grunge movement, and has been cited as a major influence by numerous bands that followed in its wake. It remains a fan favorite and a staple of alternative rock radio.

48. Head Like a Hole – Nine Inch Nails

“Head Like a Hole” is a 1989 industrial rock classic by Nine Inch Nails, known for its abrasive guitar riffs, distorted synths, and aggressive, confrontational lyrics. The song’s pounding rhythm and Trent Reznor’s snarling vocals make for a fierce attack on consumer culture and the superficiality of material wealth. Lines like “Bow down before the one you serve, you’re going to get what you deserve” and “God money, I’ll do anything for you” capture the nihilistic spirit of the song and the broader cultural moment of the late ’80s. “Head Like a Hole” remains a seminal work in the industrial rock canon and a testament to Reznor’s enduring creative vision.

49. Bastards of Young – The Replacements

“Bastards of Young” is a 1985 alternative rock classic by The Replacements, known for its driving guitar riff, pounding drums, and Paul Westerberg’s raw, emotive vocals. The song’s lyrics express a sense of disillusionment and frustration with the status quo, with lines like “The ones who love us least are the ones we’ll die to please” and “God, what a mess, on the ladder of success.” “Bastards of Young” remains a powerful and poignant statement on the challenges of youth and the struggle to find meaning and purpose in a world that often seems indifferent to our dreams and aspirations.

50. Burning Down the House – Talking Heads

“Burning Down the House” is a song by the American rock band Talking Heads, released as a single from their 1983 album “Speaking in Tongues”. It features a funky rhythm and a driving bassline, with David Byrne’s distinctive vocals delivering enigmatic and surreal lyrics that touch on themes of chaos and destruction. The song’s catchy chorus and infectious energy helped it to become one of the band’s biggest hits, and it remains a staple of classic rock radio. Its iconic music video, featuring Byrne’s signature quirky dance moves, is also well-remembered and has been parodied numerous times over the years.

51. Lithium – Nirvana

“Lithium” is a 1991 grunge classic by Nirvana, known for its haunting melody, driving rhythm, and Kurt Cobain’s anguished vocals. The song’s lyrics are often interpreted as a meditation on the search for meaning and salvation, with lines like “I’m so happy ’cause today I found my friends, they’re in my head” and “I like it, I’m not gonna crack” capturing the complex emotions and contradictions of Cobain’s psyche. “Lithium” remains a powerful and poignant tribute to the enduring legacy of Nirvana and the broader cultural moment of the early ’90s.

52. Sabotage – Beastie Boys

“Sabotage” is a song by the American hip hop group Beastie Boys, released as a single from their 1994 album “Ill Communication”. It features a heavy guitar riff and driving drumbeat, with the group’s three MCs delivering energetic and aggressive rhymes that capture the song’s rebellious spirit. The song’s music video, directed by Spike Jonze, is a parody of 1970s cop shows and has become iconic in its own right. “Sabotage” remains one of the Beastie Boys’ most beloved tracks and a staple of alternative rock and hip hop radio, with its high-energy performance and catchy chorus inspiring countless imitators over the years.

53. New Year’s Day – U2

“New Year’s Day” is a 1983 classic by U2, known for its soaring guitar riffs, driving rhythm, and Bono’s powerful vocals. The song’s lyrics are often interpreted as a tribute to the Polish Solidarity movement and the struggle for freedom and democracy in Eastern Europe, with lines like “Under a blood red sky, a crowd has gathered, black and white, hands clasped together” conveying a sense of hope and unity in the face of oppression. “New Year’s Day” remains a timeless anthem of political and social change, and a testament to U2’s enduring creative vision and social conscience.

54. Cut Your Hair – Pavement

“Cut Your Hair” is a song by the American indie rock band Pavement, released as a single from their 1994 album “Crooked Rain, Crooked Rain”. It features a catchy guitar riff and Stephen Malkmus’ off-kilter vocals delivering lyrics that satirize the music industry and the pressures of maintaining a certain image. The song’s hooky chorus and infectious melody helped it to become one of the band’s most popular songs and a hit on alternative rock radio. “Cut Your Hair” has been cited as a classic of the 90s indie rock scene and remains a favorite of fans and critics alike.

55. Boys Don’t Cry – The Cure

“Boys Don’t Cry” is a 1979 classic by The Cure, known for its infectious melody, driving rhythm, and Robert Smith’s emotive vocals. The song’s lyrics express a sense of vulnerability and longing, with lines like “I would say I’m sorry if I thought that it would change your mind” and “I would tell you that I loved you if I thought that you would stay.” “Boys Don’t Cry” remains a timeless anthem of love and loss, and a testament to The Cure’s enduring creative vision and emotional depth.

56. Tonight, Tonight – The Smashing Pumpkins

“Tonight, Tonight” is a song by the American alternative rock band The Smashing Pumpkins, released as a single from their 1995 album “Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness”. It features a grand orchestral arrangement and Billy Corgan’s emotive vocals delivering lyrics that convey a sense of hope and optimism in the face of adversity. The song’s soaring chorus and anthemic sound helped it to become one of the band’s most popular and enduring tracks, with its music video paying homage to the silent film era. “Tonight, Tonight” has been cited as a masterpiece of 90s rock and remains a fan favorite to this day.

57. Jesus Christ Pose – Soundgarden

“Jesus Christ Pose” is a song by the American rock band Soundgarden, released as a single from their 1991 album “Badmotorfinger”. It features a heavy and aggressive sound, with Kim Thayil’s distorted guitar riffs and Chris Cornell’s powerful vocals delivering lyrics that critique the cult of celebrity and the hypocrisy of religion. The song’s title refers to a controversial pose often used by rock stars during live performances, which Cornell saw as a symbol of narcissism and self-aggrandizement. “Jesus Christ Pose” has been cited as one of the band’s most iconic and politically charged songs, and a defining track of the grunge movement.

58. Live Forever – Oasis

“Live Forever” is a 1994 Britpop classic by Oasis, known for its anthemic guitar riff, driving rhythm, and Liam Gallagher’s distinctive vocals. The song’s lyrics express a sense of defiance and a desire for eternal youth, with lines like “Maybe I don’t really want to know how your garden grows, ’cause I just want to fly” and “We’re gonna live forever.” “Live Forever” remains a timeless anthem of youth and rebellion, and a testament to Oasis’ enduring creative vision and cultural impact in the mid-90s.

59. I Wanna Be Adored – The Stone Roses

“I Wanna Be Adored” is a song by the English rock band The Stone Roses, released as the opening track from their 1989 self-titled debut album. It features a hypnotic groove, with John Squire’s shimmering guitar riff and Ian Brown’s dreamy vocals delivering lyrics that express a desire for adoration and acceptance. The song’s repetitive chorus and insistent rhythm helped it to become one of the band’s most iconic and enduring tracks, with its distinctive sound and image inspiring countless imitators over the years. “I Wanna Be Adored” remains a fan favorite and a staple of alternative rock radio.

60. Give It Away – Red Hot Chili Peppers

“Give It Away” is a 1991 funk rock classic by the Red Hot Chili Peppers, known for its infectious bassline, driving rhythm, and Anthony Kiedis’s energetic vocals. The song’s lyrics are often interpreted as a tribute to the band’s late guitarist, Hillel Slovak, and his generosity of spirit, with lines like “What I’ve got, you’ve got to get it put it in you, reeling with the feeling, don’t stop, continue.” “Give It Away” remains a seminal work in the funk rock canon and a testament to the Red Hot Chili Peppers’ enduring creative vision and musical prowess.

61. What I Got – Sublime

“What I Got” is a song by the American ska punk band Sublime, released as a single from their self-titled album in 1996, after the death of the band’s lead singer and guitarist, Bradley Nowell. It features a laid-back reggae-inspired rhythm, with Nowell’s distinctive vocals delivering lyrics that celebrate life’s simple pleasures and warn against the dangers of excess and addiction. The song’s catchy melody and upbeat vibe helped it to become one of the band’s most beloved tracks, and a hit on alternative rock and mainstream radio. “What I Got” has been cited as a classic of 90s rock and a testament to Nowell’s talent and charisma.

62. Just Like Honey – The Jesus and Mary Chain

“Just Like Honey” is a 1985 alternative rock classic by The Jesus and Mary Chain, known for its dreamy guitar sound, ethereal vocals, and melancholic lyrics. The song’s opening riff, with its iconic descending melody, has become one of the most recognizable and influential sounds in alternative rock history. The song’s lyrics express a sense of longing and nostalgia, with lines like “Listen to the girl, as she takes on half the world, moving up and so alive.” “Just Like Honey” remains a timeless masterpiece of alternative rock and a testament to The Jesus and Mary Chain’s enduring creative vision and musical innovation.

63. Where Is My Mind? – Pixies

“Where Is My Mind?” is a song by the American alternative rock band Pixies, released as the final track from their 1988 album “Surfer Rosa”. It features a haunting and ethereal sound, with Black Francis’ vocals delivering enigmatic and surreal lyrics that explore themes of disorientation and loss of control. The song’s distinctive riff and dreamlike atmosphere helped it to become one of the band’s most iconic and beloved tracks, and a staple of alternative rock radio. “Where Is My Mind?” has been covered by numerous artists and featured in films and TV shows, cementing its place as a classic of the 80s alternative rock scene.

64. Seven Nation Army – The White Stripes

“Seven Nation Army” is a song by the American rock duo The White Stripes, released as a single from their 2003 album “Elephant”. It features a driving and instantly recognizable guitar riff, with Jack White’s raw vocals delivering lyrics that convey a sense of defiance and rebellion. The song’s memorable melody and infectious rhythm helped it to become one of the band’s biggest hits, and a ubiquitous anthem at sporting events and rallies around the world. “Seven Nation Army” has been cited as a classic of 2000s rock and a defining track of The White Stripes’ career, cementing their status as one of the most influential bands of the decade.

65. Fairytale of New York – The Pogues & Kirsty MacColl

“Fairytale of New York” is a 1987 Christmas classic by The Pogues and Kirsty MacColl, known for its haunting melody, poignant lyrics, and Shane MacGowan and Kirsty MacColl’s duet vocals. The song’s lyrics tell the story of a couple’s failed dreams and broken promises, set against the backdrop of a cold and lonely Christmas in New York City. “Fairytale of New York” remains a beloved and enduring holiday classic, celebrated for its bittersweet emotions, powerful storytelling, and timeless melodies. The song is a testament to The Pogues and Kirsty MacColl’s enduring creative vision and musical legacy.

66. Beds Are Burning – Midnight Oil

“Beds Are Burning” is a song by the Australian rock band Midnight Oil, released as a single from their 1987 album “Diesel and Dust”. It features a driving beat and a catchy guitar riff, with Peter Garrett’s distinctive vocals delivering lyrics that address issues of indigenous land rights and social justice. The song’s powerful message and anthemic sound helped it to become a global hit, reaching the top 10 in multiple countries and becoming an enduring symbol of political protest and environmental activism. “Beds Are Burning” remains one of Midnight Oil’s most beloved and influential tracks, and a classic of Australian rock.

67. Dear God – XTC

“Dear God” is a 1986 alternative rock classic by XTC, known for its introspective lyrics, acoustic guitar sound, and Andy Partridge’s emotive vocals. The song’s lyrics express a sense of existential questioning and doubt, with lines like “Did you make mankind after we made you?” and “Dear God, don’t know if you noticed, but your name is on a lot of quotes in this book.” “Dear God” remains a powerful statement of agnosticism and a testament to XTC’s enduring creative vision and social commentary. The song has become a beloved anthem of the alternative rock movement and an enduring classic of the genre.

68. Karma Police – Radiohead

“Karma Police” is a 1997 alternative rock classic by Radiohead, known for its haunting melody, ethereal vocals, and Thom Yorke’s emotive singing. The song’s lyrics express a sense of paranoia and existential angst, with lines like “This is what you get, when you mess with us” and “Karma police, arrest this man, he talks in maths.” “Karma Police” remains a seminal work in Radiohead’s discography and a testament to the band’s enduring creative vision and musical innovation. The song has become a beloved anthem of the alternative rock movement and an enduring classic of the genre.

69. Epic – Faith No More

“Epic” is a 1989 alternative metal classic by Faith No More, known for its heavy guitar riffs, explosive drumming, and Mike Patton’s dynamic vocals. The song’s lyrics express a sense of defiance and rebellion, with lines like “You want it all, but you can’t have it” and “What is it? It’s it.” “Epic” remains a seminal work in alternative metal and a testament to Faith No More’s enduring creative vision and musical innovation. The song has become a beloved anthem of the alternative rock movement and an enduring classic of the genre.

70. Man in the Box – Alice in Chains

“Man in the Box” is a song by the American rock band Alice in Chains, released as a single from their 1990 album “Facelift”. It features a dark and heavy sound, with Jerry Cantrell’s crunchy guitar riffs and Layne Staley’s powerful vocals delivering lyrics that express feelings of frustration and isolation. The song’s menacing melody and brooding atmosphere helped it to become a breakout hit for the band, and a defining track of the Seattle grunge scene. “Man in the Box” has been cited as one of the greatest rock songs of all time, and a testament to Alice in Chains’ distinctive sound and lyrical depth.

71. I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For – U2

“I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For” is a 1987 rock classic by U2, known for its uplifting melody, powerful vocals, and Bono’s passionate singing. The song’s lyrics express a sense of searching and longing, with lines like “I have climbed highest mountains, I have run through the fields, only to be with you.” “I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For” remains a seminal work in U2’s discography and a testament to the band’s enduring creative vision and musical innovation. The song has become a beloved anthem of the rock genre and an enduring classic of music history.

72. True Faith – New Order

“True Faith” is a 1987 synth-pop classic by New Order, known for its catchy melody, pulsating beat, and Bernard Sumner’s emotive vocals. The song’s lyrics express a sense of searching and longing, with lines like “I used to think that the day would never come, but now I see it’s here.” “True Faith” remains a seminal work in New Order’s discography and a testament to the band’s enduring creative vision and musical innovation. The song has become a beloved anthem of the synth-pop genre and an enduring classic of music history.

73. I Melt With You – Modern English

“I Melt With You” is a song by the British new wave band Modern English, released as a single from their 1982 album “After the Snow”. It features a catchy and upbeat sound, with infectious guitar riffs and Robbie Grey’s smooth vocals delivering lyrics that celebrate the joys of romance and living in the moment. The song’s irresistible melody and optimistic vibe helped it to become a classic of 80s pop, and a staple of movies, TV shows, and commercials. “I Melt With You” remains one of Modern English’s most beloved and recognizable tracks, and a timeless anthem of love and youthfulness.

74. Only Shallow – My Bloody Valentine

“Only Shallow” is a song by the Irish shoegaze band My Bloody Valentine, released as the opening track from their 1991 album “Loveless”. It features a swirling and distorted sound, with Kevin Shields’ inventive guitar work and Bilinda Butcher’s ethereal vocals delivering lyrics that explore themes of emotional turbulence and disorientation. The song’s complex and layered sonic landscape helped it to become a landmark of the shoegaze genre, and a critical and commercial success. “Only Shallow” has been cited as one of the greatest songs of the 90s, and a testament to My Bloody Valentine’s innovative and experimental approach to music-making.

75. Bulls on Parade – Rage Against the Machine

“Bulls on Parade” is a 1996 rap metal classic by Rage Against the Machine, known for its heavy guitar riffs, explosive drumming, and Zack de la Rocha’s powerful vocals. The song’s lyrics express a sense of political rebellion and protest, with lines like “Weapons not food, not homes, not shoes, not need, just feed the war, cannibal animal.” “Bulls on Parade” remains a seminal work in rap metal and a testament to Rage Against the Machine’s enduring creative vision and musical innovation. The song has become a beloved anthem of the political protest movement and an enduring classic of the genre.

76. Left of the Dial – The Replacements

“Left of the Dial” is a song by the American rock band The Replacements, released as a single from their 1985 album “Tim”. It features a jangly and upbeat sound, with Paul Westerberg’s distinctive vocals delivering lyrics that celebrate the joys of discovering new music and alternative radio stations. The song’s infectious melody and playful energy helped it to become a cult favorite among fans of indie rock, and a defining track of the Minneapolis music scene. “Left of the Dial” remains one of The Replacements’ most beloved and enduring tracks, and a testament to their DIY ethos and irreverent spirit.

77. That’s Entertainment – The Jam

“That’s Entertainment” is a 1980 punk rock classic by The Jam, known for its catchy melody, fast-paced guitar riffs, and Paul Weller’s raw vocals. The song’s lyrics capture the essence of everyday life in the UK, with lines like “A smash of glass and the rumble of boots, an electric train and a ripped-up phone booth.” “That’s Entertainment” remains a seminal work in The Jam’s discography and a testament to the band’s enduring creative vision and musical innovation. The song has become a beloved anthem of the punk rock genre and an enduring classic of music history.

78. Alison – Elvis Costello

“Alison” is a 1977 classic by Elvis Costello, known for its haunting melody, melancholic tone, and Costello’s emotive vocals. The song’s lyrics express a sense of unrequited love and longing, with lines like “My aim is true, my message is clear, it’s curtains for you, just like you said.” “Alison” remains a seminal work in Costello’s discography and a testament to his enduring creative vision and musical innovation. The song has become a beloved classic of the rock genre and an enduring icon of music history.

79. When I Come Around – Green Day

“When I Come Around” is a song by the American punk rock band Green Day, released as a single from their 1994 album “Dookie”. It features a catchy and melodic sound, with Billie Joe Armstrong’s vocals delivering lyrics that express feelings of confusion and vulnerability in a relationship. The song’s infectious guitar riffs and relatable lyrics helped it to become one of Green Day’s most popular and enduring tracks, and a defining song of the 90s alternative rock scene. “When I Come Around” remains a favorite among fans of the band, and a testament to their ability to craft accessible and emotionally resonant songs.

80. Bitter Sweet Symphony – The Verve

“Bitter Sweet Symphony” is a song by the English rock band The Verve, released as a single from their 1997 album “Urban Hymns”. It features a sweeping and majestic sound, with Richard Ashcroft’s soulful vocals delivering lyrics that reflect on the transient and complex nature of life. The song’s lush orchestration and memorable string arrangement helped it to become a massive commercial success, and a cultural touchstone of the late 90s. “Bitter Sweet Symphony” has been hailed as one of the greatest songs of all time, and a timeless masterpiece of alternative rock and introspective songwriting.

81. Shine – Collective Soul

“Shine” is a 1994 alternative rock classic by Collective Soul, known for its catchy melody, driving guitar riffs, and Ed Roland’s soulful vocals. The song’s lyrics express a sense of hope and inspiration, with lines like “Heaven let your light shine down.” “Shine” remains a seminal work in Collective Soul’s discography and a testament to the band’s enduring creative vision and musical innovation. The song has become a beloved anthem of the alternative rock genre and an enduring classic of music history. With its positive message and infectious energy, “Shine” continues to inspire and uplift fans around the world.

82. She’s Lost Control – Joy Division

“She’s Lost Control” is a song by the English post-punk band Joy Division, released as a single from their 1979 album “Unknown Pleasures”. It features a driving and hypnotic sound, with Ian Curtis’ distinctive vocals delivering lyrics that explore the themes of mental health, isolation, and loss of control. The song’s pulsing bassline, propulsive drumming, and sparse instrumentation helped it to become a defining track of the post-punk movement, and a classic of the genre. “She’s Lost Control” remains a haunting and powerful statement of Joy Division’s artistic vision and legacy, and a testament to their influence on alternative music.

83. Hallelujah – Jeff Buckley

“Hallelujah” is a song originally written by Leonard Cohen, but it is Jeff Buckley’s 1994 cover that has become one of the most iconic versions of the song. Buckley’s rendition features his haunting and powerful vocals, delivering lyrics that explore themes of love, loss, and spirituality. The song’s sparse and melancholic instrumentation, featuring Buckley’s acoustic guitar and minimal accompaniment, highlights the raw emotion and vulnerability of his performance. “Hallelujah” has been widely regarded as a masterpiece of modern songwriting, and a testament to Buckley’s singular talent as a singer and interpreter of classic material.

84. Birdhouse in Your Soul – They Might Be Giants

“Birdhouse in Your Soul” is a 1989 quirky pop classic by They Might Be Giants, known for its catchy melody, playful lyrics, and John Flansburgh’s distinctive vocals. The song’s lyrics tell the story of a blue canary night light and its quest to find a home, with lines like “Make a little birdhouse in your soul.” “Birdhouse in Your Soul” remains a seminal work in They Might Be Giants’ discography and a testament to the band’s enduring creative vision and musical innovation. The song has become a beloved icon of the alternative pop genre and an enduring classic of music history.

85. Loaded – Primal Scream

“Loaded” is a 1990 dance-rock classic by Primal Scream, known for its funky groove, psychedelic samples, and Bobby Gillespie’s cool vocals. The song’s lyrics express a sense of liberation and hedonism, with lines like “Just what is it that you want to do? We want to be free, we want to be free to do what we want to do.” “Loaded” remains a seminal work in Primal Scream’s discography and a testament to the band’s enduring creative vision and musical innovation. The song has become a beloved icon of the dance-rock genre and an enduring classic of music history. With its infectious beat and rebellious spirit, “Loaded” continues to inspire and energize fans around the world.

86. Celebrated Summer – Hüsker Dü

“Celebrated Summer” is a 1985 alternative rock classic by Hüsker Dü, known for its dynamic guitar work, driving rhythm, and Bob Mould’s emotive vocals. The song’s lyrics evoke a sense of nostalgia and longing for youthful summers, with lines like “Do you remember when the first snowfall fell? When summer barely had a snowball’s chance in hell?” “Celebrated Summer” remains a seminal work in Hüsker Dü’s discography and a testament to the band’s enduring creative vision and musical innovation. The song has become a beloved anthem of the alternative rock genre and an enduring classic of music history. With its raw emotion and powerful energy, “Celebrated Summer” continues to inspire and move fans around the world.

87. Float On – Modest Mouse

“Float On” is a song by American indie rock band Modest Mouse, released as a single from their 2004 album “Good News for People Who Love Bad News”. The song features a bright and catchy sound, with Isaac Brock’s distinctive vocals delivering lyrics that reflect on the uncertainty and chaos of life, but ultimately offer a message of hope and resilience. The song’s upbeat instrumentation, including its memorable guitar riff and infectious chorus, helped it to become a mainstream hit and a modern classic of indie rock. “Float On” remains a beloved and uplifting anthem for fans of Modest Mouse and alternative music alike.

88. Better Man – Pearl Jam

“Better Man” is a song by American rock band Pearl Jam, released as a single from their 1994 album “Vitalogy”. The song features a haunting and melodic sound, with Eddie Vedder’s distinctive vocals delivering lyrics that explore themes of heartbreak, emotional abuse, and resilience. The song’s sparse instrumentation, including its memorable acoustic guitar and strings arrangement, adds to its emotional impact and reinforces its message of strength in the face of adversity. “Better Man” remains one of Pearl Jam’s most beloved and enduring songs, a testament to their artistry and their ability to connect with audiences on a deeply emotional level.

89. So Alive – Love and Rockets

“So Alive” is a 1989 alternative rock hit by Love and Rockets, known for its sultry vocals, shimmering guitar work, and infectious groove. The song’s lyrics express a sense of desire and passion, with lines like “I can feel the thunder that’s breaking in your heart. I can see through the scars inside you.” “So Alive” remains a classic work in Love and Rockets’ discography and a testament to the band’s enduring creative vision and musical innovation. The song has become a beloved icon of the alternative rock genre and an enduring classic of music history. With its hypnotic melody and sensual energy, “So Alive” continues to captivate and inspire fans around the world.

90. Today – The Smashing Pumpkins

“Today” is a song by American alternative rock band The Smashing Pumpkins, released as a single from their 1993 album “Siamese Dream”. The song features a catchy and energetic sound, with Billy Corgan’s distinctive vocals delivering lyrics that reflect on his struggle with depression and suicidal thoughts. The song’s driving guitar riff and memorable chorus helped it to become a breakthrough hit for the band, and a classic of alternative rock. “Today” remains a beloved and powerful anthem for fans of The Smashing Pumpkins and alternative music, a testament to their raw energy and emotional honesty.

91. Academy Fight Song – Mission of Burma

“Academy Fight Song” is a 1980 post-punk classic by Mission of Burma, known for its jagged guitar riffs, driving beat, and socially conscious lyrics. The song’s opening lines “Start again and throw nothing out” suggest a call to arms against complacency and a need for collective action. “Academy Fight Song” remains a seminal work in Mission of Burma’s discography and a testament to the band’s political activism and artistic innovation. The song has become a beloved anthem of the post-punk genre and an enduring classic of music history. With its urgent energy and socially charged message, “Academy Fight Song” continues to inspire and mobilize fans around the world.

92. Heart-Shaped Box – Nirvana

“Heart-Shaped Box” is a 1993 alternative rock classic by Nirvana, known for its haunting melody, emotive vocals, and raw energy. The song’s lyrics convey a sense of vulnerability and despair, with lines like “Hey! Wait! I’ve got a new complaint. Forever in debt to your priceless advice.” “Heart-Shaped Box” remains a seminal work in Nirvana’s discography and a testament to the band’s musical innovation and cultural impact. The song has become an enduring icon of the alternative rock genre and a timeless classic of music history. With its haunting beauty and unbridled passion, “Heart-Shaped Box” continues to captivate and inspire fans around the world.

93. Fake Plastic Trees – Radiohead

“Fake Plastic Trees” is a 1995 alternative rock classic by Radiohead, known for its melancholic melody, introspective lyrics, and understated beauty. The song’s lyrics criticize the emptiness of consumer culture and modern life, with lines like “She looks like the real thing, she tastes like the real thing, but I can’t help the feeling, I could blow through the ceiling.” “Fake Plastic Trees” remains a seminal work in Radiohead’s discography and a testament to the band’s musical innovation and social commentary. The song has become an enduring symbol of the alternative rock genre and a timeless classic of music history. With its poignant lyrics and haunting melody, “Fake Plastic Trees” continues to move and inspire fans around the world.

94. Nothing Compares 2 U – Sinéad O’Connor

“Nothing Compares 2 U” is a song originally written and composed by Prince in 1984, but later made famous by Irish singer Sinéad O’Connor when she recorded it for her 1990 album “I Do Not Want What I Haven’t Got”. The song features a minimalist and haunting sound, with O’Connor’s powerful and emotional vocals delivering lyrics that express heartbreak and loss. The song’s sparse instrumentation, including its memorable string arrangement, adds to its emotional impact and reinforces its message of yearning and loneliness. “Nothing Compares 2 U” remains one of the most iconic and influential ballads of the 1990s, a testament to O’Connor’s talent and Prince’s songwriting genius.

95. Mr. Brightside – The Killers

“Mr. Brightside” is a song by American rock band The Killers, released as their debut single in 2003. The song features a driving and anthemic sound, with Brandon Flowers’ distinctive vocals delivering lyrics that reflect on jealousy and insecurity in a relationship. The song’s memorable hook and infectious energy helped it to become a massive hit, and it has since become one of the most recognizable and beloved songs of the 2000s. “Mr. Brightside” remains a staple of modern rock radio and a fan favorite at The Killers’ live shows, a testament to its enduring popularity and catchy appeal.

96. You Oughta Know – Alanis Morissette

“You Oughta Know” is a song by Canadian singer-songwriter Alanis Morissette, released as the lead single from her breakthrough 1995 album “Jagged Little Pill”. The song features a raw and angry sound, with Morissette’s powerful vocals delivering lyrics that express betrayal and heartbreak in a relationship. The song’s bold and unapologetic tone helped it to become a massive hit, and it has since become one of the most iconic and influential songs of the 1990s. “You Oughta Know” remains a staple of modern rock radio and a feminist anthem, a testament to its impact and enduring appeal.

97. Come Out and Play – The Offspring

“Come Out and Play” is a song by American punk rock band The Offspring, released as the lead single from their 1994 album “Smash”. The song features a fast-paced and energetic sound, with catchy guitar riffs and frontman Dexter Holland’s distinctive vocals delivering lyrics that encourage listeners to confront and challenge social norms and oppression. The song’s memorable chorus and rebellious spirit helped it to become a hit, and it has since become one of The Offspring’s most iconic and beloved songs. “Come Out and Play” remains a staple of modern rock radio and a fan favorite at The Offspring’s live shows, a testament to its lasting impact and infectious energy.

98. Don’t Speak – No Doubt

“Don’t Speak” is a 1996 classic by No Doubt, known for its infectious melody, soaring vocals, and raw emotional power. The song is a ballad about the aftermath of a breakup, with lyrics that capture the pain and confusion of losing a lover. The soaring chorus, with its plaintive cry of “Don’t speak, I know just what you’re saying,” has become an iconic moment in pop music history. “Don’t Speak” remains one of No Doubt’s most beloved songs, a timeless classic that has touched the hearts of millions with its raw honesty and emotional depth. With its unforgettable melody and heartfelt lyrics, “Don’t Speak” continues to resonate with fans around the world.

99. Been Caught Stealing – Jane’s Addiction

“Been Caught Stealing” is a funky, high-energy rock song by Jane’s Addiction, released in 1990. The song features a memorable bass riff and lively percussion, as well as Perry Farrell’s distinctive vocals. Lyrically, the song is a lighthearted ode to petty theft, with Farrell playfully describing his exploits stealing from stores and even his own friends. The song’s upbeat, infectious sound and catchy chorus have made it a fan favorite and a staple of alternative rock radio. “Been Caught Stealing” remains a classic example of Jane’s Addiction’s unique blend of rock, funk, and punk influences.

100. Senses Working Overtime – XTC

“Senses Working Overtime” is a song by British rock band XTC, released in 1982 as a single from their album “English Settlement”. The song features a complex and eclectic arrangement, with jangling guitars, punchy basslines, and lush harmonies supporting frontman Andy Partridge’s enigmatic lyrics about the strange workings of the human mind and body. The song’s intricate structure and adventurous soundscapes helped it to become one of XTC’s most beloved and enduring tracks, and it has since been recognized as a classic of the British new wave and alternative rock scenes. “Senses Working Overtime” remains a fan favorite and a testament to XTC’s innovative and daring approach to songwriting.