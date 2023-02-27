Al Green is one of the most iconic and influential soul singers of all time. With his smooth, honeyed voice and heartfelt lyrics, Green created a catalog of timeless classics that continue to resonate with listeners today. Over the course of his career, he released a string of hits that have become a permanent part of the musical landscape, and his influence can be heard in countless R&B and soul artists that have followed in his footsteps. At the top of the list of Green’s greatest songs is “Let’s Stay Together”, a romantic ballad that has become an enduring classic. The song’s smooth, romantic groove, soaring strings, and Green’s effortless, honeyed vocals combine to create a timeless and irresistible sonic landscape. Another one of his most iconic songs is “Tired of Being Alone”, a soulful ballad that expresses the pain and longing of loneliness with Green’s heartfelt, emotional vocals. Other notable hits include “Love and Happiness”, “Take Me to the River”, and “I’m Still in Love with You”.With his irresistible blend of soul, gospel, and R&B, Al Green created a sound that is both timeless and unmistakably his own. His music continues to inspire and move listeners to this day, and his legacy as one of the greatest soul singers of all time is secure.

1.Back Up Train – Remastered

“Back Up Train” is a classic soul song by Al Green, originally released in 1967. The track features a propulsive beat, funky guitar riffs, and Green’s smooth, soulful vocals, which combine to create a joyful and energetic sonic landscape. The lyrics deal with themes of resilience and perseverance, with Green singing “I’ve got to keep on moving, I can’t stop now” in the chorus. Overall, “Back Up Train” is a timeless classic that showcases Green’s early talent and his ability to create infectious, danceable soul music.

2.Tired of Being Alone

“Tired of Being Alone” is a soulful ballad by Al Green, released in 1971. The song features a slow, romantic groove, lush strings, and Green’s heartfelt, emotional vocals, which combine to create a deeply moving and intimate sonic landscape. The lyrics express the pain and longing of loneliness, with Green singing “I’m so tired of being alone / I’m so tired of on my own.” The song has become one of Green’s most enduring classics, regularly appearing on lists of the greatest soul songs of all time, and serving as a testament to his ability to create music that speaks to the deepest emotions of the human heart.

3.I’m a Ram

“I’m a Ram” is a bluesy and soulful song by Al Green, originally written by the legendary blues musician, Alvertis Isbell. The track features a driving rhythm section, funky guitar licks, and Green’s smooth, soulful vocals, which combine to create a sultry and atmospheric sonic landscape. The lyrics deal with themes of animal desire and sexual attraction, with Green proclaiming “I’m a ram, baby / I’m full-grown” in the chorus. Overall, “I’m a Ram” is a powerful and seductive song that showcases Green’s ability to create music that is both gritty and sophisticated.

4.Let’s Stay Together

“Let’s Stay Together” is a timeless soul classic by Al Green, released in 1971. The song features a smooth, romantic groove, soaring strings, and Green’s effortless, honeyed vocals, which combine to create a timeless and irresistible sonic landscape. The lyrics express a heartfelt commitment to love and fidelity, with Green singing “Let’s stay together / Loving you whether, whether / Times are good or bad, happy or sad.” The song has become an enduring classic, regularly appearing on lists of the greatest love songs of all time, and serving as a testament to Green’s ability to create soulful, heartfelt music that speaks to the deepest desires of the human heart.

5.Love and Happiness

“Love and Happiness” is a soul classic by Al Green, released in 1972. The song features a propulsive groove, soulful horns, and Green’s smooth, impassioned vocals, which combine to create a hypnotic and irresistible sonic landscape. The lyrics are simple and direct, expressing the universal desire for love and happiness. The chorus is particularly memorable, with Green singing “Love and happiness / Something that can make you do wrong, make you do right.” Overall, “Love and Happiness” is a timeless classic that showcases Green’s ability to create soulful, heartfelt music that speaks to the deepest desires of the human heart.

6.Beware

7.Take Me To The River

“Take Me to the River” is a classic soul song originally recorded by Al Green in 1974, and later covered by Talking Heads in 1978. The song features a funky, driving rhythm section, soaring horns, and Green’s soulful vocals, which combine to create a hypnotic and irresistible groove. The lyrics are enigmatic and poetic, exploring the transformative power of love and the desire for spiritual renewal. Talking Heads’ cover of the song adds a new wave twist to the original, with David Byrne’s quirky vocals and angular guitar riffs giving the track a distinctly modern edge.

8.Sha-La-La (Make Me Happy)

“Sha-La-La (Make Me Happy)” is an infectious and upbeat soul song by Al Green. The track features a groovy bassline, funky guitars, and Green’s trademark smooth, soulful vocals, which combine to create a joyous and celebratory sonic landscape. The lyrics are simple and direct, with Green expressing his love and desire for his partner in the most unambiguous terms. The chorus is particularly memorable, with Green singing “Sha-la-la-la-la-la-la / Make me happy.” Overall, “Sha-La-La (Make Me Happy)” is a timeless classic that showcases Green’s ability to create catchy and irresistibly danceable soul music.

9.Georgia Boy

10.Standing In The Rain

