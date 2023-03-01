Africa is home to a rich and diverse musical heritage, with a long history of traditional rhythms and instruments that have influenced popular music all over the world. From the infectious rhythms of West African Afrobeat to the soulful sounds of South African jazz and the vibrant melodies of East African Bongo Flava, there is a wealth of incredible music waiting to be discovered on the continent. In this article, we have compiled a list of the Top 38 Best African Songs to Expand Your Musical Horizons, to introduce you to the best of African music and broaden your musical horizons.

This list includes a diverse range of African music genres, from traditional styles to contemporary fusion, and covers music from all over the continent, including South Africa, Nigeria, Mali, Senegal, and Tanzania, to name just a few. Whether you’re a seasoned fan of African music or a newcomer to the scene, this article has something for everyone. By exploring the rich and varied musical landscape of Africa, you’ll not only discover new and exciting sounds but also gain a deeper understanding of the cultural and historical context of this vibrant continent. So, let’s dive in and explore the Top 38 Best African Songs to Expand Your Musical Horizons!

1. Nakupenda – Jay Melody

“Nakupenda” is a beautiful Swahili love song by Tanzanian artist Jay Melody. The track’s smooth and soulful melody, paired with the romantic lyrics, creates an emotional and passionate atmosphere that captures the essence of true love. Jay Melody’s vocals are rich and expressive, adding to the song’s sentimentality. The lyrics speak of a lover’s devotion and longing, and the chorus repeats the phrase “Nakupenda” meaning “I love you” in Swahili. The song’s music video showcases beautiful visuals of a couple in love, adding to the overall romantic tone. “Nakupenda” is a beautiful and heartfelt tribute to the power of love, which can be appreciated by listeners of any language or culture.

2. Oliver Twist – D’banj

“Oliver Twist” is a catchy and upbeat afrobeats song by Nigerian musician D’banj, released in 2012. The song features a pulsating rhythm with a fusion of African and Western sounds, creating a danceable and energetic tune. The lyrics reference the classic character Oliver Twist from the novel by Charles Dickens, but with a modern twist. The song’s chorus features the catchy line “I like the way you’re whining, Oliver Twist” which has become a popular catchphrase. The music video features colorful visuals and showcases the fun and energetic nature of the song. “Oliver Twist” became an instant hit and remains a popular afrobeats classic that still gets people dancing and singing along.

3. Pookie – Aya Nakamura

“Pookie” is a popular French urban pop song by Malian-born singer Aya Nakamura, released in 2018. The song’s catchy and upbeat rhythm, combined with Aya Nakamura’s sultry vocals and lyrics, create a seductive and sensual vibe. The song is sung in French and features lyrics that are both flirtatious and empowering, reflecting Aya Nakamura’s confidence and independence. The music video is stylish and showcases Aya Nakamura’s fashion and beauty, adding to the song’s overall appeal. “Pookie” became a viral hit and has been streamed billions of times, making it one of the most successful French songs of all time.

4. On the Low – Burna Boy

“On the Low” is a soulful and melodic Afro-fusion song by Nigerian musician Burna Boy, released in 2018. The song’s mellow and hypnotic rhythm, paired with Burna Boy’s smooth and emotional vocals, create a serene and introspective vibe. The lyrics speak of a lover’s devotion and desire for secrecy, with Burna Boy expressing his willingness to keep their relationship hidden from the public eye. The music video features vibrant and colorful visuals, showcasing African culture and fashion. “On the Low” became an instant hit and has been praised for its unique sound and poetic lyrics, cementing Burna Boy’s place as one of Africa’s most talented musicians.

5. Kwikwi – Zuchu

“Kwikwi” is a beautiful and captivating Swahili love song by Tanzanian artist Zuchu, released in 2021. The song features a soothing and emotional melody, paired with Zuchu’s angelic vocals, creating a heartfelt and romantic atmosphere. The lyrics speak of a lover’s yearning and the desire to be together, with Zuchu’s voice expressing the depth of emotions involved. The music video is visually stunning, showcasing the beauty of Tanzania’s landscape and culture. “Kwikwi” is a powerful testament to the power of love and the lengths people will go to be with their beloved, making it a timeless and unforgettable song.

6. 1er Gaou – Magic System

“1er Gaou” is an iconic and influential song by Ivorian musical group Magic System, released in 1999. The song features a lively and upbeat rhythm, with a fusion of African and Western sounds, creating a danceable and energetic tune. The lyrics tell the story of a woman who left her lover for someone else, only to realize her mistake and come back to him. The song’s catchy chorus, which repeats the phrase “1er Gaou” meaning “first fool” in Ivorian slang, has become a popular catchphrase. “1er Gaou” is a timeless classic and remains one of the most popular African songs of all time, with its infectious beat and joyful lyrics still getting people dancing and singing along.

7. Nitaubeba – Harmonize

“Nitaubeba” is a beautiful and emotional Swahili love song by Tanzanian musician Harmonize, released in 2021. The song’s melody is soothing and romantic, with Harmonize’s smooth and emotive vocals expressing a lover’s deep affection and commitment. The lyrics speak of a lover’s willingness to carry their beloved’s burdens and support them through life’s ups and downs. The music video is visually stunning, showcasing the natural beauty of Tanzania’s landscape and culture. “Nitaubeba” is a moving and powerful tribute to the power of love and the sacrifices people are willing to make for the ones they love, making it a truly unforgettable song.

8. Jeraha – Otile Brown

“Jeraha” is a poignant and emotional Swahili love song by Kenyan musician Otile Brown, released in 2021. The song features a soulful and moving melody, with Otile Brown’s heartfelt and powerful vocals expressing the pain of a lover who has been hurt by their partner’s betrayal. The lyrics speak of the scars and wounds that love can leave behind and the struggle to heal and move on. The music video is beautifully shot and adds to the song’s emotional impact, showcasing Otile Brown’s raw and vulnerable performance. “Jeraha” is a touching and relatable song that resonates with anyone who has experienced the pain of a broken heart.

9. Upo Nyonyo – Phina

“Upo Nyonyo” is an upbeat and catchy Swahili song by Tanzanian artist Phina, released in 2021. The song features an energetic and danceable rhythm, with Phina’s playful and flirtatious vocals adding to the song’s fun and lighthearted feel. The lyrics speak of a lover’s attraction to their partner’s physical attributes, particularly their breasts, with the chorus repeating the phrase “upo nyonyo” meaning “are you breastfeeding?” in Swahili. The music video is colorful and vibrant, with Phina’s playful and flirtatious performance adding to the song’s overall appeal. “Upo Nyonyo” is a fun and enjoyable song that celebrates the joy and playfulness of love.

10. Todii – Oliver Mtukudzi

“Todii” is a powerful and emotive song by the late Zimbabwean musician Oliver Mtukudzi, released in 1997. The song features a beautiful and soulful melody, with Mtukudzi’s rich and expressive vocals delivering a message of hope and resilience in the face of life’s challenges. The lyrics speak of the struggles and hardships that people face in their daily lives, but also the importance of perseverance and determination to overcome them. The music video is simple yet moving, with Mtukudzi’s heartfelt performance adding to the song’s emotional impact. “Todii” is a timeless classic that continues to inspire and uplift people all over the world.

11. Mad Over You – Runtown

“Mad Over You” is a smash hit single by Nigerian artist Runtown, released in 2016. The song features an infectious and groovy Afrobeat rhythm, with Runtown’s smooth and soulful vocals delivering a love song about a woman who has captured his heart. The lyrics are simple yet catchy, with the chorus repeating the phrase “girl, I’m mad over you” to convey the intensity of his feelings. The music video is stylish and visually stunning, showcasing the vibrant culture and landscape of Nigeria. “Mad Over You” is a feel-good and upbeat song that has become a favorite across the African continent and beyond.

12. Jerusalema – Master KG

“Jerusalema” is an uplifting and globally popular song by South African producer Master KG, featuring the vocals of fellow South African artist Nomcebo Zikode. The song, released in 2019, has a catchy and infectious Afro-house beat that has made it a popular dance anthem across the world. The lyrics, sung in Zulu and Khosa, convey a message of hope and unity, with the chorus repeating the phrase “Jerusalema ikhaya lami” meaning “Jerusalem is my home”. The music video features diverse people from different cultures and countries dancing to the song, creating a joyful and uplifting atmosphere. “Jerusalema” is a song that has brought people together across the globe and has become a symbol of hope and positivity in challenging times.

13. On God – Shatta Wale

“On God” is a powerful and energetic Afrobeat song by Ghanaian musician Shatta Wale, released in 2019. The song has a bouncy and upbeat rhythm with a catchy chorus that emphasizes the importance of hard work and trusting in God to achieve success. The lyrics are motivational and inspirational, with Shatta Wale’s passionate delivery adding to the song’s uplifting and positive message. The music video features scenes of Shatta Wale and his crew living a lavish lifestyle and having fun, highlighting the rewards of working hard and achieving success. “On God” is a feel-good song that encourages listeners to have faith and work hard to achieve their goals.

14. Pata Pata – Miriam Makeba

“Pata Pata” is a classic and iconic song by South African singer and activist Miriam Makeba, released in 1967. The song has a vibrant and lively Afro-pop rhythm with catchy call-and-response vocals that make it an instant dancefloor filler. The lyrics are simple and repetitive, with the chorus repeating the phrase “pata pata” to convey the joy and excitement of dancing. The song’s infectious melody and Makeba’s soulful vocals have made it a beloved classic and a cultural touchstone in South Africa and beyond. “Pata Pata” is a timeless and joyful song that continues to inspire and uplift people across generations.

15. 7 Seconds – Youssou N’Dour ft. Neneh Cherry

“7 Seconds” is a beautiful and poignant song by Senegalese musician Youssou N’Dour and Swedish singer Neneh Cherry, released in 1994. The song’s lyrics are sung in both French and English and touch on themes of racism, war, and prejudice. The title “7 Seconds” refers to the time it takes for people to make judgments about each other, regardless of their differences. The song’s melody is haunting and mesmerizing, with N’Dour’s soulful vocals blending seamlessly with Cherry’s sweet and angelic voice. “7 Seconds” is a timeless song that promotes understanding and unity across cultures, and its message is as relevant today as it was when it was first released.

16. I Miss You – Rayvanny

“I Miss You” is a soulful and emotional song by Tanzanian musician Rayvanny, released in 2017. The song is a heartfelt expression of longing for a loved one who is far away, and Rayvanny’s vocals convey the depth of his emotions with sincerity and tenderness. The melody is a blend of Afro-pop and R&B, with a smooth and mellow rhythm that perfectly complements the song’s melancholic lyrics. “I Miss You” is a beautiful and relatable song that has resonated with audiences across the world, and it is a testament to Rayvanny’s talent as a songwriter and musician.

17. Mamou (Tu Vois) – Franco Luambo

“Mamou (Tu Vois)” is a classic Congolese rumba song by the legendary musician Franco Luambo Makiadi, released in 1983. The song features a mesmerizing melody that blends traditional Congolese rhythms with Latin and jazz influences. The lyrics of the song are sung in French and Lingala and express the love and admiration for a woman named Mamou. The instrumentation is rich and complex, featuring a wide range of instruments such as guitars, drums, horns, and congas. “Mamou (Tu Vois)” is a timeless masterpiece that showcases Franco’s talent as a composer and bandleader and remains a favorite among fans of African music.

18. Fall – Davido

“Fall” is a popular afrobeats song by Nigerian artist Davido, released in 2017. The song’s catchy melody and infectious beat immediately drew listeners in, and its music video became the first Nigerian music video to reach 100 million views on YouTube. The lyrics of the song express the singer’s love and devotion to his partner, as well as his desire to provide for her. “Fall” is an upbeat and danceable song that showcases Davido’s smooth vocal delivery and the unique sound of Nigerian afrobeats, making it a favorite among fans of the genre and a significant hit in African and global music charts.

19. Maze – Tabu Ley Rochereau

“Maze” is a classic Congolese rumba song by the legendary Tabu Ley Rochereau, released in 1985. The song’s mellow melody and soothing instrumentation make it a perfect soundtrack for relaxation and reflection. The lyrics of the song reflect on the challenges of life and encourage the listener to maintain their resolve and never give up. “Maze” is a timeless masterpiece that has stood the test of time and remains a classic in African music history. The song showcases Tabu Ley’s exceptional musical talent and his ability to capture the essence of African music in a way that resonates with audiences worldwide.

20. Coupé Bibamba – Awilo Longomba

“Coupé Bibamba” is a classic Congolese soukous song by the legendary musician, Awilo Longomba. Released in 1998, the song became an instant hit and has since become a dance anthem in Africa and beyond. The song’s upbeat tempo, catchy lyrics, and infectious rhythm make it an irresistible dance tune. “Coupé Bibamba” showcases Awilo Longomba’s musical prowess and his ability to seamlessly blend traditional African rhythms with modern sounds to create a unique sound that appeals to a wide range of audiences. The song’s popularity has earned Awilo Longomba a reputation as one of Africa’s most successful and influential musicians.

21. Umqombothi – Yvonne Chaka Chaka

“Umqombothi” is a classic South African song by Yvonne Chaka Chaka that was released in 1988. The song is a celebration of traditional African beer and the culture around it. It is an infectious, upbeat and joyous song that features a mix of Zulu and English lyrics. The song has become a symbol of South African pop culture and remains one of the most popular songs in the country’s history. Yvonne Chaka Chaka is one of Africa’s most iconic musicians, and her music and activism have earned her the title “Princess of Africa.”

22. Hadithi – Barnaba

“Hadithi” by Tanzanian artist Barnaba is a beautiful love song that tells a romantic story. The title of the song, “Hadithi,” means “story” in Swahili, and Barnaba uses his powerful voice and smooth melody to take the listener on a journey. He sings about falling in love with someone and wanting to spend the rest of his life with them, promising to always cherish and adore them. The song is set to a beautiful beat that blends traditional and modern elements, making it perfect for both contemporary and traditional dance floors. Overall, “Hadithi” is a timeless love ballad that captures the essence of African love stories.

23. TiLiko – Yo Maps ft. T Sean

“TiLiko” is a vibrant Zambian Afro-pop song by Yo Maps featuring T Sean. The song is filled with groovy rhythms that blend traditional African beats and modern-day musical elements. The artists’ vocals are emotive and complement each other’s styles, creating a seamless collaboration. The lyrics of the song celebrate the beauty and prowess of the African woman, and the video features a colorful display of traditional African attire and dances. The overall production quality of the song is impressive, with the music video featuring captivating visuals and well-choreographed dance moves. “TiLiko” is a must-listen for any lover of African music.

24. Tarihinda – Cécile Kayirebwa

“Tarihinda” is a beautiful and emotional song by Rwandan singer Cécile Kayirebwa. The song is a tribute to the victims of the 1994 Rwandan Genocide and a call for healing and unity among the survivors. Kayirebwa’s soulful vocals, accompanied by the gentle sounds of traditional Rwandan instruments, create a haunting and deeply moving atmosphere that captures the pain, loss, and hope of the Rwandan people. The lyrics, sung in Kinyarwanda, convey a message of love, forgiveness, and reconciliation, urging the Rwandan people to come together and rebuild their country from the ashes of the past.

25. Sinzia – The Nameless

“Sinzia” is a timeless Kenyan classic by The Nameless, a popular afro-pop artist. The song’s catchy and upbeat rhythm, accompanied by The Nameless’ smooth vocals, has made it a crowd favorite. The lyrics describe a lover’s struggle to keep a relationship going amidst outside pressures and rumors. The Nameless’ clever use of Swahili and English languages in the song helps to bring out the emotions of the story he tells. “Sinzia” continues to be played at parties, weddings and other social gatherings, cementing its position as one of the most popular songs in Kenyan music history.

26. Nomakanjani – Brenda Fassie

“Nomakanjani” is an iconic song by South African pop singer Brenda Fassie, released in 1999. It tells a story of a woman who is facing challenges in her life, including an abusive partner, and the need to be independent and make her own choices. The song is characterized by its catchy beats, Fassie’s powerful vocals, and its emotional lyrics that resonate with many listeners. “Nomakanjani” is not only one of Fassie’s most popular songs but also an anthem for women’s empowerment in South Africa and beyond. The song’s message remains relevant today and continues to inspire generations of women.

27. God Bless the Women – Lucky Dube

“God Bless the Women” by South African reggae legend Lucky Dube is a heartfelt tribute to the power and resilience of women. The song begins with a gentle guitar riff and Dube’s soothing voice before building into a powerful, uplifting anthem. Dube’s lyrics celebrate the contributions of women in society and recognize the hardships they face. He urges listeners to respect and honor women, calling on God to bless them for their unwavering strength and grace. With its catchy melody and poignant lyrics, “God Bless the Women” is a timeless ode to the inspiring women of the world.

28. African Queen – 2Baba

“African Queen” is a timeless classic by Nigerian musician 2Baba, also known as 2face Idibia. The song, which was released in 2004, became an instant hit and gained worldwide recognition. It features smooth, soulful vocals over an infectious guitar-driven beat, with lyrics that celebrate the beauty and grace of an African woman. “African Queen” is widely regarded as one of the greatest love songs ever produced in Africa, and its success paved the way for 2Baba’s enduring legacy as a musical icon on the continent. The song has remained a staple in African popular culture and continues to inspire new generations of musicians.

29. Adulthood Anthem (Mixed) – Ladé

“Adulthood Anthem” is a poignant and introspective song by Nigerian-American singer and songwriter Ladé. The track fuses elements of Afro-pop and R&B, creating a unique sound that reflects Ladé’s diverse cultural background. The song’s lyrics speak to the challenges and responsibilities of adulthood, with Ladé reflecting on the importance of self-reflection, perseverance, and emotional growth. The track features a catchy chorus and a memorable melody that will resonate with listeners, making it a standout track in Ladé’s catalog. “Adulthood Anthem” showcases Ladé’s talent as a songwriter and vocalist, and is a must-listen for fans of contemporary African music.

30. Mario – Franco Luambo and TPOK Jazz

” Mario” is a classic Congolese rumba song by the legendary musician Franco Luambo and his band, TPOK Jazz. Released in 1972, the song features Franco’s signature guitar style, intricate vocal harmonies, and an upbeat, danceable rhythm. The song tells the story of a man named Mario who is in love with a woman named Rosa, but she is already in a relationship with another man. Despite the obstacles, Mario expresses his love for Rosa and vows to wait for her, setting the stage for a timeless tale of love, devotion, and perseverance. The song remains a beloved classic in African music to this day.

31. There is an Answer – PJ Powers

“There is an Answer” is a powerful and uplifting song by South African singer PJ Powers. Released in the late 1980s during the height of apartheid in South Africa, the song carries a message of hope and unity, encouraging listeners to believe in a better future and work towards it. With its memorable melody and powerful lyrics, the song became an anthem for the anti-apartheid movement and remains an inspiration to this day. Powers’ soulful vocals and the infectious rhythm of the music make “There is an Answer” a timeless classic that continues to resonate with audiences around the world.

32. Alone – Philly Lutaaya

“Alone” is a powerful and emotional song by Philly Lutaaya, one of Uganda’s greatest musicians. The song was released in 1989 and became a national anthem during the early days of the AIDS epidemic. Lutaaya himself was diagnosed with the disease and used his music to raise awareness and fight against the stigma associated with it. The lyrics speak to the pain and isolation that many people with AIDS felt at the time, but also offer hope and a call to action. Lutaaya’s soulful vocals and the haunting melody make “Alone” a timeless classic that continues to resonate with audiences today.

33. Zangalewa – Zangalewa

“Zangalewa” is a popular Cameroonian song originally composed by the Golden Sounds in the 1980s. It gained global popularity in the 2010s, when a viral video featuring African soldiers dancing to the tune became a sensation. The song is characterized by its infectious beat and catchy refrain, which has been adapted and remixed by many artists across the world. The song’s upbeat rhythm and lyrics celebrate the joy of living and dancing, making it a go-to track for parties and celebrations. The song’s enduring popularity is a testament to its irresistible appeal and its ability to bring people together through music.

34. Desh Desh – Lava Lava

“Desh Desh” by Tanzanian artist Lava Lava is a joyful and upbeat Afrobeats song that fuses modern Tanzanian pop with traditional African rhythms. The song is a celebration of love, with Lava Lava declaring his commitment and desire to spend his life with his lover. The catchy chorus and lively instrumentation, featuring guitar riffs and percussion, create a high-energy atmosphere that is impossible not to dance to. With its infectious melody and uplifting lyrics, “Desh Desh” is a perfect example of the vibrant and dynamic music scene emerging from Tanzania and its neighboring countries.

35. Balance It – D Jay

“Balance It” is a 2021 hit song by Ghanaian musician D Jay, also known as Disc Jockey Advicer. The song features an upbeat and catchy Afrobeats instrumental, coupled with D Jay’s smooth and melodious vocals. The lyrics are an ode to the beauty and grace of African women, with D Jay singing about his desire to be with a special lady who catches his eye. The song has been well-received by fans, with its infectious rhythm and relatable lyrics making it a favorite at parties and events across Africa. “Balance It” is a testament to D Jay’s talent as a musician and producer.

36. Mama – Khadja Nin

“Mama” is a song by Burundian singer Khadja Nin, who is known for her unique fusion of African and Western musical styles. Released in 1997, the song is a tribute to motherhood and pays homage to the sacrifices mothers make to provide for their children. With a slow and haunting melody, Khadja Nin sings in Swahili about the strength and endurance of mothers, who hold their families together through difficult times. “Mama” has become an anthem for mothers across Africa and around the world, reminding us of the vital role they play in shaping our lives and societies.

37. Wombo Lombo – Angélique Kidjo

“Wombo Lombo” is a lively and rhythmic song by Beninese singer-songwriter Angélique Kidjo, released in 1996. The song is a vibrant celebration of African music and culture, with Kidjo’s powerful voice leading a polyrhythmic arrangement that incorporates traditional African instruments like the balafon and djembe alongside electric guitars and synthesizers. The lyrics, sung in a combination of English and Fon, encourage listeners to dance and let loose, while also acknowledging the hardships faced by many people in Africa. The song became a hit both in Africa and internationally, cementing Kidjo’s status as a major force in world music.

38. One Side – Iyanya

Released in 2018, “One Side” is a popular afrobeat song by Nigerian singer, Iyanya. The track features a catchy beat that blends afrobeat with a touch of pop and R&B, making it a danceable and enjoyable tune. The lyrics explore the theme of love and heartbreak, with Iyanya singing about moving on from a failed relationship and finding someone better. The song’s music video features Iyanya performing choreographed dance moves with a group of backup dancers, adding to its energetic and lively vibe. “One Side” showcases Iyanya’s vocal and musical talents, as well as his ability to create a hit song.