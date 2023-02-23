There’s something truly magical about the power of a cappella music. When you strip away the instruments and rely solely on the human voice, the results can be awe-inspiring. From gospel choirs to barbershop quartets to modern a cappella groups, the genre has a rich history and an ever-growing fanbase. Whether you’re looking for something to lift your spirits on a tough day, pump you up for a workout, or simply provide some beautiful background music, a cappella music has the power to transport you to another world. In this article, we’re going to explore the top 14 best a cappella songs to lift you up. From classic spirituals to modern pop hits, we’ve curated a list of tracks that are sure to leave you feeling energized and inspired. So, sit back, relax, and let the power of the human voice transport you to a whole new world.

1. The Lion Sleeps Tonight – The Tokens

“The Lion Sleeps Tonight” is an iconic pop song by The Tokens that has captured the hearts of audiences for generations. The song features catchy melodies and rhythms, along with soothing harmonies and the enchanting voice of the lead singer. The song’s playful and upbeat lyrics tell the story of a lion sleeping in the jungle, and the various creatures that tiptoe around him. It’s a song that celebrates the magic of the African wilderness and captures the imagination of listeners of all ages.

2. Don’t Worry Be Happy – Bobby McFerrin

“Don’t Worry Be Happy” by Bobby McFerrin is a timeless classic that embodies the spirit of optimism and positivity. The song features McFerrin’s signature vocal acrobatics, along with a catchy melody and a lighthearted, uplifting message. Its lyrics offer a refreshing perspective on life’s struggles and encourage listeners to let go of their worries and find happiness in the present moment. The song’s popularity has endured over the years, making it an anthem for anyone in need of a little pick-me-up.

3. Homeless – Paul Simon

“Homeless” by Paul Simon is a poignant ballad that speaks to the struggle of poverty and displacement. The song features Simon’s distinctive voice and thoughtful lyrics, along with African rhythms and harmonies that evoke a sense of longing and desperation. Its powerful message of compassion and empathy for those who are less fortunate has resonated with audiences around the world and has made it a classic in Simon’s catalog.

4. Working on a Building – Swan Silvertones

“Working on a Building” by the Swan Silvertones is a rousing gospel song that showcases the group’s powerful harmonies and soulful delivery. The song’s upbeat tempo and uplifting lyrics speak to the power of faith and the importance of hard work and perseverance. Its infectious energy and joyful spirit make it a timeless classic in the world of gospel music.

5. Cups – Anna Kendrick

“Cups” by Anna Kendrick is a charming and catchy pop song that became a surprise hit after its appearance in the movie “Pitch Perfect.” The song features Kendrick’s sweet vocals and the sound of a cup being used as a percussion instrument. Its simple lyrics and infectious melody have made it a favorite among fans of pop music and have even inspired countless covers and dance routines on social media.

6. Kiss Him Goodbye – The Nylons

“Kiss Him Goodbye” by The Nylons is a fun and upbeat cover of the classic pop song. The song features the group’s a cappella harmonies and playful vocals, along with a driving beat and catchy melody. Its lighthearted lyrics and infectious energy make it a favorite among fans of old-school pop music and have kept it in heavy rotation on radio stations around the world.

7. Where in the World is Carmen Sandiego? – Rockapella

“Where in the World is Carmen Sandiego?” by Rockapella is a playful and catchy theme song for the classic educational game show of the same name. The song features the group’s intricate harmonies and clever lyrics, along with a jazzy beat and playful sense of humor. Its memorable melody and fun lyrics have made it a beloved classic among fans of children’s television and game shows.

8. Hello – The Nutmegs

“Hello” by The Nutmegs is a classic doo-wop song that showcases the group’s smooth harmonies and catchy melodies. The song’s simple lyrics speak to the joy of love and the desire to connect with someone special. Its upbeat tempo and irresistible melody have made it a favorite among fans of 1950s pop music and have kept it in heavy rotation on oldies radio stations.

9. Didn’t Leave Nobody but the Baby – Alison Krauss, Emmylou Harris, and Gillian Welch

“Didn’t Leave Nobody but the Baby” is a hauntingly beautiful folk song that was made famous by the movie “O Brother, Where Art Thou?” The song features the stunning harmonies of Alison Krauss, Emmylou Harris, and Gillian Welch, along with sparse instrumentation and haunting lyrics. Its ethereal beauty and haunting melody have made it a beloved classic in the world of folk and Americana music.

10. Daft Punk Medley – Pentatonix

The “Daft Punk Medley” by Pentatonix is a stunning a cappella tribute to the legendary electronic duo. The medley features the group’s incredible vocal range and beatboxing skills, along with faithful renditions of some of Daft Punk’s most iconic hits. Its energetic performance and faithful homage to the source material have made it a favorite among fans of both a cappella music and electronic dance music.

11. Calling My Children Home – Emmylou Harris

“Calling My Children Home” by Emmylou Harris is a heart-wrenching ballad that speaks to the pain of loss and the longing for connection. The song features Harris’s angelic voice and sparse instrumentation, along with lyrics that offer a poignant meditation on the human experience. Its emotional power and haunting beauty have made it a beloved classic in the world of country and folk music.

12. Teenage Dream – Glee Cast

“Teenage Dream” by the Glee Cast is a pop song that captures the joy and exuberance of young love. The song features the cast’s polished vocals and upbeat instrumentation, along with lyrics that celebrate the excitement and passion of youth. Its infectious energy and youthful spirit have made it a favorite among fans of both pop music and the hit TV show.

13. Something to Fall Back On – Todd Rundgren

“Something to Fall Back On” by Todd Rundgren is a classic rock song that showcases Rundgren’s distinctive voice and guitar skills. The song’s driving beat and catchy melody speak to the power of self-reliance and the importance of perseverance in the face of adversity. Its energetic performance and relatable message have made it a favorite among fans of classic rock and power pop.

14. Opera of the Bells – Destiny’s Child

“Opera of the Bells” by Destiny’s Child is a modern take on the classic Christmas carol “Carol of the Bells.” The song features the group’s signature harmonies and vocal acrobatics, along with modern instrumentation and a hip-hop beat. Its catchy melody and unexpected arrangement have made it a favorite among fans of R&B and pop music, and its inclusion on the album “8 Days of Christmas” has made it a staple of holiday playlists around the world.