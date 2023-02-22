The 90s was a decade of great music that left a lasting impression on our hearts. It was a time when love songs were at their peak, and ballads ruled the airwaves. From the smooth R&B tunes to the infectious pop hits, the 90s had it all. The decade gave us some of the most memorable love songs that are still popular today, and listening to them instantly transports us back to the era.

For many, the 90s was a time of innocent love, heartbreak, and everything in between. Whether you were dancing to Mariah Carey’s “Always Be My Baby” or crying your eyes out to Whitney Houston’s “I Will Always Love You,” the music of the 90s captured the essence of falling in love and the emotions that come with it.

In this article, we have curated a list of the 29 best 90s love songs that will make you go all mushy. These are the songs that will remind you of your first crush, your first dance, and the first time you fell in love. From Boyz II Men to Celine Dion, these songs will tug at your heartstrings and transport you back to a time when life was simpler, and love was all that mattered.

So sit back, grab your tissues, and get ready to take a trip down memory lane as we explore the 29 best 90s love songs that will make you go all mushy.

1. I Don’t Want to Miss a Thing – Aerosmith

“I Don’t Want to Miss a Thing” by Aerosmith is a power ballad about the all-consuming nature of love. The song was written for the soundtrack of the 1998 film Armageddon and became one of the band’s biggest hits. The lyrics describe a person’s fear of missing even a moment of their loved one’s presence and the overwhelming feeling of being lost without them. Steven Tyler’s emotive vocals are backed by soaring guitar riffs and orchestral accompaniment, creating a dramatic and romantic atmosphere.

2. As Long as You Love Me – Backstreet Boys

“As Long as You Love Me” by Backstreet Boys is a classic 90s pop love song. Released in 1997, it was a commercial success, reaching the top ten in several countries. The song’s lyrics express a willingness to endure any hardship as long as the object of the singer’s affection loves them in return. The catchy chorus and harmonized vocals are accompanied by a danceable beat and a synthesizer melody, making it a favorite of boy band fans everywhere.

3. Friday I’m In Love – The Cure

“Friday I’m in Love” by The Cure is a feel-good pop rock song about the joy of love and the anticipation of spending time with a loved one. The track features a catchy guitar riff, a bouncy rhythm section, and frontman Robert Smith’s distinctive vocals. Released in 1992, the song became one of the band’s most popular hits and is often cited as a favorite among fans. The upbeat tempo and joyful lyrics make it a perfect tune to get you in a happy mood and ready for the weekend.

4. Love Is All Around – Wet Wet Wet

“Love Is All Around” by Wet Wet Wet is a cover of a song originally written by the Troggs in 1967. The 1994 version was recorded for the film Four Weddings and a Funeral and became a massive hit, spending 15 consecutive weeks at the top of the UK charts. The song’s lyrics express the all-encompassing power of love and its ability to transform a person’s life. The slow, romantic melody and lead singer Marti Pellow’s soulful vocals make it a timeless classic that still resonates with audiences today.

5. Don’t Let Go (Love) – En Vogue

“Don’t Let Go (Love)” by En Vogue is a 90s R&B hit that showcases the group’s powerful harmonies and soulful vocals. The song’s lyrics describe a passionate romance and the fear of losing the person you love. The catchy chorus and upbeat tempo make it a danceable track that still gets people moving on the dance floor. The accompanying music video features the group performing in a futuristic, high-tech environment, adding to the song’s cool and confident vibe.

6. I’d Do Anything for Love (But I Won’t Do That) – Meat Loaf

“I’d Do Anything for Love (But I Won’t Do That)” by Meat Loaf is a rock ballad with a unique twist. The song’s lyrics describe a person’s unwavering devotion to their lover, but the repeated refrain “But I won’t do that” leaves the specific act in question up to interpretation. The epic track features soaring guitar solos, theatrical orchestration, and Meat Loaf’s powerful vocals. The music video is a cinematic production, with scenes of the singer as a motorcycle-riding, gun-toting hero interspersed with romantic moments. The song’s epic grandeur has made it a beloved classic of 90s rock music.

7. The Power Of Love – Celine Dion

“The Power of Love” by Celine Dion is a soaring ballad that was originally released in 1993. The song’s lyrics describe the overwhelming feeling of love and the way it can transform a person’s life. Dion’s powerful vocals, backed by a full orchestra, create an epic and emotional atmosphere that has made it one of her most beloved hits. The song was also used in the soundtrack of the 1993 film, “Sleepless in Seattle,” further cementing its place in pop culture history.

8. Lovefool – The Cardigans

“Lovefool” by The Cardigans is a peppy, indie-pop song that became a hit in the late 90s. The song’s lyrics express the feeling of being head-over-heels in love, even when it may not be the most rational choice. The catchy chorus and lead singer Nina Persson’s playful vocals create a fun and upbeat atmosphere that still resonates with listeners today. The song was also featured in the soundtrack of the 1996 film, “Romeo + Juliet,” which further added to its popularity.

9. (At Your Best) You Are Love – Aaliyah

“(At Your Best) You Are Love” by Aaliyah is a cover of a song originally recorded by the Isley Brothers. The track features Aaliyah’s signature silky-smooth vocals, backed by a simple yet soulful R&B arrangement. The song’s lyrics express the feeling of unconditional love and the way it can uplift and inspire a person. Aaliyah’s version of the song became a hit in the late 90s and is still considered one of her standout tracks. The song showcases the late singer’s talent and is a testament to her lasting impact on the world of R&B.

10. To Love You More – Celine Dion

“To Love You More” by Celine Dion is a power ballad that features the singer’s soaring vocals and emotive delivery. The song’s lyrics express a desire to do whatever it takes to show love and devotion to the object of affection. The dramatic arrangement, including a sweeping violin solo, adds to the emotional intensity of the track. The song was originally recorded in Japanese and became a massive hit in Japan before being re-recorded in English for international release.

11. Vision of Love – Mariah Carey

“Vision of Love” by Mariah Carey is a debut single that helped launch the singer’s career in 1990. The song showcases Carey’s impressive vocal range and showcases her talent as a songwriter. The lyrics describe the overwhelming feeling of falling in love and the way it can transform a person’s life. The simple yet effective arrangement, with piano and subtle percussion, lets Carey’s vocals take center stage. The song’s success helped establish Carey as a force in pop and R&B music.

12. Have I Told You Lately That I Love You – Rod Stewart

“Have I Told You Lately That I Love You” by Rod Stewart is a cover of a song originally written by Van Morrison. The track features Stewart’s signature raspy vocals and a lush, romantic arrangement. The song’s lyrics express the feeling of being in love and the need to express that love openly and often. The gentle melody and Stewart’s heartfelt delivery make it a timeless classic that has been covered by many artists over the years. The song’s romantic sentiment and Stewart’s distinctive vocals have made it a favorite among fans of love ballads.

13. From This Moment On – Shania Twain

“From This Moment On” is a powerful and romantic country ballad by Shania Twain. The song begins with a gentle melody and Twain’s soft, soothing voice, singing about the possibility of finding true love. The tempo increases as the song progresses, the music becoming more upbeat and lively, reflecting the joy and excitement that comes with falling in love. The song’s lyrics express a deep commitment to a partner, with promises to love and cherish them for eternity. The track has become a popular choice for wedding ceremonies, capturing the essence of a couple’s journey towards a lifetime of love and devotion.

14. All the Man That I Need – Whitney Houston

“All the Man That I Need” is a powerful ballad performed by the iconic Whitney Houston. The song is a declaration of the singer’s love for her partner, emphasizing that he is the only one she needs. The emotive lyrics, accompanied by Houston’s soulful voice, make for a moving and unforgettable performance. The track’s slow tempo and use of strings and percussion add to its romantic and nostalgic feel, making it an enduring classic.

15. Endless Love – Luther Vandross Feat. Mariah Carey

“Endless Love” is a timeless duet between Luther Vandross and Mariah Carey. The song is a tender love ballad that highlights the depth of feeling between two people in love. The harmonious blend of the two singers’ voices and the emotional lyrics make this track an unforgettable declaration of love. The song’s gentle melody and orchestral accompaniment create a romantic atmosphere that has made it a popular choice for weddings and romantic occasions.

16. I Knew I Loved You – Savage Garden

“I Knew I Loved You” is a sweet and romantic pop ballad by Savage Garden. The song expresses the feeling of finding the one you’ve been searching for and realizing that you love them. The heartfelt lyrics and the soothing melody, combined with the singer’s smooth and expressive voice, create a heartwarming and emotional performance. The track’s use of acoustic guitar and piano, along with the addition of orchestral elements, gives it a gentle and romantic feel that perfectly captures the sentiment of falling in love.

17. I Live My Life for You – FireHouse

“I Live My Life for You” is a power ballad by American rock band FireHouse. The song is a declaration of love and commitment to a partner, with lyrics that highlight the depth of the singer’s feelings. The track’s use of electric guitars, drums, and keys, combined with the emotive vocals, create a powerful and emotional performance that captures the essence of a romantic love song.

18. Baby I Love Your Way – Big Mountain

“Baby I Love Your Way” is a reggae-infused cover of Peter Frampton’s classic song by Big Mountain. The track’s catchy melody, with its lively guitar and percussion, and the soulful voice of the lead singer, make it an enduring love song. The song’s lyrics, which express the singer’s devotion and desire to be with their lover, have made it a popular choice for romantic occasions and wedding ceremonies.

19. I Can Love You Like That – John Michael Montgomery

“I Can Love You Like That” is a country ballad by John Michael Montgomery. The song is a declaration of the many ways the singer can love their partner, emphasizing the depth and breadth of their feelings. The track’s gentle melody and the use of acoustic guitars and piano, along with the emotive vocals, create a tender and heartwarming performance that perfectly captures the essence of a romantic love song. The song has become a staple at weddings and other romantic occasions.

20. (I Can’t Help) Falling in Love With You – UB40

“(I Can’t Help) Falling in Love With You” is a romantic reggae-inspired cover of the classic love song originally performed by Elvis Presley. UB40’s version features smooth vocals, gentle percussion, and harmonious backing vocals that perfectly capture the sentiment of falling in love. The track’s warm and uplifting melody and emotive lyrics make it a timeless classic that has been used in numerous films and television shows.

21. Always – Bon Jovi

“Always” is a powerful and emotional rock ballad by Bon Jovi. The song expresses the depth of love and devotion between two people, with lyrics that highlight the singer’s unwavering commitment to their partner. The track’s use of electric guitars, drums, and keys, combined with the emotive vocals, create an impactful and unforgettable performance that perfectly captures the essence of a love song.

22. I Can’t Make You Love Me – Bonnie Raitt

“I Can’t Make You Love Me” is a heart-wrenching ballad by Bonnie Raitt that captures the pain and longing of unrequited love. The track’s use of piano, acoustic guitar, and strings, along with Raitt’s emotive and soulful voice, creates a deeply moving and emotional performance. The song’s lyrics convey the sense of helplessness and despair that comes with being unable to make someone love you, making it a poignant and relatable ballad that has become a classic in its own right.

23. Nobody – Keith Sweat feat. Athena Cage

“Nobody” is a 90s R&B classic by Keith Sweat featuring Athena Cage. It’s a slow jam that explores the emotions of a man who is deeply in love with his partner and is willing to do anything to make her happy. Athena Cage’s powerful vocals complement Sweat’s smooth delivery, creating a beautiful harmony. The song is known for its catchy chorus, which has been sampled and covered by many artists over the years.

24. Can You Feel The Love Tonight – Elton John

“Can You Feel the Love Tonight” is a romantic ballad by Elton John that was featured in the animated film, The Lion King. The song describes the emotions of two lovers as they experience the magic of the African night. The lyrics are both poetic and tender, and Elton John’s powerful vocals are complemented by a beautiful orchestral arrangement. The song won the Academy Award for Best Original Song and remains one of Elton John’s most popular and beloved works.

25. (Everything I Do) I Do It For You – Bryan Adams

“(Everything I Do) I Do It for You” is a power ballad by Bryan Adams that was featured in the film, Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves. The song expresses the intensity of the singer’s love for his partner and his willingness to do anything to be with her. The soaring chorus, backed by a rock-infused orchestral arrangement, has become an iconic symbol of 90s power ballads. The song topped the charts in multiple countries and was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Original Song. It remains a beloved classic and a staple of romantic playlists.

26. 2 Become 1 – Spice Girls

“2 Become 1” is a catchy and upbeat pop song by the Spice Girls. The lyrics describe the deepening connection between two lovers and the desire to take the relationship to the next level. The chorus is especially memorable, with its simple yet effective message of love and unity. The song was a commercial success, reaching number one in multiple countries, and it remains a beloved classic from the 90s pop era.

27. My Heart Will Go On – Céline Dion

“My Heart Will Go On” is a power ballad by Céline Dion that was featured in the film, Titanic. The song expresses the enduring love between the two main characters, Jack and Rose, and the sadness of their eventual separation. Céline Dion’s powerful vocals, combined with the orchestral arrangement, create a stirring and emotional experience for the listener. The song won multiple awards, including the Academy Award for Best Original Song, and remains one of the most iconic movie theme songs of all time.

28. November Rain – Guns N’ Roses

“November Rain” is an epic power ballad by Guns N’ Roses that explores the themes of love, loss, and regret. The song features Axl Rose’s powerful vocals and Slash’s legendary guitar solos, which build to a climactic finish. The lyrics describe a relationship that has fallen apart and the desire to repair it before it’s too late. The accompanying music video, which features a wedding and a funeral, adds to the emotional impact of the song. “November Rain” remains a classic of the rock genre and one of Guns N’ Roses’ most iconic works.

29. I’ll Make Love To You – Boyz II Men

“I’ll Make Love to You” is a sensual and romantic R&B ballad by Boyz II Men. The lyrics express the singer’s desire to please his partner and make her feel loved and desired. The smooth harmonies and tender vocals, combined with the seductive melody, create an intimate and emotional experience for the listener. The song was a commercial success, reaching number one on the Billboard Hot 100, and remains a staple of romantic playlists. “I’ll Make Love to You” is a testament to the power of music to express the deepest emotions of the human heart.