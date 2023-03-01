The 100 Greatest Songs from 2018 is a collection of the most popular and influential songs of the year. This list includes songs from a variety of genres, including pop, hip-hop, R&B, country, and more, and reflects the diverse range of music that dominated the charts in 2018.

The list features many well-known artists such as Drake, Ariana Grande, and Cardi B, but also introduces some up-and-coming talents like Billie Eilish and Khalid. The songs on this list cover a wide range of topics, from love and heartbreak to social and political issues.

One of the standout tracks on the list is Childish Gambino’s “This Is America,” which sparked important conversations about race and gun violence in America. Another notable entry is Cardi B’s “I Like It,” which showcases her unique style and energy while paying homage to her Latin heritage.

Other notable songs include Ariana Grande’s “No Tears Left To Cry,” which marked her triumphant return to music after the Manchester bombing, and Drake’s “In My Feelings,” which became a viral sensation thanks to the #InMyFeelingsChallenge on social media.

Overall, the 100 Greatest Songs from 2018 is a comprehensive collection that celebrates the best music of the year and highlights the artists who made a significant impact on the industry.

1. God’s Plan – Drake

“God’s Plan” is a chart-topping song by Canadian rapper Drake, released in January 2018 as part of his fifth studio album, Scorpion. The track has a smooth, melodic flow with emotionally charged lyrics that speak about Drake’s journey to success and his recognition of the blessings in his life. The song’s message is centered on gratitude and giving back, with Drake reflecting on his philanthropic endeavors and expressing his desire to help those in need. “God’s Plan” has become a cultural phenomenon, with its catchy chorus and uplifting message resonating with audiences around the world. The song was a commercial success, breaking several streaming records and topping multiple charts worldwide.

2. Perfect – Ed Sheeran

“Perfect” is a romantic ballad by British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran. Released in 2017 as the fourth single from his album “÷”, the song quickly became a hit, topping charts in multiple countries and receiving critical acclaim.

The song’s lyrics describe a love story between Sheeran and his girlfriend at the time, Cherry Seaborn, and the music video features footage of the couple dancing together. With its heartfelt lyrics, simple acoustic guitar melody, and Sheeran’s signature soulful vocals, “Perfect” has become a popular choice for weddings and romantic occasions.

Overall, “Perfect” is a beautiful ode to love that showcases Sheeran’s talent for writing emotionally resonant songs that connect with listeners on a personal level.

3. Meant To Be – Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line

“Meant To Be” is a country-pop crossover hit by American singer Bebe Rexha and country duo Florida Georgia Line, released in 2017. The song features a blend of Rexha’s pop sensibilities and Florida Georgia Line’s country sound, resulting in a catchy, upbeat track that explores the theme of destiny and the idea that everything happens for a reason. The lyrics speak about taking chances in love and following your heart, with Rexha and Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard trading verses and harmonizing on the chorus. “Meant To Be” was a commercial success, becoming a multi-platinum hit and topping the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart for a record-breaking 50 weeks.

4. Havana – Camila Cabello featuring Young Thug

“Havana” is a Latin-inspired pop hit by Cuban-American singer Camila Cabello, featuring rapper Young Thug. The song was released in 2017 as part of Cabello’s debut solo album, Camila. “Havana” has a sultry, seductive sound that incorporates elements of reggaeton, salsa, and R&B, with Cabello’s smooth vocals delivering lyrics about falling in love with a mysterious stranger in the Cuban city of Havana. Young Thug’s guest verse adds a playful, tongue-in-cheek element to the track. “Havana” was a commercial success, reaching number one in several countries and becoming one of the best-selling singles of 2018.

5. Rockstar – Post Malone Featuring 21 Savage

“Rockstar” is a hip-hop song by American rapper Post Malone featuring fellow rapper 21 Savage. The song was released in 2017 as the lead single from Malone’s album “Beerbongs & Bentleys,” and quickly became a chart-topping hit.

The song’s lyrics describe the glamorous and often dangerous lifestyle of a “rockstar,” with themes of drug use, partying, and materialism. With its catchy hook and trap-influenced beat, “Rockstar” became an anthem for the party culture and a favorite among fans of the rap genre.

Overall, “Rockstar” is a high-energy, catchy song that showcases Malone’s talent for creating infectious hip-hop tracks with a touch of rockstar swagger.

6. Psycho – Post Malone Featuring Ty Dolla $ign

“Psycho” is a trap-infused hip-hop hit by American rapper Post Malone, featuring Ty Dolla $ign. The song was released in 2018 as part of Malone’s sophomore album, Beer Bongs & Bentleys. “Psycho” has a dark, brooding sound that incorporates heavy bass and distorted guitar riffs, with Malone’s gritty, autotuned vocals delivering lyrics about his lavish lifestyle and the haters who want to see him fail. Ty Dolla $ign’s smooth, melodic hook provides a contrast to Malone’s aggressive verses. “Psycho” was a commercial success, reaching number one on the Billboard Hot 100 and becoming one of Malone’s signature hits.

7. Like It – Cardi B, Bad Bunny, & J Balvin

“Like It” is a Latin trap and reggaeton song by American rapper Cardi B, featuring Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny and Colombian singer J Balvin. Released in 2018 as the fourth single from Cardi B’s debut studio album “Invasion of Privacy,” the song became a chart-topping hit and a favorite among fans of Latin music.

The song’s lyrics describe the artists’ love for the finer things in life, with themes of luxury, fashion, and fame. With its infectious beat, catchy hook, and multilingual verses, “Like It” showcases the diverse and exciting sound of modern Latin music.

Overall, “Like It” is a high-energy, upbeat song that highlights the talents of its three collaborators and celebrates the joy of living life to the fullest.

8. The Middle – Zedd, Maren Morris, & Grey

“The Middle” is a catchy pop hit by German DJ and producer Zedd, American singer Maren Morris, and American production duo Grey. The song was released in 2018 and has a lively, upbeat sound that blends electronic and country-pop elements. Morris’s powerful vocals deliver lyrics about finding love and being in a happy, healthy relationship, while Zedd’s signature production style adds an infectious energy to the track. “The Middle” was a commercial success, reaching number five on the Billboard Hot 100 and becoming a crossover hit on both pop and country radio stations. The song also won the Collaboration of the Year award at the 2018 American Music Awards.

9. In My Feelings – Drake

“In My Feelings” is a hip-hop and bounce song by Canadian rapper Drake. Released in 2018 as the fifth single from his album “Scorpion,” the song became a viral sensation thanks to the #InMyFeelingsChallenge on social media.

The song’s lyrics describe Drake’s feelings for a romantic interest and his desire to know if she feels the same way. With its infectious beat, catchy chorus, and references to pop culture and social media, “In My Feelings” became a fan favorite and a chart-topping hit.

Overall, “In My Feelings” is a fun, upbeat song that showcases Drake’s ability to create catchy hip-hop tracks that resonate with listeners.

10. Girls Like You – Maroon 5 featuring Cardi B

“Girls Like You” is a pop hit by American band Maroon 5, featuring rapper Cardi B. The song was released in 2018 as part of the band’s sixth studio album, Red Pill Blues. The track has a mellow, laid-back sound with Adam Levine’s smooth vocals delivering lyrics about the many different types of women he’s encountered in his life. Cardi B’s guest verse adds a playful, empowering element to the song. The music video features a star-studded cast of influential women, including actors, activists, and athletes. “Girls Like You” was a commercial success, reaching number one on the Billboard Hot 100 and becoming one of Maroon 5’s most popular songs.

11. Nice For What – Drake

“Nice For What” is a hip-hop hit by Canadian rapper Drake, released in 2018. The song has a catchy, upbeat sound that samples Lauryn Hill’s “Ex-Factor” and incorporates elements of New Orleans bounce music. Drake’s lyrics celebrate independent women who are living their best lives and refusing to settle for less. The track was accompanied by a star-studded music video featuring appearances by actresses, activists, and musicians, and was praised for its celebration of female empowerment. “Nice For What” was a commercial success, debuting at number one on the Billboard Hot 100 and becoming one of Drake’s most popular songs.

12. Lucid Dreams – Juice WRLD

“Lucid Dreams” is a breakout hit by American rapper Juice WRLD, released in 2018. The song has a melancholy, introspective sound with Juice WRLD’s emotive vocals delivering lyrics about heartbreak and the pain of lost love. The track samples Sting’s “Shape of My Heart” and showcases Juice WRLD’s unique blend of emo and hip-hop influences. “Lucid Dreams” was a commercial success, reaching number two on the Billboard Hot 100 and becoming Juice WRLD’s signature hit. The song’s popularity also helped to popularize the emo rap subgenre and cemented Juice WRLD’s status as one of the most promising young artists in hip-hop.

13. Better Now – Post Malone

“Better Now” is a pop and hip-hop song by American rapper and singer Post Malone. Released in 2018 as the third single from his album “Beerbongs & Bentleys,” the song quickly became a hit and has since been certified quintuple platinum in the United States.

The song’s lyrics describe a failed relationship and Post Malone’s struggle to move on. With its catchy chorus, emotional lyrics, and blending of genres, “Better Now” showcases Post Malone’s unique sound and ability to craft songs that connect with listeners on a personal level.

Overall, “Better Now” is a powerful, emotive song that has become a fan favorite and cemented Post Malone’s place as one of the most successful and influential artists of his generation.

14. Finesse – Bruno Mars & Cardi B

“Finesse” is a funky, throwback hit by American singer Bruno Mars, featuring rapper Cardi B. The song was released in 2018 and has a retro sound that pays homage to 90s R&B and hip-hop. Mars’s smooth vocals deliver lyrics about his smooth moves and romantic intentions, while Cardi B’s guest verse adds a playful, confident energy to the track. The music video features a colorful, 90s-inspired aesthetic and showcases the chemistry between Mars and Cardi B. “Finesse” was a commercial success, reaching the top 5 on the Billboard Hot 100 and becoming a fan favorite.

15. Boo’d Up – Ella Mai

“Boo’d Up” is a soulful R&B hit by British singer-songwriter Ella Mai, released in 2017. The song has a smooth, laid-back sound that incorporates elements of old-school R&B with modern trap beats. Mai’s powerful vocals deliver lyrics about the excitement and butterflies that come with falling in love. The track was a slow-burning success, gaining popularity through social media before becoming a commercial hit in 2018. “Boo’d Up” reached the top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 and became one of the most-streamed songs of the year. The track also earned Ella Mai a Grammy nomination for Best R&B Song.

16. New Rules – Dua Lipa

“New Rules” is a pop song by English singer Dua Lipa. Released in 2017 as the second single from her self-titled debut album, the song quickly became a hit and has since been certified triple platinum in the United States.

The song’s lyrics describe Lipa’s rules for moving on from a toxic relationship, with advice such as “don’t pick up the phone” and “don’t let him in.” With its catchy chorus, upbeat tempo, and empowering message, “New Rules” has become a feminist anthem and a favorite among fans of pop music.

Overall, “New Rules” is a fun, empowering song that showcases Lipa’s talent for writing catchy pop tracks with a message.

17. Sad! – XXXTentacion

“Sad!” is a hip-hop song by American rapper XXXTentacion. Released in 2018, shortly before his death, the song became a posthumous hit and has since been certified quadruple platinum in the United States.

The song’s lyrics describe X’s feelings of sadness and loneliness, with references to his struggles with mental health and relationships. With its haunting melody, emotional lyrics, and genre-bending sound, “Sad!” showcases X’s talent for creating raw, vulnerable music that connects with listeners on a personal level.

Overall, “Sad!” is a powerful, poignant song that has become a lasting tribute to XXXTentacion’s talent and impact on the music world.

18. Never Be The Same – Camila Cabello

“Never Be The Same” is a soaring pop ballad by Cuban-American singer Camila Cabello, released in 2017 as part of her debut solo album, Camila. The song has a dramatic, emotional sound with Cabello’s powerful vocals delivering lyrics about the intensity of her feelings for a lover. The track features a blend of electronic and acoustic instrumentation, with a memorable guitar riff adding to the song’s emotional impact. “Never Be The Same” was a commercial success, reaching the top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 and becoming one of Cabello’s most popular songs. The track also earned critical acclaim for its powerful vocals and emotional lyrics.

19. Love Lies – Khalid & Normani

“Love Lies” is a pop and R&B song by American singers Khalid and Normani. Released in 2018 as a single for the film “Love, Simon,” the song quickly became a hit and has since been certified double platinum in the United States.

The song’s lyrics describe a complicated love affair, with Khalid and Normani singing about their feelings for each other and their desire to keep their relationship a secret. With its sultry melody, smooth vocals, and themes of love and secrecy, “Love Lies” has become a fan favorite and a staple of modern R&B playlists.

Overall, “Love Lies” is a beautifully crafted song that showcases the talents of two of the most promising young artists in the music industry.

20. No Tears Left To Cry – Ariana Grande

“No Tears Left To Cry” is a pop hit by American singer Ariana Grande, released in 2018. The song has an upbeat, danceable sound that incorporates elements of disco and house music, with Grande’s powerful vocals delivering lyrics about resilience and overcoming adversity. The track was released as the lead single from Grande’s fourth studio album, Sweetener, and marked a new era in her music following the tragedy of the Manchester Arena bombing in 2017. “No Tears Left To Cry” was a commercial and critical success, debuting at number three on the Billboard Hot 100 and earning praise for its uplifting message and catchy sound.

21. Mine – Bazzi

“Mine” is a pop and R&B song by American singer Bazzi. Released in 2017 as a single, the song became a viral hit on TikTok and has since been certified quadruple platinum in the United States.

The song’s lyrics describe Bazzi’s feelings for a romantic interest, with lines such as “You’re so precious when you smile” and “I just had to let you know you’re mine.” With its infectious beat, catchy chorus, and romantic lyrics, “Mine” has become a favorite among fans of pop and R&B music.

Overall, “Mine” is a feel-good, romantic song that showcases Bazzi’s talent for crafting catchy pop tracks.

22. Thunder – Imagine Dragons

“Thunder” is a rock and pop song by American band Imagine Dragons. Released in 2017 as the second single from their album “Evolve,” the song quickly became a hit and has since been certified quintuple platinum in the United States.

The song’s lyrics describe the band’s struggles with fame and their desire to create music that connects with listeners. With its catchy chorus, energetic beat, and powerful vocals, “Thunder” has become a fan favorite and a staple of Imagine Dragons’ live performances.

Overall, “Thunder” is an uplifting, inspiring song that showcases the band’s ability to blend rock and pop into a unique and powerful sound.

23. Look Alive – BlocBoy JB featuring Drake

“Look Alive” is a trap banger by American rapper BlocBoy JB, featuring a guest verse from Canadian rapper Drake. The song was released in 2018 and has a menacing, hard-hitting sound with BlocBoy JB’s aggressive delivery and Drake’s laid-back flow complementing each other. The track’s lyrics touch on themes of success, loyalty, and authenticity. “Look Alive” was a commercial success, reaching the top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 and earning critical acclaim for its memorable hook and chemistry between the two rappers. The song also helped to further cement Drake’s status as one of the most influential rappers in the game.

24. Delicate – Taylor Swift

“Delicate” is a pop ballad by American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift, released in 2018 as the fourth single from her sixth studio album, Reputation. The song has a dreamy, atmospheric sound with Swift’s delicate vocals delivering lyrics about the fragility of a new relationship. The track features a blend of electronic and acoustic instrumentation, with a memorable synth riff adding to the song’s emotional impact. “Delicate” was a commercial success, reaching the top 15 on the Billboard Hot 100 and becoming a fan favorite. The track also earned critical acclaim for its introspective lyrics and innovative production.

25. Yes Indeed – Lil Baby & Drake

“Yes Indeed” is a trap banger by American rapper Lil Baby, featuring a guest verse from Canadian rapper Drake. The song was released in 2018 and has a hard-hitting, bass-heavy sound with Lil Baby’s rapid-fire flow and Drake’s smooth delivery complementing each other. The track’s lyrics touch on themes of success, wealth, and fame. “Yes Indeed” was a commercial success, debuting at number six on the Billboard Hot 100 and earning critical acclaim for its catchy chorus and chemistry between the two rappers. The song also helped to further elevate Lil Baby’s status as one of the rising stars in the trap music scene.

26. Friends – Marshmello & Anne-Marie

“Friends” is a catchy pop hit by American electronic music producer Marshmello and British singer-songwriter Anne-Marie, released in 2018. The song has an upbeat, danceable sound with Anne-Marie’s strong vocals delivering lyrics about the ups and downs of a platonic friendship. The track features a blend of electronic and acoustic instrumentation, with a memorable guitar riff adding to the song’s catchiness. “Friends” was a commercial success, reaching the top 10 in several countries, including the UK and Australia, and becoming one of Marshmello’s most popular songs. The track also earned critical acclaim for its infectious melody and relatable lyrics.

27. Bad At Love – Halsey

“Bad at Love” is a pop hit by American singer-songwriter Halsey, released in 2017 as the second single from her second studio album, Hopeless Fountain Kingdom. The song has a catchy, synth-driven sound with Halsey’s distinct vocals delivering lyrics about her romantic struggles and past relationships. The track features a mix of electronic and rock instrumentation, with a memorable guitar riff adding to the song’s edge. “Bad at Love” was a commercial success, reaching the top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 and becoming one of Halsey’s signature songs. The track also earned critical acclaim for its honest lyrics and infectious chorus.

28. Taste – Tyga featuring Offset

“Taste” is a popular hip-hop track by American rapper Tyga, featuring a guest verse from Offset of the rap trio Migos. Released in 2018, the song is characterized by its catchy melody and infectious chorus. The track features a blend of trap beats and bass-heavy production, with Tyga’s slick rhymes and Offset’s signature ad-libs adding to the song’s energetic vibe. “Taste” became a commercial success, peaking at number eight on the US Billboard Hot 100 and earning critical acclaim for its catchy hook and engaging beat. The song has since become a fan favorite and a staple of hip-hop playlists.

29. Let You Down – NF

“Let You Down” is a hip-hop and pop song by American rapper and singer NF. Released in 2017 as a single, the song quickly became a hit and has since been certified triple platinum in the United States.

The song’s lyrics describe NF’s feelings of guilt and regret over failing to meet the expectations of someone close to him. With its emotional lyrics, haunting melody, and powerful vocals, “Let You Down” has become a fan favorite and a testament to NF’s ability to create deeply personal and relatable music.

Overall, “Let You Down” is a poignant, powerful song that showcases NF’s talent for blending hip-hop and pop into a unique and compelling sound.

30. No Limit – G-Eazy Featuring A$AP Rocky & Cardi B

“No Limit” is a hip-hop and trap song by American rapper G-Eazy featuring A$AP Rocky and Cardi B. Released in 2017 as a single, the song quickly became a hit and has since been certified quintuple platinum in the United States.

The song’s lyrics describe the rappers’ luxurious lifestyles and their ability to achieve whatever they want, with lines such as “I got racks on racks on racks” and “I don’t check price tags.” With its catchy beat, high-energy verses, and memorable guest appearances, “No Limit” has become a favorite among fans of hip-hop and trap music.

Overall, “No Limit” is a fun, upbeat song that showcases the talents of three of the biggest names in modern rap.

31. FEFE – 6ix9ine Featuring Nicki Minaj & Murda Beatz

“FEFE” is a hip-hop and trap song by American rapper 6ix9ine featuring Nicki Minaj and Murda Beatz. Released in 2018 as a single, the song quickly became a hit and has since been certified octuple platinum in the United States.

The song’s lyrics describe the rappers’ sexual prowess and their ability to attract women, with lines such as “I don’t really want no friends” and “You can’t get no money with a weak wave.” With its hard-hitting beat, catchy chorus, and memorable guest appearance by Nicki Minaj, “FEFE” has become a fan favorite among fans of modern rap and trap music.

Overall, “FEFE” is a high-energy, braggadocious song that showcases the talents of three of the biggest names in modern hip-hop.

32. Tequila – Dan + Shay

“Tequila” is a country song by American duo Dan + Shay. Released in 2018 as a single, the song quickly became a hit and has since been certified double platinum in the United States.

The song’s lyrics describe a past love that is brought back to life by the taste of tequila, with lines such as “When I taste tequila, baby I still see ya” and “I can kiss somebody brand new and not even think about you.” With its heartfelt lyrics, smooth vocals, and country instrumentation, “Tequila” has become a fan favorite and a standout hit in the duo’s discography.

Overall, “Tequila” is a beautiful, poignant song that showcases Dan + Shay’s talent for crafting emotional, relatable country music.

33. Feel It Still – Portugal. The Man

“Feel It Still” is a pop and rock song by American band Portugal. The Man. Released in 2017 as a single, the song quickly became a hit and has since been certified quintuple platinum in the United States.

The song’s lyrics describe the band’s desire to break free from societal norms and expectations, with lines such as “Ooh woo, I’m a rebel just for kicks now” and “Let me kick it like it’s 1986.” With its catchy chorus, groovy bassline, and retro-inspired sound, “Feel It Still” has become a fan favorite and a standout hit in the band’s discography.

Overall, “Feel It Still” is a fun, upbeat song that showcases Portugal. The Man’s talent for blending pop and rock into a unique and compelling sound.

34. MotorSport – Migos, Nicki Minaj, & Cardi B

“MotorSport” is a rap hit by American hip-hop trio Migos, featuring guest verses from rappers Nicki Minaj and Cardi B. The song was released in 2017 as the lead single from Migos’ album, Culture II. The track has a hard-hitting trap beat with verses from each artist showcasing their distinct styles and flows. “MotorSport” was a commercial success, peaking at number six on the US Billboard Hot 100 and earning critical acclaim for its star-studded lineup and infectious energy. The track also marked the first collaboration between Cardi B and Nicki Minaj, two of the most prominent female rappers of the era.

35. I Like Me Better – Lauv

“I Like Me Better” is a pop song by American singer-songwriter Lauv. Released in 2017 as a single, the song quickly gained popularity and has since been certified triple platinum in the United States.

The song’s lyrics describe the singer’s feelings of happiness and confidence in a new relationship, with lines such as “To be young and in love in New York City” and “There’s an ‘I’ in ‘miss you,’ but there’s no ‘you’ in ‘team.'” With its upbeat tempo, catchy melody, and relatable lyrics, “I Like Me Better” has become a fan favorite and a standout hit in Lauv’s discography.

Overall, “I Like Me Better” is a feel-good, uplifting song that encourages listeners to embrace their true selves and find happiness in love.

36. Youngblood – 5 Seconds Of Summer

“Youngblood” is a pop rock song by Australian band 5 Seconds of Summer. Released in 2018 as a single, the song quickly became a hit and has since been certified quadruple platinum in the United States.

The song’s lyrics describe the pain of a failing relationship and the desire to move on, with lines such as “Remember the words you told me, love me ’til the day I die” and “Youngblood, say you want me, say you want me out of your life.” With its soaring chorus, driving guitar riffs, and powerful vocals, “Youngblood” has become a fan favorite and a standout hit in the band’s discography.

Overall, “Youngblood” is an emotionally-charged, anthemic song that showcases 5 Seconds of Summer’s talent for crafting memorable, catchy pop rock tunes.

37. Whatever It Takes – Imagine Dragons

“Whatever It Takes” is a popular alternative rock track by American band Imagine Dragons, released in 2017 as the third single from their album, Evolve. The song has a driving beat and catchy chorus, with lead singer Dan Reynolds delivering motivational lyrics about overcoming obstacles and chasing dreams. The track features a mix of electronic and acoustic instrumentation, with powerful drums and a memorable guitar riff adding to the song’s anthemic quality. “Whatever It Takes” was a commercial success, reaching the top 20 on the Billboard Hot 100 and becoming one of Imagine Dragons’ most popular songs. The track has been praised for its uplifting message and dynamic sound.

38. Ric Flair Drip – Offset & Metro Boomin

“Ric Flair Drip” is a hip-hop song by American rapper Offset and record producer Metro Boomin. Released in 2017 as a single, the song quickly gained popularity and has since been certified quadruple platinum in the United States.

The song’s lyrics pay homage to retired professional wrestler Ric Flair, with lines such as “I don’t wrestle, but I’ll put you in a headlock” and “I took the top off the Maybach, yeah.” With its hard-hitting beat, catchy chorus, and confident lyrics, “Ric Flair Drip” has become a fan favorite and a standout hit in Offset’s discography.

Overall, “Ric Flair Drip” is a swagger-filled, energetic song that showcases Offset’s talent for crafting memorable, hard-hitting hip-hop tracks.

39. I Fall Apart – Post Malone

“I Fall Apart” is a popular hip-hop ballad by American rapper Post Malone, released in 2017 as the third single from his album, Stoney. The song features Post Malone’s signature blend of rap and singing, with emotionally charged lyrics about heartbreak and self-destructive behavior. The track has a somber tone, with acoustic guitar and piano providing the instrumental backing for Post Malone’s vocals. “I Fall Apart” was a commercial success, peaking at number 16 on the US Billboard Hot 100 and becoming one of Post Malone’s most popular songs. The track has been praised for its raw honesty and poignant lyrics.

40. Pray For Me – The Weeknd & Kendrick Lamar

“Pray For Me” is a hip-hop and R&B song by Canadian singer The Weeknd and American rapper Kendrick Lamar. Released in 2018 as a single, the song was produced as part of the soundtrack for the Marvel movie “Black Panther.”

The song’s lyrics describe the struggles and hardships of life, with lines such as “Who gon’ pray for me? Take my pain for me?” and “I fight the world, I fight you, I fight myself.” With its moody production, powerful vocals, and socially conscious lyrics, “Pray For Me” has become a fan favorite and a standout hit in both The Weeknd’s and Kendrick Lamar’s discographies.

Overall, “Pray For Me” is a haunting, emotionally-charged song that showcases the talents of two of the biggest names in modern hip-hop and R&B.

41. Back To You – Selena Gomez

“Back to You” is a pop ballad by American singer Selena Gomez, released in 2018 as part of the soundtrack for the second season of the Netflix series “13 Reasons Why”. The song features a slow-tempo beat, with electronic and acoustic instruments creating a dreamy, nostalgic atmosphere. The lyrics are about the complexities of a relationship that has ended but still lingers on the mind, with Gomez singing about wanting to go back to a past love despite the difficulties. The song showcases Gomez’s vocal abilities and emotional range, and has been praised for its relatable lyrics and catchy melody.

42. Sicko Mode – Travis Scott

“Sicko Mode” is a popular hip-hop track by American rapper Travis Scott, released in 2018 as a single from his album, Astroworld. The song features a series of beat changes and guest verses from fellow rappers Drake, Big Hawk, and Swae Lee, with each artist adding their own unique style to the track. “Sicko Mode” has a dark and atmospheric sound, with heavy bass and eerie synths creating a haunting backdrop for the rappers’ verses. The track was a commercial success, reaching the top of the US Billboard Hot 100 and earning critical acclaim for its innovative sound and creative structure. The song has since become a staple of Travis Scott’s live performances.

43. Walk It Talk It – Migos featuring Drake

“Walk It Talk It” is a hip-hop track by American rap trio Migos, featuring a guest verse from rapper Drake. Released in 2018 as the fourth single from their album, Culture II, the song has a funky beat and catchy chorus, with the rappers delivering verses about their luxurious lifestyle and impressive wealth. The track features a retro-style instrumental, with a funky bassline and classic synths adding to the song’s infectious groove. “Walk It Talk It” was a commercial success, peaking at number ten on the US Billboard Hot 100 and earning praise for its fun and danceable sound. The song has since become a popular anthem for parties and clubbing.

44. Gucci Gang – Lil Pump

“Gucci Gang” is a popular hip-hop track by American rapper Lil Pump, released in 2017 as a single from his self-titled debut album. The song is known for its catchy hook and repetitive lyrics, with Lil Pump rapping about his love for luxury brands like Gucci and the lavish lifestyle that comes with his success. “Gucci Gang” has a minimalistic instrumental, with a simple piano melody and bassline providing the backing for Lil Pump’s vocals. The track was a commercial success, peaking at number three on the US Billboard Hot 100 and becoming one of Lil Pump’s most well-known songs. The song has since become a popular meme and cultural reference.

45. Him & I – G-Eazy & Halsey

“Him & I” is a collaboration between rapper G-Eazy and singer Halsey. Released in 2017, the song is an ode to the couple’s passionate and tumultuous relationship. The lyrics describe their deep love for each other and their willingness to do anything to be together. The track features a catchy beat, smooth flow from G-Eazy, and powerful vocals from Halsey. The music video portrays the couple as Bonnie and Clyde, taking on the world together. “Him & I” became a commercial success, charting in several countries and earning Platinum certifications. The song has since become a fan favorite and a modern classic in the pop and hip-hop genres.

46. In My Blood – Shawn Mendes

“In My Blood” is a powerful pop-rock ballad by Canadian singer-songwriter Shawn Mendes, released in 2018 as the lead single from his self-titled third studio album. The song has a soaring chorus and emotional lyrics, with Mendes singing about his struggles with anxiety and depression and his determination to overcome them. “In My Blood” has a rock-inspired instrumental, with electric guitars and drums adding to the song’s anthemic sound. The track was a commercial success, reaching the top ten on the charts in several countries, and earning praise for Mendes’ vulnerable and honest lyrics. The song has since become a fan favorite and a staple of Mendes’ live performances.

47. All The Stars – Kendrick Lamar & SZA

“All the Stars” is a song by American rapper Kendrick Lamar and singer SZA, released in 2018 as part of the Black Panther soundtrack album. The song’s lyrics celebrate black excellence and power, with Lamar and SZA trading verses about the beauty of the African diaspora and the strength of its people. The track’s production is a blend of hip-hop and R&B, featuring pulsing drums, atmospheric synths, and an infectious hook. The music video, directed by Dave Meyers and the little homies, features vibrant and stunning imagery that pays tribute to African culture and tradition. “All the Stars” was a critical and commercial success, reaching the top ten of several charts and earning nominations at the Grammy Awards and Academy Awards.

48. Stir Fry – Migos

“Stir Fry” is a hit song by American hip-hop trio Migos, released in 2017 as part of their album “Culture II”. The song features a trap beat produced by Pharrell Williams and is a homage to Asian culture and cuisine. The lyrics describe the group’s success and their ability to create a dish as delicious as stir fry, a metaphor for their music. The track’s chorus is catchy and infectious, with Quavo, Offset, and Takeoff trading verses with ease. The music video features the group in a Chinese restaurant, showcasing their signature style and dance moves. “Stir Fry” was a commercial success, peaking at number eight on the Billboard Hot 100 and earning Platinum certifications.

49. Too Good At Goodbyes – Sam Smith

“Too Good at Goodbyes” is a soulful ballad by British singer-songwriter Sam Smith, released in 2017 as the lead single from his second studio album, “The Thrill of It All.” The song features Smith’s signature emotive vocals, with powerful lyrics about the pain of heartbreak and the fear of vulnerability in new relationships. “Too Good at Goodbyes” has a stripped-back instrumental, with a simple piano melody and gospel-inspired backing vocals adding to the song’s emotional impact. The track was a commercial success, reaching the top ten in several countries, and earning praise for Smith’s vocal performance and songwriting. The song has since become a fan favorite and a highlight of Smith’s live shows.

50. Love. – Kendrick Lamar featuring Zacari

“Love.” is a song by American rapper Kendrick Lamar, featuring singer Zacari, released in 2017 as part of Lamar’s album “DAMN.” The track is a slow-burning and introspective ballad, with Lamar reflecting on the complexities of love and relationships. Zacari’s smooth and soulful vocals add an emotional depth to the song, making it a standout track on the album. The production is minimalistic, with a sparse beat and haunting piano chords. “Love.” was a critical and commercial success, charting in several countries and earning Platinum certifications. The song showcases Lamar’s versatility and lyrical prowess, cementing his status as one of the greatest rappers of his generation.

51. This Is America – Childish Gambino

“This Is America” is a politically charged hip-hop song by American actor, comedian, and musician Donald Glover, also known as Childish Gambino. Released in 2018, the track is a commentary on the current state of race relations and gun violence in America, with Gambino addressing police brutality and the country’s history of systemic racism. The song’s music video, which features shocking imagery and powerful symbolism, sparked intense conversation and analysis, earning praise for its powerful message and artistic vision. “This Is America” has since become a cultural touchstone, winning multiple awards and cementing Gambino’s place as a groundbreaking artist.

52. Nonstop – Drake

“Nonstop” is a song by Canadian rapper Drake, released in 2018 as part of his album “Scorpion”. The track features a trap beat produced by Tay Keith and finds Drake boasting about his wealth, success, and influence in the music industry. The song’s chorus is catchy and anthemic, with Drake declaring that he is always working and never taking a break. The production is hard-hitting, with booming bass and pulsing synths. “Nonstop” was a commercial success, reaching the top ten of several charts and earning Platinum certifications. The song solidifies Drake’s position as one of the most dominant and influential rappers in the game.

53. Heaven – Kane Brown

“Heaven” is a romantic ballad by American country singer Kane Brown, released in 2017 as part of his self-titled debut album. The song’s lyrics express Brown’s deep love and devotion to his partner, describing her as his heaven on earth. The track features Brown’s signature smooth and soulful vocals, accompanied by acoustic guitar and gentle piano chords. The production is minimalistic, with a focus on the song’s emotive lyrics and heartfelt performance. “Heaven” was a commercial and critical success, reaching the top five of several country charts and earning Platinum certifications. The song solidifies Brown’s status as one of the brightest young stars in the country music scene.

54. Bodak Yellow – Cardi B

“Bodak Yellow” is a breakout hit by American rapper Cardi B, released in 2017 as her debut single. The track features a catchy beat and Cardi’s confident, braggadocious lyrics, celebrating her rise to fame and her success as a female rapper in a male-dominated industry. “Bodak Yellow” was a commercial and critical success, topping the US Billboard Hot 100 chart and earning praise for Cardi’s unique style and personality. The song’s success paved the way for Cardi’s career, with her becoming one of the most successful and influential rappers in the industry today.

55. Freaky Friday – Lil Dicky featuring Chris Brown

“Freaky Friday” is a comedic rap song by American rapper Lil Dicky featuring R&B singer Chris Brown. The track, released in 2018, tells the story of Lil Dicky and Chris Brown switching bodies, with each artist taking on the other’s persona and lifestyle. The song features humorous and irreverent lyrics, with Lil Dicky and Chris Brown poking fun at themselves and each other. “Freaky Friday” was a commercial success, reaching the top 10 on the US Billboard Hot 100 chart and earning praise for its fun and lighthearted approach. The song’s music video, which features cameo appearances by several celebrities, also became a viral sensation.

56. Gummo – 6ix9ine

“Gummo” is a rap song by American rapper 6ix9ine, released in 2017 as his debut single. The track features a heavy bassline and aggressive lyrics, with 6ix9ine boasting about his street credibility and gang affiliations. The song’s title and lyrics reference the 1997 movie “Gummo,” which portrays the bleak lives of disaffected youth in a small Ohio town. “Gummo” became a viral hit and helped to launch 6ix9ine’s career, with the song reaching the top 20 on the US Billboard Hot 100 chart. However, the song and its associated music video have also generated controversy due to 6ix9ine’s legal troubles and alleged involvement in gang activity.

57. Plug Walk – Rich The Kid

“Plug Walk” is a hit single by American rapper Rich the Kid, released in 2018 as part of his debut album “The World Is Yours”. The song features a trap beat produced by TheLabCook and serves as an anthem to the rapper’s success as a drug dealer. The track’s catchy chorus and memorable ad-libs make it a fan favorite and a popular choice for club and party playlists. The music video features Rich the Kid surrounded by luxury cars, jewelry, and a group of women. “Plug Walk” was a commercial success, peaking at number 13 on the Billboard Hot 100 and earning Platinum certifications.

58. Wait – Maroon 5

“Wait” is a pop ballad by American band Maroon 5, released in 2017 as part of their album “Red Pill Blues”. The song’s lyrics describe the struggles of a failing relationship, with lead singer Adam Levine begging his partner to stay and work things out. The track features a haunting piano melody and electronic beats, building up to a powerful and emotional chorus. The music video showcases Levine in various surreal and dream-like settings, emphasizing the song’s melancholic and introspective mood. “Wait” was a commercial success, charting in several countries and earning Platinum certifications. The song showcases Maroon 5’s ability to create memorable and relatable pop songs.

59. Be Careful – Cardi B

“Be Careful” is a song by American rapper Cardi B, released in 2018 as the second single from her debut studio album, “Invasion of Privacy.” The track features a slower, more introspective tempo than many of Cardi B’s other hits, with lyrics warning a lover to be careful with her heart. The song samples “Ex-Factor” by Lauryn Hill and showcases Cardi B’s versatility as an artist, with a more vulnerable and emotional side on display. “Be Careful” received positive reviews from critics and charted in the top 20 on the US Billboard Hot 100, solidifying Cardi B’s status as a rising superstar in the rap industry.

60. Wolves – Selena Gomez X Marshmello

“Wolves” is a collaboration between American singer Selena Gomez and electronic music producer Marshmello, released in 2017. The song features a mix of electronic and pop elements, with a driving beat and dreamy vocals from Gomez. The lyrics speak to the idea of relying on someone for support, with a strong emphasis on the bond between the two artists. “Wolves” received positive reviews from critics and was a commercial success, peaking at number 20 on the US Billboard Hot 100. The track showcases both Gomez’s vocal range and Marshmello’s production skills, making for a memorable and catchy hit.

61. Bartier Cardi – Cardi B Featuring 21 Savage

“Bartier Cardi” is a hit single by American rapper Cardi B featuring 21 Savage, released in 2017 as a promotional single for her debut album “Invasion of Privacy”. The song features a trap beat produced by 30 Roc and serves as an anthem to Cardi B’s rise to fame and her lavish lifestyle. The track’s lyrics are brash and boastful, with Cardi B showcasing her unapologetic and raunchy personality. The music video features Cardi B in various glamorous and sensual settings, showcasing her signature style and charisma. “Bartier Cardi” was a commercial success, charting in several countries and earning Platinum certifications.

62. God Is A Woman – Ariana Grande

“God Is A Woman” is a song by American singer Ariana Grande, released in 2018. The track features a mix of pop and R&B elements, with a sultry and powerful vocal performance from Grande. The lyrics of the song challenge patriarchal views of religion and depict God as a woman, with references to Greek mythology and sexual empowerment. “God Is A Woman” received critical acclaim for its production and message, and was a commercial success, peaking at number eight on the US Billboard Hot 100. The track showcases Grande’s vocal and songwriting abilities, cementing her place as a pop icon.

63. Big Bank – YG Featuring 2 Chainz, Big Sean, & Nicki Minaj

“Big Bank” is a hit single by American rapper YG featuring 2 Chainz, Big Sean, and Nicki Minaj, released in 2018 as part of YG’s album “Stay Dangerous”. The song features a trap beat produced by DJ Mustard and serves as an anthem to the artists’ success and wealth. The track’s lyrics are boastful and explicit, with each artist showcasing their unique style and flow. The music video features the artists in various luxurious and extravagant settings, emphasizing the song’s theme of excess and indulgence. “Big Bank” was a commercial success, charting in several countries and earning Platinum certifications. The song showcases the star power and charisma of the artists involved.

64. Sorry Not Sorry – Demi Lovato

“Sorry Not Sorry” is a song by American singer Demi Lovato. It was released in 2017 as the lead single from her sixth studio album “Tell Me You Love Me”. The song is an upbeat, confident anthem that sees Lovato telling off her critics and ex-boyfriends. It features a catchy horn-driven instrumental and a powerful vocal performance from Lovato, showcasing her vocal range and versatility. The song received critical acclaim for its empowering message and was a commercial success, peaking at number six on the Billboard Hot 100 and earning a platinum certification from the Recording Industry Association of America.

65. How Long – Charlie Puth

“How Long” is an upbeat pop song by Charlie Puth, released in 2017 as a single from his album “Voicenotes”. The song showcases Puth’s signature falsetto vocals and catchy melodies, with a groovy bassline that keeps the listener moving. Lyrically, the song tells a story of a cheating partner and the realization of their deceit. Puth questions how long this affair has been going on and why he was oblivious to it. Overall, “How Long” is a fun and danceable track with a hint of vulnerability in its lyrics, making it relatable and enjoyable to a wide audience.

66. Lights Down Low – MAX featuring gnash

“Lights Down Low” is a romantic ballad by American singer MAX featuring gnash. The song was inspired by MAX’s proposal to his wife and features lyrics that express a deep and unconditional love. The chorus is particularly powerful, with MAX singing “So if you love me, just let me know / Everything’s gonna be alright / And when you hold me, I’ll know / That you are holy, you are mine.” The song is a popular choice for weddings and has become one of MAX’s most well-known tracks, showcasing his smooth and emotive vocals.

67. Young Dumb & Broke – Khalid

“Young Dumb & Broke” is a popular R&B track by American singer-songwriter Khalid. Released in 2017 as a single from his debut album “American Teen”, the song became an instant hit and established Khalid as a rising star in the music industry. The song’s upbeat tempo and catchy melody are combined with relatable lyrics that capture the feeling of being young and carefree. Khalid’s smooth vocals and soulful delivery add an extra layer of depth to the song, making it a fan favorite. “Young Dumb & Broke” is an anthem for the youth and a celebration of the freedom that comes with being young.

68. One Kiss – Calvin Harris & Dua Lipa

One Kiss is a catchy and upbeat dance-pop track by Scottish DJ Calvin Harris and English singer Dua Lipa. Released in 2018, the song is characterized by its infectious bassline, funky guitar riffs, and Lipa’s sultry vocals. The lyrics speak of a passionate and intense love affair, with Lipa singing about wanting just one kiss from her lover. The song became an instant hit and topped the charts in multiple countries, including the UK and Canada. One Kiss is a perfect blend of Harris’s expert production skills and Lipa’s dynamic voice, resulting in a memorable and enjoyable pop anthem.

69. Natural – Imagine Dragons

“Natural” is a powerful alternative rock song by the American band Imagine Dragons. Released in 2018 as a single, the song was featured in the video game FIFA 19 and went on to become a chart-topping hit. The song’s intense, driving beat and soaring vocals are characteristic of Imagine Dragons’ unique style, with lyrics that speak of rising above adversity and embracing one’s true self. The anthemic chorus, “You’re a natural, a beating heart of stone,” is a call to action to be unapologetically yourself and to embrace your inner strength. “Natural” is a triumphant and empowering song that inspires listeners to be their best selves.

70. You Make It Easy – Jason Aldean

“You Make It Easy” is a heartfelt country ballad by American singer Jason Aldean, released in 2018 as the lead single from his album “Rearview Town”. The song’s slow tempo and emotional lyrics tell a story of a man who has found the love of his life and how she has made everything in his life easier. The song’s melody builds to a powerful chorus, with Aldean’s soulful vocals conveying the depth of his emotions. “You Make It Easy” is a romantic and sincere love song that showcases Aldean’s talent as a storyteller and his ability to tug at the heartstrings of his audience.

71. Shape Of You – Ed Sheeran

Shape of You is a pop song by English singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran, released in 2017. The song is characterized by its catchy melody, upbeat rhythm, and Sheeran’s distinct vocals. The lyrics tell the story of a chance encounter with a woman and the attraction that follows. Sheeran’s use of metaphorical language and vivid imagery creates a vivid picture of the experience. The song was a commercial success, reaching number one on the charts in multiple countries, including the US and UK. Shape of You showcases Sheeran’s ability to create infectious pop songs that resonate with audiences worldwide.

72. I Get The Bag – Gucci Mane featuring Migos

“I Get The Bag” is a trap song by American rapper Gucci Mane, featuring the popular hip-hop trio Migos. The song was released in 2017 and quickly became a chart-topping hit, showcasing Gucci Mane’s signature flow and Migos’ unique style. The song’s dark, heavy beat and hypnotic rhythm, combined with the artists’ sharp lyrics, make for an infectious track that is perfect for the club. “I Get The Bag” is a celebration of success and the luxurious lifestyle that comes with it, with the artists boasting about their wealth and accomplishments. The song is a testament to Gucci Mane and Migos’ talent as artists and their ability to create hit songs.

73. No Brainer – DJ Khaled featuring Justin Bieber, Chance The Rapper, & Quavo

No Brainer is a hip-hop and pop track by American producer and DJ Khaled, featuring Justin Bieber, Chance The Rapper, and Quavo. The song was released in 2018 and is characterized by its catchy beat, smooth production, and infectious chorus. The lyrics speak of love and loyalty, with each artist contributing their unique style and flow to the track. No Brainer quickly became a hit and peaked at number five on the US Billboard Hot 100 chart. The song showcases the chemistry and talent of each artist, resulting in a fun and enjoyable collaboration for fans of hip-hop and pop music.

74. Plain Jane – A$AP Ferg featuring Nicki Minaj

“Plain Jane” is a hip-hop song by American rapper A$AP Ferg, featuring Nicki Minaj. The song was released in 2017 and quickly became a fan favorite, with its catchy beat and memorable hook. The song’s title refers to a woman who is unassuming and plain on the surface, but has hidden depths and secrets. Ferg’s delivery is confident and sharp, while Nicki Minaj’s feature adds an extra layer of energy to the track. “Plain Jane” is a perfect example of modern trap music, with its repetitive hook and booming bassline. The song is a standout in A$AP Ferg’s discography and a testament to his talent as a rapper.

75. Sky Walker – Miguel Featuring Travis Scott

“Sky Walker” is a soulful R&B track by American singer Miguel, featuring rapper Travis Scott. Released in 2017, the song was a commercial success and showcased Miguel’s smooth vocals and Travis Scott’s unique flow. The song’s dreamy production and catchy hook create a laid-back vibe that makes it perfect for a summer playlist. “Sky Walker” is a song about enjoying the good life and being confident in oneself, with Miguel’s lyrics celebrating his accomplishments and success. Travis Scott’s feature adds an extra layer of energy to the track, making it a standout in both artists’ discographies. Overall, “Sky Walker” is a fun and infectious song that showcases the talent of both artists.

76. Marry Me – Thomas Rhett

Marry Me is a country-pop ballad by American singer-songwriter Thomas Rhett, released in 2017. The song is a poignant reflection on a past love and the regret of not confessing his feelings sooner. The emotive lyrics are accompanied by Rhett’s soulful vocals and simple acoustic guitar strumming. The song’s melody and pacing add to its emotional impact, with Rhett’s powerful chorus leaving a lasting impression. Marry Me was a commercial success, peaking at number two on the US Billboard Country Airplay chart. The song showcases Rhett’s ability to create heartfelt and relatable music that resonates with audiences.

77. Eastside – Benny Blanco, Halsey, & Khalid

Eastside is a pop and R&B track by American record producer Benny Blanco, featuring vocals from Halsey and Khalid. Released in 2018, the song is characterized by its atmospheric production, ethereal vocals, and reflective lyrics. The song tells the story of a past love and the memories associated with a particular location on the east side of Los Angeles. Blanco’s expert production provides a haunting backdrop for Halsey and Khalid’s emotive vocals, resulting in a song that captures the bittersweet nature of lost love. Eastside was a commercial success, peaking at number nine on the US Billboard Hot 100 chart.

78. Call Out My Name – The Weeknd

Call Out My Name is a haunting ballad by Canadian singer The Weeknd, released in 2018. The song is characterized by its stripped-down production, emotive vocals, and introspective lyrics. The song speaks of heartbreak and betrayal, with The Weeknd singing about the pain of a past relationship. The song’s chorus, with its plea for his ex-partner to call out his name, adds to the emotional weight of the song. Call Out My Name was a critical and commercial success, reaching the top 10 on multiple music charts worldwide. The song showcases The Weeknd’s range as a vocalist and his ability to create powerful and emotive music.

79. King’s Dead – Jay Rock, Kendrick Lamar, Future, & James Blake

“King’s Dead” is a hip-hop song by American rappers Jay Rock and Kendrick Lamar, featuring Future and James Blake. Released in 2018 as a single from the “Black Panther” soundtrack, the song was a critical and commercial success. The song’s production, which features a pulsing beat and unpredictable rhythm, creates an intense and frenzied energy. The four artists deliver confident and powerful verses, with Kendrick Lamar’s signature flow standing out in particular. “King’s Dead” is a song about success and the trials and tribulations that come with it, with the artists boasting about their accomplishments and power. Overall, “King’s Dead” is a standout track in the world of hip-hop and a testament to the talent of all four artists involved.

80. Happier – Marshmello & Bastille

Happier is a collaboration between American electronic music producer Marshmello and English band Bastille, released in 2018. The song is characterized by its uplifting melody, emotional lyrics, and catchy chorus. The song tells the story of a past relationship and the pain of seeing an ex-partner with someone new, but ultimately wishing them happiness. The combination of Marshmello’s upbeat production and Bastille’s emotive vocals creates a powerful and memorable track that resonates with listeners. Happier was a commercial success, topping the charts in multiple countries and showcasing the ability of both Marshmello and Bastille to create impactful music.

81. Te Boté – Nio García, Darell & Casper Mágico

“Te Boté” is a popular reggaeton song by Puerto Rican artists Nio García, Darell, and Casper Mágico. The song was released in 2018 and quickly became a viral hit, with its catchy chorus and infectious beat. The song’s title translates to “I threw you out,” with the lyrics telling the story of a relationship gone wrong. The three artists showcase their talent with confident and melodic verses, with Darell’s smooth flow standing out in particular. “Te Boté” is a perfect example of modern Latin music, with its fusion of trap and reggaeton styles. The song is a testament to the talent of all three artists involved and a standout in the world of Latin music.

82. Simple – Florida Georgia Line

Simple is a country-pop track by American duo Florida Georgia Line, released in 2018. The song is characterized by its upbeat melody, catchy chorus, and romantic lyrics. The song tells the story of falling in love and appreciating the simple things in life. The duo’s harmonies and vocals perfectly complement the song’s upbeat production, resulting in a track that is fun, catchy, and perfect for dancing along. Simple was a commercial success, reaching the top 10 on the US Billboard Hot Country Songs chart. The song showcases Florida Georgia Line’s ability to create feel-good music that resonates with fans of country and pop.

83. Lemon – N*E*R*D & Rihanna

“Lemon” is a funk and hip-hop track by American band NERD, featuring Barbadian singer Rihanna. Released in 2017, the song was a commercial success and received critical acclaim for its bold and unique sound. The song’s infectious beat and funky bassline create a danceable vibe, with Rihanna’s confident and powerful vocals adding an extra layer of energy. “Lemon” is a song about empowerment and confidence, with Rihanna’s lyrics celebrating her success and dismissing her haters. The song is a perfect example of the talent of both NERD and Rihanna, and a standout track in both of their discographies.

84. 1-800-273-8255 – Logic Featuring Alessia Cara & Khalid

“1-800-273-8255” is a powerful hip-hop song by American rapper Logic, featuring Canadian singer Alessia Cara and American singer Khalid. Released in 2017, the song was a critical and commercial success, with its message of hope and perseverance resonating with listeners. The song’s title is the phone number for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, with the lyrics telling the story of a person struggling with suicidal thoughts and the importance of seeking help. The three artists deliver emotive and powerful vocals, with Alessia Cara’s chorus standing out in particular. “1-800-273-8255” is a song about the importance of mental health and the need to break the stigma surrounding it. It is a powerful and moving track that has had a positive impact on countless listeners.

85. Say Something – Justin Timberlake featuring Chris Stapleton

“Say Something” is a heartfelt pop song by American singer Justin Timberlake, featuring country artist Chris Stapleton. Released in 2018, the song was a commercial success and showcased Timberlake’s versatility as an artist. The song’s acoustic guitar and piano-based production create a stripped-down and emotive atmosphere, with the two artists delivering powerful and emotive vocals. “Say Something” is a song about the importance of communication and expressing oneself, with Timberlake’s lyrics exploring the fear and anxiety that can come with speaking one’s mind. The song is a perfect example of the power of collaboration and the talent of both Justin Timberlake and Chris Stapleton.

86. I’m Upset – Drake

I’m Upset is a rap track by Canadian rapper Drake, released in 2018. The song is characterized by its catchy beat, smooth flow, and introspective lyrics. The song speaks of Drake’s frustration with his personal life and the challenges he faces as a celebrity. The song’s chorus, with its repetition of “I’m upset,” adds to the song’s emotional weight and highlights Drake’s vulnerability as a lyricist. I’m Upset was a commercial success, peaking at number seven on the US Billboard Hot 100 chart. The song showcases Drake’s ability to create music that is both relatable and impactful.

87. Get Along – Kenny Chesney

“Get Along” is a country song by American singer Kenny Chesney. Released in 2018, the song was a commercial success and showcased Chesney’s signature style of feel-good, upbeat country music. The song’s production features a driving beat and a catchy chorus, creating a lively and infectious vibe. “Get Along” is a song about unity and positivity, with Chesney’s lyrics urging listeners to come together and focus on what brings us together rather than what divides us. The song’s message of hope and love has resonated with listeners and has made it a standout track in the world of country music.

88. Moonlight – XXXTentacion

Moonlight is a hip-hop track by American rapper XXXTentacion, released in 2018. The song is characterized by its dreamy production, mellow flow, and introspective lyrics. The song speaks of X’s desire for companionship and the search for inner peace. The song’s chorus, with its repetition of “moonlight,” adds to the song’s reflective tone and highlights X’s inner struggles. Moonlight was a commercial success, reaching the top 20 on the US Billboard Hot 100 chart. The song showcases X’s versatility as an artist and his ability to create music that is both emotive and memorable.

89. What Lovers Do – Maroon 5 featuring SZA

What Lovers Do is a pop and R&B track by American band Maroon 5, featuring vocals from American singer SZA. Released in 2017, the song is characterized by its catchy melody, upbeat production, and playful lyrics. The song speaks of the ups and downs of love, with SZA’s verse adding a romantic and intimate touch. The chorus, with its repetition of “what lovers do,” adds to the song’s infectious and feel-good nature. What Lovers Do was a commercial success, reaching the top 10 on the US Billboard Hot 100 chart. The song showcases Maroon 5’s ability to create pop music that is both catchy and meaningful.

90. Down – Marian Hill

Down is an electro-pop track by American duo Marian Hill, released in 2016. The song is characterized by its minimalist production, sultry vocals, and catchy chorus. The song’s lyrics speak of a seductive dance and the physical attraction between two people. The combination of the duo’s production and vocalist Samantha Gongol’s unique voice creates a memorable and hypnotic track that is both sultry and addictive. Down was a commercial success, reaching the top 40 on the US Billboard Hot 100 chart. The song showcases Marian Hill’s ability to create music that is both innovative and accessible.

91. Outside Today – YoungBoy Never Broke Again

Outside Today is a rap track by American rapper YoungBoy Never Broke Again, released in 2018. The song is characterized by its infectious beat, YoungBoy’s signature flow, and confrontational lyrics. The song speaks of YoungBoy’s experiences with violence and his determination to protect himself and his loved ones. The song’s chorus, with its repetition of “outside today,” adds to the song’s confrontational tone and highlights the dangers of street life. Outside Today was a commercial success, reaching the top 40 on the US Billboard Hot 100 chart. The song showcases YoungBoy’s ability to create music that is both raw and emotive.

92. Trip – Ella Mai

“Trip” is a soulful R&B track by English singer Ella Mai. Released in 2018, the song was a commercial success and showcased Mai’s impressive vocal range and emotional depth. The song’s production features a smooth beat and a catchy chorus, creating a dreamy and contemplative atmosphere. “Trip” is a song about the ups and downs of love, with Mai’s lyrics exploring the complexities of romantic relationships and the feelings of joy and pain that come with them. The song’s intimate and relatable message has resonated with listeners and has made it a standout track in the world of contemporary R&B.

93. Dura – Daddy Yankee

Dura is a reggaeton and dancehall track by Puerto Rican artist Daddy Yankee, released in 2018. The song is characterized by its infectious beat, catchy melody, and energetic production. The song’s lyrics speak of a woman’s irresistible beauty and charisma, with Daddy Yankee’s vocals adding a playful and flirtatious touch. The chorus, with its repetition of “dura,” adds to the song’s upbeat and fun nature. Dura was a commercial success, reaching the top 40 on the US Billboard Hot 100 chart. The song showcases Daddy Yankee’s ability to create music that is both infectious and danceable.

94. Changes – XXXTentacion

“Changes” is a reflective and introspective hip-hop song by late American rapper XXXTentacion. Released in 2018, the song was a posthumous hit and showcased XXXTentacion’s emotional depth and vulnerability as an artist. The song’s stripped-down production features a simple piano melody and a minimal beat, creating a raw and intimate atmosphere. “Changes” is a song about personal growth and overcoming hardship, with XXXTentacion’s lyrics exploring his own struggles with depression, anxiety, and self-doubt. The song’s message of self-acceptance and resilience has resonated with fans and has made it a powerful and poignant tribute to XXXTentacion’s life and legacy.

95. Mercy – Brett Young

Mercy is a country-pop ballad by American singer-songwriter Brett Young, released in 2017. The song is characterized by its emotive vocals, poignant lyrics, and atmospheric production. The song speaks of the pain and heartache that comes with a failing relationship, with Young’s vocals conveying a sense of vulnerability and sadness. The chorus, with its repetition of “mercy,” adds to the song’s emotional intensity and highlights the desperate plea for the pain to stop. Mercy was a commercial success, reaching the top 30 on the US Billboard Hot 100 chart. The song showcases Brett Young’s ability to create music that is both heartfelt and relatable.

96. One Number Away – Luke Combs

One Number Away is a country ballad by American singer-songwriter Luke Combs, released in 2018. The song is characterized by its emotive vocals, poignant lyrics, and acoustic guitar-driven production. The song speaks of the regret and longing that comes with a missed opportunity in love, with Combs’ vocals conveying a sense of vulnerability and sadness. The chorus, with its repetition of “one number away,” adds to the song’s emotional intensity and highlights the sense of what could have been. One Number Away was a commercial success, reaching the top 10 on the US Billboard Hot Country Songs chart. The song showcases Luke Combs’ ability to create music that is both emotive and relatable.

97. Powerglide – Rae Sremmurd & Juicy J

“Powerglide” is a high-energy hip-hop track by American rap duo Rae Sremmurd and rapper Juicy J. Released in 2018, the song was a commercial success and showcased the trio’s signature style of trap music. The song’s production features a fast-paced beat and catchy hooks, creating a party-ready atmosphere. “Powerglide” is a song about success and living life to the fullest, with the lyrics exploring the lavish lifestyle that comes with success in the music industry. The song’s infectious energy and memorable chorus have made it a popular track in the world of hip-hop and trap music.

98. IDGAF – Dua Lipa

IDGAF is an electro-pop track by British singer-songwriter Dua Lipa, released in 2018. The song is characterized by its catchy beat, empowering lyrics, and Dua Lipa’s signature vocals. The song speaks of moving on from a toxic relationship and finding strength in letting go. The chorus, with its repetition of “I don’t give a f***,” adds to the song’s defiant and empowering nature. IDGAF was a commercial success, reaching the top 20 on the US Billboard Hot 100 chart. The song showcases Dua Lipa’s ability to create music that is both catchy and empowering, with a strong message of self-love and independence.

99. Mi Gente – J Balvin & Willy William featuring Beyoncé

Mi Gente is a reggaeton and Latin-pop track by Colombian singer J Balvin and French singer Willy William, featuring American singer Beyoncé on a remix released in 2017. The song is characterized by its infectious beat, catchy melody, and dynamic production. The song’s lyrics speak of a celebration of diversity and inclusivity, with its title translating to “my people” in English. Beyoncé’s vocals add to the song’s energetic and empowering nature, with her verses delivered in both Spanish and English. Mi Gente was a commercial success, reaching the top 20 on the US Billboard Hot 100 chart. The song showcases the global appeal of reggaeton music and the power of collaboration in music.

100. Believer – Imagine Dragons

Believer is an alternative rock track by American band Imagine Dragons, released in 2017. The song is characterized by its pounding drums, soaring vocals, and intense lyrics. The song speaks of rising above adversity and finding strength in pain, with its chorus delivering the message of being a “believer.” The song’s anthemic nature and powerful message has made it a popular choice for motivational and inspirational content. Believer was a commercial success, reaching the top 10 on the US Billboard Hot 100 chart. The song showcases Imagine Dragons’ ability to create music that is both intense and uplifting, with a message that resonates with many listeners.