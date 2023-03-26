Worship songs are a powerful form of music that serve to uplift, inspire, and connect people with a higher power or deity. These songs often feature lyrics that praise and worship God or other spiritual figures, and are typically sung in religious settings such as churches, mosques, temples, and synagogues.

Worship songs can come in a variety of styles, including hymns, gospel, contemporary, and more. Many worship songs are rooted in ancient traditions, with lyrics that have been passed down for generations, while others are more modern and feature contemporary lyrics and musical styles.

Regardless of their style, worship songs are designed to create a sense of community and shared experience among those who sing them. They often feature simple, repetitive melodies and lyrics that are easy to remember and sing along to. This creates a sense of unity and participation among worshippers, who can feel a powerful sense of connection to each other and to their faith.

In addition to their spiritual significance, worship songs can also be incredibly powerful and moving pieces of music. They can evoke strong emotions and have the ability to touch people’s hearts and souls in profound ways. Many people find comfort, hope, and strength in worship songs, and turn to them in times of joy, sadness, or crisis.

1. 10,000 Reasons (Bless The Lord) – Matt Redman / Passion

“10,000 Reasons (Bless The Lord)” is a worship song written by British Christian musician Matt Redman and co-written by Jonas Myrin. The song was featured on Redman’s 2011 album “10,000 Reasons,” as well as the Passion Conference album “White Flag” the same year.

The song is based on the Christian hymn “Praise, My Soul, the King of Heaven,” and its lyrics focus on giving praise and thanks to God for his countless blessings and mercies. The title “10,000 Reasons” refers to the many reasons the singer has to bless the Lord, even in difficult times.

The melody is simple and catchy, with a repetitive chorus that invites listeners to join in singing and worshiping together. The song features a combination of acoustic and electric instruments, with a driving drumbeat that adds to the energy and intensity of the music.

2. Amazing Grace (My Chains Are Gone) – Chris Tomlin

“Amazing Grace (My Chains Are Gone)” is a contemporary Christian worship song written by Chris Tomlin, Louie Giglio, and John Newton. It is a modern adaptation of the classic hymn “Amazing Grace,” with additional verses and a chorus added by Tomlin and Giglio.

The song opens with the familiar lyrics of “Amazing Grace,” which describe the transformative power of God’s love and forgiveness. The new verses added by Tomlin and Giglio reflect on the freedom and hope that come with being released from the chains of sin and guilt. The chorus proclaims, “My chains are gone, I’ve been set free, my God, my Savior has ransomed me, and like a flood His mercy reigns, unending love, amazing grace.”

3. This Is Amazing Grace Phil Wickham

“This Is Amazing Grace” is a contemporary Christian worship song written by Phil Wickham, Jeremy Riddle, and Josh Farro. The song was released in 2013 and quickly became a hit, reaching the top of the Christian music charts and earning critical acclaim for its uplifting message and catchy melody.

The song’s lyrics focus on the amazing grace of God and the transformative power of his love. The verses describe the many ways in which God has shown his love to humanity, from sending his son Jesus to die for our sins to offering forgiveness and redemption to all who seek it. The chorus proclaims that “this is amazing grace,” and encourages listeners to join in worship and praise of God.

Musically, the song features a driving rhythm and upbeat melody that is both catchy and anthemic. The use of electric guitars and a strong drumbeat give the song a modern, rock-inspired sound that is well-suited to contemporary worship services.

4. Cornerstone Hillsong Worship

“Cornerstone” is a popular worship song by Hillsong Worship, a Christian music group based in Sydney, Australia. Written by Hillsong’s worship leader Reuben Morgan, the song was first released in 2012 on the album “Cornerstone.”

The lyrics of “Cornerstone” draw heavily from the Bible, particularly the book of Ephesians. The song emphasizes the importance of Jesus Christ as the cornerstone of the Christian faith, the foundation on which believers build their lives. The chorus proclaims, “Christ alone, cornerstone, weak made strong in the Savior’s love, through the storm, He is Lord, Lord of all.”

The melody of the song is simple and melodic, with a soaring chorus that encourages listeners to join in singing praises to God. The instrumentation features acoustic guitar, piano, and drums, with occasional bursts of electric guitar and strings to add depth and emotion to the song.

5. Mighty To Save Hillsong Worship

“Mighty To Save” is a worship song written by Ben Fielding and Reuben Morgan and performed by Hillsong Worship. The song was released in 2006 as part of the album “Mighty To Save,” and has since become a popular and beloved worship song among Christians around the world.

The lyrics of “Mighty To Save” focus on the power and grace of God, and the transformative effect that his love can have on our lives. The song’s verses describe God’s unfailing love and the ways in which he rescues and saves us from sin and darkness, while the chorus proclaims that God is “mighty to save” and invites listeners to join in worship and praise.

Musically, the song features a strong melody and upbeat rhythm that is well-suited to congregational singing. The use of electric guitars and a driving drumbeat give the song a modern, rock-inspired sound that is both powerful and energizing.

6. What A Beautiful Name (Live) – Hillsong Worship

“What A Beautiful Name” is a worship song by Hillsong Worship, a Christian music group from Sydney, Australia. Written by Brooke Ligertwood and Ben Fielding, the song was released in 2016 on the album “Let There Be Light.”

The lyrics of “What A Beautiful Name” exalt the name of Jesus Christ, describing Him as the “name above all names” and the “wonderful Counselor, Mighty God, everlasting Father, Prince of Peace.” The chorus proclaims, “What a beautiful name it is, the name of Jesus Christ my King. What a beautiful name it is, nothing compares to this. What a beautiful name it is, the name of Jesus.”

The melody of the song is hauntingly beautiful, with a powerful chorus that inspires listeners to worship and praise God. The instrumentation features piano, guitar, and drums, with occasional bursts of strings and backing vocals to add depth and emotion to the song.

7. Joy To The World (Unspeakable Joy) – Chris Tomlin

“Joy to the World (Unspeakable Joy)” is a popular contemporary Christian worship song written by Chris Tomlin, Ed Cash, and George Frederic Handel. It was first released in 2009 on Tomlin’s album “Glory in the Highest: Christmas Songs of Worship.”

The song is a modern adaptation of the classic Christmas carol “Joy to the World,” with additional verses and a new chorus added by Tomlin and Cash. The lyrics emphasize the joy that comes with the birth of Jesus Christ, proclaiming that “joy unspeakable” is found in Him alone. The chorus proclaims, “Joy, unspeakable joy, an overflowing well, no tongue can tell. Joy, unspeakable joy, rises in my soul, never lets me go.”

8. How Great Is Our God – Chris Tomlin

“How Great Is Our God” is a worship song written by Chris Tomlin, Jesse Reeves, and Ed Cash. The song was released in 2004 as part of Tomlin’s album “Arriving,” and has since become one of the most popular and widely recognized worship songs in contemporary Christian music.

The lyrics of “How Great Is Our God” are a celebration of the majesty and power of God, with verses that describe his glory and splendor, and a chorus that proclaims his greatness and sovereignty over all creation. The song’s simple yet profound message has resonated with millions of Christians around the world, making it a beloved hymn of praise and worship.

Musically, the song features a simple and catchy melody, with a chorus that is easy to sing and has become a staple of contemporary worship music. The use of acoustic guitars and a light percussion beat give the song a gentle, yet uplifting sound that is well-suited to congregational singing.

9. Living Hope – Phil Wickham

“Living Hope” is a contemporary Christian worship song by American musician Phil Wickham. It was released in 2018 as the lead single from his album “Living Hope.”

The song is a powerful declaration of faith in Jesus Christ, who is described as the “author of salvation” and the “source of life.” The lyrics proclaim the hope that is found in Christ alone, declaring that “our sin was great, but Your love was greater” and “now death where is your sting? Our resurrected King has rendered you defeated.”

The melody of the song is melodic and uplifting, with a soaring chorus that inspires listeners to sing along in worship. The instrumentation features acoustic guitar, piano, and drums, with occasional bursts of electric guitar and strings to add depth and emotion to the song.

10. Who You Say I Am – Hillsong Worship

“Who You Say I Am” is a worship song written by Reuben Morgan and Ben Fielding and performed by Hillsong Worship. The song was released in 2018 as part of their album “There Is More,” and quickly became a popular and beloved worship song among Christians around the world.

The lyrics of “Who You Say I Am” focus on the identity and worth of the believer in the eyes of God. The song’s verses describe the freedom and security that comes from being a child of God, while the chorus proclaims the truth that we are “chosen, not forsaken” and that our identity is found in Christ alone.

Musically, the song features a simple and uplifting melody, with a chorus that is easy to sing and has become a staple of contemporary worship music. The use of acoustic guitars, piano, and a gentle percussion beat give the song a soft, yet powerful sound that is well-suited to congregational singing.

11. Forever (Live) – Kari Jobe

“Forever (Live)” is a worship song performed by Kari Jobe. The song was written by Brian Johnson, Jenn Johnson, Kari Jobe, Gabriel Wilson, Joel Taylor and Christa Black Gifford, and was released in 2014 as part of Jobe’s live album “Majestic.”

The lyrics of “Forever (Live)” focus on the sacrifice and resurrection of Jesus Christ, with verses that describe the agony of the cross and the triumph of the empty tomb. The chorus proclaims the eternal nature of Christ’s victory over sin and death, declaring that he reigns forever as the risen King.

Musically, the song features a powerful and anthemic melody, with a chorus that is designed for congregational singing. The use of electric guitars, drums, and a soaring string section give the song a grand and majestic sound that is both inspiring and uplifting.

12. King Of Kings – Hillsong Worship

“King of Kings” is a worship song by Hillsong Worship, a Christian music group from Sydney, Australia. Written by Brooke Ligertwood, Scott Ligertwood, and Jason Ingram, the song was released in 2019 on the album “Awake.”

The lyrics of “King of Kings” exalt Jesus Christ as the King of kings and Lord of lords, describing His power and majesty over all creation. The chorus proclaims, “Praise the Father, praise the Son, praise the Spirit, three in one. God of glory, majesty, praise forever to the King of kings.”

The melody of the song is powerful and anthemic, with a chorus that inspires listeners to sing along in worship. The instrumentation features electric guitar, piano, and drums, with occasional bursts of brass and strings to add depth and emotion to the song.

13. O Come To The Altar – Elevation Worship

“O Come To The Altar” is a contemporary Christian worship song written by Chris Brown, Mack Brock, Steven Furtick, and Wade Joye, and performed by Elevation Worship. The song’s lyrics invite listeners to come to the altar of God and receive his love and grace. The melody is emotive and anthemic, with a chorus that declares the beauty and power of God’s forgiveness. “O Come To The Altar” has become a popular worship song, inspiring believers to come before God in humility and gratitude, and to find strength and renewal in his presence. The song is a reminder of the transformative power of God’s love and the hope that it brings.

14. Lord I Need You – Matt Maher

“Lord I Need You” is a contemporary Christian worship song written by Matt Maher, Christy Nockels, Daniel Carson, Jesse Reeves, and Kristian Stanfill. It was first released in 2011 on Maher’s album “All the People Said Amen.”

The song is a heartfelt plea for God’s help and guidance in our daily lives, acknowledging our need for Him in every moment. The lyrics proclaim, “Lord, I need You, oh, I need You. Every hour I need You. My one defense, my righteousness. Oh God, how I need You.”

The melody of the song is simple yet moving, with a chorus that inspires listeners to sing along in worship. The instrumentation features acoustic guitar, piano, and strings, with occasional bursts of percussion and backing vocals to add depth and emotion to the song.

15. Jesus Messiah – Chris Tomlin

“Jesus Messiah” is a contemporary Christian worship song written by Chris Tomlin, Daniel Carson, Ed Cash, and Jesse Reeves. It was first released in 2008 on Tomlin’s album “Hello Love.”

The song is a powerful declaration of faith in Jesus Christ, who is described as the “name above all names” and the “redeemer of the world.” The lyrics proclaim, “All our hope is in You, all the glory to You, God. The light of the world, Jesus Messiah, name above all names, blessed Redeemer, Emmanuel, the rescue for sinners, the ransom from heaven, Jesus Messiah, Lord of all.”

The melody of the song is upbeat and anthemic, with a memorable chorus that inspires listeners to sing along in worship. The instrumentation features electric guitar, piano, and drums, with occasional bursts of strings and brass to add depth and emotion to the song.

16. Jesus Paid It All – Kristian Stanfill / Passion

“Jesus Paid It All” is a beloved hymn that has been adapted and performed by many Christian artists, including Kristian Stanfill and the Passion worship band. The song was originally written by Elvina Hall in 1865, with music by John T. Grape.

The lyrics of “Jesus Paid It All” describe the sacrifice of Jesus Christ on the cross, proclaiming that His blood has paid the debt for our sins and that we are saved by grace through faith. The chorus declares, “Jesus paid it all, all to Him I owe. Sin had left a crimson stain, He washed it white as snow.”

The melody of the song is melodic and contemplative, with a chorus that inspires listeners to reflect on the love and sacrifice of Jesus Christ. The instrumentation features acoustic guitar, piano, and strings, with occasional bursts of drums and backing vocals to add depth and emotion to the song.

17. Great Are You Lord – All Sons & Daughters

“Great Are You Lord” is a contemporary worship song written by All Sons & Daughters, Jason Ingram, and Leslie Jordan. It was first released in 2013 on their album “All Sons & Daughters Live.”

The song is a powerful declaration of praise and adoration to God, acknowledging His greatness and sovereignty over all things. The lyrics proclaim, “Great are You, Lord. It’s Your breath in our lungs, so we pour out our praise. We sing, ‘Great are You, Lord.'”

The melody of the song is simple yet moving, with a chorus that inspires listeners to sing along in worship. The instrumentation features acoustic guitar, piano, and percussion, with occasional bursts of strings and backing vocals to add depth and emotion to the song.

18. Noel – Lauren Daigl

“Noel” is a worship song performed by Lauren Daigle. The song was written by Chris Tomlin, Matt Redman, and Ed Cash, and was released in 2016 as part of Daigle’s Christmas album “Behold.”

The lyrics of “Noel” focus on the miracle of Christmas, with verses that describe the birth of Jesus Christ and the coming of the Savior into the world. The chorus proclaims the joy and wonder of the season, inviting the listener to join in the celebration of Christ’s birth.

19. Our God – Chris Tomlin

“Our God” is a worship song performed by Chris Tomlin. The song was written by Tomlin, Jesse Reeves, Jonas Myrin, and Matt Redman, and was released in 2010 as part of Tomlin’s album “And If Our God Is for Us…”

The lyrics of “Our God” focus on the power and majesty of God, with verses that describe his greatness and sovereignty over all things. The chorus proclaims the faithfulness of God and his ability to do great things, inviting the listener to place their trust in him.

Musically, the song features a lively and upbeat melody, with a chorus that is designed for congregational singing. The use of electric guitars, drums, and a driving beat give the song a powerful and energetic sound that is both uplifting and inspiring.

20. In Christ Alone – Travis Cottrell

21. Oceans (Where Feet May Fail) – Hillsong UNITED / TAYA

“Oceans (Where Feet May Fail)” is a contemporary worship song written by Matt Crocker, Joel Houston, and Salomon Lighthelm. It was first released in 2013 on Hillsong United’s album “Zion.”

The song is a powerful declaration of faith and trust in God, even when facing uncertainty and fear. The lyrics proclaim, “Spirit lead me where my trust is without borders, let me walk upon the waters wherever You would call me. Take me deeper than my feet could ever wander, and my faith will be made stronger in the presence of my Savior.”

The melody of the song is atmospheric and emotive, with a chorus that inspires listeners to sing along in worship. The instrumentation features piano, electric guitar, and drums, with occasional bursts of strings and backing vocals to add depth and emotion to the song.

22. Glorious Day (Living He Loved Me) – Casting Crowns

23. Good Good Father – Chris Tomlin

“Good Good Father” is a contemporary Christian worship song performed by American singer-songwriter Chris Tomlin. The song was released in 2015 and quickly became a hit within the Christian community, topping the Christian music charts in the United States.

The lyrics of “Good Good Father” describe the character of God as a loving and caring father figure. The song’s chorus repeats the phrase “You’re a good, good Father, it’s who you are, it’s who you are, it’s who you are,” emphasizing the idea that God’s goodness is an inherent part of His identity.

The verses of the song explore different aspects of God’s nature, including His grace, mercy, and compassion. Tomlin’s vocals are understated and intimate, conveying a sense of reverence and awe towards God.

24. Glorious Day – Passion / Kristian Stanfill

“Glorious Day” is a popular contemporary worship song performed by Christian music group Passion and co-written by Kristian Stanfill. The song was released in 2009 and has since become a staple in churches around the world.

The lyrics of “Glorious Day” celebrate the redemptive power of Jesus’ death and resurrection. The song’s chorus proclaims, “You called my name, and I ran out of that grave, out of the darkness, into your glorious day,” emphasizing the idea that through faith in Christ, believers can experience new life and freedom.

The verses of the song further explore the theme of redemption, describing the darkness and hopelessness that can be overcome through faith in Jesus. Stanfill’s vocals are passionate and expressive, conveying a sense of gratitude and awe towards God.

25. Goodness Of God – Bethel Music/Jenn Johnson

“Goodness of God” is a contemporary worship song written by Jenn Johnson, Ed Cash, Jason Ingram, Ben Fielding, and Brian Johnson. It was first released in 2018 on Bethel Music’s album “Victory.” The song is a powerful declaration of God’s goodness and faithfulness, with lyrics that proclaim, “Your goodness is running after, it’s running after me. Your goodness is running after, it’s running after me. With my life laid down, I’m surrendered now, I give You everything, Your goodness is running after, it’s running after me.” The song has become a popular worship song in Christian churches around the world, with its message of trust and surrender resonating with believers of all ages and backgrounds.

26. This I Believe (The Creed) – Hillsong Worship

“This I Believe (The Creed)” is a worship song performed by Hillsong Worship, the worship ministry of Hillsong Church. The song is based on the Nicene Creed, a statement of Christian faith that has been recited by believers for centuries. The lyrics of “This I Believe” affirm the core beliefs of the Christian faith, including the deity of Jesus Christ, the Trinity, and the resurrection of the dead. The song features a simple but memorable melody, with acoustic guitar and piano providing the primary instrumentation. Its powerful and affirming message has made it a popular choice for worship services around the world.

27. I Will Rise – Chris Tomlin

“I Will Rise” is a worship song performed by Chris Tomlin. The song was written by Tomlin, Louie Giglio, Jesse Reeves, and Matt Maher, and was released in 2008 as part of Tomlin’s album “Hello Love.”

The lyrics of “I Will Rise” focus on the promise of eternal life in Christ, with verses that describe the hope of the resurrection and the victory over death that believers have in him. The chorus proclaims the power and glory of God, and the confident faith of the singer in his ability to overcome all obstacles.

Musically, the song features a melodic and uplifting sound, with a chorus that is designed for congregational singing. The use of piano, strings, and a choir give the song a full and majestic sound that is well-suited to worship settings.

“I Will Rise” has become a popular and beloved worship song among Christians around the world, with its message of hope and victory inspiring believers to trust in the power and love of Jesus Christ. The song has been covered by many artists and featured in numerous worship albums and compilations, cementing its status as a modern classic in the genre of worship music.

28. O Praise The Name (Anastasis) – Hillsong Worship

“O Praise The Name (Anastasis)” is a contemporary worship song written by Benjamin Hastings, Dean Ussher, and Marty Sampson. It was first released in 2015 on Hillsong Worship’s album “Open Heaven / River Wild.” The song is a powerful declaration of praise and adoration for Jesus Christ, with lyrics that declare, “O praise the Name of the Lord our God, O praise His Name forevermore, for endless days we will sing Your praise, oh Lord, oh Lord our God.” The song has become a popular worship song in Christian churches around the world, with its message of exaltation and worship inspiring listeners to praise God with all their heart, soul, mind, and strength.

29. Because He Lives (Amen) – Matt Maher

“Because He Lives (Amen)” is a contemporary Christian worship song performed by singer-songwriter Matt Maher. The song was released in 2014 and quickly became a hit within the Christian music community. The lyrics of “Because He Lives (Amen)” proclaim the power of Jesus’ resurrection and its significance for believers. The song’s chorus repeats the phrase “Amen, amen, let my song join the one that never ends, because He lives,” emphasizing the idea that Jesus’ resurrection gives hope and meaning to our lives. The song’s uplifting melody and energetic instrumentation create a sense of joy and celebration, making it a popular choice for worship services and Christian events.

30. Revelation Song – Gateway Worship

“Revelation Song” is a worship song performed by Gateway Worship. The song was written by Jennie Lee Riddle and was released in 2009 as part of the album “Gateway Worship: The First Ten Years.”

The lyrics of “Revelation Song” focus on the glory and majesty of God, with verses that describe his holiness and sovereignty over all things. The chorus proclaims the worshipper’s adoration and praise for God, inviting the listener to join in the worship of the Creator.

Musically, the song features a powerful and ethereal sound, with a chorus that is designed for congregational singing. The use of electric guitars, drums, and a driving beat give the song a modern and energetic sound that is both uplifting and inspiring.

“Revelation Song” has become a beloved worship song among Christians around the world, with its message of awe and reverence inspiring believers to worship God with all their hearts. The song has been covered by many artists and featured in numerous worship albums and compilations, cementing its status as a modern classic in the genre of worship music.

31. In Christ Alone – Kristian Stanfill / Passion

“In Christ Alone” is a powerful Christian hymn written by Keith Getty and Stuart Townend in 2001. The song celebrates the supremacy of Jesus Christ as the foundation of our faith and salvation. Kristian Stanfill’s version, performed with the Passion band, features a modern, upbeat sound with strong vocals and soaring instrumentals. The lyrics speak of Christ’s sacrifice on the cross, his victory over death and sin, and our hope and trust in him. “In Christ Alone” is a timeless reminder of the unshakeable hope we have in Jesus and his never-ending love for us.

32. Lion And The Lamb – Bethel Music/Leeland

“Lion And The Lamb” is a powerful worship song performed by Bethel Music and Leeland. The song describes the character of God, who is both the Lion of Judah and the Lamb that was slain. The lyrics talk about how God is powerful and mighty like a lion, yet gentle and sacrificial like a lamb. The melody is catchy, and the vocals are emotive, creating an atmosphere of reverence and adoration for God. The song is a reminder of God’s greatness and his sacrificial love, and it encourages listeners to worship him with all their hearts.

33. Reckless Love – Bethel Music/Cory Asbury

“Reckless Love” is a powerful and emotional worship song performed by Cory Asbury, and recorded by Bethel Music. The song is a beautiful expression of God’s love, with lyrics that speak to the overwhelming nature of that love. Asbury’s passionate and soulful vocals bring the message to life, inviting listeners to embrace the boundless, unrelenting love of God. The melody is a stirring combination of modern and traditional elements, with a strong beat and moving instrumentation that perfectly complement the lyrics. “Reckless Love” is a beautiful and uplifting reminder of the depth and breadth of God’s love for us.

34. Hosanna (Praise Is Rising) – Paul Baloche

“Hosanna (Praise Is Rising)” is an uplifting and energetic worship song performed by Paul Baloche. The song’s lyrics are a powerful declaration of praise and adoration to God, with a focus on the majesty and sovereignty of Jesus. Baloche’s strong and soulful vocals are accompanied by a lively and dynamic melody, featuring stirring guitar riffs and a driving rhythm section. The song’s chorus is particularly powerful, with its repeated refrain of “Hosanna in the highest”, inviting listeners to join in the worship and praise of our Lord. “Hosanna (Praise Is Rising)” is a beautiful and inspiring song that invites us to lift our voices in worship to the one true God.

35. Angels We Have Heard On High – Chris Tomlin

“Angels We Have Heard On High” is a classic Christmas carol that has been beautifully reimagined by contemporary Christian artist Chris Tomlin. The song begins with the well-known refrain “Gloria, in excelsis Deo!” and quickly builds into a celebratory chorus filled with joy and wonder. Tomlin’s arrangement of the song features a modern, upbeat tempo, and his smooth vocals are backed by a choir and an orchestra, giving the song a grand and majestic sound. The lyrics describe the angelic proclamation of Jesus’ birth to the shepherds and invite listeners to join in singing praises to God. Overall, this rendition of the beloved carol is a wonderful addition to any Christmas playlist.

36. Your Great Name

“Your Great Name” is a contemporary Christian worship song written by Krissy Nordhoff and Michael Neale. The song, popularized by Natalie Grant, is a celebration of the power and authority of Jesus Christ, whose name is above all names. The song’s lyrics speak of the transformative and healing nature of Jesus’ name, and how it brings hope, strength, and salvation. The music is dynamic and uplifting, with a strong beat and soaring vocals. “Your Great Name” has become a beloved worship song in churches around the world, reminding believers of the greatness of our God and the power of his name.

37. Way Maker (Live) – Leeland

“Way Maker (Live)” is a powerful worship song performed by the Christian rock band Leeland. The song’s lyrics are a beautiful testament to God’s faithfulness, with a focus on his ability to make a way even in the darkest of circumstances. The song’s melody is driven by a strong and emotional piano riff, backed by an energetic rhythm section and Leeland’s passionate vocals. The chorus is particularly impactful, with its repetition of the phrase “Way Maker, Miracle Worker, Promise Keeper, Light in the Darkness”, inviting listeners to join in the worship of our Lord. “Way Maker (Live)” is a beautiful and inspiring song that encourages us to trust in God’s provision and love, no matter what we may be facing.

38. Your Grace Is Enough – Chris Tomlin

“Your Grace Is Enough” is a Christian worship song written by Matt Maher and popularized by Chris Tomlin. The song is a declaration of faith in the sufficiency of God’s grace, which sustains and empowers us through life’s trials and challenges. The melody is upbeat and joyful, with a catchy chorus that celebrates God’s never-ending love and mercy. The lyrics draw from Scripture, specifically 2 Corinthians 12:9, where Paul talks about God’s grace being sufficient for us in weakness. “Your Grace Is Enough” has become a staple in modern worship, encouraging believers to trust in God’s unfailing grace and love.

39. House Of The Lord – Phil Wickham

“House of the Lord” is a worship song written and performed by contemporary Christian artist Phil Wickham. The song is an uplifting anthem that invites listeners to enter into the presence of God and worship him in his house. The lyrics speak of the beauty of God’s dwelling place and the joy that comes from being in his presence. The melody is upbeat and infectious, with a catchy chorus that is easy to sing along to. The song is a reminder of the importance of gathering together as believers to worship and praise God, and it encourages listeners to come boldly before the throne of grace with thanksgiving and praise.

40. You Are Good – Lakewood Church

“You Are Good” is an uplifting worship song performed by Lakewood Church, a Houston-based megachurch led by Pastor Joel Osteen. The song’s lyrics are a joyful celebration of God’s goodness, love, and faithfulness. The melody is upbeat and lively, with a catchy chorus that invites listeners to join in the praise of our Lord. The song’s instrumentation includes a strong rhythm section, soaring guitar riffs, and soulful backing vocals that perfectly complement Lakewood Church’s powerful and emotive lead vocals. “You Are Good” is a beautiful and inspiring song that reminds us of God’s unwavering goodness and love, and invites us to join in the worship of our Lord.

41. Graves Into Gardens (Live) – Elevation Worship / Brandon Lake

“Graves Into Gardens” is a contemporary Christian worship song written by Brandon Lake and Elevation Worship. The song’s lyrics are a testament to God’s ability to turn mourning into joy and transform our lives in miraculous ways. The song speaks of God’s redemptive power and how he is able to bring beauty from ashes, making all things new. The music is powerful and energetic, featuring electric guitars and a strong drumbeat. The live version, performed by Elevation Worship and Brandon Lake, captures the passion and energy of the song and has become a popular worship anthem. “Graves Into Gardens” is a reminder of the hope and renewal we have in Christ.

42. Great I Am – New Life Worship

“Great I Am” is a powerful worship song performed by New Life Worship. The song is a declaration of God’s sovereignty and power, with lyrics that describe his greatness and majesty. The chorus repeats the phrase “Great I Am,” which is a reference to God’s name as revealed to Moses in the book of Exodus. The melody is soaring and dynamic, building to a climactic chorus that inspires listeners to sing out in praise and worship. The song is a reminder of the incredible nature of God and his ability to do anything, and it encourages listeners to put their trust in him and surrender their lives to his will.

43. Raise A Hallelujah – Bethel Music / Melissa Helser / Jonathan David Helser

“Raise A Hallelujah” is a stirring worship song performed by Bethel Music, featuring Melissa Helser and Jonathan David Helser. The song’s lyrics are a powerful declaration of praise and victory in the face of adversity, with a focus on the redemptive power of Jesus Christ. The melody is a stirring and emotive combination of modern and traditional elements, with a strong beat and soaring instrumentation that perfectly complement the song’s message. Melissa and Jonathan’s powerful and soulful vocals add an extra layer of emotion and passion, inviting listeners to join in the worship of our Lord. “Raise A Hallelujah” is a beautiful and inspiring song that reminds us of the power of faith and the triumph that comes with putting our trust in God.

44. It Is Well – Kristene DiMarco / Bethel Music

“It Is Well” is a timeless hymn that has been reimagined by Kristene DiMarco and Bethel Music. The song is a powerful declaration of faith and trust in God in the midst of trials and tribulations. The lyrics speak of peace that comes from knowing that God is in control, even in the midst of life’s storms. DiMarco’s emotive vocals and the rich, dynamic instrumentation of the Bethel Music ensemble combine to create a moving and inspiring worship experience. The song is a reminder of God’s goodness and faithfulness, and it encourages listeners to place their trust in him in all circumstances.

45. Whom Shall I Fear (God Of Angel Armies) – Chris Tomlin

“Whom Shall I Fear (God Of Angel Armies)” is a powerful worship song performed by Chris Tomlin. The song’s lyrics are a beautiful expression of faith and trust in God’s protection and power, with a focus on the idea that we need not fear anything when we have the Lord on our side. The melody is a powerful and emotive combination of contemporary and traditional elements, with a strong beat and uplifting instrumentation that perfectly complement the song’s message. Chris’s soulful and passionate vocals add an extra layer of emotion and power, inviting listeners to join in the worship of our mighty and powerful God. “Whom Shall I Fear (God Of Angel Armies)” is a beautiful and inspiring song that reminds us of the strength and security we have in our faith.

46. Hosanna – Hillsong UNITED

“Hosanna” is a Christian worship song written by Brooke Ligertwood (formerly Fraser) and popularized by Hillsong UNITED. The song’s lyrics are a declaration of praise to Jesus Christ, our Savior and King, acknowledging his greatness and power. The melody is uplifting and energetic, with a chorus that celebrates Christ’s victory over sin and death. The song has become a beloved worship classic, inspiring believers around the world to lift up their voices in praise to the King of Kings. “Hosanna” is a reminder of the hope and joy we have in Christ and the privilege we have to worship him with all our hearts.

47. How Great Thou Art – Paul Baloche

“How Great Thou Art” is a classic hymn that has been beautifully reimagined by Paul Baloche. The song is a timeless declaration of God’s greatness and the wonder of his creation. Baloche’s arrangement features a simple and elegant melody that highlights the power of the lyrics. The verses speak of God’s majesty and glory, while the chorus invites listeners to join in singing his praises. The song builds to a climactic finish with a powerful declaration of God’s greatness. Overall, Baloche’s version of this beloved hymn is a beautiful tribute to the timeless message of God’s power and majesty.

48. Come Thou Fount Come Thou King – Gateway Worship

“Come Thou Fount Come Thou King” is a beautiful worship song performed by Gateway Worship, a Texas-based Christian worship group. The song’s lyrics are a heartfelt and reverent expression of worship to our Lord, with a focus on His greatness, goodness, and faithfulness. The melody is a stirring and emotive combination of modern and traditional elements, with a strong piano accompaniment and soaring guitar riffs that perfectly complement the song’s message. The lead vocals are powerful and emotive, inviting listeners to join in the worship and praise of our Lord. “Come Thou Fount Come Thou King” is a beautiful and inspiring song that reminds us of the depth and beauty of our faith, and invites us to join in the worship of our mighty God.

49. Great Things – Phil Wickham

“Great Things” is a contemporary Christian worship song written by Phil Wickham and recorded by him in 2018. The song is a celebration of God’s power and greatness, which is demonstrated through his works of creation, redemption, and salvation. The melody is upbeat and joyful, with a catchy chorus that proclaims the greatness of our God. The song’s lyrics draw from the Psalms, particularly Psalm 126, which speaks of God’s restoration and provision. “Great Things” has become a popular worship song in churches worldwide, inspiring believers to lift up their voices in praise and gratitude to the God who has done great things for us.

50. Forever Reign – Hillsong Worship

“Forever Reign” is a worship song performed by Hillsong Worship that has become a popular anthem in many churches around the world. The song speaks of God’s unchanging love and faithfulness, and the lyrics express a desire to live a life that is devoted to him. The melody is simple and memorable, making it easy for listeners to sing along and worship together. The song builds to a powerful chorus that declares God’s reign over all of creation. Overall, “Forever Reign” is a beautiful expression of worship that encourages listeners to give their lives completely to God and trust in his unfailing love.

51. Death Was Arrested – North Point Worship

“Death Was Arrested” is a powerful worship song performed by North Point Worship, a Christian worship group based in Georgia. The song’s lyrics are a powerful declaration of the victory of Christ over sin and death, with a focus on the transformative power of his love and sacrifice. The melody is a dynamic and emotive combination of contemporary and traditional elements, with a strong beat and uplifting instrumentation that perfectly complement the song’s message. The lead vocals are soulful and passionate, inviting listeners to join in the celebration of our Lord’s triumph over the grave. “Death Was Arrested” is a beautiful and inspiring song that reminds us of the transformative power of our faith and invites us to join in the worship of our risen King.

52. The Blessing (Live) – Elevation Worship / Kari Jobe / Cody Carnes

“The Blessing” is a Christian worship song written by Cody Carnes, Kari Jobe, and Steven Furtick of Elevation Worship. The song’s lyrics are a prayer of blessing and declaration of God’s favor over his people. The melody is simple yet powerful, with a chorus that repeats a powerful blessing over those who hear it. The live version, performed by Elevation Worship, Kari Jobe, and Cody Carnes, is filled with passion and anointing, capturing the heart of the song’s message. “The Blessing” has become a beloved worship anthem, reminding believers of the love and favor of God, and inspiring them to walk in his grace and blessing.

53. Build My Life – Passion / Brett Younker

“Build My Life” is a contemporary worship song performed by Passion and Brett Younker. The song is an uplifting declaration of faith and surrender to God. The lyrics describe God’s greatness and express a desire to live a life that is built upon him. The melody is simple yet powerful, with a soaring chorus that invites listeners to join in singing praises to God. The song builds to a climactic finish with a declaration of God’s love and goodness. Overall, “Build My Life” is a beautiful expression of worship that encourages listeners to place their trust in God and to live their lives in service to him.

54. Christ Is Risen – Matt Maher

“Christ Is Risen” is a powerful and uplifting worship song performed by Matt Maher, a popular Christian singer and songwriter. The song’s lyrics are a celebration of the resurrection of Jesus Christ, with a focus on the joy and hope that it brings to our lives. The melody is a dynamic and emotive combination of modern and traditional elements, with a strong beat and soaring instrumentation that perfectly complement the song’s message. Matt’s passionate and soulful vocals add an extra layer of emotion and power, inviting listeners to join in the celebration of our Lord’s victory over sin and death. “Christ Is Risen” is a beautiful and inspiring song that reminds us of the transformative power of our faith and invites us to join in the worship of our risen Savior.

55. Resurrecting (Live) – Elevation Worship

“Resurrecting” is a Christian worship song written by Steven Furtick, Chris Brown, Mack Brock, Wade Joye, and Matthews Ntlele of Elevation Worship. The song’s lyrics celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ, the cornerstone of the Christian faith. The melody is dynamic and powerful, building to a soaring chorus that proclaims the triumph of Christ over sin and death. The live version, performed by Elevation Worship, captures the energy and passion of the song and has become a favorite worship anthem. “Resurrecting” is a reminder of the hope and victory we have in Christ and the power of his resurrection to transform our lives.

56. I Heard The Bells On Christmas Day – Casting Crowns

“I Heard the Bells on Christmas Day” is a classic Christmas hymn that was written by Henry Wadsworth Longfellow in 1863, during the midst of the American Civil War. The song was later adapted by Casting Crowns and became a beloved modern rendition. The song’s lyrics speak of the hope and peace that Christmas brings, even in the midst of turmoil and conflict. The melody is gentle and contemplative, with a chorus that echoes the message of the angels, “peace on earth, goodwill to men.” “I Heard the Bells on Christmas Day” is a timeless reminder of the true meaning of Christmas and the hope that it brings to all.

57. From The Inside Out – Hillsong Worship

“From The Inside Out” is a beautiful and soul-stirring worship song performed by Hillsong Worship, the worship ministry of Hillsong Church in Sydney, Australia. The song’s lyrics are a heartfelt expression of the desire to worship God with all our heart, soul, and mind, and to be transformed from the inside out by His love and grace. The melody is a dynamic and emotive combination of modern and traditional elements, with a strong beat and uplifting instrumentation that perfectly complement the song’s message. The lead vocals are passionate and soulful, inviting listeners to join in the worship and adoration of our Lord. “From The Inside Out” is a beautiful and inspiring song that reminds us of the transformative power of our faith and invites us to join in the worship of our mighty God.

58. Man Of Sorrows – Hillsong Worship

“Man of Sorrows” is a worship song performed by Hillsong Worship that highlights the sacrifice of Jesus Christ on the cross. The lyrics speak of Jesus’ journey to the cross, his death, and resurrection. The melody is hauntingly beautiful and conveys the depth of emotion and pain that Jesus endured for the sake of humanity. The song builds to a powerful chorus that celebrates the victory of the resurrection and the hope that it brings to all believers. Overall, “Man of Sorrows” is a poignant reminder of the sacrifice of Jesus and the incredible love that he has for his people.

59. Everlasting God – Lincoln Brewster

“Everlasting God” is a popular contemporary Christian worship song written by Brenton Brown and Ken Riley, and popularized by Lincoln Brewster in 2006. The song’s lyrics exalt God as the all-powerful and everlasting creator and sustainer of the universe. The melody is uplifting and energetic, with a chorus that declares the strength and faithfulness of God. “Everlasting God” has become a beloved worship anthem, inspiring believers to trust in God’s power and goodness, and to find strength and hope in him. The song is a reminder of God’s unwavering love and faithfulness, which endures forever.

60. Hark The Herald (with King Of Heaven) – Paul Baloche

“Hark The Herald (with King Of Heaven)” is a beautiful and reverent worship song performed by Paul Baloche, a well-known Christian singer and songwriter. The song is a medley of the traditional Christmas carol “Hark! The Herald Angels Sing” and Baloche’s own song “King of Heaven.” The lyrics of “Hark! The Herald Angels Sing” celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ and the joy and hope that it brings, while “King of Heaven” expresses reverence and awe for our Lord’s power and majesty. The melody is a dynamic and emotive combination of modern and traditional elements, with a strong beat and uplifting instrumentation that perfectly complement the song’s message. “Hark The Herald (with King Of Heaven)” is a beautiful and inspiring song that invites us to join in the worship and adoration of our Lord during the Christmas season and beyond.

61. O Come All Ye Faithful – Chris Tomlin

“O Come All Ye Faithful” is a classic Christmas carol that has been given a fresh interpretation by Chris Tomlin. The song is an invitation to worship and celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ. Tomlin’s arrangement features a contemporary sound that brings new life to the beloved hymn. The melody is joyful and uplifting, with a chorus that encourages listeners to come and adore the newborn king. The song builds to a celebratory finish with a declaration of praise to God. Overall, Tomlin’s version of “O Come All Ye Faithful” is a beautiful tribute to the timeless message of the Christmas story.

62. We Believe – Newsboys

“We Believe” is a powerful Christian worship song performed by the Newsboys. The song is an uplifting declaration of faith that celebrates the central tenets of the Christian faith. The lyrics speak of God’s love and the belief in Jesus as the savior of the world. The melody is energetic and upbeat, with a memorable chorus that invites listeners to sing out in praise. The song builds to a powerful finish with a declaration of faith in God’s unchanging character. Overall, “We Believe” is a moving expression of Christian worship that encourages listeners to hold fast to their faith in God.

63. The Stand – Hillsong UNITED

“The Stand” is a contemporary Christian worship song written by Joel Houston and popularized by Hillsong UNITED. The song’s lyrics express a deep commitment and surrender to Jesus Christ, declaring him as our Savior and King. The melody is powerful and emotive, building to a powerful chorus that proclaims our love and devotion to Christ. “The Stand” has become a beloved worship song, inspiring believers around the world to lift up their voices and hearts in worship to God. The song is a reminder of the sacrifice and love of Christ, and of our call to follow him with all our heart, mind, and soul.

64. Lead Me To The Cross – Hillsong UNITED

“Lead Me to the Cross” is a heartfelt worship song performed by Hillsong UNITED, the popular Australian Christian music group. The song is a powerful plea for God’s guidance and mercy, with a focus on the transformative power of the cross. The lyrics are poignant and emotive, expressing a deep desire to surrender to God’s will and find refuge in His love. The melody is a beautiful combination of contemporary and traditional elements, with soaring vocals and uplifting instrumentation that perfectly complement the song’s message. “Lead Me to the Cross” is a beautiful and inspiring song that invites listeners to join in the worship of our Lord and experience the transformative power of His love.

65. O The Blood – Gateway Worship

“O the Blood” is a powerful Christian worship song written by Thomas Miller and Mary Elizabeth Miller of Gateway Worship. The song’s lyrics focus on the cleansing and redeeming power of the blood of Jesus Christ, which washes away our sin and makes us new. The melody is moving and reflective, with a chorus that declares the victory of Christ over sin and death. “O the Blood” has become a popular worship anthem, inspiring believers to come to the feet of Jesus and find forgiveness and freedom in his blood. The song is a reminder of the depth and power of God’s love and mercy towards us.

66. Crown Him (Majesty) – Chris Tomlin

“Crown Him (Majesty)” is a modern Christian worship song performed by Chris Tomlin. The song is a powerful declaration of the majesty and sovereignty of Jesus Christ. The lyrics describe the beauty of Jesus and the power of his reign. The melody is uplifting and energetic, with a memorable chorus that invites listeners to sing along in praise of Jesus. The song builds to a climactic finish with a declaration of Jesus’ victory over sin and death. Overall, “Crown Him (Majesty)” is a beautiful expression of Christian worship that encourages listeners to put their faith in Jesus and to give him the honor and glory that he deserves.

67. Battle Belongs – Phil Wickham

“Battle Belongs” is an energetic and uplifting worship song performed by Phil Wickham, the renowned Christian singer and songwriter. The song’s lyrics speak to the power of our faith and the promise of victory in Christ, even in the face of struggle and adversity. The melody is a dynamic and emotive combination of modern and traditional elements, with a strong beat and uplifting instrumentation that perfectly complement the song’s message. The lead vocals are passionate and powerful, inviting listeners to join in the worship and praise of our mighty God. “Battle Belongs” is a beautiful and inspiring song that reminds us of the strength and power of our faith and invites us to join in the worship and adoration of our Lord.

68. No Longer Slaves (Spontaneous)(Live) – Bethel Music

“No Longer Slaves” is a contemporary Christian worship song written by Jonathan David Helser, Joel Case, and Brian Johnson, and performed by Bethel Music. The song’s lyrics declare our identity as beloved children of God, who have been set free from fear and slavery to sin. The melody is powerful and emotional, building to a triumphant chorus that proclaims our freedom in Christ. The live version features spontaneous moments of worship, adding to the authenticity and depth of the song’s message. “No Longer Slaves” has become a beloved worship anthem, inspiring believers to live in the freedom and victory that Christ has won for us.

69. Happy Day – Tim Hughes

“Happy Day” is a worship song performed by Tim Hughes that celebrates the joy and freedom found in Jesus Christ. The song is an upbeat and energetic expression of Christian worship, with lyrics that speak of Jesus’ sacrifice on the cross and his victory over sin and death. The melody is catchy and memorable, with a chorus that invites listeners to sing out in praise of God’s love and grace. The song builds to a celebratory finish with a declaration of faith in the life-changing power of Jesus Christ. Overall, “Happy Day” is a joyful and inspiring anthem of Christian worship.

70. What A Beautiful Name / Agnus Dei (Medley) – Travis Cottrell

“What a Beautiful Name/Agnus Dei” is a powerful Christian worship medley arranged and performed by Travis Cottrell. The medley combines the well-known Hillsong Worship song “What a Beautiful Name” with the timeless hymn “Agnus Dei,” creating a beautiful and worshipful blend of contemporary and traditional elements. The lyrics of “What a Beautiful Name” exalt the name of Jesus Christ as our Savior and King, while “Agnus Dei” proclaims his sacrifice for our sins. The melody is emotive and inspiring, with a powerful chorus that invites believers to lift up their voices in praise and worship to God. The medley is a reminder of the beauty and power of God’s love and salvation for us.

“Our God” is a popular worship song performed by Chris Tomlin that has become a staple in modern Christian worship. The song is an uplifting declaration of God’s power and greatness. The lyrics speak of God’s sovereignty over all things and his love for his people. The melody is energetic and memorable, with a chorus that invites listeners to join in singing praises to God. The song builds to a climactic finish with a declaration of God’s goodness and faithfulness. Overall, “Our God” is a powerful expression of Christian worship that encourages listeners to place their trust in God and to give him the honor and glory that he deserves.

72. How Marvelous (I Stand Amazed) – Chris Tomlin

“How Marvelous (I Stand Amazed)” is a timeless worship song performed by Chris Tomlin, one of the most popular Christian music artists of our time. The song’s lyrics express a deep sense of wonder and awe at the boundless love and mercy of our Lord. The melody is a beautiful and emotive combination of modern and traditional elements, with a gentle and flowing rhythm that perfectly complements the song’s message. The lead vocals are heartfelt and sincere, inviting listeners to join in the worship and adoration of our God. “How Marvelous (I Stand Amazed)” is a beautiful and inspiring song that reminds us of the depth and beauty of our faith and invites us to join in the worship of our Lord.

73. Thank You Jesus For The Blood – Charity Gayle

“Thank You Jesus For The Blood” is a powerful and emotive worship song performed by Charity Gayle, a popular Christian music artist. The song’s lyrics express a deep sense of gratitude and reverence for the sacrifice of Jesus on the cross and the transformative power of His blood. The melody is a dynamic and soulful combination of modern and traditional elements, with a strong beat and uplifting instrumentation that perfectly complement the song’s message. The lead vocals are heartfelt and powerful, inviting listeners to join in the worship and adoration of our Lord. “Thank You Jesus For The Blood” is a beautiful and inspiring song that reminds us of the depth and beauty of our faith and invites us to join in the worship of our mighty God.

74. He Shall Reign Forevermore – Chris Tomlin

“He Shall Reign Forevermore” is a worship song performed by Chris Tomlin that celebrates the reign of Jesus Christ as King of Kings and Lord of Lords. The lyrics speak of Jesus’ birth, death, and resurrection, and his ultimate victory over sin and death. The melody is hauntingly beautiful, with a memorable chorus that invites listeners to join in singing praises to the King. The song builds to a triumphant finish with a declaration of faith in Jesus’ eternal reign. Overall, “He Shall Reign Forevermore” is a powerful expression of Christian worship that encourages listeners to recognize and honor Jesus as the King of their lives.

75. Yes I Will – Vertical Worship

“Yes I Will” is a contemporary Christian worship song written by Eddie Hoagland, Mia Fieldes, and Jonathan Smith, and popularized by Vertical Worship. The song’s lyrics express a heart of gratitude and surrender to God, declaring our commitment to follow him and praise him in every circumstance. The melody is uplifting and inspiring, with a chorus that proclaims our faith and trust in God’s goodness and faithfulness. “Yes I Will” has become a beloved worship song, inspiring believers to live a life of praise and worship to God. The song is a reminder of the joy and peace that come from surrendering our lives to Christ and trusting in his love and grace.

76. It’s Christmas – Chris Tomlin

“It’s Christmas” is a contemporary Christian Christmas song written and performed by Chris Tomlin. The song’s lyrics celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ, proclaiming him as the Savior and King of the world. The melody is joyful and festive, with a chorus that invites listeners to join in the celebration of Christ’s birth. “It’s Christmas” has become a beloved Christmas worship song, inspiring believers to reflect on the miracle of Christ’s birth and the hope and joy that he brings to our lives. The song is a reminder of the true meaning of Christmas and of the love and grace of God that is available to us through Christ.

77. O Holy Night – Chris Tomlin

“O Holy Night” is a classic Christmas carol that has been sung and performed by many artists throughout the years, including Chris Tomlin, a popular Christian singer and songwriter. The song’s lyrics are a beautiful and poetic retelling of the birth of Jesus, and the melody is a hauntingly beautiful and emotive combination of traditional and contemporary elements. Tomlin’s rendition of the song is especially moving, with his passionate and sincere vocals capturing the deep sense of wonder and reverence that the song inspires. “O Holy Night” is a timeless and inspiring song that invites us to join in the joy and celebration of Christ’s birth and reminds us of the true meaning of Christmas.

78. Chain Breaker – Zach Williams

“Chain Breaker” is a powerful Christian song performed by Zach Williams that speaks to the hope and freedom found in Jesus Christ. The lyrics speak of God’s love and grace and the power of Jesus to break the chains of sin and addiction. The melody is bluesy and soulful, with a memorable chorus that invites listeners to sing out in praise of God’s redemptive power. The song builds to a climactic finish with a declaration of faith in Jesus as the ultimate chain breaker. Overall, “Chain Breaker” is a moving expression of Christian worship that encourages listeners to put their trust in Jesus and to experience the freedom that he offers.

79. Yet Not I But Through Christ In Me – CityAlight

“Yet Not I But Through Christ In Me” is a worship song performed by the Australian Christian band, CityAlight. The song is a humble and grateful acknowledgement of the role that Jesus Christ plays in the lives of believers. The lyrics speak of the contrast between the weakness and imperfection of human beings and the strength and righteousness of Jesus. The melody is simple yet beautiful, with a chorus that invites listeners to join in singing praises to God. The song builds to a contemplative finish with a declaration of trust in Jesus as the source of all strength and grace. Overall, “Yet Not I But Through Christ In Me” is a powerful expression of Christian worship that encourages listeners to depend on Jesus for their every need.

80. Today Is The Day – Lincoln Brewster

“Today Is The Day” is an uplifting and joyful worship song performed by Lincoln Brewster, a popular Christian music artist. The song’s lyrics express a sense of gratitude and excitement for the blessings of the present moment and the hope of a bright future in Christ. The melody is a dynamic and energetic combination of modern and traditional elements, with a strong beat and catchy hooks that make it easy to sing along. The lead vocals are passionate and uplifting, inviting listeners to join in the celebration of our faith and the joy of our Lord. “Today Is The Day” is a beautiful and inspiring song that reminds us of the power and joy of our faith and invites us to join in the worship and adoration of our God.

81. Build Your Kingdom Here – Rend Collective

“Build Your Kingdom Here” is an energetic and uplifting worship song performed by the Irish Christian band, Rend Collective. The song is a call to action for Christians to be a part of building God’s kingdom on earth, and to be agents of positive change in the world. The lyrics speak of God’s power and love, and the need for Christians to live out their faith and share the gospel with others. The melody is upbeat and catchy, with a chorus that encourages listeners to sing out and declare their commitment to building God’s kingdom. Overall, “Build Your Kingdom Here” is an inspiring and empowering expression of Christian worship that challenges listeners to be the hands and feet of Jesus in the world.

82. Light Of The World – Lauren Daigle

“Light of the World” is a contemporary Christian Christmas song written and performed by Lauren Daigle. The song’s lyrics celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ as the true light of the world, bringing hope and salvation to all who believe in him. The melody is warm and inviting, with a chorus that declares Jesus as the Savior and the source of our peace and joy. “Light of the World” has become a beloved Christmas worship song, inspiring believers to reflect on the miracle of Christ’s birth and the hope and love that he brings to our lives. The song is a reminder of the true meaning of Christmas and of the power of Christ to transform our hearts and lives.

83. Worthy Is The Lamb – Hillsong Worship

“Worthy Is The Lamb” is a powerful worship song performed by Hillsong Worship, a world-renowned Christian music group. The song’s lyrics are a beautiful and heartfelt declaration of the greatness and holiness of our Lord Jesus Christ, and the melody is a stirring and emotive combination of modern and traditional elements, with soaring instrumentation and beautiful harmonies. The lead vocals are passionate and sincere, inviting listeners to join in the worship and adoration of our Lord. “Worthy Is The Lamb” is a beautiful and inspiring song that reminds us of the majesty and power of our God and invites us to join in the worship and praise of our Savior.

84. Holy Spirit – Francesca Battistelli

“Holy Spirit” is a soulful and reverent Christian song performed by Francesca Battistelli that speaks to the power and presence of the Holy Spirit in the lives of believers. The lyrics speak of the longing for God’s presence and the need for the Holy Spirit to fill and empower us. The melody is beautiful and uplifting, with a chorus that invites listeners to join in singing out to God. The song builds to a powerful finish with a declaration of faith in the Holy Spirit as the source of comfort, strength, and wisdom. Overall, “Holy Spirit” is a moving expression of Christian worship that invites listeners to draw near to God and experience his presence in their lives.

85. Shout To The Lord – Hillsong Worship

“Shout to the Lord” is a classic contemporary Christian worship song written by Darlene Zschech and popularized by Hillsong Worship. The song’s lyrics express a heart of worship and adoration to God, declaring his greatness and majesty. The melody is powerful and uplifting, with a chorus that invites believers to lift up their voices in praise and worship to God. “Shout to the Lord” has become an iconic worship song, inspiring believers around the world to worship God with all their heart, soul, mind, and strength. The song is a reminder of the beauty and power of God’s love and grace, and of the joy that comes from surrendering our lives to him.

86. Blessed Be Your Name – Matt Redman

“Blessed Be Your Name” is a powerful worship song by Matt Redman, a popular Christian singer and songwriter. The song’s lyrics express a sense of surrender and trust in God, even in the midst of difficult circumstances and trials. The melody is a beautiful and emotive combination of modern and traditional elements, with a gentle and uplifting sound that perfectly complements the song’s message. The lead vocals are heartfelt and sincere, inviting listeners to join in the worship and adoration of our Lord. “Blessed Be Your Name” is a beautiful and inspiring song that reminds us of the faithfulness and goodness of God and invites us to trust in Him always.

87. Only King Forever – Elevation Worship

“Only King Forever” is an energetic and anthemic Christian song performed by Elevation Worship that celebrates the power and majesty of Jesus Christ as the King of kings. The lyrics speak of Jesus’ authority and the hope that believers have in him. The melody is powerful and memorable, with a chorus that invites listeners to join in declaring the greatness of God. The song builds to a climactic finish with a declaration of faith in Jesus as the only true king. Overall, “Only King Forever” is a dynamic expression of Christian worship that inspires listeners to exalt Jesus as the one true ruler and to put their trust in him.

88. At The Cross (Love Ran Red) – Chris Tomlin

“At the Cross (Love Ran Red)” is a contemporary Christian worship song written by Chris Tomlin, Jonas Myrin, Matt Armstrong, and Ed Cash. The song’s lyrics reflect on the sacrifice of Jesus Christ on the cross, and the love and grace that flowed from his wounds. The melody is powerful and moving, with a chorus that proclaims the power of Christ’s sacrifice to redeem us from sin and death. “At the Cross (Love Ran Red)” has become a beloved worship song, inspiring believers to reflect on the depth of Christ’s love for us and to respond in gratitude and praise. The song is a reminder of the hope and joy that we have in Christ’s death and resurrection.

89. Even So Come – Passion / Chris Tomlin

“Even So Come” is a powerful and prophetic worship song performed by Chris Tomlin and the Passion band that speaks to the longing and anticipation of believers for the return of Jesus Christ. The lyrics speak of the hope of Christ’s return and the desire for him to come quickly. The melody is stirring and anthemic, with a chorus that invites listeners to join in singing out their longing for Christ’s return. The song builds to a climactic finish with a declaration of faith in the power and glory of Jesus Christ. Overall, “Even So Come” is a passionate expression of Christian worship that stirs the hearts of believers and reminds them of the hope they have in Christ’s return.

90. God Is Able – Hillsong Worship

“God Is Able” is a powerful worship song by Hillsong Worship, a renowned Christian music group. The song’s lyrics express a sense of hope and confidence in God’s ability to overcome any obstacle and provide strength in times of need. The melody is a dynamic and uplifting combination of modern and traditional elements, with a strong beat and soaring instrumentation that perfectly complements the song’s message. The lead vocals are passionate and inspiring, inviting listeners to join in the worship and adoration of our Lord. “God Is Able” is a beautiful and inspiring song that reminds us of the power and faithfulness of our God and invites us to trust in Him always.

91. Open Up The Heavens – Vertical Worship

“Open Up the Heavens” is a contemporary Christian worship song written by Andi Rozier, Meredith Andrews, Jason Ingram, Stuart Garrard, James MacDonald, and Callie Chappell. The song’s lyrics express a longing for God’s presence and power to manifest in our lives and in the world, inviting the Holy Spirit to move and transform hearts. The melody is energetic and joyful, with a chorus that declares God’s majesty and power. “Open Up the Heavens” has become a popular worship song, inspiring believers to open their hearts and minds to God’s transformative work in their lives and in the world. The song is a reminder of the beauty and power of worshiping God and surrendering to His divine plan.

92. Indescribable – Chris Tomlin/Passion

“Indescribable” is a contemporary Christian worship song co-written by Chris Tomlin and Jesse Reeves and performed by Tomlin and the Passion band. The song’s lyrics express the vastness and glory of God, marveling at the beauty of his creation and his love for us. The melody is uplifting and joyous, with a chorus that exclaims the magnificence of God’s power and love. “Indescribable” has become a beloved worship song, inspiring believers to worship God with all their hearts and to stand in awe of his infinite wisdom and grace. The song is a reminder of the beauty and majesty of God, and of our humble place in his creation.

93. I Will Follow – Chris Tomlin

“I Will Follow” is an uplifting Christian worship song by Chris Tomlin, a popular contemporary Christian music artist. The song’s lyrics express a deep sense of devotion and commitment to following God, even in the face of challenges and obstacles. The melody is a beautiful and inspiring blend of modern and traditional elements, with a strong beat and soaring instrumentation that perfectly complements the song’s message. The lead vocals are sincere and heartfelt, inviting listeners to join in the worship and adoration of our Lord. “I Will Follow” is a beautiful and inspiring song that reminds us of the importance of putting our faith and trust in God and following Him always.

94. Do It Again – Elevation Worship

“Do It Again” is a contemporary Christian worship song written by Steven Furtick, Chris Brown, Mack Brock, and Matt Redman and performed by Elevation Worship. The song’s lyrics express trust in God’s faithfulness and power to do the impossible, even when circumstances seem overwhelming. The melody is stirring and anthemic, with a chorus that declares God’s ability to perform miracles and fulfill his promises. “Do It Again” has become a popular worship song, inspiring believers to have faith and confidence in God’s sovereignty and goodness. The song is a reminder of the power of prayer and the beauty of surrendering to God’s will.

95. King Of My Heart – Bethel Music

“King of My Heart” is a heartfelt and uplifting Christian song performed by Bethel Music that speaks to the faith and trust believers have in God. The lyrics speak of the goodness and faithfulness of God and the desire to make him the center of one’s life. The melody is inspiring and engaging, with a chorus that invites listeners to join in singing out their devotion to God. The song builds to a powerful finish with a declaration of faith in God’s love and sovereignty. Overall, “King of My Heart” is a beautiful expression of Christian worship that inspires listeners to put their faith and trust in God.

96. How Deep The Father’s Love For Us – Stuart Townend

“How Deep The Father’s Love For Us” is a beautiful and poignant hymn written by Stuart Townend, a renowned contemporary Christian music artist. The song’s lyrics express a deep sense of gratitude and awe for God’s great love and sacrifice for us through Jesus Christ. The melody is a simple yet powerful combination of traditional and modern elements, with a gentle and reflective sound that perfectly complements the song’s message. The lead vocals are heartfelt and sincere, inviting listeners to join in the worship and adoration of our Lord. “How Deep The Father’s Love For Us” is a beautiful and inspiring hymn that reminds us of the depth and breadth of God’s love for us, and invites us to respond in faith and love.

97. At The Cross – Hillsong Worship

“At The Cross” is a contemporary Christian worship song written by Darlene Zschech and Reuben Morgan and performed by Hillsong Worship. The song’s lyrics express gratitude for the sacrifice of Jesus Christ on the cross, and the salvation and hope that his death and resurrection bring. The melody is reflective and emotive, with a chorus that declares the power and glory of the cross. “At The Cross” has become a beloved worship song, inspiring believers to reflect on the depth of God’s love and the wonder of his grace. The song is a reminder of the beauty and power of the cross, and of our need for a Savior.

98. I Can Only Imagine – MercyMe

“I Can Only Imagine” is a deeply emotional and powerful Christian song performed by MercyMe that speaks to the awe and wonder of encountering God face to face. The lyrics speak of the imagined moment of standing before God and being overcome by his glory and love. The melody is moving and evocative, with a chorus that invites listeners to join in imagining what it will be like to see God. The song builds to a stirring finish with a declaration of faith in the hope of being in God’s presence. Overall, “I Can Only Imagine” is a touching expression of Christian faith that reminds listeners of the wonder and majesty of God.

99. Holy Is The Lord – Chris Tomlin/Passion

“Holy Is The Lord” is a contemporary Christian worship song co-written by Chris Tomlin and Louie Giglio and performed by Tomlin and the Passion band. The song’s lyrics exalt the greatness and holiness of God, declaring his majesty and power over all things. The melody is joyful and upbeat, with a chorus that proclaims the glory and wonder of God’s name. “Holy Is The Lord” has become a popular worship song, inspiring believers to lift their voices in praise and worship to God. The song is a reminder of the awesomeness of God, and of our humble place in his presence.

100. Victor’s Crown – Darlene Zschech

“Victor’s Crown” is an uplifting and empowering worship song by Darlene Zschech, a well-known contemporary Christian music artist. The song’s lyrics express a deep sense of victory and triumph through Christ, and the melody is a dynamic and uplifting combination of modern and traditional elements, with a strong beat and soaring instrumentation that perfectly complements the song’s message. The lead vocals are passionate and inspiring, inviting listeners to join in the worship and adoration of our Lord. “Victor’s Crown” is a powerful and inspiring song that reminds us of the ultimate victory we have through Christ and invites us to declare our faith and trust in Him.