Toni Braxton is an American singer and songwriter who rose to fame in the 1990s with her soulful voice and hit songs. Born in Maryland in 1967, Braxton began her career singing in her church choir before pursuing a professional career in music. She first gained attention as a backup singer for artists such as Anita Baker and Whitney Houston before releasing her debut album in 1993.

Braxton’s chart-topping hits include “Un-break My Heart,” “Breathe Again,” and “You’re Makin’ Me High.” She has won seven Grammy Awards over the course of her career, and has sold millions of albums worldwide.

Braxton’s music is characterized by her soulful voice, which blends elements of R&B, pop, and jazz. Her songs often deal with themes of love, heartbreak, and relationships, and her emotive performances have made her a beloved figure in the music industry. She has collaborated with many other artists over the years, including Babyface and Birdman, and has also acted in films and television shows.

Throughout her career, Braxton has faced numerous personal and health challenges, including bankruptcy and a diagnosis of lupus. However, her resilience and talent have made her a musical icon and a role model for fans around the world.

1. Take This Ring

“Take This Ring” is a country ballad originally performed by American singer-songwriter Amy Grant in 1992. The song’s powerful lyrics describe the struggles of a couple whose relationship is on the brink of falling apart, with the singer pleading for her partner to take a symbolic ring as a sign of their commitment to work through their problems. The track’s heartfelt vocals and moving instrumentation, including acoustic guitar and strings, create a sense of emotional depth and sincerity. “Take This Ring” has become a beloved classic in country music, with its message of love and dedication resonating with fans around the world.

2. Hands Tied

“Hands Tied” is a soulful R&B ballad by Toni Braxton, released in 2018. The song features Braxton’s powerful vocals and a slow, sultry groove that perfectly captures the mood of the lyrics. The song speaks to the struggles of a troubled relationship, with Braxton lamenting that despite her best efforts, she feels trapped and helpless. The sparse production, with a simple piano and drum arrangement, allows Braxton’s vocals to take center stage and convey the raw emotion of the lyrics. “Hands Tied” showcases Braxton’s vocal prowess and her ability to deliver a soul-stirring performance.

3. Another Sad Love Song

“Another Sad Love Song” is a classic R&B ballad by Toni Braxton, released in 1993. The song features Braxton’s powerful vocals and a soulful melody, with lyrics that tell the story of a woman who is heartbroken after a failed relationship. With its emotive lyrics and Braxton’s passionate performance, “Another Sad Love Song” quickly became a hit and launched Braxton’s career. The song’s enduring popularity has made it a classic of the R&B genre, and it remains a favorite of Braxton’s fans to this day.

4. I Love Me Some Him

“I Love Me Some Him” is a soulful R&B song originally performed by Whitney Houston in 1998. The track features a slow and sultry melody, with Houston’s powerhouse vocals delivering the song’s message of intense love and devotion to her partner. The lyrics speak to the singer’s unwavering commitment to her love interest, as she declares her love for him with passion and conviction. “I Love Me Some Him” has become a beloved classic in the R&B genre, with its emotional depth and soulful sound continuing to resonate with listeners today, especially those who have experienced deep, romantic love.

5. I Belong to You

“I Belong to You” is a romantic ballad by the Italian singer-songwriter Eros Ramazzotti, released in 1995. The song features Ramazzotti’s smooth, emotive vocals and a soaring melody that perfectly captures the intensity of the lyrics. The song speaks to the overwhelming feeling of being in love, with Ramazzotti declaring that he belongs to his beloved completely. The song’s arrangement, with its lush strings and gentle guitar, adds to its emotional impact and creates a dreamy, romantic atmosphere. “I Belong to You” has become a beloved classic and remains one of Ramazzotti’s most popular and enduring songs.

6. Long As I Live

“Long As I Live” is a soulful ballad by Toni Braxton, released in 2018. The song features Braxton’s signature emotive vocals and a stirring melody, with lyrics that express a deep and enduring love. The song was co-written by Braxton and features production by frequent collaborator, Babyface. With its heartfelt sentiment and Braxton’s powerful performance, “Long As I Live” quickly became a fan favorite and a critical success. The song’s enduring popularity has made it a modern classic of the R&B genre, and a testament to Braxton’s continued relevance and artistry.

7. Breathe Again

“Breathe Again” is a soulful ballad by Toni Braxton, released in 1993. The song features Braxton’s powerful vocals and a slow, sweeping melody, with lyrics that express the longing and desperation of a woman trying to move on from a past relationship. The song became a hit, reaching the top five on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and earning Braxton a Grammy Award for Best Female R&B Vocal Performance. With its emotive performance and timeless melody, “Breathe Again” has become a classic of the R&B genre, and a testament to Braxton’s enduring talent and artistry.

8. He Wasn’t Man Enough

“He Wasn’t Man Enough” is a fierce R&B song by Toni Braxton, released in 2000. The song features a sassy and confident vocal performance from Braxton, along with a driving beat and catchy chorus that has made it a fan favorite. The lyrics speak to the theme of infidelity, with Braxton calling out her former lover for underestimating her and trying to play her for a fool. The song’s production, with its use of horns and syncopated rhythm, adds to its energetic, assertive vibe. “He Wasn’t Man Enough” showcases Braxton’s vocal range and her ability to deliver a powerful performance.

9. Let It Flow

“Let It Flow” is a soulful and upbeat song by Toni Braxton, released in 1996. The song features Braxton’s powerful vocals and a catchy melody, with lyrics that encourage listeners to let go of their worries and enjoy life. The song was featured on the soundtrack of the film “Waiting to Exhale,” and became a hit in its own right, reaching the top 30 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. With its positive message and Braxton’s dynamic performance, “Let It Flow” has become a beloved classic of the R&B genre, and remains a popular choice for feel-good playlists and dance parties.

10. Un-Break My Heart

“Un-Break My Heart” is a power ballad by Toni Braxton, released in 1996. The song features Braxton’s emotive vocals and a sweeping melody, with lyrics that express the pain and heartache of a lost love. The song became a massive hit, reaching number one on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and earning Braxton a Grammy Award for Best Female Pop Vocal Performance. With its timeless melody and heartfelt lyrics, “Un-Break My Heart” has become a classic of the pop and R&B genres, and remains one of Braxton’s most beloved and iconic songs.