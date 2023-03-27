Ozzy Osbourne is a legendary figure in the world of heavy metal music. As the lead singer of the pioneering metal band Black Sabbath and as a solo artist, Osbourne has left an indelible mark on the genre, influencing countless musicians and fans alike. With his unmistakable voice and larger-than-life persona, Ozzy has become an icon in the music industry and a true legend in the eyes of his fans.

Throughout his career, Ozzy has released numerous hit songs that have become staples of the heavy metal canon. From the raw power of “Crazy Train” to the haunting melody of “Mama, I’m Coming Home,” Ozzy has proven time and again that he is one of the greatest songwriters in the history of the genre. In this article, we will take a look at the 10 best Ozzy Osbourne songs of all time, exploring the stories behind these iconic tracks and the impact they have had on the world of heavy metal music. Whether you are a diehard Ozzy fan or a casual listener, these songs are sure to impress and inspire.

1. ‘Mr. Crowley’

“Mr. Crowley” is a classic heavy metal track by Ozzy Osbourne, released in 1980 as part of his debut solo album “Blizzard of Ozz.” The song features powerful guitar riffs and Ozzy’s signature vocals, as he tells the story of a 19th-century British occultist and ceremonial magician, Aleister Crowley. The song’s ominous tone and haunting melody perfectly capture the mystique and intrigue surrounding Crowley’s controversial life and work. Guitar virtuoso Randy Rhoads also shines on this track, delivering a memorable solo that has become a hallmark of his style. “Mr. Crowley” remains one of Ozzy’s most beloved and iconic songs, and is a must-listen for any fan of heavy metal or classic rock.

2. ‘I Don’t Know’

“I Don’t Know” is a high-energy, riff-driven track that showcases Ozzy Osbourne’s powerful vocals and his band’s hard-hitting instrumentation. The song was released as part of Ozzy’s debut solo album “Blizzard of Ozz” in 1980 and quickly became a fan favorite. The song’s lyrics speak to the uncertainty and confusion that many people feel in their lives, with Ozzy asking “how am I supposed to know?” in the chorus. The guitar work of Randy Rhoads is especially impressive on this track, with his fast-paced riffs and blistering solo adding to the song’s overall energy. “I Don’t Know” is a true classic of the heavy metal genre and a testament to Ozzy’s enduring talent as a songwriter and performer.

3. ‘Diary of a Madman’

“Diary of a Madman” is the title track of Ozzy Osbourne’s second solo album, released in 1981. The song is a powerful and haunting ballad, featuring Ozzy’s emotive vocals and Randy Rhoads’ intricate guitar work. The lyrics speak to the struggles of mental illness and the sense of isolation that can come with it, with Ozzy singing “voices in my head are saying I’m better off dead.” The song builds to a dramatic climax, with Randy Rhoads’ guitar solo soaring over the top of the band’s driving rhythm section. “Diary of a Madman” is a powerful and introspective track that showcases the depth and range of Ozzy’s songwriting, and remains a fan favorite to this day.

4. ‘Crazy Train’

“Crazy Train” is one of Ozzy Osbourne’s most recognizable and enduring hits, released in 1980 as part of his debut solo album “Blizzard of Ozz.” The song is driven by its iconic guitar riff, which has become a hallmark of heavy metal music. Ozzy’s signature vocals and the song’s energetic rhythm section combine to create an anthemic track that has been embraced by generations of rock fans. The lyrics of the song speak to the chaos and uncertainty of the modern world, with Ozzy urging listeners to “get on board” and embrace the ride. “Crazy Train” is a true classic of the heavy metal genre, and remains one of Ozzy’s most beloved and widely recognized songs.

5. ‘Mama, I’m Coming Home’

“Mama, I’m Coming Home” is a powerful ballad that showcases a softer side of Ozzy Osbourne’s songwriting. The song was released in 1991 as part of Ozzy’s “No More Tears” album and quickly became a fan favorite. The song’s emotional lyrics speak to the desire for home and the comfort of loved ones, with Ozzy singing “mama, I’m coming home, I’m tired of running.” The song’s melody is simple and understated, with Ozzy’s emotive vocals taking center stage. Guitarist Zakk Wylde also delivers a standout performance, adding a touch of country twang to the song’s overall sound. “Mama, I’m Coming Home” is a powerful and moving track that showcases Ozzy’s versatility as a songwriter and performer.

6. ‘No More Tears’

“No More Tears” is a heavy metal classic by Ozzy Osbourne, released in 1991 as the title track of his album of the same name. The song features a driving rhythm section and Ozzy’s signature vocals, as well as a powerful guitar solo by Zakk Wylde. The song’s lyrics speak to the pain and sorrow that can come with loss and grief, with Ozzy singing “no more tears, no more pain.” The song’s catchy chorus and powerful instrumentation have made it a staple of rock radio and a fan favorite at Ozzy’s live shows. “No More Tears” is a true testament to Ozzy’s enduring talent as a songwriter and performer, and a must-listen for any fan of heavy metal music.

7. ‘Suicide Solution’

“Suicide Solution” is a controversial but powerful song by Ozzy Osbourne, released in 1980 as part of his debut solo album “Blizzard of Ozz.” The song’s lyrics and title sparked controversy and accusations of promoting suicide, leading to accusations and a lawsuit against Ozzy. The song is actually a condemnation of substance abuse, with Ozzy singing “where to hide, suicide is the only way out.” The song’s instrumentation is intense and powerful, with Randy Rhoads delivering a blistering guitar solo. Despite its controversial subject matter, “Suicide Solution” remains a powerful and enduring track that showcases Ozzy’s willingness to tackle difficult and taboo topics through his music.

8. ‘Bark at the Moon’

“Bark at the Moon” is a classic heavy metal track by Ozzy Osbourne, released in 1983 as the title track of his third solo album. The song’s driving rhythm section and Ozzy’s powerful vocals make for an anthemic track that has become a staple of the heavy metal genre. The lyrics of the song speak to the primal instincts and desire for freedom that lie within us all, with Ozzy urging listeners to “bark at the moon” and let their inner beast run wild. The song’s memorable guitar riffs and Randy Rhoads’ guitar solo have made it a fan favorite and a highlight of Ozzy’s live shows. “Bark at the Moon” is a true classic of the heavy metal genre and a testament to Ozzy’s enduring talent as a songwriter and performer.

9. ‘Flying High Again’

“Flying High Again” is a high-energy track by Ozzy Osbourne, released in 1981 as part of his album “Diary of a Madman.” The song features a driving rhythm section and Randy Rhoads’ intricate guitar work, as well as Ozzy’s signature vocals. The lyrics of the song speak to the feeling of euphoria that can come with substance abuse, with Ozzy singing “mama’s gonna worry, I’ve been a bad, bad boy.” Despite its controversial subject matter, the song remains a fan favorite and a testament to Ozzy’s ability to capture the intensity and raw power of heavy metal music. “Flying High Again” is a true classic of the genre and a must-listen for any fan of Ozzy or heavy metal music.

10. ‘Over the Mountain’

“Over the Mountain” is a hard-hitting track by Ozzy Osbourne, released in 1981 as part of his album “Diary of a Madman.” The song features a driving rhythm section and Randy Rhoads’ intricate guitar work, as well as Ozzy’s powerful vocals. The lyrics of the song speak to the feeling of being trapped or overwhelmed, with Ozzy singing “can’t you see that I’m going over the mountain?” The song’s memorable chorus and Ozzy’s emotive performance make it a standout track on the album and a fan favorite. “Over the Mountain” is a true testament to Ozzy’s ability to capture the intensity and emotion of heavy metal music, and remains a must-listen for any fan of Ozzy or heavy metal music.