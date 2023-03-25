Mick Jagger is a British musician, singer, and songwriter who is best known as the lead vocalist of the Rolling Stones, one of the most influential and enduring rock bands in history. Born on July 26, 1943, in Dartford, Kent, Jagger showed an early interest in music and formed his first band, Little Boy Blue and the Blue Boys, while attending school. He met future Rolling Stones bandmate Keith Richards in 1961 and the two began writing songs together. The Rolling Stones went on to achieve worldwide fame with hits such as “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction,” “Jumpin’ Jack Flash,” and “Paint It Black.”

Jagger is known for his distinctive voice and energetic stage presence, as well as his flamboyant fashion sense. He has been praised for his songwriting skills and has been a prolific songwriter throughout his career. In addition to his work with the Rolling Stones, Jagger has also released several solo albums and collaborated with a number of other artists.

Jagger’s career has spanned more than five decades, and he is widely regarded as one of the greatest and most influential singers in the history of rock music. He has been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and has received numerous other awards and honors for his contributions to music. Despite his success, Jagger has also faced his share of controversies over the years, including drug arrests and criticism of his personal life. Nevertheless, he remains an enduring figure in popular culture and continues to inspire generations of musicians and fans around the world.

1. Little Red Rooster

“Little Red Rooster” is a classic blues song first recorded by American blues legend Willie Dixon in 1961. The track features a slow and sultry melody, with Dixon’s deep and soulful vocals delivering the song’s message of sexual tension and desire. The lyrics describe the singer’s admiration for a woman who is like a little red rooster, strutting around with confidence and sensuality. The song’s sparse instrumentation, including guitar and harmonica, creates a sense of intimacy and rawness that captures the essence of the blues. “Little Red Rooster” has become a beloved classic in the blues genre, with its evocative lyrics and soulful sound continuing to inspire listeners around the world.

2. Shine A Light

“Shine a Light” is a song by the Rolling Stones, released on their 1972 album “Exile on Main St.” The song was written by Mick Jagger and Keith Richards, and features a gospel-style choir and a prominent piano riff. The lyrics are introspective and personal, with Jagger singing about feeling lost and in need of guidance. The song has been praised for its emotional depth and for showcasing Jagger’s vocal range. It has since become a staple of the Rolling Stones’ live performances, and has been covered by a number of other artists.

3. She’s A Rainbow

“She’s a Rainbow” is a psychedelic pop song by the iconic British rock band The Rolling Stones, released in 1967. The song features a whimsical melody, a driving beat, and colorful instrumentation that includes a mellotron, a harpsichord, and a string section. The song’s lyrics speak to the theme of celebration and praise of a woman’s vibrant and radiant personality. The song’s lush arrangement, catchy chorus, and Mick Jagger’s dynamic vocals have made it a fan favorite and a beloved classic that perfectly captures the spirit of the 1960s psychedelic era.

4. Paint It Black

“Paint It Black” is a classic rock song by The Rolling Stones, released in 1966. The track features a driving beat and Mick Jagger’s distinctive vocals, with the lyrics describing the singer’s depression and despair following the loss of a loved one. The song’s iconic guitar riff and use of sitar create a sense of tension and darkness that captures the emotional depth of the lyrics. “Paint It Black” has become a beloved classic in the rock genre, with its haunting sound and introspective lyrics continuing to resonate with listeners around the world.

5. Stray Cat Blues

“Stray Cat Blues” is a song by the Rolling Stones, released on their 1968 album “Beggars Banquet.” The song was written by Mick Jagger and Keith Richards and features a driving blues-rock riff and Jagger’s signature growling vocals. The lyrics are controversial, with Jagger singing about a sexual encounter with a young girl who is described as a “little girl” and a “stray cat.” The song has been criticized for its depiction of underage sex, but has also been praised for its raw energy and for showcasing the band’s blues influences. It remains a fan favorite and a staple of the Rolling Stones’ live shows.

6. Moonlight Mile

“Moonlight Mile” is a soulful and introspective ballad by the legendary British rock band The Rolling Stones, released in 1971. The song features a mellow and melancholic melody, with ethereal strings and a subdued piano, perfectly complementing the reflective and poetic lyrics. The song speaks to the theme of longing and the search for meaning, with Mick Jagger’s emotive vocals delivering a powerful and haunting performance. The song’s introspective and melancholic mood, along with its lush arrangement and powerful emotional impact, have made it a fan favorite and one of The Rolling Stones’ most enduring and beloved songs.

7. Angie

“Angie” is a ballad by The Rolling Stones, released in 1973. The track features Mick Jagger’s emotional vocals and Keith Richards’ acoustic guitar, with the lyrics describing the end of a relationship and the pain and longing that comes with it. The song’s delicate instrumentation and mournful melody create a sense of vulnerability and intimacy that captures the emotional weight of the lyrics. “Angie” has become a beloved classic in the rock ballad genre, with its poignant lyrics and tender sound continuing to inspire listeners around the world.

8. You Can’t Always Get What You Want

“You Can’t Always Get What You Want” is a song by the Rolling Stones, released on their 1969 album “Let It Bleed.” The song was written by Mick Jagger and Keith Richards and features a prominent choir and brass section. The lyrics are about the struggles of life and the realization that one cannot always get what they want. The song has become one of the Rolling Stones’ most iconic and enduring hits, and has been covered by a number of other artists. It has been praised for its anthemic quality and for its message of acceptance and resilience.

9. Wild Horses

“Wild Horses” is a heartfelt and melancholic ballad by the legendary British rock band The Rolling Stones, released in 1971. The song features a haunting melody, with acoustic guitar and piano complementing Mick Jagger’s emotive vocals. The song speaks to the theme of love and loss, with poignant and introspective lyrics that touch upon the complexities of human relationships. The song’s emotional depth, along with its beautiful and evocative instrumentation, have made it a fan favorite and one of The Rolling Stones’ most beloved and enduring songs. “Wild Horses” remains a testament to the band’s songwriting and musical prowess.

10. Sympathy For The Devil

“Sympathy for the Devil” is a song by the Rolling Stones, released on their 1968 album “Beggars Banquet.” The song was written by Mick Jagger and Keith Richards and features a distinctive samba rhythm and Jagger’s sinister vocals. The lyrics are written from the perspective of the Devil, who reflects on his role in human history and the evils that have been committed throughout time. The song has been praised for its dark and provocative lyrics, as well as for its musical innovation and experimentation. It has become one of the Rolling Stones’ most iconic and enduring songs.