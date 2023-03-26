Michael Jackson was not only one of the most talented entertainers of all time but also a musical icon who transcended genres and generations. His influence on pop music and culture is undeniable, and his songs remain popular today, even years after his untimely death. In this article, we will take a look at the top 10 best Michael Jackson songs of all time. These songs are some of the most iconic and memorable in his illustrious career, and they showcase the breadth of his musical talents. From the infectious disco beats of “Don’t Stop ‘Til You Get Enough” to the haunting lyrics of “Thriller,” each of these songs has a unique sound and style that helped cement Jackson’s place in music history. Whether you’re a longtime fan or a newcomer to his music, these top 10 best Michael Jackson songs are sure to captivate you and remind you of the King of Pop’s incredible legacy.

1. Billie Jean

“Billie Jean” is a classic pop song by Michael Jackson that was released in 1983. It is known for its catchy beat and memorable lyrics. The song tells the story of a young man who is accused of fathering a child with a woman named Billie Jean, but he denies it. The woman then sends him a letter claiming that he is the father and demands that he take responsibility for the child. Jackson sings the chorus, “Billie Jean is not my lover / She’s just a girl who claims that I am the one / But the kid is not my son.” The song was a huge commercial success and topped the charts in many countries. Its music video, featuring Jackson’s iconic dance moves and signature white glove, was also a huge hit and helped propel the singer to superstar status.

2. Beat It

“Beat It” is another iconic song by Michael Jackson that was released in 1983. The song is known for its distinctive guitar riff and upbeat tempo. Its lyrics focus on gang violence and urge people to avoid fighting and instead use peaceful means to resolve conflicts. The chorus, “Beat it, beat it / No one wants to be defeated / Showin’ how funky and strong is your fight / It doesn’t matter who’s wrong or right,” emphasizes the message of non-violence. The song’s music video, featuring a choreographed fight scene between rival gangs, is considered one of the most influential music videos of all time. “Beat It” was a commercial success and won two Grammy Awards. It remains a beloved classic in the pop music canon and is considered one of Michael Jackson’s signature songs.

3. Thriller

“Thriller” is the title track of Michael Jackson’s 1982 album and is widely regarded as one of the greatest pop songs of all time. The song’s eerie sound effects and Vincent Price’s voiceover lend to the song’s horror-movie vibe. Its iconic music video, directed by John Landis, features Jackson transforming into a werewolf and leading a dance number of zombies. “Thriller” became a worldwide phenomenon, reaching the top of the charts in many countries and winning multiple awards, including a record-breaking eight Grammy Awards.

4. Off The Wall

“Off The Wall” is a funk and disco-inspired song by Michael Jackson that was released in 1979. The song is the title track of Jackson’s fifth studio album and was a critical and commercial success. Its upbeat tempo and infectious groove make it a perfect dance floor filler. The song’s lyrics celebrate the joy of dancing and losing yourself in the music. “Off The Wall” is considered one of Jackson’s signature songs and helped establish him as a solo artist separate from his work with the Jackson 5.

5. Rock With You

“Rock With You” is a funk and disco-inspired song by Michael Jackson that was released in 1979. The song was a commercial success, reaching the top of the charts in many countries. Its catchy melody and irresistible groove make it a fan favorite. The song’s lyrics express the joy of being in love and dancing with someone you care about. “Rock With You” is often cited as one of Jackson’s best-loved songs and helped solidify his status as a solo artist in the late 1970s.

6. Bad

“Bad” is the title track of Michael Jackson’s 1987 album and is a classic pop song. The song’s infectious beat and catchy chorus make it a fan favorite. Its lyrics tell the story of a young man from the wrong side of the tracks who is determined to make something of himself. Jackson’s vocals are powerful and emotive, and the song’s music video, directed by Martin Scorsese, features Jackson as a tough street fighter. “Bad” was a commercial success, reaching the top of the charts in many countries and earning Jackson a Grammy nomination.

7. Smooth Criminal

“Smooth Criminal” is a pop and funk song by Michael Jackson that was released in 1988. The song’s distinctive beat and catchy chorus make it an instant classic. Its lyrics tell the story of a woman who is attacked in her apartment by a smooth criminal, and Jackson’s vocals convey a sense of urgency and danger. The song’s music video, featuring Jackson’s iconic anti-gravity lean and stylish suit, is considered one of the best music videos of all time. “Smooth Criminal” was a commercial success and earned Jackson a Grammy nomination.

8. Black Or White

“Black or White” is a pop and rock song by Michael Jackson that was released in 1991. The song’s lyrics promote racial harmony and denounce racism. Its catchy chorus and guitar riff make it a fan favorite. The song’s music video, directed by John Landis and featuring a cameo by Macaulay Culkin, is remembered for its groundbreaking use of special effects and controversial ending. “Black or White” was a commercial success, reaching the top of the charts in many countries and earning Jackson a Grammy nomination.

9. Don’t Stop ‘Til You Get Enough

“Don’t Stop ‘Til You Get Enough” is a disco and funk song by Michael Jackson that was released in 1979. The song’s catchy beat and infectious melody make it a classic dance floor anthem. Its lyrics celebrate the joy of dancing and urge people to keep moving until they can’t dance anymore. The song’s music video features Jackson’s signature dance moves and his energetic performance. “Don’t Stop ‘Til You Get Enough” was a commercial success, reaching the top of the charts in many countries and earning Jackson his first solo Grammy Award.

10. P.Y.T. (Pretty Young Thing)

“P.Y.T. (Pretty Young Thing)” is a pop and R&B song by Michael Jackson that was released in 1983. The song’s catchy beat and upbeat melody make it a fan favorite. Its lyrics express Jackson’s desire for a pretty young thing and his willingness to treat her like a queen. The song’s music video, featuring Jackson’s signature dance moves and stylish wardrobe, is a visual delight. “P.Y.T. (Pretty Young Thing)” was a commercial success and remains a beloved classic in the pop music canon.