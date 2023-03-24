Linda Ronstadt is an American singer who rose to fame in the 1970s with her powerful voice and eclectic mix of musical styles. Born in Arizona in 1946, Ronstadt began her career in the folk and country music scene before expanding into rock, pop, and Latin music. Her chart-topping hits include “You’re No Good,” “When Will I Be Loved,” and “Blue Bayou.”

Ronstadt was known for her incredible range and ability to sing a wide variety of genres, from rock to country to traditional Mexican folk songs. She collaborated with many other artists over the course of her career, including Dolly Parton and Emmylou Harris on the album “Trio” and Aaron Neville on the hit single “Don’t Know Much.”

Throughout her career, Ronstadt won numerous awards, including 11 Grammy Awards, and she was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2014. She is also known for her activism on behalf of environmental causes and immigrant rights.

Ronstadt’s impact on music is undeniable, with her powerful vocals and diverse repertoire inspiring many other artists. Her ability to cross genres and boundaries made her a true musical trailblazer and a beloved figure in American popular culture.

1. Willin’

“Willin'” is a classic rock song by Little Feat, released in 1971. The song features a simple acoustic guitar riff and frontman Lowell George’s distinctive drawling vocals, with a blend of country, rock, and blues influences. The lyrics tell the story of a truck driver who travels across the country, facing the challenges of the road and the allure of drugs and alcohol. With its honest and raw depiction of life on the road, “Willin'” became a fan favorite and a classic of the Southern rock genre. The song’s enduring popularity has cemented its place in the pantheon of American rock and roll.

2. Don’t Know Much

“Don’t Know Much” is a classic pop ballad performed as a duet by Linda Ronstadt and Aaron Neville, released in 1989. The song features Ronstadt’s smooth vocals and Neville’s soulful falsetto, with a lush orchestral arrangement that perfectly complements their voices. The lyrics, written by Barry Mann, Cynthia Weil, and Tom Snow, express a deep love and longing for a partner despite their imperfections and flaws. With its romantic and heartfelt sentiment, “Don’t Know Much” became a hit and a beloved classic of the pop genre, and remains a popular choice for weddings and romantic occasions to this day.

3. My Funny Valentine

“My Funny Valentine” is a classic jazz ballad originally written by Richard Rodgers and Lorenz Hart in 1937. The song has been recorded by numerous artists over the years, with its haunting melody and bittersweet lyrics telling the story of a flawed but endearing lover. The song’s simple and intimate arrangement allows the singer’s emotions to take center stage, with their vulnerability and sincerity creating a sense of intimacy and connection with the listener. “My Funny Valentine” has become a beloved classic that continues to capture the hearts of jazz lovers and music fans around the world.

4. Blue Bayou

“Blue Bayou” is a classic ballad by Linda Ronstadt, released in 1977. The song features Ronstadt’s rich, soulful vocals and a melody that evokes the languid, dreamy atmosphere of a lazy summer evening. The lyrics express a sense of longing and wistfulness, with Ronstadt singing of a desire to escape to a place of tranquility and solitude. The song’s arrangement, featuring lush strings and a soaring guitar solo, adds to its emotional impact. “Blue Bayou” has become a timeless classic and remains one of Ronstadt’s most beloved and enduring songs, with its timeless appeal transcending generations.

5. Tumbling Dice

“Tumbling Dice” is a classic rock song by The Rolling Stones, released in 1972. The song features the band’s signature bluesy sound, with Mick Jagger’s soulful vocals and Keith Richards’ distinctive guitar riffs. The lyrics, written by Jagger, tell the story of a gambler’s adventures and misadventures in love and life. With its catchy chorus, infectious groove, and iconic guitar solo, “Tumbling Dice” became a staple of the Stones’ live shows and a fan favorite. The song’s enduring popularity has made it a classic of the rock and roll genre, and it continues to be beloved by fans of all ages.

6. Silver Threads And Golden Needles

“Silver Threads and Golden Needles” is a classic country song that was first recorded by Wanda Jackson in 1956. The track features twangy guitars and a catchy melody, with the lyrics telling the story of a heartbroken lover who is determined to move on. The song’s title is a metaphor for the precious memories of a relationship that the singer is willing to let go of in order to start anew. “Silver Threads and Golden Needles” has become a beloved classic that has been covered by numerous artists over the years, with its timeless lyrics and upbeat sound continuing to resonate with country music fans today.

7. Long Long Time

“Long Long Time” is a hauntingly beautiful ballad by Linda Ronstadt, released in 1970. The song features Ronstadt’s soaring vocals and a poignant melody that perfectly captures the heartache and longing of lost love. The lyrics speak to the universal experience of heartbreak and the struggle to move on, with lines like “I’ve done everything I know to try and make you mine, and I think I’m gonna love you for a long, long time.” The song’s emotive power, coupled with Ronstadt’s soulful delivery, have made it a beloved classic that continues to resonate with listeners today.

8. Poor, Poor Pitiful Me

“Poor, Poor Pitiful Me” is a classic rock song originally written and recorded by Linda Ronstadt in 1978. The song features a catchy melody, driving rhythm, and Ronstadt’s signature powerful vocals. The lyrics, written by singer-songwriter Warren Zevon, tell the story of a woman who is unlucky in love and struggling to find happiness. With its upbeat tempo and relatable lyrics, “Poor, Poor Pitiful Me” became a hit for Ronstadt and has since been covered by many other artists, including Terri Clark and Jackson Browne, cementing its status as a classic rock and pop song.

9. It’s So Easy

“It’s So Easy” is a classic rock song written by Buddy Holly and Norman Petty, and released in 1958. The song features Holly’s trademark rockabilly guitar style and upbeat vocals, along with a simple, catchy melody and lyrics that celebrate the joy and simplicity of falling in love. With its infectious energy and easy-to-sing-along chorus, “It’s So Easy” became an instant hit and has since been covered by a number of artists, including Linda Ronstadt and The Crickets. The song’s enduring popularity is a testament to its timeless appeal and Holly’s enduring influence on the rock genre.

10. You’re No Good

“You’re No Good” is a classic rock song originally performed by Linda Ronstadt in 1975. The track features a powerful vocal performance by Ronstadt, with its infectious chorus and driving instrumentation creating a hard-hitting rock sound. The lyrics, which describe a lover’s disappointment and frustration with a deceitful partner, are delivered with raw emotion and honesty, making the song relatable to listeners of all ages. “You’re No Good” has become a timeless classic that has been covered by various artists over the years, with its bold sound and relatable lyrics continuing to captivate rock fans around the world.