Joni Mitchell is a Canadian singer-songwriter and visual artist, known for her influential career spanning over five decades. Born in Alberta in 1943, Mitchell began her career performing in coffeehouses in the 1960s. She rose to fame in the 1970s, with albums such as “Blue” and “Court and Spark” that showcased her unique blend of folk, rock, and jazz music.

Mitchell’s introspective and poetic lyrics have explored themes such as love, loss, and social and environmental issues. Her hits include “Both Sides, Now,” “Big Yellow Taxi,” and “Help Me.” Mitchell has won numerous awards, including nine Grammy Awards and induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1997.

Beyond her musical career, Mitchell is also an accomplished visual artist, with her work exhibited in galleries around the world. Her impact on music and culture is undeniable, with her distinctive voice, poetic lyrics, and unconventional song structures inspiring countless other artists. Her music has been covered by many artists, including Prince, Judy Collins, and Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young.

Mitchell’s continued influence on music and art has made her a beloved figure in popular culture, and a testament to the enduring power of creativity and expression.

1. Woodstock (1970)

“Woodstock” is a classic folk rock song by Joni Mitchell, released in 1970. The song was inspired by the Woodstock Music Festival that took place in upstate New York in 1969. With its simple melody and poetic lyrics, the song captures the spirit of the festival and the counterculture movement of the 1960s. Although Mitchell did not attend the festival, her song became an anthem for the era, and has since been covered by many other artists, including Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young. “Woodstock” remains a beloved classic of the folk rock genre, and a testament to Mitchell’s enduring talent and artistry.

2. Carey (1971)

“Carey” is a folk-rock song by Joni Mitchell, released in 1971 on her album “Blue”. The track features a joyful melody and Mitchell’s expressive vocals, with the lyrics telling the story of a free-spirited woman who falls in love with a man while working at a cafe in a small town in Greece. The song’s lively guitar strumming and Mitchell’s distinctive vocal style create a sense of spontaneity and joy that captures the spirit of adventure and freedom. “Carey” has become a beloved classic in the folk-rock genre, with its uplifting sound and story continuing to inspire listeners around the world.

3. Raised on Robbery (1974)

“Raised on Robbery” is a playful and irreverent song by the Canadian singer-songwriter Joni Mitchell, released in 1974. The song features Mitchell’s unique vocal stylings and a jazzy rock arrangement that perfectly complements the witty and provocative lyrics. The song speaks to the theme of temptation and the allure of the criminal life, with Mitchell describing a scene of a man attempting to rob a diner and being seduced by the waitress. The song’s catchy melody and clever wordplay have made it a fan favorite and a testament to Mitchell’s songwriting prowess. “Raised on Robbery” remains one of Mitchell’s most popular and enduring songs.

4. You Turn Me On, I’m a Radio (1972)

“You Turn Me On, I’m a Radio” is a playful and upbeat song by Joni Mitchell, released in 1972. The song features Mitchell’s unique vocals and a catchy melody, with lyrics that playfully compare the singer to a radio station broadcasting love songs. The song became a hit and has since become a fan favorite, showcasing Mitchell’s ability to blend elements of folk, rock, and jazz into a distinctive and playful style. With its catchy chorus and Mitchell’s charming performance, “You Turn Me On, I’m a Radio” has become a beloved classic of the folk rock genre, and a testament to Mitchell’s enduring talent and artistry.

5. River (1971)

“River” is a melancholic Christmas song by Joni Mitchell, released in 1971 on her album “Blue”. The track features a haunting melody and Mitchell’s expressive vocals, with the lyrics describing the singer’s longing for a simpler time and place. The song’s sparse instrumentation, including piano and guitar, creates a sense of intimacy and vulnerability that captures the heart of listeners. “River” has become a beloved classic in the holiday music genre, with its emotional depth and introspective lyrics offering a poignant reminder of the bittersweet nature of the holiday season.

6. Both Sides, Now (1969 and 2000)

“Both Sides, Now” is a haunting and introspective song written by the Canadian singer-songwriter Joni Mitchell. The song was first released in 1969 and then re-recorded and re-released in a new arrangement in 2000. The song features Mitchell’s soulful and emotive vocals and a delicate melody that perfectly captures the introspective mood of the lyrics. The song speaks to the theme of the complexities of life and the changing perceptions that come with age and experience. The song’s timeless appeal and Mitchell’s poignant lyrics have made it a beloved classic that has resonated with generations of listeners.

7. A Case of You (1971)

“A Case of You” is a hauntingly beautiful song by Joni Mitchell, released in 1971. The song features Mitchell’s emotive vocals and a simple, yet intricate guitar melody, with lyrics that express the pain and longing of unrequited love. The song has been covered by many other artists, including Prince and James Blake, and has become a fan favorite, showcasing Mitchell’s ability to convey complex emotions through her music. With its poetic lyrics and Mitchell’s soulful performance, “A Case of You” has become a timeless classic of the folk rock genre, and a testament to Mitchell’s enduring influence and artistry.

8. Free Man in Paris (1974)

“Free Man in Paris” is a folk-rock song by Joni Mitchell, released in 1974 on her album “Court and Spark”. The track features a bouncy and upbeat melody, with Mitchell’s expressive vocals delivering the song’s message of liberation and independence. The lyrics describe a man who has found freedom and contentment in Paris, where he can escape the pressures of the music industry and enjoy a carefree life. The song’s lively instrumentation, including horns and electric guitar, creates a sense of joy and celebration that captures the spirit of the song’s message. “Free Man in Paris” has become a beloved classic in the folk-rock genre, with its catchy chorus and playful lyrics continuing to resonate with listeners around the world.

9. Help Me (1974)

“Help Me” is a lively and upbeat song by the Canadian singer-songwriter Joni Mitchell, released in 1974. The song features Mitchell’s unique vocal style and a catchy melody that blends elements of rock, pop, and jazz. The song’s lyrics speak to the theme of romantic desire and the struggles of trying to connect with someone. Mitchell’s playful and clever lyrics, along with the song’s upbeat tempo and infectious chorus, have made it a fan favorite and one of her most popular and enduring songs. “Help Me” showcases Mitchell’s songwriting prowess and her ability to deliver an engaging and uplifting performance.

10. Big Yellow Taxi (1970)

“Big Yellow Taxi” is a classic folk rock song by Joni Mitchell, released in 1970. The song features Mitchell’s signature vocals and a catchy melody, with lyrics that criticize the environmental degradation caused by human activity. The song became a hit and has since become a beloved classic of the folk rock genre. The song’s enduring popularity has led to it being covered by many other artists, including Counting Crows and Amy Grant. With its catchy chorus and Mitchell’s impassioned performance, “Big Yellow Taxi” remains a testament to the enduring power of music to raise awareness and inspire change.