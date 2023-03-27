Gladys Knight, known as the Empress of Soul, is one of the most legendary voices in music history. With a career spanning over six decades, she has captivated audiences with her powerful vocals and soulful delivery. Her music career began at a young age when she formed a singing group with her siblings, which eventually led to her solo career and collaborations with other iconic artists. Gladys Knight has been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and the Soul Music Hall of Fame, and has won numerous awards for her contributions to music.

In this article, we will explore the top 10 Gladys Knight songs of all time. These songs showcase the range and versatility of her voice, from heartfelt ballads to upbeat dance tracks. Each song has made a significant impact on music history and has solidified Gladys Knight’s place as one of the greatest singers of all time. Whether you are a long-time fan or new to her music, this list will take you on a journey through Gladys Knight’s most memorable and iconic hits. So sit back, relax, and get ready to experience the magic of Gladys Knight’s music.

1. On and On

“On and On” is a soulful ballad by Gladys Knight, released in 1987. The song was written and produced by Curtis Mayfield, one of the most influential musicians of the 20th century. With its smooth and mellow melody, the song perfectly captures the essence of Gladys Knight’s rich and emotive vocals. The lyrics speak of the enduring power of love, and how it can withstand the test of time. The song’s chorus, with its simple yet profound message, has become a classic in the world of soul music. “On and On” is a timeless masterpiece that showcases the artistry of Gladys Knight and the genius of Curtis Mayfield. It remains one of her most beloved and iconic songs, and a testament to the enduring power of love in our lives.

2. Try to Remember (The Way We Were)

“Try to Remember (The Way We Were)” is a stunning rendition of a classic song by Gladys Knight. Originally composed by Tom Jones and Harvey Schmidt for their 1960 musical “The Fantasticks,” the song was later made famous by Barbra Streisand in the 1973 film “The Way We Were.” Gladys Knight’s version of the song is a beautiful and soulful interpretation that showcases her incredible vocal range and emotional depth. The song’s nostalgic lyrics, which speak of the beauty and pain of memories, are given new life through Gladys Knight’s passionate performance. Her rendition of “Try to Remember (The Way We Were)” is a timeless masterpiece that has stood the test of time and remains one of her most beloved and iconic songs.

3. I’ve Got To Use My Imagination

“I’ve Got To Use My Imagination” is a soulful and uplifting song by Gladys Knight, released in 1973. The song was co-written by Gerry Goffin and Barry Goldberg, and it quickly became one of Gladys Knight and The Pips’ biggest hits. The song’s upbeat tempo and catchy melody are perfectly complemented by Gladys Knight’s dynamic vocals, which express the joy and optimism of the song’s lyrics. The song speaks of the power of imagination to overcome adversity and create a brighter future. “I’ve Got To Use My Imagination” has become a classic in the world of soul music, and it remains one of Gladys Knight’s most iconic and beloved songs. Its message of hope and resilience continues to inspire audiences around the world.

4. If I Were Your Woman

“If I Were Your Woman” is a classic soul song by Gladys Knight and The Pips, released in 1970. The song was written by Gloria Jones, Clay McMurray, and Pam Sawyer, and it quickly became one of Gladys Knight’s signature hits. The song’s slow and soulful melody perfectly captures the pain and longing of unrequited love, and Gladys Knight’s vocals are simply mesmerizing. The song speaks of the sacrifices and struggles that come with loving someone who doesn’t love you back. “If I Were Your Woman” has become a timeless classic that has been covered by numerous artists over the years. Its emotional depth and powerful message continue to resonate with audiences around the world, and it remains one of Gladys Knight’s most iconic and memorable songs.

5. Best Thing That Ever Happened To Me

“Best Thing That Ever Happened To Me” is a soulful ballad by Gladys Knight and The Pips, released in 1974. The song was written by Jim Weatherly and it quickly became one of Gladys Knight’s most beloved and iconic songs. The song’s heartfelt lyrics speak of the joy and gratitude that come with finding true love, and Gladys Knight’s vocals are simply stunning. Her emotive delivery perfectly captures the song’s sentiment, and the song’s melody is both powerful and tender. “Best Thing That Ever Happened To Me” has become a timeless classic that continues to inspire and move audiences around the world. Its message of love and gratitude remains as relevant today as it was when the song was first released.

6. Love Overboard

“Love Overboard” is an upbeat and infectious song by Gladys Knight, released in 1987. The song was written by Reggie and Vincent Calloway, and it quickly became one of Gladys Knight’s biggest hits. The song’s upbeat tempo and catchy melody are perfectly complemented by Gladys Knight’s powerful vocals, which express the joy and excitement of being in love. The song’s lyrics speak of the overwhelming and all-consuming nature of love, and the chorus is a joyful celebration of the power of this emotion. “Love Overboard” has become a classic in the world of R&B music, and it remains one of Gladys Knight’s most popular and iconic songs. Its infectious energy and positive message continue to inspire and uplift audiences around the world.

7. License to Kill

“License to Kill” is a powerful and soulful ballad by Gladys Knight, released in 1989. The song was written by Narada Michael Walden, Jeffrey Cohen, and Walter Afanasieff, and it was featured in the James Bond film “License to Kill.” The song’s intense and dramatic melody perfectly showcases Gladys Knight’s incredible vocal range and emotive delivery. The lyrics speak of the danger and allure of forbidden love, and the song’s chorus is a haunting and memorable refrain. “License to Kill” has become a classic in the world of film music and soul music, and it remains one of Gladys Knight’s most iconic and powerful songs. Its emotional depth and intense energy continue to captivate audiences around the world.

8. Neither One Of Us (Wants To Be The First To Say Goodbye)

“Neither One Of Us (Wants To Be The First To Say Goodbye)” is a soulful ballad by Gladys Knight and The Pips, released in 1972. The song was written by Jim Weatherly and it quickly became one of the group’s biggest hits. The song’s melancholic melody and heartfelt lyrics perfectly capture the pain and sadness of a failing relationship. Gladys Knight’s powerful vocals are simply mesmerizing, and her emotive delivery perfectly conveys the song’s emotional depth. The song’s chorus, with its poignant message, has become a classic in the world of soul music. “Neither One Of Us (Wants To Be The First To Say Goodbye)” is a timeless masterpiece that continues to move and inspire audiences around the world. Its message of love and loss remains as relevant today as it was when the song was first released.

9. Midnight Train To Georgia

“Midnight Train To Georgia” is a classic soul song by Gladys Knight and The Pips, released in 1973. The song was written by Jim Weatherly and it quickly became one of Gladys Knight’s most iconic and beloved songs. The song’s upbeat tempo and catchy melody are perfectly complemented by Gladys Knight’s powerful vocals, which express the hope and determination of the song’s lyrics. The song tells the story of a man who leaves Los Angeles to return to his hometown of Georgia, and the woman who follows him there to start a new life together. “Midnight Train To Georgia” has become a timeless classic that continues to inspire and move audiences around the world. Its infectious energy and positive message make it one of Gladys Knight’s most memorable and enduring songs.

10. I Heard It Through The Grapevine

“I Heard It Through The Grapevine” is a classic Motown song by Gladys Knight and The Pips, released in 1967. The song was written by Norman Whitfield and Barrett Strong, and it quickly became one of the most iconic songs of the era. The song’s distinctive and unforgettable melody is perfectly complemented by Gladys Knight’s soulful and emotive vocals. The song’s lyrics speak of the pain and betrayal of a broken relationship, and Gladys Knight’s powerful delivery perfectly captures the song’s emotional depth. “I Heard It Through The Grapevine” has become a timeless classic that has been covered by numerous artists over the years. Its enduring popularity and emotional resonance make it one of Gladys Knight’s most memorable and beloved songs.