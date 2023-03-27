Fiona Apple is an American singer-songwriter known for her introspective and emotionally charged lyrics, powerful vocals, and unique musical style. Since her debut album, Tidal, in 1996, Apple has captured the hearts of fans with her raw and honest approach to songwriting. With her distinctive voice and eclectic sound, she has earned critical acclaim and a dedicated following. In this article, we will explore the 10 best Fiona Apple songs of all time.

From the haunting ballad “Criminal” to the politically charged “Fetch the Bolt Cutters,” Fiona Apple has created a diverse and impressive body of work. Her songs explore themes of love, loss, identity, and social justice, often through the lens of her personal experiences. With her evocative lyrics and fearless approach to self-expression, Apple has cemented her place as one of the most influential singer-songwriters of her generation. Join us as we take a journey through some of her greatest musical achievements, and discover why Fiona Apple’s music continues to resonate with listeners around the world.

1. Every Single Night

“Every Single Night” is a standout track from Fiona Apple’s fourth studio album, “The Idler Wheel Is Wiser Than the Driver of the Screw and Whipping Cords Will Serve You More Than Ropes Will Ever Do.” The song opens with Apple’s signature piano playing and showcases her unique vocal range and expressive delivery. The lyrics, which touch on themes of anxiety and self-doubt, are both introspective and relatable. The accompanying music video features surreal imagery that complements the song’s dreamlike quality. Overall, “Every Single Night” is a powerful and emotionally resonant track that showcases Fiona Apple’s musical and lyrical prowess.

2. Criminal

“Criminal” is one of Fiona Apple’s most iconic and well-known songs. Released as the lead single from her debut album, “Tidal,” the track is a haunting and emotionally charged ballad that showcases Apple’s powerful vocals and introspective songwriting style. The lyrics touch on themes of guilt, shame, and self-destruction, and are delivered with a raw and vulnerable intensity. The song’s music video, which features Apple in a sultry and provocative performance, became an instant classic and cemented her place as a rising star in the music industry. Overall, “Criminal” is a timeless masterpiece that continues to resonate with audiences over two decades after its release, and remains one of Fiona Apple’s most enduring and beloved works.

3. Paper Bag

“Paper Bag” is a standout track from Fiona Apple’s second album, “When the Pawn…” The song opens with a distinctive piano riff and showcases Apple’s powerful vocals and evocative lyrics. The song’s themes touch on identity, self-discovery, and the challenges of navigating relationships. Apple’s expressive delivery and unique musical style create a sense of intimacy and vulnerability that draws listeners in. The accompanying music video, which features Apple in a variety of surreal settings, complements the song’s dreamlike quality. Overall, “Paper Bag” is a beautifully crafted track that highlights Fiona Apple’s talents as a songwriter, musician, and performer, and has become a fan favorite and critical darling over the years.

4. Extraordinary Machine

“Extraordinary Machine” is the title track from Fiona Apple’s third album, which was famously delayed by her record label for several years before finally being released in 2005. The song is an upbeat and whimsical track that showcases Apple’s playful side and her unique musical style. The lyrics touch on themes of creativity, self-doubt, and the pressures of the music industry. The song’s distinctive instrumentation, which features a variety of unconventional sounds and rhythms, creates a sense of energy and excitement. The accompanying music video, which features Apple in a variety of whimsical and surreal settings, perfectly captures the song’s playful spirit. Overall, “Extraordinary Machine” is a joyful and uplifting track that showcases Fiona Apple’s musical and lyrical talents in a unique and memorable way.

5. Fast As You Can

“Fast As You Can” is a standout track from Fiona Apple’s second album, “When the Pawn…” The song opens with a frenetic piano riff and showcases Apple’s powerful vocals and raw, emotional delivery. The lyrics touch on themes of obsession, passion, and the intensity of romantic relationships. The song’s driving rhythm and explosive energy create a sense of urgency and excitement. The accompanying music video, which features Apple in a variety of dark and surreal settings, perfectly complements the song’s intense and passionate tone. Overall, “Fast As You Can” is a dynamic and electrifying track that showcases Fiona Apple’s musical and lyrical prowess in a powerful and unforgettable way.

6. Hot Knife

“Hot Knife” is a standout track from Fiona Apple’s fourth studio album, “The Idler Wheel Is Wiser Than the Driver of the Screw and Whipping Cords Will Serve You More Than Ropes Will Ever Do.” The song features a distinctive vocal arrangement, with Apple’s voice layered over itself in a hypnotic and mesmerizing way. The lyrics touch on themes of desire, intimacy, and the complexities of romantic relationships. The song’s sparse instrumentation, which features only a pulsing bassline and percussive snaps, creates a sense of intimacy and focus on the vocals. The accompanying music video, which features Apple and her sister in a playful and intimate performance, perfectly captures the song’s sensuality and emotional intensity. Overall, “Hot Knife” is a beautifully crafted track that showcases Fiona Apple’s talents as a songwriter, musician, and performer in a unique and unforgettable way.

7. Shameika

“Shameika” is a standout track from Fiona Apple’s fifth studio album, “Fetch the Bolt Cutters.” The song features a catchy and upbeat rhythm, with Apple’s vocals taking center stage. The lyrics touch on themes of childhood, self-discovery, and the impact that others can have on our lives. The song’s title is a reference to a childhood friend who inspired Apple to embrace her unique qualities and pursue her dreams. The accompanying music video, which features a mix of vintage footage and modern performance clips, perfectly captures the song’s nostalgic and introspective mood. Overall, “Shameika” is a powerful and inspiring track that showcases Fiona Apple’s talents as a songwriter and performer, and demonstrates her ability to capture complex emotions and experiences in her music.

8. Ladies

“Ladies” is a standout track from Fiona Apple’s fifth studio album, “Fetch the Bolt Cutters.” The song features a driving beat and playful vocal delivery, with Apple singing in a variety of different registers and styles. The lyrics touch on themes of female empowerment, sisterhood, and the challenges of navigating the world as a woman. The song’s catchy chorus, which encourages women to “tear down the walls,” has become an anthem for many listeners. The accompanying music video, which features Apple and a group of female musicians performing in a variety of settings, perfectly captures the song’s celebratory and empowering spirit. Overall, “Ladies” is a powerful and uplifting track that showcases Fiona Apple’s talents as a songwriter, musician, and feminist icon.

9. Slow Like Honey

“Slow Like Honey” is a standout track from Fiona Apple’s debut album, “Tidal.” The song features a slow and sultry rhythm, with Apple’s vocals dripping with sensuality and emotion. The lyrics touch on themes of desire, vulnerability, and the complexities of romantic relationships. The song’s sparse instrumentation, which features only a simple piano melody and subdued percussion, creates a sense of intimacy and focus on the vocals. The accompanying music video, which features Apple in a variety of dark and dreamlike settings, perfectly complements the song’s moody and introspective tone. Overall, “Slow Like Honey” is a beautifully crafted track that showcases Fiona Apple’s talents as a songwriter, musician, and performer, and remains a fan favorite and critical darling over two decades after its release.

10. Sleep To Dream

“Sleep To Dream” is a standout track from Fiona Apple’s debut album, “Tidal.” The song features a sparse and haunting piano melody, with Apple’s vocals delivered with a raw and emotional intensity. The lyrics touch on themes of power dynamics, self-determination, and the challenges of asserting oneself in a relationship. The song’s explosive chorus, in which Apple declares that she doesn’t “need to be rescued,” has become an iconic moment in her discography. The accompanying music video, which features Apple in a variety of dark and surreal settings, perfectly captures the song’s moody and introspective tone. Overall, “Sleep To Dream” is a powerful and emotionally resonant track that showcases Fiona Apple’s talents as a songwriter, musician, and performer, and remains a beloved classic among her fans.