Chrissie Hynde, the iconic singer-songwriter and founder of The Pretenders, has been a force in the music industry for over four decades. Her unique voice and signature style have earned her numerous accolades and a loyal fan base around the world. With hits spanning from the late 70s to the present day, Hynde’s music has touched the hearts of generations and remains a staple of classic rock radio.

In this article, we will take a look at the 10 best Chrissie Hynde songs of all time. From the raw energy of “Brass in Pocket” to the soulful balladry of “I’ll Stand by You,” this list showcases the breadth of Hynde’s musical talents and her ability to connect with audiences through her honest and emotional lyrics. Whether you’re a die-hard fan or just discovering her music for the first time, this list is sure to inspire and delight. So sit back, turn up the volume, and enjoy the timeless sounds of one of rock’s greatest legends.

1. Boots of Chinese Plastic

“Boots of Chinese Plastic” is a standout track from Chrissie Hynde’s 2008 album, “Break Up the Concrete.” The song is a classic rock and roll track that showcases Hynde’s signature vocals and driving guitar riffs. The lyrics are a biting commentary on consumerism and the disposable culture of modern society. Hynde’s voice is full of energy and attitude as she sings about the frivolous nature of consumer culture and the emptiness of material possessions. The song’s infectious melody and catchy chorus make it a fan favorite and a highlight of Hynde’s extensive discography. “Boots of Chinese Plastic” is a testament to Hynde’s ability to blend social commentary with rock and roll sensibilities, and it remains a powerful statement on the state of our modern world.

2. 2000 Miles

“2000 Miles” is a beloved Christmas classic originally released by The Pretenders in 1983. The song, written by Chrissie Hynde, features a hauntingly beautiful melody and poignant lyrics about being apart from a loved one during the holidays. Hynde’s vocals are soft and emotive, conveying the longing and sadness of the song’s subject matter. The simple yet powerful instrumentation, including acoustic guitar and piano, perfectly complements Hynde’s vocals and adds to the song’s emotional impact. Over the years, “2000 Miles” has become a staple of holiday playlists, and its timeless message of love and longing continues to resonate with listeners of all ages. The song is a testament to Hynde’s songwriting prowess and her ability to create music that speaks to the heart.

3. Don’t Get Me Wrong

“Don’t Get Me Wrong” is a catchy and upbeat single from The Pretenders’ 1986 album, “Get Close.” The song features jangly guitar riffs and a lively pop beat, making it a departure from the band’s earlier, more punk-influenced sound. Chrissie Hynde’s vocals are confident and playful, with lyrics that tell a story of a hesitant but hopeful romance. The song’s infectious melody and sing-along chorus make it a fan favorite and a staple of classic rock radio. “Don’t Get Me Wrong” is a testament to Hynde’s ability to blend genres and create music that appeals to a wide range of audiences. Its upbeat and optimistic vibe is sure to put a smile on anyone’s face and make them tap their toes along to the beat.

4. Middle of the Road

“Middle of the Road” is a hard-driving rock song and one of the biggest hits from The Pretenders’ 1983 album, “Learning to Crawl.” The song features Chrissie Hynde’s signature vocals, which alternate between a powerful growl and a softer, more vulnerable tone. The driving guitar riffs and pounding drums give the song a sense of urgency and intensity, while the lyrics convey a message of self-empowerment and determination. “Middle of the Road” has become a classic rock radio staple and a fan favorite, thanks to its infectious energy and powerful message. The song is a testament to Hynde’s ability to create music that is both emotionally resonant and musically thrilling, and it remains a powerful statement of her place as one of the most iconic rock vocalists of all time.

5. Precious

“Precious” is a high-energy punk rock anthem and one of The Pretenders’ most recognizable hits. Released in 1980 as the lead single from the band’s debut album, the song features Chrissie Hynde’s signature vocals, which alternate between a gritty snarl and a melodic croon. The song’s driving guitar riffs and pounding drums create a sense of urgency and intensity, while the lyrics convey a message of defiance and self-empowerment. “Precious” has become a classic punk rock anthem, and its raw energy and rebellious spirit continue to resonate with fans of all ages. The song is a testament to Hynde’s ability to create music that is both musically thrilling and emotionally resonant, and it remains a cornerstone of her iconic career.

6. Talk of the Town

“Talk of the Town” is a classic rock ballad and one of The Pretenders’ most beloved hits. Released in 1980 as the second single from the band’s debut album, the song features Chrissie Hynde’s soulful vocals, which convey a sense of longing and regret. The song’s gentle instrumentation, including piano and acoustic guitar, creates a melancholy mood that perfectly complements the lyrics. “Talk of the Town” has become a staple of classic rock radio, thanks to its timeless melody and emotional depth. The song is a testament to Hynde’s songwriting prowess and her ability to create music that speaks directly to the heart. Whether you’re a longtime fan or discovering the song for the first time, “Talk of the Town” is a must-listen for anyone who appreciates great rock ballads.

7. My City Was Gone

“My City Was Gone” is a powerful and politically charged song from The Pretenders’ 1984 album, “Learning to Crawl.” The song features Chrissie Hynde’s distinctive vocals, which convey a sense of anger and frustration. The song’s driving bassline and guitar riffs create a sense of urgency and intensity, while the lyrics are a scathing critique of urban decay and environmental destruction. “My City Was Gone” has become a classic rock radio staple and a fan favorite, thanks to its catchy melody and powerful message. The song is a testament to Hynde’s ability to use her platform as a musician to address important social and political issues, and it remains a powerful statement on the state of the world today.

8. I’ll Stand by You

“I’ll Stand by You” is a timeless ballad and one of The Pretenders’ most well-known hits. Released in 1994 as the lead single from the band’s album “Last of the Independents,” the song features Chrissie Hynde’s emotive vocals, which convey a sense of unwavering loyalty and support. The song’s gentle instrumentation, including piano and acoustic guitar, creates a soothing and comforting mood that perfectly complements the lyrics. “I’ll Stand by You” has become a classic rock ballad, and its message of unconditional love and support continues to resonate with fans of all ages. The song is a testament to Hynde’s ability to create music that speaks directly to the heart and remains a powerful reminder of the importance of standing by those we love through thick and thin.

9. Back on the Chain Gang

“Back on the Chain Gang” is a classic rock single and one of The Pretenders’ most iconic hits. Released in 1982, the song features Chrissie Hynde’s powerful vocals, which convey a sense of determination and resilience. The song’s driving guitar riffs and pounding drums create a sense of urgency and intensity, while the lyrics are a poignant reflection on loss and heartbreak. “Back on the Chain Gang” has become a staple of classic rock radio and a fan favorite, thanks to its infectious melody and emotional depth. The song is a testament to Hynde’s songwriting prowess and her ability to create music that is both musically thrilling and emotionally resonant, and it remains a cornerstone of her iconic career.

10. Brass in Pocket

“Brass in Pocket” is one of The Pretenders’ most iconic hits and a classic rock single that helped define the sound of the 1980s. Released in 1979, the song features Chrissie Hynde’s sultry vocals, which convey a sense of confidence and empowerment. The song’s catchy guitar riff and upbeat rhythm create a sense of fun and energy, while the lyrics are a playful reflection on the power of female sexuality. “Brass in Pocket” has become a timeless anthem for women around the world, and its infectious melody and relatable lyrics continue to resonate with fans of all ages. The song is a testament to Hynde’s ability to create music that is both musically thrilling and socially relevant, and it remains a cornerstone of her iconic career.