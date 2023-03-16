Chic is a legendary disco and funk band that dominated the music scene in the late 1970s and early 1980s. Led by the iconic Nile Rodgers and the late Bernard Edwards, Chic created some of the most memorable and enduring dance hits of all time. Their music was characterized by infectious grooves, catchy melodies, and sleek, sophisticated arrangements that appealed to fans across generations. In this article, we’ll be taking a look at the top 10 best Chic songs of all time, from disco classics like “Everybody Dance” and “I Want Your Love” to soulful ballads like “At Last I Am Free” and “Now That You’re Gone”. With their unmistakable sound and timeless appeal, these Chic songs continue to be beloved by fans around the world, and their legacy as one of the greatest disco and funk bands of all time remains firmly intact.

1. Chic – Everybody Dance

Chic’s ‘Everybody Dance’ is a funky and infectious disco classic that has become a favorite of music fans around the world. Released in 1978, the song’s irresistible groove and catchy chorus make it impossible to resist. The instrumentation is tight and funky, with Nile Rodgers’ guitar licks and Bernard Edwards’ basslines driving the rhythm. The vocals, delivered by singers Norma Jean Wright and Alfa Anderson, are full of energy and soul, creating a sense of joyful abandon that perfectly captures the spirit of the disco era. With its irresistible beat and sing-along chorus, ‘Everybody Dance’ remains a timeless classic of the genre.

2. Chic – Savoir Faire

‘Savoir Faire’ is another classic disco track from Chic, released in 1979. The song’s smooth and seductive groove, coupled with its romantic lyrics, make it a standout among the band’s many hits. The instrumentation is sparse but effective, with Nile Rodgers’ guitar and Tony Thompson’s drums providing a steady, sensual pulse. The vocals, delivered by Alfa Anderson and Luci Martin, are soft and sultry, conveying a sense of romantic yearning. As with many of Chic’s songs, the production is impeccable, with every element of the track contributing to its overall impact. ‘Savoir Faire’ is a testament to the band’s talent for crafting sophisticated and emotionally resonant disco anthems that continue to captivate listeners today.

3. Chic – I Want Your Love

‘I Want Your Love’ is a disco classic that showcases Chic’s signature sound. The track was released in 1978 and immediately became a hit, with its infectious beat and irresistible hook. The song features a driving bassline from Bernard Edwards, Nile Rodgers’ signature guitar licks, and smooth vocals from Alfa Anderson and Luci Martin. The lyrics express a desire for love and connection, which is a common theme in Chic’s music. With its infectious groove and catchy chorus, ‘I Want Your Love’ remains a timeless anthem of the disco era.

4. Chic – At Last I Am Free

‘At Last I Am Free’ is a departure from Chic’s disco sound, showcasing the band’s versatility and musical range. Released in 1979, the song features a slower tempo and a more introspective mood. The track begins with a haunting synthesizer riff that sets the tone for the rest of the song. The vocals, delivered by Alfa Anderson, are emotive and full of feeling, conveying a sense of release and liberation. The lyrics express a sense of relief and freedom after a period of struggle or hardship. With its introspective lyrics and ethereal sound, ‘At Last I Am Free’ is a standout track in Chic’s catalog.

5. Chic – My Forbidden Lover

‘My Forbidden Lover’ is another disco classic that showcases Chic’s talent for creating infectious dancefloor anthems. Released in 1979, the song features a driving bassline from Bernard Edwards, Nile Rodgers’ guitar licks, and energetic vocals from Alfa Anderson and Luci Martin. The lyrics express a sense of desire and longing for a forbidden love, adding a touch of drama to the upbeat dance groove. With its irresistible beat and catchy chorus, ‘My Forbidden Lover’ is a prime example of Chic’s ability to craft dancefloor classics that remain popular to this day.

6. Chic – Will You Cry (When You Hear This Song)

‘Will You Cry (When You Hear This Song)’ is a soulful ballad that showcases Chic’s ability to deliver heartfelt and emotive music. The song was released in 1979 and features tender vocals from Alfa Anderson and Luci Martin, backed by a lush string arrangement and Nile Rodgers’ signature guitar work. The lyrics express a sense of vulnerability and a fear of rejection, asking the question of whether the listener will shed a tear when they hear this song. With its tender melodies and poignant lyrics, ‘Will You Cry (When You Hear This Song)’ is a standout track in Chic’s discography.

7. Sheila and B Devotion – Don’t Go

‘Don’t Go’ is a disco classic that was released by Sheila and B Devotion in 1979, with production and writing credits by Nile Rodgers and Bernard Edwards of Chic. The song features a pulsing disco beat, catchy hooks, and Sheila’s sultry vocals, which perfectly capture the excitement and energy of the disco era. The lyrics express a sense of urgency and desire, urging the listener not to leave and to stay and dance the night away. With its infectious rhythm and irresistible melody, ‘Don’t Go’ remains a beloved dancefloor classic to this day.

8. Sister Sledge – You Fooled Around

‘You Fooled Around’ is a funky disco track that showcases the vocal talents of Sister Sledge. Released in 1979, the song features a groovy bassline, Nile Rodgers’ signature guitar riffs, and the dynamic vocal harmonies of the Sledge sisters. The lyrics express a sense of betrayal and hurt, as the singer confronts a lover who has been unfaithful. Despite the heavy subject matter, the song remains upbeat and danceable, with a catchy chorus and an irresistible groove. With its funky beats and powerful vocals, ‘You Fooled Around’ is a prime example of Sister Sledge’s ability to deliver disco hits that are both musically satisfying and emotionally resonant.

9. Diana Ross – Now That You’re Gone

‘Now That You’re Gone’ is a soulful ballad that showcases Diana Ross’s emotive vocal abilities. The song was released in 1978 and features a lush string arrangement and a haunting piano melody that perfectly complement Ross’s soaring vocals. The lyrics express a sense of heartbreak and loss, as the singer mourns the end of a relationship and struggles to move on. With its powerful vocals and evocative lyrics, ‘Now That You’re Gone’ is a standout track in Ross’s discography and remains a beloved classic.

10. Carly Simon – Why

‘Why’ is a tender ballad that was released by Carly Simon in 1982. The song features a gentle piano melody and Simon’s emotive vocals, which perfectly capture the bittersweet emotions of love and loss. The lyrics express a sense of confusion and longing, as the singer wonders why love has to be so complicated and painful. With its heartfelt lyrics and beautiful melody, ‘Why’ is a powerful and emotive love song that continues to resonate with listeners today.