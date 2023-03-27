Bill Withers was an American singer-songwriter who left an indelible mark on the music industry with his soulful and introspective compositions. Withers’ career spanned over three decades, and his discography includes some of the most iconic songs in the history of soul music. His songs are revered for their simplicity, authenticity, and emotional depth, and his influence on popular music continues to resonate with audiences today.

In this article, we will take a look at the 10 best Bill Withers songs of all time. From his early hits like “Ain’t No Sunshine” and “Lean on Me” to lesser-known gems like “Kissing My Love” and “Use Me,” we will explore the songs that have cemented Withers’ legacy as one of the greatest singer-songwriters of all time. Whether you are a lifelong fan or just discovering Withers’ music for the first time, this article is a tribute to the enduring power and timeless appeal of his music.

1. “I Can’t Write Left-Handed”

“I Can’t Write Left-Handed” is a poignant anti-war ballad that stands out in Bill Withers’ discography for its emotional depth and powerful social commentary. The song tells the story of a soldier who has been injured in battle and is struggling to come to terms with the horrors of war. Withers’ soulful vocals and sparse instrumentation create a hauntingly beautiful atmosphere that captures the soldier’s sense of despair and isolation. The song’s climax, featuring a spoken word monologue from the soldier, is a gut-wrenching moment that drives home the devastating impact of war on those who fight it. “I Can’t Write Left-Handed” is a masterpiece of songwriting that showcases Withers’ ability to tackle difficult and complex themes with grace and sensitivity.

2. “Harlem”/”Cold Baloney”

“Harlem” and “Cold Baloney” are two distinct yet connected songs that showcase Bill Withers’ versatility as a songwriter. “Harlem” is a soulful and groovy track that pays tribute to the vibrant and diverse community of Harlem, New York. Withers’ smooth vocals and infectious rhythm create a lively and celebratory atmosphere that captures the essence of the neighborhood. “Cold Baloney,” on the other hand, is a more subdued and introspective song that reflects on the challenges and struggles of everyday life. Withers’ lyrics are raw and honest, and his delivery is understated yet powerful. Together, these two songs represent the duality of the human experience – the joy and pain, the hope and despair – and demonstrate Withers’ ability to capture the complexity of the human spirit through his music.

3. “Liza”

“Liza” is a soulful and bluesy track that showcases Bill Withers’ smooth vocals and impeccable songwriting skills. The song tells the story of a man who is trying to win back the love of his ex-girlfriend, Liza, after their relationship has fallen apart. Withers’ lyrics are simple yet poignant, and his delivery is filled with longing and emotion. The sparse instrumentation, consisting of just a guitar and a minimal drum beat, adds to the intimacy and rawness of the song. “Liza” is a testament to Withers’ ability to craft songs that are both deeply personal and universally relatable. It’s a timeless classic that continues to resonate with audiences today, and a testament to Withers’ enduring legacy as one of the greatest soul singers of all time.

4. “Make Love to Your Mind”

“Make Love to Your Mind” is a sultry and seductive track that showcases Bill Withers’ versatility as a songwriter. The song features Withers’ signature soulful vocals, but with a funky and jazzy twist that sets it apart from his other works. The lyrics are filled with metaphors and double entendres, creating a sense of mystery and sensuality that is both playful and provocative. Withers’ delivery is confident and smooth, and the instrumentation, featuring a groovy bassline and a brass section, adds to the overall vibe of the song. “Make Love to Your Mind” is a standout track in Withers’ discography, showcasing his ability to explore different musical genres while still staying true to his soulful roots.

5. “It’s All Over Now”

“It’s All Over Now” is a soulful and bluesy track that showcases Bill Withers’ ability to infuse his music with raw emotion and honesty. The song tells the story of a man who is coming to terms with the end of a relationship, and Withers’ lyrics are filled with a sense of resignation and sadness. Withers’ delivery is understated yet powerful, and the instrumentation, featuring a melancholic guitar and a mournful saxophone, adds to the overall mood of the song. “It’s All Over Now” is a testament to Withers’ ability to capture the complexities of love and heartbreak with his music, and a reminder of why he remains one of the most beloved singer-songwriters of all time.

6. “Just the Two of Us”

“Just the Two of Us” is a smooth and romantic track that showcases Bill Withers’ ability to craft songs that are both heartfelt and catchy. The song, which features saxophonist Grover Washington Jr., tells the story of a couple who are deeply in love and committed to each other. Withers’ lyrics are romantic and tender, and his delivery is filled with warmth and sincerity. The instrumentation, featuring a memorable bassline and Washington’s soulful saxophone, adds to the overall groove of the song. “Just the Two of Us” is a timeless classic that has become a staple of romantic playlists, and a testament to Withers’ ability to create music that speaks to the universal experiences of love and connection.

7. “Who Is He (and What Is He to You?)”

“Who Is He (and What Is He to You?)” is a soulful and funky track that showcases Bill Withers’ ability to infuse his music with social commentary and a sense of urgency. The song tells the story of a man who suspects that his lover is seeing someone else, and the lyrics are filled with suspicion and jealousy. Withers’ delivery is passionate and intense, and the instrumentation, featuring a groovy bassline and a driving drum beat, adds to the overall vibe of the song. “Who Is He (and What Is He to You?)” is a powerful commentary on the complexities of love and relationships, and a reminder of Withers’ ability to create music that is both entertaining and thought-provoking.

8. “Grandma’s Hands”

“Grandma’s Hands” is a soulful and nostalgic track that showcases Bill Withers’ ability to capture the essence of a person through his music. The song pays tribute to Withers’ grandmother, who was a major influence on his life and music, and the lyrics are filled with images of her hands and the memories they evoke. Withers’ delivery is heartfelt and emotional, and the instrumentation, featuring a simple guitar and a subtle piano, adds to the overall intimacy of the song. “Grandma’s Hands” is a beautiful tribute to the power of family and the impact that loved ones can have on our lives, and a reminder of Withers’ ability to create music that is both personal and universal.

9. “Use Me”

“Use Me” is a funky and upbeat track that showcases Bill Withers’ ability to craft songs that are both catchy and meaningful. The song tells the story of a man who is willing to do anything for his lover, even if it means being used and taken advantage of. Withers’ lyrics are clever and witty, and his delivery is filled with attitude and swagger. The instrumentation, featuring a groovy bassline and a brass section, adds to the overall funkiness of the song. “Use Me” is a classic example of Withers’ ability to infuse his music with social commentary and a sense of humor, and a testament to his enduring legacy as one of the greatest soul singers of all time.

10. “Lean on Me”

“Lean on Me” is a timeless classic that has become an anthem of hope and resilience for generations. The song, which features Withers’ soulful vocals and a gospel-inspired choir, delivers a powerful message of support and solidarity in times of need. Withers’ lyrics are simple yet profound, and his delivery is filled with warmth and compassion. The instrumentation, featuring a memorable piano riff and a soaring chorus, adds to the overall uplifting and inspirational feel of the song. “Lean on Me” is a testament to Withers’ ability to create music that speaks to the universal human experience, and a reminder of the power of music to unite and inspire us in difficult times.