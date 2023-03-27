Aaron Neville is a New Orleans-born singer and songwriter who has made an indelible mark on the world of music over the course of his nearly six-decade-long career. Known for his angelic falsetto voice and his ability to blend genres seamlessly, Neville has released numerous hit songs that have left an enduring impact on listeners. From his early work as a member of the Neville Brothers to his later solo career, Neville has proven time and time again that he is a true musical icon.

In this article, we will be exploring the 10 Best Aaron Neville Songs of All Time. From soulful ballads to upbeat pop hits, Neville’s diverse discography has something for everyone. We’ll delve into the stories behind each song, highlighting the unique musical and lyrical elements that have made them stand the test of time. Whether you’re a longtime fan or a newcomer to Neville’s music, this article is sure to give you a newfound appreciation for the incomparable talent of this legendary artist.

1. When Something is Wrong with My Baby (ft. Linda Ronstadt)

“When Something is Wrong with My Baby” is a soulful duet between Aaron Neville and Linda Ronstadt. Originally released in 1990, the song features a slow, steady groove and showcases the two singers’ vocal chemistry. Neville’s smooth falsetto blends seamlessly with Ronstadt’s powerful alto, creating a dynamic and emotional performance.

The lyrics describe the ups and downs of a relationship, with the singers pledging to be there for each other through thick and thin. The soulful instrumentation, including a prominent horn section and a grooving bassline, add to the song’s emotional impact.

Overall, “When Something is Wrong with My Baby” is a standout track in Neville’s discography, highlighting his ability to convey deep emotion through his singing. With Ronstadt’s added vocal power, the duet is a true tour-de-force and a must-listen for fans of soulful, heartfelt music.

2. Somewhere Somebody

“Somewhere Somebody” is a mid-tempo R&B track by Aaron Neville, released in 1991. The song features a grooving bassline and upbeat instrumentation, providing a joyful backdrop for Neville’s expressive vocals. The lyrics speak of the search for love and companionship, with Neville proclaiming that “somewhere somebody is waiting for me”.

Neville’s vocals are a standout in the song, displaying his signature falsetto and soulful delivery. The chorus is catchy and memorable, with a call-and-response section that adds to the song’s upbeat feel. The backing vocals also provide a great complement to Neville’s lead, adding depth and richness to the overall sound.

“Somewhere Somebody” showcases Neville’s versatility as an artist, demonstrating his ability to deliver upbeat, feel-good tracks just as easily as he can deliver heartfelt ballads. With its catchy melody and upbeat vibe, it’s a great addition to any R&B or soul playlist.

3. Fire On the Mountain

“Fire On the Mountain” is a powerful and soulful track by Aaron Neville, released in 1995. The song features a bluesy guitar riff and a driving rhythm section, providing a fiery backdrop for Neville’s impassioned vocals. The lyrics speak of struggle and redemption, with Neville proclaiming that “I’ve been down in the valley, but I’ve seen the mountaintop”.

Neville’s vocals are the highlight of the song, showcasing his raw emotion and his ability to convey deep feeling through his singing. The chorus is anthemic and uplifting, with a gospel choir adding to the song’s spiritual feel. The instrumental breaks, featuring soulful guitar solos and a wailing saxophone, add to the song’s intensity and power.

“Fire On the Mountain” is a standout in Neville’s discography, highlighting his ability to blend genres seamlessly and his undeniable vocal talent. The song is a powerful anthem of hope and perseverance, and a must-listen for fans of soulful, emotionally-charged music.

4. Don’t Take Away My Heaven

“Don’t Take Away My Heaven” is a soulful ballad by Aaron Neville, released in 1993. The song features a gentle piano melody and soft instrumentation, providing a soothing backdrop for Neville’s expressive vocals. The lyrics speak of the fear of losing love, with Neville pleading “don’t take away my heaven, don’t take away my angel”.

Neville’s vocals are the highlight of the song, showcasing his smooth falsetto and his ability to convey deep emotion through his singing. The chorus is memorable and heartfelt, with a call-and-response section that adds to the song’s emotional impact. The backing vocals, provided by a gospel choir, add to the song’s spiritual feel.

“Don’t Take Away My Heaven” is a standout track in Neville’s discography, highlighting his ability to deliver powerful ballads with ease. The song is a testament to the beauty of love and the fear of losing it, and a must-listen for fans of soulful, heartfelt music.

5. Crazy Love

“Crazy Love” is a soulful ballad originally written and recorded by Van Morrison, but was covered by Aaron Neville in his 1991 album “Warm Your Heart”. The song features a slow, steady tempo and gentle instrumentation, providing a soothing backdrop for Neville’s expressive vocals. The lyrics speak of the intensity and unpredictability of love, with Neville proclaiming that “love is a mystery”.

Neville’s vocals are the highlight of the song, showcasing his signature falsetto and his ability to convey deep emotion through his singing. The chorus is memorable and heartfelt, with Neville’s vocals soaring above the gentle instrumentation. The backing vocals add to the song’s overall beauty and richness.

Overall, Neville’s version of “Crazy Love” is a standout in his discography, highlighting his ability to take a classic song and make it his own. The song is a testament to the beauty and complexity of love, and a must-listen for fans of soulful, heartfelt music.

6. I Fall to Pieces (ft. Trisha Yearwood)

“I Fall to Pieces” is a classic country song originally recorded by Patsy Cline, but was covered by Aaron Neville as a duet with Trisha Yearwood in his 1994 album “The Grand Tour”. The song features a slow, mournful tempo and traditional country instrumentation, providing a melancholy backdrop for the singers’ emotive vocals. The lyrics speak of heartbreak and the struggle to move on after a failed relationship.

Neville and Yearwood’s vocals blend seamlessly, with Neville’s smooth falsetto and Yearwood’s powerful alto complementing each other perfectly. The chorus is haunting and memorable, with the two singers conveying the pain and sorrow of lost love. The instrumental breaks, featuring soulful guitar solos and a mournful pedal steel, add to the song’s emotional impact.

Overall, Neville and Yearwood’s version of “I Fall to Pieces” is a standout in both artists’ discographies, showcasing their ability to deliver heartfelt performances with ease. The song is a testament to the enduring power of classic country music, and a must-listen for fans of soulful, emotive music.

7. All My Life (ft. Linda Ronstadt)

“All My Life” is a soulful duet between Aaron Neville and Linda Ronstadt, originally released in 1989. The song features a slow, romantic tempo and gentle instrumentation, providing a tender backdrop for the two singers’ emotive vocals. The lyrics speak of finding love and happiness, with Neville and Ronstadt expressing their devotion to each other.

Neville and Ronstadt’s vocals blend beautifully, with Neville’s smooth falsetto and Ronstadt’s powerful alto creating a magical harmony. The chorus is memorable and heartfelt, with the two singers conveying the depth of their love for each other. The instrumental breaks, featuring soulful guitar solos and a delicate piano, add to the song’s overall beauty and richness.

Overall, “All My Life” is a standout track in Neville’s discography, highlighting his ability to deliver emotional ballads with ease. The duet with Ronstadt is a true masterpiece, and a must-listen for fans of soulful, romantic music.

8. Everybody Plays the Fool

“Everybody Plays the Fool” is a classic R&B track originally recorded by The Main Ingredient, but was covered by Aaron Neville in his 1991 album “Warm Your Heart”. The song features a mid-tempo groove and smooth instrumentation, providing a catchy backdrop for Neville’s soulful vocals. The lyrics speak of the universal experience of heartbreak, with Neville proclaiming that “everybody plays the fool, sometimes”.

Neville’s vocals are the highlight of the song, showcasing his signature falsetto and his ability to convey deep emotion through his singing. The chorus is memorable and catchy, with Neville’s vocals soaring above the grooving bassline. The instrumental breaks, featuring a soulful guitar solo, add to the song’s overall beauty and richness.

Overall, Neville’s version of “Everybody Plays the Fool” is a standout in his discography, highlighting his ability to deliver classic R&B tracks with ease. The song is a timeless anthem of heartbreak and resilience, and a must-listen for fans of soulful, emotive music.

9. Tell It Like It Is

“Tell It Like It Is” is a soulful ballad by Aaron Neville, originally released in 1966. The song features a slow, steady tempo and gentle instrumentation, providing a tender backdrop for Neville’s emotive vocals. The lyrics speak of the pain of love and the difficulty of being honest about one’s feelings, with Neville imploring his lover to “tell it like it is”.

Neville’s vocals are the highlight of the song, showcasing his signature falsetto and his ability to convey deep emotion through his singing. The chorus is memorable and heartfelt, with Neville’s vocals soaring above the gentle instrumentation. The instrumental breaks, featuring a soulful guitar solo, add to the song’s overall beauty and richness.

Overall, “Tell It Like It Is” is a standout track in Neville’s discography, and a classic of soul music. The song is a timeless anthem of honesty and vulnerability, and a must-listen for fans of soulful, emotive music.

10. Don’t Know Much (ft. Linda Ronstadt)

“Don’t Know Much” is a soulful duet between Aaron Neville and Linda Ronstadt, originally released in 1989. The song features a gentle, romantic tempo and soft instrumentation, providing a tender backdrop for the two singers’ emotive vocals. The lyrics speak of the power of love, with Neville and Ronstadt expressing their uncertainty about many things in life, but knowing for sure that they love each other.

Neville and Ronstadt’s vocals blend beautifully, with Neville’s smooth falsetto and Ronstadt’s powerful alto creating a magical harmony. The chorus is memorable and heartfelt, with the two singers conveying the depth of their love for each other. The instrumental breaks, featuring a soulful saxophone solo, add to the song’s overall beauty and richness.

Overall, “Don’t Know Much” is a standout track in Neville’s discography, highlighting his ability to deliver emotional ballads with ease. The duet with Ronstadt is a true masterpiece, and a must-listen for fans of soulful, romantic music.