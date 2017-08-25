[Video Premiere] Brian McKnight – I Want You

If you need a ballad to romance your lady and tug at your heartstrings, Brian McKnight always delivers! The legendary crooner premieres his new video for “I Want You,” a song from his new album, Genesis, out today (Aug 25).

In the visual, McKnight is first seen in a tuxedo as his signature piano chords begin to chime. He puts on a masquerade mask as he sings a romantic ballad about yearning for a lover. “I want you now,” he croons on the chorus. He then walks into a room with other adults wearing masquerade masks, and one by one, the ladies usher out the men. One mysterious woman approaches Brian and they share an intimate evening, but just who is she?

Watch below:

“I Want You” stems from McKnight’s 13th studio album, Genesis, out today (Aug. 25). 2017 marks his 25th year in the game.

About the album, Brian explains, “Genesis is a new beginning of sorts with a nod to my past, firmly rooted in the present, and looking towards the future.”

@ItsBMcKnight