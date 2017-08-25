The-Dream – Summer Body Ft Fabolous

The-Dream and Fabolous do their best to extend the summer, dropping the music video for their island-tinged collaboration, “Summer Body.”

In the clip, the frequent collaborators attend a dancehall party and enjoy a night of sexy women whining on them. In one scene, Dream can be seen gripping on one of the vixens buttocks as she tries to give him the business.

“I need that rendezvous / I need that in my room / I need that bunker down,” he sings. “Tell your man no not now / Tell me when you’re around / I wanna rub you down.”

“Summer Body” is the first offering from The-Dream’s upcoming album, Love Affair, due out this fall. Check out the video below.

As previously reported, The-Dream and his wife, LaLonne Nash, welcomed their third child together recently, baby girl Maverick. The-Dream also has five other kids outside of his current marriage.