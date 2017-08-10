Connect with us

tlc-tboz-chilli-live-koko-london

News

TLC Reveals Live Performance Clip Of New Song, “It’s Sunny”

Published on

It’s been well over a month since iconic R&B group TLC released their final album, and since then, Tionne “T-Boz” Watkins and Rozonda “Chilli” Thomas have been headlining the “I Love The ’90s Tour.”

Today, the group extend their reach to non-attending fans by releasing a performance video of a special concert from London’s famed theatre, KOKO. The show went down prior to the ladies dropping the album, so it was well over due for fans to see them perform.

In the clip, TLC rock shiny gold outfits as they perform “It’s Sunny,” a new record from their recently released project.

TLC will continue on the “I Love The ’90s – The Party Continues” trek alongside Blackstreet, Montell Jordan, Sugar Ray’s Mark McGrath, Naughty by Nature, Biz Markie, C+C Music Factory With Freedom Williams and SNAP! until mid-September.

Watch TLC perform “It’s Sunny” below:

tlc

1 Comment
  • LE✪N

    Love it!

