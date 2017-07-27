Sabrina Claudio – Belong To You

Sabrina Claudio continues to kidnap our souls with her soulful offerings.

Her latest gem, “Belong To You,” will take you on a journey of sensuality while possibly evoking memories of love. It’s like self-endured ecstasy as she poetically and melodically hypnotizes the ear.

“Belong To You” arrives on the heels of Claudio’s recently released single, “Unravel Me.” Both records will appear on her forthcoming project, dropping later this year.

Claudio got our attention after releasing her debut EP, Confidently Lost, in 2016. The Miami-born and Los Angeles-based singer and songwriter signed a major label deal earlier this year and re-released the project to a larger footprint.

Fall into “Belong To You” below: