Rhyon Pays Homage To Dr. Dre and Tupac In ‘California’ Video

Priority Records/BOE Music Group artist and actress, Rhyon Brown has released her debut single, “California” in which she pays homage to Dr.Dre and Tupac on this Harmony Samuels-produced track.

With a nod to the Dr. Dre and Tupac hit “California Love,” the clip for Rhyon’s “California” (which she directed) also borrows from Dre and Pac’s 1995 “Mad Max”-inspired visual as Ryhon and her crew dwell in the desert and ooze west coast swag with tight choreography as she pays a bold tribute to her home state.

This single and visual should put Rhyon on the map! Flames!

Watch below:

In addition to her musical work, Rhyon has starred in television series such as “That’s So Raven”, “Lincoln Heights”, and can be seen currently starring in BET and Irv Gotti series “Tales.” She has also starred in feature films, playing Michel’le in “Surviving Compton” and in 50 Cent’s “Get Rich or Die Tryin.” While completing her film degree from University of Southern California, Rhyon directed a number of projects including her sister RaVaughn’s “Best Friend” music video for Columbia Records.

@rhyonbrown