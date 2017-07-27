NYC-based singer Nesta declares his devotion on his new offering “Baby.” On the song, the beat never fully drops, keeping listeners on their toes in anticipation as he reassures his love is steadfast and true.

“I don’t see the other girls, I’m growing with you,” he sings.

“When working on ‘Baby’ I became really inspired by 21 Savage’s song “Lit” and wanted to make a beat with a similar jump to it,” Nesta told The FADER. “That same song ended up being about a girl afraid to take it to the next level in our relationship because of the idea of me eventually leaving her for someone else.”

Stream “Baby” below:

@eyenesta