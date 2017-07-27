Connect with us

Aussie Singer JOEY and Kristinia DeBarge Get Revenge In ‘Temporary Love’ Video

Pop

Aussie Singer JOEY and Kristinia DeBarge Get Revenge In ‘Temporary Love’ Video

Published on

Priority Records recording artist JOEY released her self-directed music video for Temporary Love from her upcoming album Enough.

In the visual, a fit and flirty Joey finds herself in a tricky love triangle, but ultimately shows the strength in girl power with a friend played by Kristinia DeBarge who link up to take revenge on a player. This summer jam is written by Joey and co-produced with D. Brooks with Will Yanez on guitar, delivering a self-empowering message wrapped in smooth vocals.

JOEY is an Australian born recording artist, writer, actress and model. Her first independent single “Save Me” charted internationally and her second single “Wish I Never” vent viral. Her debut album “Enough” is due this coming August.

JOEY has chosen to remain independent, signing a distribution deal with Priority Records.

Temporary Love” is available for purchase and is streaming today on all online retail stores: https://Priority.lnk.to/JOEY_TemporaryLove

@nowimjoey

More About: Joey | Kristinia DeBarge

Around The Web

Click to comment

More in Pop

Advertisement

Follow Singersroom

5.1KFollowers
Advertisement

Trending

Rappersroom

Slum Village’s Young RJ Drops Chill Groove ‘Issues’ ft. BJ The Chicago Kid

Music

Danielle Martin – The Wanting

R&B Music Videos

Video: Miesa – If I Didn’t Love You
Advertisement
To Top