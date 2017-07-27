Priority Records recording artist JOEY released her self-directed music video for Temporary Love from her upcoming album Enough.

In the visual, a fit and flirty Joey finds herself in a tricky love triangle, but ultimately shows the strength in girl power with a friend played by Kristinia DeBarge who link up to take revenge on a player. This summer jam is written by Joey and co-produced with D. Brooks with Will Yanez on guitar, delivering a self-empowering message wrapped in smooth vocals.

JOEY is an Australian born recording artist, writer, actress and model. Her first independent single “Save Me” charted internationally and her second single “Wish I Never” vent viral. Her debut album “Enough” is due this coming August.

JOEY has chosen to remain independent, signing a distribution deal with Priority Records.

“Temporary Love” is available for purchase and is streaming today on all online retail stores: https://Priority.lnk.to/JOEY_TemporaryLove