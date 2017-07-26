Last night, it was Usher’s turn to ride shotgun with James Corden for a rousing round of “Carpool Karaoke” on the “Late Late Show.”

They rolled around for a while belting Usher’s hit “Yeah,” then Corden brought up Usher’s talent for dancing. That’s when they pulled over into a parking lot and the crooner taught Corden a cool stroll and some dance moves.

They continued the karaoke by singing another one of Usher’s hits “Let It Burn” — pause. (Filmed before news broke about Usher’s sexual health issues, needless to say, that segment is somewhat awkward to watch).

Later they drove by Usher’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and gave a it spot cleaning before continuing the karaoke by singing “Caught Up,” “I Don’t Mind,” and “OMG.” They even helped out another motorist who was having car troubles.

Watch below: