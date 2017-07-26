From her EP When Love, R&B/Pop songstress Miesa drops the video for the ballad “If I Didn’t Love You,” a song co-written by Miesa with JacksonCroft and produced by The Chemistri.

The ballad follows suit with previous releases about love and relationships and is sonically reminiscent of a Prince classic. “I’m so gone but I just cant move / Tell me why do I miss you?” she asks on the song.

The clip sees Miesa coming to grips with the fact that her beau no longer wants to continue the relationship.

Watch the visual of the stirring ballad below:

@miesamusic

Stream When Love below and purchase on iTunes HERE.