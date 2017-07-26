Tinashe Granted Restraining Order Against Crazed Fan

Tinashe wins with the law: the singer was granted a restraining order recently against an obsessive fan, reports TMZ.

According to the celebrity news website, the 24-year-old singer filed the order against a fan named Martin Murphy who, according to documents filed by the singer’s lawyers, became obsessed with Tinashe to the point of believing he was married to her.

According to filings, Murphy traveled from Boston to Los Angeles, and now lives close to where the singer lives with her family. Also, it’s allegedly been discovered that Murphy renewed his Massachusetts license to carry a firearm.

Adding more fuel against Murphy’s case, his father reportedly also believes his son is endangering Tinashe’s life; he said his son “suffered a psychotic break and is unable to distinguish reality from fantasy.”

The order calls for Murphy to stay 100 yards or more away from the singer and her family.

Scary!