[Premiere] Austin Redmon – More (Song and Video)

New Jersey’s Austin Redmon drops his new single and video for “More” today (June 26). Produced by Robin Wesley, the song takes listeners on Austin’s journey to revealing his true feelings to a love interest.

“This was the first song I ever recorded for my EP “The Austin Chronicles,” Redmon says. “‘More”‘is the most honest record I wrote to date. It happens to be my favorite record off the project. Sometimes you gotta take a leap of faith, follow you heart and express how you feel. Tomorrow is never promised.”

Stream the song and watch the video for “More” below:

“More” is the follow up to his song “Just Like I Want You,” which was Austin’s debut track to the world. Purchase “More” on iTunes HERE.

@OfficialAustin