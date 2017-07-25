Continuing on the road to his solo-debut project Blaq RoyalT, Slum Village’s Young RJ treats fans to his new single “Issues,” featuring BJ The Chicago Kid.

“Issues” is a creative collaboration between two artists that share a similar artistry and background. The pair previously collaborated on “Expressive,” which was included on Slum Village’s YES album. Now, the duo links up again as RJ delivers thought-provoking lyrics with ‪BJ the Chicago Kid finessing the track with his soulful vocals and paint a picture of our current political climate, inner cities, and of course… personal inner demons.

“This collaboration could not have come at a better time,” Young RJ told Okayplayer. “Given the economic struggles in cities like Detroit and Chicago, current police violence and our current political climate.”

Stream below:

“Issues” is the third single from RJ’s forthcoming project Blaq RoyalT, which is slated to be released on Oct. 10th. It follows his previous single “Huh?” and another titled “Wait” featuring Pete Rock & Boldy James.

Purchase “Issues” on iTunes HERE.

