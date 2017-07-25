Following allegations that R. Kelly is running a sex cult and holding six women hostage in two of his rented Chicago and Atlanta properties, a Care2 petition has surfaced urging Sony Music Entertainment to drop singer R. Kelly. Parents of the girls and former members of the singer’s entourage came forward with the allegations. Over the past 25 years or so, Kelly has been accused time after time of preying on women and young girls, but Care2 is rallying to stop his successful career.

“We must not let habitual abusers float above justice simply because they are rich and famous,” the Care2 petition reads. “Let’s work together to turn R. Kelly into a symbol for victim’s rights, reminding abusers everywhere that no one is untouchable.” “Care2 members have routinely spoken out loudly to stop serial sexual predators to whom society has given a pass, including Bill O’Reilly, Bill Cosby, and Dr. Luke,” the Care2 petition reads. “It’s time to speak out just as loudly against R. Kelly.”

Care2 was the drive behind the campaign to #FreeKesha from her contract with Dr. Luke, who she alleges sexually abused her. Sony eventually fired Dr. Luke in April after a mass outcry of music industry bigwigs, including Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato, Lorde, Halsey and Kelly Clarkson.

The Care2 petition has gathered over 32,000 signatures so far.

