Emerging artist Michael Stokes dropped the video for his new single “Lay Back Down,” a song produced by Vandal & Luccie Fontane for Honorable Court from his forthcoming EP. The song combines a sultry, soulful sound with riffs and hip hop undercurrents making it a seamless fit for today’s musical landscape. In the clip, Stokes is in the doghouse after his love interest finds a suspicious, “other woman” in his phone. But after the couple talks it out, she eventually comes around and the pair “lay back down” for an intimate evening. Watch below:

Michael grew up in Benton Harbor, Michigan where he and his brother were first exposed to the music of their father, a talented saxophonist. Listening to and writing music was a part of the family routine.

Over the last several years, Mstokes — as he calls himself — spent countless hours working with both established and up-and-coming artist. He was featured on Flo-Rida’s “American Superstar” and Gucci Mane’s “Money Machine” featuring Rick Ross.

“We work, that’s what we here to do,” Michael says, reflecting on his extensive collection – over 2000 recordings. He is currently working on completing his new EP to be released this fall.

