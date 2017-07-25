Malachiae Warren and Lloyd Drop ‘I’m Down’ Video

From Malachiae Warren’s latest EP Heard U Was In My City comes the Lloyd-assisted video for their collab titled “I’m Down” which samples the Boyz II Men hit “Bended Knee.” The clip sees the artists in a pink environment with pink lighting surrounded by a bevy of beauties.

This fusion of past and future sounds can be heard throughout the EP, which was released on Motown Records this last March. The EP takes on a classic R&B feel with tracks like “I’m Down,” and also delivers that young ATL swag on tracks like “Pop Off,” “Lie 2 Me,” and on the lead single “Minute Made.”

Watch Malachiae and Lloyd’s collaboration below: