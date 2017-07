Earlier this month, Omarion debuted his Tokyo-based video “Word 4 Word” from his fifth album Reasons (which release date is still in the air).

Directed by Deji LaRay and O himself, the BTS clip sees the crooner and his crew as they checkout locations and different angles to shoot from. The BTS clip also sees him goofing off in a few fun moments.

Watch the behind the scene footage below and check out the full, cinematic video HERE.