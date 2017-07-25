Last we heard from NYC-based artist Danielle Martin was back in April with her soulful offering “The One.” Now she’s back with a new one called “The Wanting,” a song written by Martin and produced by Marques Durieux and Sonatic Music Group.

The song is a stripped-down acoustic track dealing with heartbreak and feelings of just not being enough for your significant other. “When my lights stay dim, and my body’s over, will you still be here?” Martin sings in her distinctive voice on the opening lyrics of the song.

Danielle said this is her favorite song off of her upcoming EP Wanderlust coming out in August. Stream below: