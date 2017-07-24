Following the release of her heartfelt ballad “Take It Slow,” the sultry Bronx-born Afro-Latin singer/songwriter/model Isa highlights an internal love battle with her scandalous new video for her latest single “Good For Me.”

Directed by Chris Soto (co-director of Lil Mama’s “Work”), the video plays out (almost word for word) the song’s portrayal of a complicated romance, where Isa plays out the belief that if her beau can have his cake and eat it too, so can she.

Isa states:

“‘Good for Me‘ is the climax of the Opera I created ‘Mirrors’ Vol 1′ to be… the unraveling of my briefly touched on love story in “Take it Slow”. [It ] gives a perspective into the other side of relationships that is blatantly selfish and mischievous… Being honest and showcasing my truth will always be a huge priority within all of the art that I share, so it was important to me to bring those darker vibes to the forefront, while still providing a lesson/resolution to the dilemma at hand.”

“Good For Me” is the second single from Isa’s sophomore EP Mirrors Volume 1.

Watch the drama-filled story line play out below:

@IAmIsaMarina