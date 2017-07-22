Tory Lanez and Trey Songz Join Forces For “Wild Thoughts” Remix

Tory Lanez and Trey Songz bring their freaky “Wild Thoughts” to life in a new, raunchy remix of DJ Khaled, Rihanna, and Bryson Tiller’s hit single.

Lanez kicks off the vocal sexcapades by letting his lady know how much her physical pleasures intoxicate him. “She give me good vibration / so bad, she deserves a good citation / Wish a b*tch would try hating / She could get a one-way ticket out the hood, live nation,” he croons.

Trey Songz compliments Lanez’s thoughts with his own sleazy onslaught. “Put your juice on my stick first, let me get a sip first / No Trick Daddy, but daddy got dollars,” Trey adds.

“Wild Thoughts” samples Carlos Santana and The Product G&B’s “Maria Maria,” which spent 10-weeks at no. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart back in 2000. The record was produced by Wyclef Jean and Jerry Duplessis.

The original version of the song with DJ Khaled, Rihanna, and Bryson Tiller currently sits at no. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100.

In related news, Lanez is finalizing the preparation of his sophomore studio album. “Enjoy the remixes and freestyles now. … cuz the album has no samples/ Remakes / or remixes,” he wrote on Instagram last week. “And all my singles are ORIGINAL this time around.”