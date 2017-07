Following her slinky offerings “Goatee” and “Peanut Butter,” Staasia Daniels drops another one called “Moretimes” ft. EverythingOShauN.

Some cycles are vicious: people don’t act right, you cut them off, and only then do they try to fix it only to return to their old behaviors; Daniels addresses this frustrating cycle on the song.

Cop “Moretimes” on iTunes HERE.