Justine Skye – Back for More ft. Jeremih

Justine Skye sets her sites on radio airplay by enlisting Jeremih for her new single “Back For More,” a song about putting up with a man who takes her granted.

On the song, Justine wants to end the relationship, “You don’t take me serous until I’m gone,” she sings. However, Jeremih assures, “You’ll be back for more.” He also takes the reigns on the bridge, which features soothing chords.

Stream below:

“Back For More” follows Justine’s 8 Ounces EP which dropped in 2016. In March of this year, she released the single “Flames.” Skye recently reveals via Twitter that her album is “Album done and OTW.”