JR Castro – Sexpectations

Las Vegas crooner JR Castro is back with a tune called “Sexpectations,” another track made to satisfy the ladies. On the track, Castro promises a sexual experience to be remembered.

“Never been about that selfish sh*t, only care about accomplishments, see you all the way through / …We’ll be having great sexpectations, he croons on the first verse and hook.

Listen below:

The Audibles and Pyro-produced track is the latest single off his upcoming EP Sexpectations Vol. 1 dropping soon. The project features guest appearances from Quavo, Timbaland, Kid Ink, Terrance Martin and more.

@JRCastroLV