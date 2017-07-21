Jazz singer/songwriter Cecile McLorin Salvant is an artist that is on the rise!

At 28, Salvant is truly making her name for herself in the music industry. She is an artist that reminds people why good music is still alive. Salvant is the younger version of Miles Davis and Thelonius Monk.

Right before Salvant released her first album titled Cecile, she was the grand prize winner in the Thelonius Monk International Jazz Competition. Salvant’s third album For One to Love received a Grammy for Best Jazz Vocal Album in 2016. Soon enough, New York natives will have the opportunity to listen to her angelic voice in September. Mack Avenue Records will have a launching event in New York .

This is an artist you should study in 2017!

To learn more about this talent and unique vocalist, check out her site: http://www.cecilemclorinsalvant.com/

@cecilesalvant