Grammy-nominated singer/songwriter Gene Noble has released his latest song, “Stolen Moments” feat. LaChardon, a smooth, sultry, and striking R&B anthem, the track takes flight on the powerful vocal interplay of Noble and LaChardon.

Of his inspiration for “Stolen Moments,” Noble told Rated R&B:

“I was looking for a song to record with my longtime friend, the amazingly talented LaChardon. I wanted us to do something a bit unexpected. Music producer Saint Luke sent me this idea, and the song immediately started to write itself. It’s the story of two people who can’t officially be together because they are in other situations, but it doesn’t prevent them from finding time for each other. This duet manages to find these incredible moments where we both find spots to express this feeling individually and together. ‘Stolen Moments,’ I don’t know if we’ve stolen one, but we’ve definitely captured a moment here.”

Stream the tender duet below:

Currently touring as a background vocalist for Usher, Gene steps into the spotlight with his upcoming album, The Cost—which will be released this fall. After finishing up on tour this summer with Usher and The Roots, Gene will be striking out on his own to headline several shows across the country.

@iamgenenoble